Birmingham City Employees to Get 5% Pay Increase Under Woodfin Proposal

Mayor Randall L. Woodfin on Monday presented resolutions of intent for a 5 percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) for all city employees and $26 million investment to existing and new facilities within the city.

The resolutions were presented during a meeting the Birmingham City Council’s Budget and Finance Committee and will appear before the full council at a later date.

If approved, the 5 percent COLA for employees, coupled with last year’s raise, would provide a cumulative 10 percent cost of living adjustment for all employees within a 12-month period.

“The city’s greatest asset to serve Birmingham is our people, the employees of our city. We appreciate your sacrifice and commitment,” Woodfin said. “The city is committed to investing in all city employees and providing competitive compensation in order to retain and recruit a customer-service based, efficient and effective workforce.”

Upon final approval from the full council, the item will be presented to the Jefferson County Personnel Board. The total cost of the COLA would be $13.5 million.

A second resolution of intent presented commits a one-time $26 million investment to existing and new facilities within the city to enhance economic development as a sports and entertainment destination. The funding would be distributed among four locations:

–CrossPlex Village Family Fun Center design and construction: $15 million

–North Birmingham amphitheater regional partnership: $5 million

–Legion Field renovations: $4 million

–Rickwood Field renovations: $2 million

“Our commitment to invest in these existing and new facilities benefits our families both in the city and provides new opportunities to actively recruit great events for residents and visitors alike,” Woodfin said.

