Cooper Green Mercy Health to Break Ground on New $120M Building

Cooper Green Mercy Health will break ground on a new building to house its clinical operations at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, on the site of the former Cooper Green parking deck, 1515 6th Ave. South, Birmingham.

The new building, scheduled to open in 2025, will replace the current Cooper Green medical clinic. Cooper Green provides medical services to all residents of the county regardless of their ability to pay.

Leadership from the Jefferson County Commission and the UAB Health System will take part in the groundbreaking.

The new building will be five stories and 211,000 square feet. Overall estimated cost is $120 million. Cooper Green Mercy Health will continue to provide clinical services in the existing building until the new building opens.

Cooper Green Mercy Health became an affiliate of the UAB Health System in April 2020 when the Jefferson County Commission and UAB created the Cooper Green Mercy Health Services Authority to manage the facility.

