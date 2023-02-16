February 16, 2023

_____________________________

Employment

DOG PARK ATTENDANT FULL TIME AND PART TIME

BJCC, is recruiting for a Dog Park Attendant Full Time and Part Time; for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT02/16/2023

ASSISTANT MANAGER OF STADIUM SETUP

BJCC, is recruiting for an Assistant Manager of Stadium Setup; for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT02/16/2023

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2022-903501

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: TLR AL, LLC; LOUIS FILES; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 17, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 7, in Block 8, according to the survey of Helena Heights, as recorded in Map Book 5, Page 113, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086396 as follows: LOT 7 BLK 8 HELENA HEIGHTS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-05-3-004-009.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 10, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:45 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 30th day of January, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/16/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Notice of Completion In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Bennett Building, contractor, has completed the Contract for Phase 1 Controlled Entry-Point Reno Birmingham, AL for Birmingham City Schools and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Charles Williams & Assoc.Inc. during this period.

BT02/16/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Nixon’s Electric, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for the Renovation of Phillips Academy Auditorium and Broadcast Studio Renovation/ DCM Project #2021388/PSCA Project#9299 at Birmingham for the State of Alabama and the Jefferson County, City of Birmingham, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Charles Williams & Associates, Inc. 3601 8th Avenue South; Birmingham, AL 35222.

Nixon’s Electric, Inc. 240 Oxmoor Circle, Suite 109

Homewood, AL 35209.

BT02/16/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Battle Miller Construction Corporation, Contractor, has completed the Contract for UAB PROJECT NO. 210087 BEVILL BIOMEDICAL SCIENCES ROOM 114 RENOVATION FOR FREEZER FARM on December 20, 2022, for The Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama for the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and has made request for final settlement of the Contract. All persons having a claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project should immediately notify: Birchfield Penuel Architects, 2805 Crescent Avenue, Suite 200, Birmingham AL 35209.

BT02/16/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Cornerstone Civil Contractors, LLC, hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the Jefferson County

Economic and Industrial Development Authority for constriction of Project JCEIDA-Cross Drive Industrial Road in

Jefferson County. All claims should be filed at PO Box 20225, Tuscaloosa, AL 35402.

Cornerstone Civil Contractors, LLC

BT02/16/2023

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BIDS

IFB No. #B23007

Hydraulic Dump Trailers

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Daryl Grayson, Interim Procurement Manager

Telephone: (205)521-0611

E-mail: dgrayson@habd.net

TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546

HOW TO OBTAIN THE IFB DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”). Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side. Follow the listed directions. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

NONE SCHEDULED

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 2:00 PM CT

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Monday, February 20, 2023, 2:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT02/16/2023

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BIDS

RFP No. P23003

Electronic Document Management System

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Daryl Grayson, Interim Procurement Manager

Telephone: (205)521-0611

E-mail: dgrayson@habd.net

TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546

HOW TO OBTAIN THE IFB DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”). Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side. Follow the listed directions. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

NONE SCHEDULED

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 2:00 PM CT

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Wednesday, March 1 , 2023, 2:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT02/16/2023

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Project: 22038.00 – Autauga County Sewer Authority Wastewater Treatment Plan

Owner: Autauga County Sewer Authority

All qualified bidders are invited to submit a Bid under sealed envelope to the Autauga County Sewer Authority for the construction of off-site and influent pump stations, manholes, piping, valves, wastewater treatment plant, controls, and all necessary appurtenances to successfully complete the project. Owner will receive Bids at the Commission Chambers, located at 135 N. Court Street, Suite B, Prattville, Alabama 36067, until 2:00 P.M. local standard time on the 20th day of March, 2023 at which time and place the Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids not received by the indicated time will not be opened.

All Contract Documents may be obtained in electronic format only from the Engineer via the Online Plan Library at www.insiteengineering.org. Addenda and other bidding information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the Engineer.

A mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at 10:00 A.M. local standard time on the 7th day of March 2023.

BT02/16/2023

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for the construction of the Sanitary Sewer Collection System, Gravity and Force Main, and Wastewater Treatment System Bore Under I-65 shall be received by the Autauga County Sewer Authority at the Autauga County Commission Office located at 135 N. Court Street, Suite B, Prattville AL 36067 until 2:30 p.m. local standard time on Monday, March 20, 2023. All bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 2:30 pm. No bids shall be accepted or withdrawn after this time.

The contract documents may be obtained in electronic form via the Online Plan Library at www.insiteengineering.org. Addenda and other bidding information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications obtained through this site. Questions can be directed to Alicia Bailey, abailey@sain.com.

All bidders must be licensed by the State of Alabama Licensing Board of General Contractors, as required by Chapter 8 of Title 34 of the Code of Alabama 1975, as amended. A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at 10:00 am local standard time on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

All bids must be submitted on provided bid forms and must be in a sealed envelope. A bid bond is required. The Autauga County Water Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informality in the bidding process.

BT02/16/2023

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed bids for CARVER THEATER STAGE IMPROVEMENTS located at 1631 4th Avenue, North Birmingham, AL 35203, will be received by the City Architect in Room 220 Birmingham City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Sealed bids will receive a time and date label to indicate timely receipt. All sealed bids received upon or prior to the stipulated time and date will then be publicly opened and read aloud in Conference Room 215 City Hall at approximately 2:10 p.m.

All bids must be on a lump sum basis. Bids are to be submitted in duplicate on the Proposal Form provided with specifications. No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

Under the Alabama State Code, Section 39-2-4, as amended by Act #2017-279, it is required for any contract exceeding $50,000 that the Bidder submit with his bid, either a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond, executed by a surety authorized and qualified to make bonds in Alabama, payable to the City of Birmingham, in an amount (subject to a maximum of $10,000.00) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid. In order for a bid to be considered, it must be accompanied by an acceptable bid bond or cashier’s check.

Any bid submitted for an amount of $50,000 or more, the bidder must be a licensed general contractor in the State of Alabama in accordance with Section 34-8, of the Alabama State Code. Contractor’s license number shall appear on the outside of the envelope used to submit bid.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount and a Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount will be required from the successful bidder at the signing of the contract. Also, proof of insurance will be required when the contract is signed. The City will review bonds and insurance and execute the contract within twenty (20) days unless the successful contractor agrees to an extension in writing.

An ON-SITE Pre-bid Conference to review and discuss the project will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the Carver Theater, 1631 4th Avenue, North Birmingham, AL 35203. Attendance at the Pre-bid Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a bidder’s responsiveness, in addition to any other stipulations.

Bid documents are opened to public inspection at the Department of Capital Projects—Room 220 City Hall, 710 20th Street North Birmingham, AL 35203. Electronic version of the bid documents may be viewed online at Dodge Data and Analytics, http://www.planroom.construction.com/; Construct Connect, http//:www.constructconnect.com; and at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, 601 37th Street, South Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Since award may not be made within thirty (30) days, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the bid opening.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, and to waive any informalities.

IMPORTANT BIDDER INFORMATION

Bidders are expected to prepare their bid to include all necessary material, labor, bonds, permits, overhead, profit, taxes, insurance, etc. costs. It is not the City’s obligation to bring mistakes/omissions in bid to bidder’s attention. If after bid opening, a bidder determines he has a mistake in bid, he may seek withdrawal of his bid without forfeiting his bond, if the request is in writing within three (3) work days after the bid opening, and is accompanied by clear and convincing evidence of the mistake.

All cashier’s checks or bid bonds will be returned immediately after bids are checked and tabulated to all except the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders. Bid bonds shall be returned to the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders when the contract is signed and performance and payment bonds and insurance are furnished by the successful bidder. If award is not made within fifteen (15) days after bid opening, all bid guarantees will be returned except for those of the potentially successful bidders. If after sixty (60) days, no award has been made, all bids shall be rejected and the potentially successful bidder’s guarantee will be returned unless the bidder agrees in writing to a time extension. If a time extension is effected, bidder may substitute any cashier’s check for a satisfactory bid bond.

Any contract resulting from this Invitation to Bid shall not be assignable without prior written consent of the City. Under no conditions, shall the contract be assigned to an unsuccessful bidder whose bid was rejected as non-responsive and/or non-responsible.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to the project. Under this Program, the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (MBE/DBE) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority established a system of floating MBD/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBD/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program is contained in the Project Manual and may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street, South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 (Telephone: 205-324-6202). For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and business will apply.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked: SEALED BID – CARVER THEATER STAGE IMPROVEMENTS. Bids may be hand delivered to Conference Room 220 City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama, or mailed to: City of Birmingham Planning, Engineering and Permits Department, Architectural Division, Room 220 City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Bids sent by any express carrier (Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Room 220 City Hall.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Architect on or before 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

Alan Terry Oglesby, City Architect

BT02/16/2023

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Chris Hodges on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, Wednesday, February 27, 2023. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at chodges@uabmc.edu and copied to hollys@bpa.net to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

NORTH PAVILION 6TH FLOOR- NEW 1.5T MRI

For The

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

ADPH Project No.: PENDING

UAB Project No.: H225030

SCOPE OF WORK:

Interior demolition of an existing reading room and shell space creating a new project area of approximately 1,108 square feet. This renovation on the West end of the North Pavilion 6th floor is for a new MRI procedure area, work will include but is not limited to new partitions, ceilings, finishes, concrete patching, plumbing, fire sprinkler, fire alarm, HVAC, med gases and electrical work. The work will be performed using Infection Control measures so that adjacent hospital operations can continue without interruption. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type healthcare projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.) This project will require significant coordination, working with the Owners’ representatives to successfully deliver the project. The anticipated dollar amount is estimated to be in the range of $900,000 – $1,000,000.

PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid/perform work for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, February 27, 2023 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about March 7, 2023.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel & Associates

2805 Crescent Avenue, Suite 200

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Mr. Alan Crotwell

205-870-1876

205-870-3058

alanc@bpa.net

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is May 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Chris Hodges, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on

May 25, 2023 will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held Wednesday May 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT02/16/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Global Construction & Engineering, Inc. has completed the Contract for CUMBERLAND DRIVE/SOMERSET DRIVE PIPELINE REPLACEMENT, PROJECT #P.03794 for the Birmingham Water Works Board and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. All Persons with any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify, in writing, to Global Construction & Engineering, Inc., 5511 Bankhead Highway, Birmingham, AL 35210 or the Owner, Birmingham Water Works Board, System Development, Mark Dolan, 3600 1st Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35203.

BT02/16/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Global Construction & Engineering, Inc. has completed the Contract for AVENUE “I” ENSLEY / AVENUE “J” ENSLEY WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT PROJECT #P.03787 for the Birmingham Water Works Board and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. All Persons with any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify, in writing, to Global Construction & Engineering, Inc., 5511 Bankhead Highway, Birmingham, AL 35210 or the Owner, Birmingham Water Works Board, System Development, Mark Dolan, 3600 1st Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35203.

BT02/16/2023

MISCELLANEOUS

PUPPIES FOR SALE

Australian Shepherd puppies for sale. Dam-ACK, Sire- ASDR

Black tris/Red Merle/Red Bi – $1200-$1600

Northwest GA. Call or text Danielle at 256-605-0449

BT02/16/2023

