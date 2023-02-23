February 23, 2023

_____________________________

Employment

CASE NO. CV-2022-903224

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SUSIE MAE HUNTER (DECEASED); HUTCHYSENIA G. MASON (DECEASED); SPRINGLEAF FINANCIAL SERVICES OF ALABAMA; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; UNITED STATES ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ALABAMA; PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 25, 2022, Plaintiff, Kenneth R. Moore filed the above-styled Complaint and the Plaintiff asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1417 5th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax ID No.: 22-00-26-2-040-003.000

Legal Description: Begin at Southwest corner of Lot 6 in Survey of the lands of Hudson Estate as shown by a Map of said lands which is made a part of the deed of the heirs of the Hudson Estate to M.R.Townsend and husband W.H. Townsend during the month of October 1883, an recorded in vol.55 Page 286 in Deed Records in the Office of Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, thence East 146 feet thence 1271/2 feet, thence West 146 feet, thence South 127 1/2 feet to Point of Beginning Also known as P O B 42.5 FT S OF THE SE INTER OF 15TH AVENUE N & 5TH ST NTH S 127.5 FT ALG ST TH E 146 FT TH N 127.5 FT TH W 146 FT TO POB BEING PT OF BLK 6 HUDSON LDS.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 24, 2023, at 9:00 am in Courtroom 310, Jefferson County Courthouse 716 Richard Arrington Jr. BLVD, North Birmingham, Alabama. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting to Kenneth R. Moore. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address and name of the Attorney to contact is Jameria Johnson Moore, 1037 22nd Street South Suite 120, Birmingham, Alabama 35205, at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/23/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Notice of Completion In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Bennett Building, contractor, has completed the Contract for Phase 1 Controlled Entry-Point Reno Birmingham, AL for Birmingham City Schools and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Charles Williams & Assoc.Inc. during this period.

BT02/23/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Nixon’s Electric, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for the Renovation of Phillips Academy Auditorium and Broadcast Studio Renovation/ DCM Project #2021388/PSCA Project#9299 at Birmingham for the State of Alabama and the Jefferson County, City of Birmingham, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Charles Williams & Associates, Inc. 3601 8th Avenue South; Birmingham, AL 35222.

Nixon’s Electric, Inc. 240 Oxmoor Circle, Suite 109

Homewood, AL 35209.

BT02/23/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Battle Miller Construction Corporation, Contractor, has completed the Contract for UAB PROJECT NO. 210087 BEVILL BIOMEDICAL SCIENCES ROOM 114 RENOVATION FOR FREEZER FARM on December 20, 2022, for The Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama for the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and has made request for final settlement of the Contract. All persons having a claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project should immediately notify: Birchfield Penuel Architects, 2805 Crescent Avenue, Suite 200, Birmingham AL 35209.

BT02/23/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Cornerstone Civil Contractors, LLC, hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the Jefferson County

Economic and Industrial Development Authority for constriction of Project JCEIDA-Cross Drive Industrial Road in

Jefferson County. All claims should be filed at PO Box 20225, Tuscaloosa, AL 35402.

Cornerstone Civil Contractors, LLC

BT02/23/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Global Construction & Engineering, Inc. has completed the Contract for CUMBERLAND DRIVE/SOMERSET DRIVE PIPELINE REPLACEMENT, PROJECT #P.03794 for the Birmingham Water Works Board and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. All Persons with any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify, in writing, to Global Construction & Engineering, Inc., 5511 Bankhead Highway, Birmingham, AL 35210 or the Owner, Birmingham Water Works Board, System Development, Mark Dolan, 3600 1st Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35222.

BT02/23/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Global Construction & Engineering, Inc. has completed the Contract for AVENUE “I” ENSLEY / AVENUE “J” ENSLEY WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT PROJECT #P.03787 for the Birmingham Water Works Board and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. All Persons with any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify, in writing, to Global Construction & Engineering, Inc., 5511 Bankhead Highway, Birmingham, AL 35210 or the Owner, Birmingham Water Works Board, System Development, Mark Dolan, 3600 1st Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35222.

BT02/23/2023

NOTICE Of COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that M. J. Harris Construction

Services, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of the University of Alabama at Birmingham McCallum Building Renovation of the 5th, 6th, & 7th Floors for the University of Alabama at Birmingham Authority, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Studio 2H Design, LLC.

J. Harris Construction Services, LLC

One Riverchase Ridge, Suite 300

Birmingham, AL 35244

BT02/23/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Section 39-2-1 as amended by H275 Code of Alabama, 1997, notice is hereby given that Carrier Commercial Service, 238 Cahaba Valley Pkwy, Pelham, Alabama, 35124, Contractor, has completed Installation of HVAC Equipment: Water-Cooled Screw Chiller 175 Ton Chiller at Birmingham Board of Education Administration Building, 2015 Park Place, Birmingham, AL 35203, and has made request for final statement of said contract.

BT02/23/2023

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Project: 22038.00 – Autauga County Sewer Authority Wastewater Treatment Plan

Owner: Autauga County Sewer Authority

All qualified bidders are invited to submit a Bid under sealed envelope to the Autauga County Sewer Authority for the construction of off-site and influent pump stations, manholes, piping, valves, wastewater treatment plant, controls, and all necessary appurtenances to successfully complete the project. Owner will receive Bids at the Commission Chambers, located at 135 N. Court Street, Suite B, Prattville, Alabama 36067, until 2:00 P.M. local standard time on the 20th day of March, 2023 at which time and place the Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids not received by the indicated time will not be opened.

All Contract Documents may be obtained in electronic format only from the Engineer via the Online Plan Library at www.insiteengineering.org. Addenda and other bidding information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the Engineer.

A mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at 10:00 A.M. local standard time on the 7th day of March 2023.

BT02/23/2023

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for the construction of the Sanitary Sewer Collection System, Gravity and Force Main, and Wastewater Treatment System Bore Under I-65 shall be received by the Autauga County Sewer Authority at the Autauga County Commission Office located at 135 N. Court Street, Suite B, Prattville AL 36067 until 2:30 p.m. local standard time on Monday, March 20, 2023. All bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 2:30 pm. No bids shall be accepted or withdrawn after this time.

The contract documents may be obtained in electronic form via the Online Plan Library at www.insiteengineering.org. Addenda and other bidding information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications obtained through this site. Questions can be directed to Alicia Bailey, abailey@sain.com.

All bidders must be licensed by the State of Alabama Licensing Board of General Contractors, as required by Chapter 8 of Title 34 of the Code of Alabama 1975, as amended. A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at 10:00 am local standard time on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

All bids must be submitted on provided bid forms and must be in a sealed envelope. A bid bond is required. The Autauga County Water Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informality in the bidding process.

BT02/23/2023

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BIDS

RFP No. P23003

Electronic Document Management System

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Daryl Grayson, Interim Procurement Manager

Telephone: (205)521-0611

E-mail: dgrayson@habd.net

TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546

HOW TO OBTAIN THE IFB DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”). Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side. Follow the listed directions. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

NONE SCHEDULED

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 2:00 PM CT

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Wednesday, March 1 , 2023, 2:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT02/23/2023

NOTICE

One Manufactured Home located at 201 Hosch Drive Site #63 Adamsville, AL 35005 is declared to be abandoned by the owner and last tenant, James Lambert. The dimensions of the home are 16 feet wide by 75 feet Long. 3 Bedrooms and 2 bath. The manufacturer is Chandeleur. It was manufactured in the 1990s. Various repairs are needed inside the home.This manufactured home is to be sold by sealed bid on March 5th, 2023. Westwood Crossings, LLC., the manufactured dwelling community owner, has the right to purchase the home. Contact (205) 956-5100 by March 5th, 2023 to schedule an appointment to inspect the Manufactured Home and to request a written bid application.

BT02/23/2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

“Vertical Bridge 500, LLC proposes to Construction of a 265’ self-support lattice tower (Kimberly). If lighting is required the applicant will request the use of dual red/white, medium intensity lighting (but will ultimately use lighting/marking required by the FAA, located at 33°46’26.06” N & -86°48’37.21” W near 9219 Stouts Rd, Kimberly, Kimberly, Alabama 35091, ASR File # A1237470. The application for this proposed project can be viewed at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering the ASR file number. If you have environmental concerns about the proposed structure, a Request for Environmental Review may be filed with the FCC at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest or by writing to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, ATTN: Ramon Williams, 445 12th St SW,Washington, DC 20554. If you have any concerns of any historic properties that may be affected by this proposed undertaking, please write to: Miles Walz-Salvador, Lotis Environmental, LLC, NEPA.NHPA@TheLotisGroup.com.

BT02/23/2023

LEGAL NOTICE

Effective February 3, 2023, DR. JOSEPH WU retired from COMPLETE HEALTH SIMON-WILLIAMSON. All patient records will be maintained and made available at the practice located at 832 Princeton Avenue SW, Birmingham, AL 35211. We thank Dr. Wu for his service to our patients and the community and wish him all the best in his future endeavors. Complete Health’s primary care team looks forward to continuing to care for you at Complete Health.

BT02/23/2023

PUPPIES FOR SALE

Australian Shepherd puppies for sale. Dam-ACK, Sire- ASDR

Black tris/Red Merle/Red Bi – $1200-$1600

Northwest GA. Call or text Danielle at 256-605-0449

BT02/23/2023

