Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Janet Jackson All Coming to Birmingham. Here Are The dates

The Birmingham Times

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will perform at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) on Wednesday, Jan. 25 for a one-night-only event, Red Mountain Entertainment announced Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Janet Jackson, celebrating her 50th year in entertainment, will bring her nationwide 33-date “Together Again” tour to the Magic City on April 22 inside Legacy Arena. Ludacris will join Jackson on the tour as a special guest.

Tickets for Rock and Chappelle go on sale this Friday, Jan. 6 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Live Nation and venue presale begin Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. and ends Thursday, Jan. 5 at 10 p.m.

The legendary comedians embarked on a popular West Coast arena tour in 2022, prompting them to announce the addition of five shows in 2023. Produced by Live Nation, the shows will take place in Oklahoma City, St. Louis, Memphis, Birmingham and Charleston.

Jackson’s last concert in Birmingham was five years ago in December 2017 during her “State of the World” tour.

Ticket sales for the “Together Again” concert in Birmingham went on sale to the general public last month through www.LiveNation.com

