February 9, 2023

_____________________________

Employment

____________________________

GUEST SERVICE AMBASSADOR

GUEST EXPERIENCE COORDINATOR

BJCC, is recruiting for a Guest Service Ambassador and a Guest Experience Coordinator; for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT02/09/2023

___________________________

DOG PARK ATTENDANT FULL TIME AND PART TIME

BJCC, is recruiting for a Dog Park Attendant Full Time and Part Time; for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT02/09/2023

___________________________

ASSISTANT MANAGER OF STADIUM SETUP

BJCC, is recruiting for an Assistant Manager of Stadium Setup; for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT02/09/2023

___________________________

___________________________

LEGAL

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2022-903876.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: D.G.WOODS aka DANIEL G. WOODS, LUCILLE MALLORY, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 27, 2022, the BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY (the “Land Bank”) filed the above-styled Petition for Quiet Title pursuant to the Alabama Land Bank Authority Act (Act No. 2013-249). The Land Bank’s Petition asserts that any legal interests in the following described real property may be extinguished by order of the Circuit Court of Jefferson County vesting title to the property in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority.

Property Information:

Property Address: 316 4th Terrace North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-35-3-023-008.000

Legal Description: LOT 13, IN BLOCK 29, MAP OF SMITHFIELD SOUTH AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 9001, MAP PAGE 149, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 3, 2023 in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 23rd day of January, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/09/2023

___________________________

CASE NO. CV-2022-903877

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ANNA BELLE CLARK (DECEASED), EDDIE CLARK (DECEASED), CLAUDIA BELLE RICHARDSON (DECEASED), TAJUAN LASHA RICHARDSON, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 27, 2022 the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2101 10th Place, Birmingham, Alabama 35214

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-32-2-012-009.000

Legal Description: LOT 12, BLOCK 8, IN THE SURVEY OF HUEY LAND COMPANY, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 6 LYING IN THE NW ¼ OF NW ¼ SECTION 32, TOWNSHIP 17 RANGE 3 WEST.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 23, 2023, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:45 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 23rd day of January, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/09/2023

___________________________

CASE NO. CV-2022-903882

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JAMES W. KIRK, RANDALL MAC POSEY, KATHY K. POSEY, DOYCE H. MITCHELL (DECEASED); JUDY M.MITCHELL (DECEASED); RICHARD T. MITCHELL; JAMES MICHAEL MITCHELL; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 27, 2022, the BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY (the “Land Bank”) filed the above-styled Petition for Quiet Title pursuant to the Alabama Land Bank Authority Act (Act No. 2013-249). The Land Bank’s Petition asserts that any legal interests in the following described real property may be extinguished by order of the Circuit Court of Jefferson County vesting title to the property in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority.

Property Information:

Property Address: 4608 10th Avenue Birmingham, Alabama 35224

Tax Parcel ID No.: 30-00-02-1-040-003.000

Legal Description: LOT 14 & W ½ LOT 15 BLK 14 RESUR BLKS 13, 14, 17& 18 AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 0004, MAP PAGE 0106 IN THE OFFICE OF THE PROBATE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 3, 2023 in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 23rd day of January, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/09/2023

___________________________

CASE NO. CV-2022-903884

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: KARL A. WEST, LYNETTA WEST, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 28, 2022 the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 420 AVENUE F, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35214

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-30-1-018-002.000

Legal Description: LOT 4 HUEY-PARKER & BARKER AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 0001, MAP PAGE 0349 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 23, 2023, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:45 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 23rd day of January, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/09/2023

___________________________

CASE NO. CV-2022-903887

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: VINNEY COOPER, RAYMOND C. WINSTON, CLAUDE H. ESTES III, STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS, LLC; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 27, 2022 the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1421 Warrior Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No: 29-00-07-2-001-006.000

Legal Description: LOT 6, BLOCK 1, BELVIEW HEIGHTS, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 14, PAGE 39, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 3, 2023 in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 23rd day of January, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/09/2023

___________________________

CASE NO. CV-2022-903501

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: TLR AL, LLC; LOUIS FILES; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 17, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 7, in Block 8, according to the survey of Helena Heights, as recorded in Map Book 5, Page 113, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086396 as follows: LOT 7 BLK 8 HELENA HEIGHTS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-05-3-004-009.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 10, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:45 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 30th day of January, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/09/2023

_________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Alabama Securities Commission, under the authority of Title 8. Chapter 6, Code of Alabama (1975), hereby gives notice that a formal Cease and Desist Order has been issued upon Demarcus Leon Hill (“Hill”) in connection with the solicitation of an

unregistered investment involving the purchase and expansion of a Bank while Hill was acting as an unregistered agent, in violation of §8-6-4 and §8-6-3 (a), Code of Alabama (1975), respectively. Service of said Cease and Desist Order was attempted

by registered mail upon Respondent at the following addresses: 408 Summerchase Drive, Hoover, AL 35244, which service was returned “ATTEMPTED- NOT KNOWN” after two attempts. Accordingly, PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that Demarcus Leon

Hill is ordered to immediately CEASE AND DESIST from further solicitations in the offer or sales of securities into, within, or

from the State of Alabama, and that this Order shall become permanent within thirty (30) days from the date of the last

publication of this Notice. Respondents may request a hearing pursuant to §8-6-32, Code of Alabama (1975), by written

notice to the Alabama Securities Commission, P.O. Box 304700, Montgomery, AL 36130-4700. prior to the expiration of

thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this Notice. A copy of the Cease and Desist Order No. 2021-0007

may be obtained from the Alabama Securities Commission website, www.asc.alabama.gov.

BT02/09/2023

____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Notice of Completion In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Bennett Building, contractor, has completed the Contract for Phase 1 Controlled Entry-Point Reno Birmingham, AL for Birmingham City Schools and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Charles Williams & Assoc.Inc. during this period.

BT02/09/2023

___________________________

NOTICE OF COURT ACTION

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF W.N.R.

Case No.: JU-2022-000166.01

PUBLICATION ORDER

IN THIS CAUSE it is made to appear to the Court by the Affidavit of Petitioner, Brianna Linder, that the whereabouts of the above-named child’s mother, Ashley Carin Ketchum, are unknown and that said mother has avoided service.

It further appears that service cannot be made because said Mother’s residence is unknown to affiant, and that this child was abandoned by the parents in this State.

It is, therefore, ORDERED that service by publication be made in The Wetumpka Herald, a newspaper of general circulation published in the City of Wetumpka, Alabama, County of Elmore, and any other newspaper as may be required under Ala. Code, 1975 § 12-15-318, for four (4) consecutive weeks requiring Ashley Carin Ketchum to appear for the Termination of Parental Rights hearing and plead to, answer, and demur to the petition in the this cause before the 9th day of March 2023 at 8:30 a.m., Elmore County Judicial Complex, Wetumpka, Alabama.

DONE this 3rd day of January, 2023.

/s/ PATRICK D PINKSTON, JUVENILE JUDGE

BT02/09/2023

___________________________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Sealed bids for Resurfacing Citywide 2023 ST Package, Project # 2023-003, will be received by the City Engineer in Suite 220 of City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 2:00 pm, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Sealed bids will be time stamped at the time of arrival. Bids will then be publicly opened and read in the Suite 220 Conference Room beginning at 2:15 p.m.

The approximate principal materials and quantities are as follows:

Milling of Asphalt (varies 1” to 1.5”) – 87,000 SY, Asphalt Seal – 8,700 Tons, Asphalt Binder – 3,200 Tons, ADA Curb Ramps – 65 Each, 4” Concrete Sidewalk – 150 SY, Video Detection Systems – 2 Cards & 5 Cameras, Traffic Striping; resurfacing 14 road segments citywide

Bid documents are open to public inspection at the Department of Capital Projects — Engineering, Room 220 City Hall, 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203 and at the Plan Room of McGraw-Hill Construction Dodge, 3535 Grandview Parkway, Suite 225 Birmingham, AL 35222; at AGC/iSqFt Plan Room, 2801 5th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233; at The Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Reed Construction Data Office, 30 Technology Parkway South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA. 30092.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Prospective bidders are advised to check their source of bid documents frequently for any addenda to the bid documents. It is the bidder’s responsibility to bid on the correct set of bid documents.

Bids shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, in an amount equal to 5% of the bid (subject to maximum of $10,000) and payable to the City of Birmingham. Bid bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders will be held for a period of ninety (90) days unless bidders agree, in writing, to a longer period of time. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of the bids for a period of ninety (90) days.

Only Contractors licensed as required by Chapter 8 of Title 34, Section 1-26 inclusive, Code of Alabama 1975, as may be amended, may submit bids and be considered. Interested Contractors who desire to submit a bid proposal do not have to hold such licensing at the time of the submission of their bids, but the successful Contractor must obtain such license prior to contract award.

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “Resurfacing Citywide 2023 ST Package”. Contractors shall write on the outside of the sealed bid envelope his or her State of Alabama general contractor’s license number and the name of the company submitting the bid.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) a copy of the State of Alabama general contractor’s license, (2) bid bond, (3) the Form of Proposal with the Sales Tax Attachment, (4) the Authorization to Execute form, (5) MBE/DBE Quotation Report and Form D, (6) any other document(s) required by special conditions. The Construction Certification form should be included with the bid proposal; however, if it is not included it must be submitted, with the proper signatures affixed, prior to the execution of the contract.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to this project. Under this Program the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority establishes a system of floating MBE/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBE/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202. For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and businesses, and the Davis-Bacon Act provisions are applicable.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

A pre-bid meeting will be held online via Webex on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. The pre-bid meeting will acquaint potential bidders with various aspects of the project. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is not required. The following is the information to access the Webex meeting: https://birmingham.webex.com/meet/jason.lange OR Join by phone

(+1-415-655-0002 United States Toll; Access code: 187 088 3750).

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that their bid is in the possession of the City Engineer on or before 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

The City of Birmingham reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities.

Mike Eddington, P.E.

City Engineer

Jason Lange, P.E.

Project Manager

BT02/09/2023

___________________________

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BIDS

IFB No. #B23007

Hydraulic Dump Trailers

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Daryl Grayson, Interim Procurement Manager

Telephone: (205)521-0611

E-mail: dgrayson@habd.net

TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546

HOW TO OBTAIN THE IFB DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”). Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side. Follow the listed directions. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

NONE SCHEDULED

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 2:00 PM CT

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Monday, February 20, 2023, 2:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT02/09/2023

___________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION

The Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority will be accepting pre-qualification questionnaires for:

Mechanical Plant and East Exhibition Hall Roof Replacement Project

Prequalification questionnaires may be downloaded, free of charge at www.bjcc.org (Vendor Information/ Jobs & Vendor Information/ Open Bids) or requested from Sharon Proctor by email at Sharon.Proctor@bjcc.org.

The project is a tear-off of the existing mechanical plant roof, and portions of the East Exhibition Hall roof, and the installation of a new TPO roofing system and minor associated architectural, electrical, and plumbing scope of work.

Prequalification submissions must be received by 1:30 p.m. local time Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Applications will only be accepted by email or hand delivered to BJCC Attn: Sharon Proctor, 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N, Dock #2, Birmingham, AL 35203.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. in the Forum Building, Suite 200, located at 950 22nd Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203.

Bids will only be accepted from prequalified bidders. Bids must be received for public opening on Thursday March 30th at 1:30 p.m. in the Forum Building, Suite 200, located at the above stated address. All bids received after 1:30 p.m. on the bid date will be retained in the file unopened.

Questions should be emailed to Sharon.Proctor@bjcc.org. Telephone inquiries are not accepted.

Sharon Proctor

Purchasing Manager

Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority

BT02/09/2023

___________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION

The Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority will be accepting pre-qualification questionnaires for:

Protective Stadium Elevator Project

Prequalification questionnaires may be downloaded, free of charge at www.bjcc.org (Vendor Information/ Jobs & Vendor Information/ Open Bids) or requested from Sharon Proctor by email at Sharon.Proctor@bjcc.org.

The project is a new stand-alone elevator at Protective Stadium, located between the pedestrian ramp system and concourse levels. The elevator will have 3 stops and will be enclosed in a CMU shaft with canopies at the openings. The project will include architectural, structural, civil, and MEP scopes of work.

Prequalification submissions must be received by 1:30 p.m. local time Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Applications will only be accepted by email or hand delivered to BJCC Attn: Sharon Proctor, 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N, Dock #2, Birmingham, AL 35203.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. in the Forum Building, Suite 200, located at 950 22nd Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203.

Bids will only be accepted from prequalified bidders. Bids must be received for public opening on Tuesday March 7th at 1:30 p.m. in the Forum Building, Suite 200, located at the above stated address. All bids received after 1:30 p.m. on the bid date will be retained in the file unopened.

Questions should be emailed to Sharon.Proctor@bjcc.org. Telephone inquiries are not accepted.

Sharon Proctor

Purchasing Manager

Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority

BT02/09/2023

___________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager,

Jeff Orr on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, Friday, March 3, 2023. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at jeorr@uabmc.edu and copied to hollys@bpa.net to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB HIGHLANDS MRI INSTALLATION

For The

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

ADPH Project No.: B-21-111

UAB Project No.: H205025

SCOPE OF WORK:

Minor interior demolition of existing areas, and reconfiguration and renovation of the approximate 4,450 square feet into an MRI suite with two MRI procedure areas, including but not limited to partitions, ceilings, finishes, concrete patching, plumbing, fire sprinkler, fire alarm, HVAC, and electrical work. The work will be performed using Infection Control measures so that adjacent clinical operations can continue without interruption. The project is located contiguous with fully functioning patient clinical areas and Contractors must have significant experience as a General Contractor in working in a hospital clinical environment and have knowledge and experience with implementation, monitoring, and maintaining Infection Control and Interim Life Safety Measures. This project will require significant coordination, working with the Owners’ representatives to successfully deliver the project. The anticipated dollar amount is estimated to be in the range of $1,800,000 – $2,300,000.

PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid/perform work for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, March 3, 2023 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about March 10, 2023.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel & Associates

2805 Crescent Avenue, Suite 200

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Mr. Alan Crotwell

205-870-1876

205-870-3058

alanc@bpa.net

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is May 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Jeff Orr, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on May 2, 2023 will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held April 12, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Meet at the UAB Highlands Main Lobby. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT02/09/2023

___________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Darren Kruty on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time,

February 27, 2023. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager Darren Kruty at dkruty@uabmc.edu and copied to hollys@bpa.net to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

RENOVATION TO FIRST FLOOR

SRC/SRC ADDITION

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA HOSPITAL

FOR THE

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

ADPH PROJECT NO.: B-22-012

UAB PROJECT NO.: H225003

SCOPE OF WORK:

Interior demolition of existing areas, and reconfiguration and renovation of the areas into exam rooms and support spaces, including but not limited to partitions, ceilings, finishes, concrete patching, plumbing, fire sprinkler, fire alarm, HVAC, and electrical work. The work will be performed using Infection Control measures so that adjacent clinical operations can continue without interruption. The project is located contiguous with fully functioning patient clinical areas and Contractors must have significant experience as a General Contractor in working in a hospital clinical environment and have knowledge and experience with implementation, monitoring, and maintaining Infection Control and Interim Life Safety Measures. This project will require significant coordination, working with the Owners’ representatives to successfully deliver the project.

PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid/perform work for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, February 27, 2023 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about March 3, 2023.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, abandon, or extend the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel & Associates

2805 Crescent Avenue, Suite 200

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Ms. Alicia Pughsley

205-870-1876

205-870-3058

Aliciap@bpa.net

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at Construct Connect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is March 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Darren Kruty, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on

March 23, 2023, will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held March 6, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Meet at the UAB Spain Rehabilitation Center Main Lobby. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT02/09/2023

___________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Darren Kruty on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time,

February 23, 2023. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at dkruty@uabmc.edu and copied to hollys@bpa.net to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB WEST PAVILION FIRST FLOOR

MEG UNIT INSTALLATION

For The

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

UAB Project No.: H215001

SCOPE OF WORK:

Interior demolition of existing areas, and reconfiguration and renovation of the areas into MEG Scanning Unit, including but not limited to partitions, ceilings, finishes, concrete patching, plumbing, fire sprinkler, fire alarm HVAC, and electrical work. The

work will be performed using Infection Control measures so that clinical operations can continue without interruption. The project

is located near fully functioning patient clinical areas and Contractors must have significant experience as a General Contractor in work in a hospital clinical environment and have knowledge and experience with implementation, monitoring, and maintaining Infection Control and Interim Life Safety measures. This project will require significant coordination, working with the Owner’s

representatives to successfully deliver the project. The estimated construction cost is between $500,000 – $700,000.

PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid/perform work for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, February 22, 2023 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about March 3, 2023.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel & Associates

2805 Crescent Avenue, Suite 200

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Ms. Alicia Pughsley

205-870-1876

205-870-3058

aliciap@bpa.net

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is May 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Darryl Kruty, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on

May 2, 2023 will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held April 17, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Meet at the UAB West Pavilion Ground Floor Lobby. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT02/09/2023

___________________________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Sealed bids for STORM SEWER/ROADWAY REPAIRS AT VARIOUS LOCATIONS, CONTRACT 1 REBID-2007 Center Way South, Avenue L @ 22nd Street Ensley, Avenue O @ 58th Street West, Court O @ 57th Street West, Erie Street @ 7th Avenue Wylam, 8th Avenue North (Reverend Abraham Woods, Jr. Blvd) @ 15th Street North, 1320 1st Avenue North will be received by the City Engineer in Room 220, City Hall, Birmingham Alabama until 2 o’clock p.m., March 1, 2023, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read in Conference Room 220, 2rd Floor City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama. The award of this Contract will be made pursuant to Alabama Code: 39-1-1, et seq. (Public Works)

The Principal Items of Work related to this project, are:

Description Unit Amount

Mobilization LS 7

Replace Existing Lateral Storm Sewer with

New 18” Reinforced Concrete Pipe LF 505

Remove and Replace Existing Curb Inlet with

New Curb Inlet EA 5

Install New Curb Inlet EA 1

Install New Precast Reinforced Concrete Manhole EA 4

ALDOT #57 Stone Aggregate Backfill CY 1135

Pavement Replacement in Kind SY 545

Concrete Curb & Gutter Replacement LF 470

Concrete Valley Gutter Replacement LF 165

Remove Debris and Clean Existing Curb Inlet EA 11

Remove Debris and Clean Existing

Storm Sewer Manhole EA 11

Remove Debris, Clean and CCTV Inspect Existing

Lateral Storm Sewer (18” Diameter and Smaller) LF 960

Remove Debris and Clean Existing Mainline Storm

Sewer (54” Diameter and Smaller) LF 460

CCTV Inspect Existing Mainline

Storm Sewer (24”-54” Diameter) LF 460

Remove Debris and Clean Existing Storm Sewer

Box Culvert (8’ x 16.5’ and 8’ x 14’) LF 1710

CCTV Inspect Existing Storm Sewer

Box Culvert (8’ x 16.5’ and 8’ x 14’) LF 1710

Traffic Control LS 7

Borrow Fill Material CY 150

Erosion Control LS 7

Site Restoration (Grading, Grassing and Mulching) SY 500

Bid documents are open to public inspection in the Office of the City Engineer, Room 220 City Hall, 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at BirminghamBids.ALGraphics.com, under the project name “STORM SEWER/ROADWAY REPAIRS AT VARIOUS LOCATIONS, CONTRACT 1 REBID-2007 Center Way South, Avenue L @ 22nd Street Ensley, Avenue O @ 58th Street West, Court O @ 57th Street West, Erie Street @ 7th Avenue Wylam, 8th Avenue North (Reverend Abraham Woods, Jr. Blvd) @ 15th Street North, 1320 1st Avenue North”. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Prospective bidders are advised to check their source of bid documents frequently for any addenda to the bid documents. It is the bidder’s responsibility to bid on the correct set of bid documents.

Bids shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, in an amount equal to 5% of the bid (subject to a maximum of $10,000) and payable to the City of Birmingham. Bid bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders will be held for a period of ninety (90) days unless bidders agree, in writing, to a longer period of time. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids and for a period of ninety (90) days thereafter.

A performance bond equal to 100% of the contract amount and a payment bond equal to 100% of the contract amount will be required of the successful bidder. Said bonds shall be executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama.

Liability insurance certificates shall be required of the successful bidder and such certificates shall list the City of Birmingham, its officials, agents, and employees as additional named insured.

Only bids submitted by General Contractors licensed in the State of Alabama in accordance with Alabama Code (2006 or later as amended) Chapter 8, Title 34 (inclusive) will be considered.

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “SEALED BID – STORM SEWER/ROADWAY REPAIRS AT VARIOUS LOCATIONS, CONTRACT 1-2007 Center Way South, Avenue L @ 22nd Street Ensley, Avenue O @ 58th Street West, Court O @ 57th Street West, Erie Street @ 7th Avenue Wylam, 8th Avenue North (Reverend Abraham Woods, Jr. Blvd) @ 15th Street North, 1320 1st Avenue North”. Contractors shall write on the outside of the sealed bid envelope his or her State of Alabama general contractor’s license number as well as the name of the company submitting the bid.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) the Form of Proposal, (2) the Authorization to execute the Form of Proposal, (3) bid bond, (4) MBE/DBE Form A and D and (5) a copy of the Contractor’s State of Alabama General Contractor’s License.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to this project. Under this Program the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority establishes a system of floating MBE/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBE/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL, 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202. For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and businesses, and the Davis-Bacon Act provisions are applicable.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Engineer on or before 2:00 p.m., March 1, 2023. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Bids can be dropped into the Bid Box located in Room 220 City Hall, delivered to the City Engineer in Room 220 City Hall or brought to the bid opening.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held on WEDNESDAY, February 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM (CST). The conference will be held virtually via Webex in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines. The teleconference will acquaint prospective bidders with various aspects of the project and may be accessed as follows:

Webex Name: Pre-Bid Conference-Storm Sewer/Roadway Repairs at Various Locations, Contract 1 Rebid

Meeting Number (Access Code): 2491 133 5578

Meeting Password: cqRww8rRE82

Join By Phone: +1-415-655-0002 United States Toll

Join By Video System or Application:

Dial 24995662091@birmingham.webex.com

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

The City of Birmingham reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informality in any bid.

Michael B. Eddington, PE

City Engineer

BT02/09/2023

___________________________

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed bids for OWNER-FURNISHED HVAC EQUIPMENT INSTALLATION AT 14 FIRE STATIONS located at VARIOUS ADDRESSES Birmingham, AL, will be received by the City Architect in Room 220 Birmingham City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Sealed bids will receive a time and date label to indicate timely receipt. All sealed bids received upon or prior to the stipulated time and date will then be publicly opened and read aloud in Conference Room 215 City Hall at approximately 2:10 p.m.

All bids must be on a lump sum basis. Bids are to be submitted in duplicate on the Proposal Form provided with specifications. No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

Under the Alabama State Code, Section 39-2-4, as amended by Act #2017-279, it is required for any contract exceeding $50,000 that the Bidder submit with his bid, either a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond, executed by a surety authorized and qualified to make bonds in Alabama, payable to the City of Birmingham, in an amount (subject to a maximum of $10,000.00) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid. In order for a bid to be considered, it must be accompanied by an acceptable bid bond or cashier’s check.

Any bid submitted for an amount of $50,000 or more, the bidder must be a licensed general contractor in the State of Alabama in accordance with Section 34-8, of the Alabama State Code. Contractor’s license number shall appear on the outside of the envelope used to submit bid.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount and a Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount will be required from the successful bidder at the signing of the contract. Also, proof of insurance will be required when the contract is signed. The City will review bonds and insurance and execute the contract within twenty (20) days unless the successful contractor agrees to an extension in writing.

A Pre-bid Conference to review and discuss the project will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 in City Hall Conference Room 215, 710 20TH STREET, NORTH Birmingham, AL 35203. Attendance at the Pre-bid Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a bidder’s responsiveness, in addition to any other stipulations.

Bid documents are opened to public inspection at the Department of Capital Projects—Room 220 City Hall, 710 20th Street North Birmingham, AL 35203. Electronic version of the bid documents may be viewed online at Dodge Data and Analytics, http://www.planroom.construction.com/; Construct Connect, http//:www.constructconnect.com; and at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, 601 37th Street, South Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Since award may not be made within thirty (30) days, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the bid opening.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, and to waive any informalities.

IMPORTANT BIDDER INFORMATION

Bidders are expected to prepare their bid to include all necessary material, labor, bonds, permits, overhead, profit, taxes, insurance, etc. costs. It is not the City’s obligation to bring mistakes/omissions in bid to bidder’s attention. If after bid opening, a bidder determines he has a mistake in bid, he may seek withdrawal of his bid without forfeiting his bond, if the request is in writing within three (3) work days after the bid opening, and is accompanied by clear and convincing evidence of the mistake.

All cashier’s checks or bid bonds will be returned immediately after bids are checked and tabulated to all except the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders. Bid bonds shall be returned to the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders when the contract is signed and performance and payment bonds and insurance are furnished by the successful bidder. If award is not made within fifteen (15) days after bid opening, all bid guarantees will be returned except for those of the potentially successful bidders. If after sixty (60) days, no award has been made, all bids shall be rejected and the potentially successful bidder’s guarantee will be returned unless the bidder agrees in writing to a time extension. If a time extension is effected, bidder may substitute any cashier’s check for a satisfactory bid bond.

Any contract resulting from this Invitation to Bid shall not be assignable without prior written consent of the City. Under no conditions, shall the contract be assigned to an unsuccessful bidder whose bid was rejected as non-responsive and/or non- responsible.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to the project. Under this Program, the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (MBE/DBE) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority established a system of floating MBD/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBD/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program is contained in the Project Manual and may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street, South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 (Telephone: 205-324-6202). For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and business will apply.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked: SEALED BID – OWNER- FURNISHED HVAC EQUIPMENT INSTALLATION AT 14 FIRE STATIONS. Bids may be hand delivered to Conference Room 220 City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama, or mailed to: City of Birmingham Planning, Engineering and Permits Department, Architectural Division, Room 220 City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Bids sent by any express carrier (Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Room 220 City Hall.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Architect on or before 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

Alan Terry Oglesby, City Architect

BT02/09/2023

___________________________

___________________________

MISCELLANEOUS

_____________________________

Australian Shepherd puppies for sale. Dam-ACK, Sire- ASDR

Black tris/Red Merle/Red Bi – $1200-$1600

Northwest GA. Call or text Danielle at 256-605-0449

BT02/09/2023

___________________________

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

