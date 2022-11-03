Sharpe-Jefferson: Always a Good Time to be Thankful

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

Sometimes we can be duped by what we believe is our permanent reality.

When things don’t change as quickly as we’d like, we can begin to feel hopeless. Notice I use the word “feel.”

We feel we’ve been waiting too long to get married, so we start to believe marriage is off the table for us (even though statistics show countless couples have successfully gotten married much later in life).

We may get a negative doctor’s report and because we don’t want to commit to a lifestyle change, we view it as a permanent situation (even though our body’s cells regenerate periodically and can possibly create a healthy, new beginning down the road).

We begin a new exercise and weight loss program and are tempted to quit soon after because we don’t see weight loss in just a matter of weeks (even though it took years to get in our current physical state).

Let me insert one mindset that I believe would begin to turn the tide for us – an attitude of thankfulness. Just being grateful for being life at this moment, even with health challenges.

Being thankful for having full movement of your limbs, even if you aren’t at your desired weight. Being thankful for friendships of the opposite sex, even if you have yet to discover your life partner.

The simple fact that we’re breathing at this very moment means we have another opportunity to get it right, make different choices and move in a direction that will produce our desired outcome.

It’s all about perspective and, in brutal honesty, it’s really a glaring sign on how we view change. And please don’t read my assertions as an attack. I deal with these same challenges.

But I’m simply asking you and I to raise our thankfulness meters. We all have reason to be thankful even if we have some situations in our personal lives which aren’t ideal.

Here’s what I can tell you.

A sour attitude and entitlement mindset won’t get you to your desired outcome any faster. In fact, it will make others avoid you.

And here’s the major problem with that: Others often hold the key to the answer, guidance or wisdom you and I need.

One word, one encouragement or one fact stated from another can set you on a completely new path toward success.

So understand, I’m not diminishing the seriousness of anything you face. I’m simply asking you to see the bright light that’s still shining in the midst.

We can take victory in challenges because we can be grateful.

And with a foundation of thankfulness, we can then go on to conquer and defeat what challenges us.

As always, I’m cheering for you and am here should you need to talk it through.

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisasharpe@yahoo.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

