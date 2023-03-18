Birmingham Housing Authority Awarded $262,397 Federal Grant for Internet Connectivity

habd.net

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has named the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) as a recipient of an FY23 Your Home, Your Internet grant award.

HABD will receive more than a quarter of a million dollars to spearhead an agency-wide pilot program of the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Outreach Program. The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is a benefit providing a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households.

In November 2022, HABD successfully registered more than 100 households for the program. Now, with the support of the ACP Your Home, Your Internet grant, HABD can conduct additional outreach and assist more public housing residents during their program application process.

“I want to commend our staff, in partnership with the City of Birmingham’s Connect 99 team, for the work they did in exposing our residents to this program prior to HABD being awarded this grant,” said HABD President and CEO Dontrelle Young Foster. “We know that the digital divide is felt not only in our public housing communities, but in communities across Birmingham, prohibiting residents from going to work, going to school, and accessing resources like healthcare. This grant, a product of the ACP’s Outreach pilot, will support our work to connect Birmingham residents with the broadband they need to become truly self-sufficient.”

In determining funding allocations for the ACP Pilot Program Grants, the FCC reviewed over 75 grant applications. Submitted applicants were assessed on the factors of Eligibility, Merit, and Risk. More information about the ACP pilot program and a full list of grant recipients can be found here.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

