March 16, 2023

Employment

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

Manager of Gift Processing and Database Technology

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

BT03/16/2023

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2022-903224

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SUSIE MAE HUNTER (DECEASED); HUTCHYSENIA G. MASON (DECEASED); SPRINGLEAF FINANCIAL SERVICES OF ALABAMA; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; UNITED STATES ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ALABAMA; PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM; J.T. SMALLWOOD JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on October 25, 2022, Plaintiff, Kenneth R. Moore filed the above-styled Complaint and the Plaintiff asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1417 5th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No: 22-00-26-2-040-003.000

Legal Description: Begin at Southwest corner of Lot 6 in Survey of the lands of Hudson Estate as shown by a Map of said lands which is made a part of the deed of the heirs of the Hudson Estate to M.R. Townsend and husband W.H. Townsend made during the month of October 1883, and recorded in vol. 55 Page 286 in Deed Records in the Office of Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, thence East 146 feet thence North 127 ½ feet, thence West 146 feet, thence South 127 ½ feet to Point of Beginning Also known as: P O B 42.5 FT S OF THE S E INTER OF 15TH AVENUE N & 5TH ST NTH S 127.5 FT ALG ST TH E 146 FT TH N 127.5 FT TH W 146 FT TO POB BEING PT OF BLK 6 HUDSON LDS.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 24, 2023 at 9:00 am in Courtroom 310 Jefferson County Courthouse 716 Richard Arrington Jr. BLVD, North Birmingham, Alabama. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting to Kenneth R. Moore Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued.

The address and name of the Attorney to contact is Jameria Jonson Moore, 1037 22nd Street South Suite 120 Birmingham, Alabama 35205 at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that publication of this notice be made once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Clerk

BT03/16/2023

CASE NO. CV-2022-900572

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ANTHONY C. MARINO, MARY JO MARINO, and SAMMY J. MARINO, as heirs of TONY MARINO and MARY MARINO a/k/a MARY B. MARINO; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TONY MARINO and MARY MARINO a/k/a MARY B. MARINO; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on February 16, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2912 Avenue C, Birmingham, Alabama 35218

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-30-00-01-1-017-008.000

Legal Description: Lots 9 and 10, in Block 8, according to the survey of Ensley Development Company as recorded in Map Book 5, Page 31, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2022028715 as follows: LOTS 9 & 10 BLK 8 ENSLEY DEV CO)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 25, 2023, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:15 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 13th day of March, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT03/16/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-900241.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MINNIE HILDRETH, as heir of LEN GAY MICKEL; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LEN GAY MICKEL; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NELVINA MICKEL a/k/a NELL MICKEL a/k/a MELVINA MICKEL; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EARNESTINE C. MICKEL; WACHOVIA BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, as successor to SOUTHTRUST BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on January 18, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Address: 3409 33rd Terrace North, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-13-4-001-004.000

Legal Description: Lot 8, Block 1, according to the map of Douglasville Addition to Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 5, page 119 in the Office of the Probate Judge of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017074315 as follows: LOT 8 BLK 1 DOUGLASVILLE)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 25, 2023, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:15 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 13th day of March, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT03/16/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that M. J. Harris Construction

Services, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of the University of Alabama at Birmingham McCallum Building Renovation of the 5th, 6th, & 7th Floors for the University of Alabama at Birmingham Authority, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Studio 2H Design, LLC.

M. J. Harris Construction Services, LLC

One Riverchase Ridge, Suite 300

Birmingham, AL 35244

BT03/16/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Section 39-2-1 as amended by H275 Code of Alabama, 1997, notice is hereby given that Carrier Commercial Service, 238 Cahaba Valley Pkwy, Pelham, Alabama, 35124, Contractor, has completed Installation of HVAC Equipment: Water-Cooled Screw Chiller 175 Ton Chiller at Birmingham Board of Education Administration Building, 2015 Park Place, Birmingham, AL 35203, and has made request for final statement of said contract.

BT03/16/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Section 39-1-1, Notice is herby given that A.G. Gaston Construction Co., Contractor(s) have completed BX Birmingham Xpress, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) – Site Amenities Package Project for the City of Birmingham and have made request for final settlement of said contract.

A.G. Gaston Construction Co., Inc.

1820 3rd Avenue North, Suite 400

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT03/16/2023

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Project: 22038.00 – Autauga County Sewer Authority Wastewater Treatment Plant

Owner: Autauga County Sewer Authority

All qualified bidders are invited to submit a Bid under sealed envelope to the Autauga County Sewer Authority for the construction of off-site and influent pump stations, manholes, piping, valves, wastewater treatment plant, controls, and all necessary appurtenances to successfully complete the project. Owner will receive Bids at the Commission Chambers, located at 135 N. Court Street, Suite B, Prattville, Alabama 36067, until 2:00 P.M. local standard time on the 20th day of March, 2023 at which time and place the Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids not received by the indicated time will not be opened.

All Contract Documents may be obtained in electronic format only from the Engineer via the Online Plan Library at www.insiteengineering.org. Addenda and other bidding information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the Engineer.

A mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at 10:00 A.M. local standard time on the 7th day of March 2023.

BT03/16/2023

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for the construction of the Sanitary Sewer Collection System, Gravity and Force Main, and Wastewater Treatment System Bore Under I-65 shall be received by the Autauga County Sewer Authority at the Autauga County Commission Office located at 135 N. Court Street, Suite B, Prattville AL 36067 until 2:30 pm local standard time on Monday, March 20, 2023. All bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 2:30 pm. No bids shall be accepted or withdrawn after this time.

The contract documents may be obtained in electronic form via the Online Plan Library at www.insiteengineering.org. Addenda and other bidding information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications obtained through this site. Questions can be directed to Alicia Bailey, abailey@sain.com.

All bidders must be licensed by the State of Alabama Licensing Board of General Contractors, as required by Chapter 8 of Title 34 of the Code of Alabama 1975, as amended. A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at 10:00 am local standard time on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

All bids must be submitted on provided bid forms and must be in a sealed envelope. A bid bond is required. The Autauga County Water Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informality in the bidding process.

BT03/16/2023

LEGAL NOTICE

Effective February 3, 2023, DR. JOSEPH WU retired from COMPLETE HEALTH SIMON-WILLIAMSON. All patient records will be maintained and made available at the practice located at 832 Princeton Avenue SW, Birmingham, AL 35211. We thank Dr. Wu for his service to our patients and the community and wish him all the best in his future endeavors. Complete Health’s primary care team looks forward to continuing to care for you at Complete Health.

BT03/16/2023

___________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Chris Hodges on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, March 20, 2023. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Chris Hodges at cjhodges@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB Highlands Dishwasher Replacement

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H235004

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the replacement of the dishwasher in the UAB Highlands facility. The scope of work includes architectural, electrical, and mechanical new work and associated demolition to facilitate the installation of new equipment. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $300,000 and $400,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to limit disturbances, coordinate shutdowns, and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type healthcare projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

B. PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, March 20, 2023 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and cjhodges@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about March 24, 2023.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning March 24, 2023:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is April 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Chris Hodges, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on April 11, 2023 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on March 29, 2023 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT03/16/2023

PREQUALIFICATION AND ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by The University of Alabama at Birmingham Facilities Planning Design and Construction at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center, 801 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35294, Thursday, April 13, 2023 until 2:00 pm Central Time Base Bid, 3:00 PM for Alternates for UAB Project No. 210248 – Science & Engineering Complex Phase 2 for Engineering located at 902 14th Street South Birmingham, AL 35294 at which time they will be opened and read.

Prime, Mechanical, and Electrical Contractors that are properly licensed for this type of work are required to prequalify in order to bid. For more information about the project and how to prequalify, please go to the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar at www.uab.edu/facilities/pdc/bids, refer to the bid date above, and click on the specific project number.

Applicants for Prequalification are strongly encouraged to submit applications at the earliest date possible following the first date of advertisement. UAB will review applications as submitted and notify applicants within two (2) working days before Prebid conference. Applications received after the date of the Pre-bid Conference may not be considered.

A Prebid Conference for all Prequalified Prime Contractors will be held at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center at the above address at 10:00 AM Central Time Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Bid Documents will be available from the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar prior to the Prebid Conference.

BT03/16/2023

PREQUALIFICATION AND ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by The University of Alabama at Birmingham Facilities Planning Design and Construction at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center, 801 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35294, Thursday, April 13, 2023 until 2:00 pm Central Time for UAB Project No. 220449 – Shelby Biomedical Rsch Bldg 5th Floor Partial Renovation located at 1825 University Blvd, 35294-2182 at which time they will be opened and read.

Prime Contractors that are properly licensed for this type of work are required to prequalify in order to bid. For more information about the project and how to prequalify, please go to the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar at www.uab.edu/facilities/pdc/bids, refer to the bid date above, and click on the specific project number.

Applicants for Prequalification are strongly encouraged to submit applications at the earliest date possible following the first date of advertisement. UAB will review applications as submitted and notify applicants within two (2) working days of submission. Applications received after the date of the Pre-bid Conference may not be considered.

A Prebid Conference for all Prequalified Prime Contractors will be held at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center at the above address at 10:00 A.M. Central Time, Tuesday , March 28, 2023.

Bid Documents will be available from the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar prior to the Prebid Conference.

BT03/16/2023

PREQUALIFICATION AND ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by The University of Alabama at Birmingham Facilities Planning Design and Construction at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center, 801 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35294, Thursday, April 13th until 2:00 pm Central Time for UAB Project No. 220338 – Center for Biophysical Sciences and Engineering Roof Replacement located at 1025 18th Street South Birmingham, AL 35205 at which time they will be opened and read.

Prime Contractors that are properly licensed for this type of work are required to prequalify in order to bid. For more information about the project and how to prequalify, please go to the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar at www.uab.edu/facilities/pdc/bids, refer to the bid date above, and click on the specific project number.

Applicants for Prequalification are strongly encouraged to submit applications at the earliest date possible following the first date of advertisement. UAB will review applications as submitted and notify applicants within two (2) working days of submission. Applications received after the date of the Pre-bid Conference may not be considered.

A Prebid Conference for all Prequalified Prime Contractors will be held at the Center for Biophysical Sciences and Engineering Building at the above address at 10 am Central Time Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Bid Documents will be available from the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar prior to the Prebid Conference.

BT03/16/2023

PREQUALIFICATION AND ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by The University of Alabama at Birmingham Facilities Planning Design and Construction at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center, 801 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35294, Thursday, April 13, 2023 until 2:00 pm Central Time for UAB Project No. 230112 – Shelby 271 Freezer Farm Renovation located at 1825 University Blvd, 35233 at which time they will be opened and read.

Prime Contractors that are properly licensed for this type of work are required to prequalify in order to bid. For more information about the project and how to prequalify, please go to the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar at www.uab.edu/facilities/pdc/bids, refer to the bid date above, and click on the specific project number.

Applicants for Prequalification are strongly encouraged to submit applications at the earliest date possible following the first date of advertisement. UAB will review applications as submitted and notify applicants within two (2) working days of submission. Applications received after the date of the Pre-bid Conference may not be considered.

A Prebid Conference for all Prequalified Prime Contractors will be held at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center at the above address at 11:00 A.M. Central Time, March 28, 2023.

Bid Documents will be available from the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar prior to the Prebid Conference.

BT03/16/2023

FY 2023 PROPOSED ACTION PLAN CITY OF BESSEMER

Proposed Statements of Community Development Objectives and Projected Use of Funds

As set forth in 24 CFR Part 91, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires jurisdictions to incorporate their planning and application requirements into one five- year document called the Consolidated Plan. In turn, an Annual Action Plan must be then prepared for each year of the Consolidated Plan. The following constitutes the City of Bessemer’s FY23 Action Plan.

The projected use of funds stated herein has been developed so as to give maximum priority to activities that will primarily benefit low-to-moderate income persons, or aid in the prevention or elimination of slum and blight conditions. The projected use of funds is consistent with the City’s established strategy of stabilizing the community and reversing negative trends associated with urban decay and blight.

2023 CDBG Action Plan Budget Expected resources for FY2023

Total projected resources FY23 $904,114

CDBG Allocation $625,648

*Projected Program Income $ 70,000

Reimbursement $208,465.69

Proposed Activities for FY23

Administration $130,000

Delivery Costs $90,000

Seniors Housing Grants $200,000

Lead Paint Testing $ 14,114

Public Services $ 70,000

Public Facilities and Improvements $400,000

Total Projected $904,114

The city of Bessemer anticipates submitting a “Final Statement of Community Development Objectives and Projected Use of Funds” to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on or before May 1, 2023.

CITIZEN COMMENTS PERIOD:

The city of Bessemer, office of Economic and Community Development will receive Public Comments on the above proposed Action Plan for 30 days beginning on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 and ending on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Copies of the proposed Action Plan will be available for public inspection at www.bessemeral.org and in the Economic and Community Development Department on the Second Floor of Bessemer City Hall. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Additional draft copies will be available online at bessemeral.org on the Community Development Department’s page under “Reports and Action Plans.”

*Program income is comprised of loan receipts from past Housing Revolving Loan Funds and Economic Development Revolving Loan Funds. Such repaid funds, once received, can be directed towards eligible CDBG activities, including 20% for program administration costs.

BT03/16/2023

INVITATION FOR BIDS

PROJECT

Jefferson State Community College

Exterior Renovations to the Bethune-Deramus Hall and George Layton Buildings

OWNER

Jefferson State Community College-Jefferson Campus

Architect’s Project #: 21055

Sealed proposals for the above-referenced project will be received by the Jefferson State Community College – Jefferson Campus on Tuesday, April 4th, 2023 at 2:00 pm local time, in Room 115 of George Wallace Hall located at 2601 Carson Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35215, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The Owner highly recommends all interested contractors attend a Pre-Bid Conference to be held Tuesday, March 21 at 2:00 pm local time, in Room 115 of George Wallace Hall located at 2601 Carson Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35215.

The project consists of exterior renovations to the Bethune-Deramus Hall and George Layton Buildings including adjacent parking lot and landscaping.

Questions should be directed to Richard Carnaggio with CCR Architecture & Interiors.

CCR Architecture & Interiors

2920 First Avenue South

Birmingham, Alabama 35233

205-324-8864 Phone

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined online and downloaded at a link to be provided by interested bidders.

Hard copies for examination at the following locations: Alabama Graphics, and Jefferson State Community College- Jefferson Campus.

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained from Alabama Graphics, www.algraphicsplanroom.com.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished in the specifications. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Licensing required by local municipalities shall be obtained prior to the execution of the construction contract.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Jefferson State Community College – Jefferson Campus in an amount not less than 5 percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $ 10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

The Contract shall be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder in accordance with the rules, regulations, and policies of Jefferson State Community College-Jefferson Campus and the Alabama Community College System. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Contractors are required to comply with the requirements of the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) Facilities Division Construction Manual of Procedures, The City of Birmingham, and Jefferson County.

Jefferson State Community College – Jefferson Campus

(Owner)

CCR Architecture & Interiors

(Architect)

BT03/16/2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

Thursday, March 16, 2023

Jefferson County Department of Community Services

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Room A-430

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 325-5761

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Jefferson County Department of Community Services.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about Monday, April 10, 2023, the Jefferson County Commission, acting as Community Development agent for Jefferson County and Consortium municipalities, will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for the release of Federal Community Development Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (PL93-383) to undertake the following projects: Trafford Hydrant Project (CD21-03O-M04-THP)

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The Jefferson County Commission through its Department of Community Services has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the Jefferson County Department of Community Services, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Room A-430, Birmingham, AL 35203 where the record is available for review and may be examined or copied weekdays 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with this determination or wishing to comment on the project may submit written comments to the Jefferson County Department of Community Services. All comments received by Friday, April 7, 2023, will be considered by the Jefferson County Department of Community Services prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

RELEASE OF FUNDS

The Jefferson County Commission through its Department of Community Services certifies to HUD that the President of the Jefferson County Commission consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Jefferson County Commission to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the Jefferson County Commission’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (which ever is later) only if they are on one of the following basis: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the Jefferson County Commission; (b) the Jefferson County Commission has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted via email (cpd_generalcorr-bhm@hud.gov) in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to: Environmental Clearance, Kenneth Free, Director, U.S. Department of HUD, Birmingham Office, Region IV, 417 20th Street North, Ste. 700, Birmingham, AL 35203. Potential objectors should contact [HUD Office] via email (cpd_generalcorr-bhm@hud.gov) to verify the actual last date of the objection period.

James A. Stephens, President

Jefferson County Commission

BT03/16/2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

Thursday, March 16, 2023

Jefferson County Department of Community Services

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Room A-430

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 325-5761

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Jefferson County Department of Community Services.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about Monday, April 10, 2023, the Jefferson County Commission, acting as Community Development agent for Jefferson County and Consortium municipalities, will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for the release of Federal Community Development Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (PL93-383) to undertake the following projects: Hallmark Farms Project (CDBG-DR 12/13-M04-EDHP)

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The Jefferson County Commission through its Department of Community Services has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the Jefferson County Department of Community Services, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North – Room A-430, Birmingham, AL 35203 where the record is available for review and may be examined or copied weekdays 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with this determination or wishing to comment on the project may submit written comments to the Jefferson County Department of Community Services. All comments received by Friday, April 7, 2023, will be considered by the Jefferson County Department of Community Services prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

RELEASE OF FUNDS

The Jefferson County Commission through its Department of Community Services certifies to HUD that the President of the Jefferson County Commission consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Jefferson County Commission to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the Jefferson County Commission’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (which ever is later) only if they are on one of the following basis: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the Jefferson County Commission; (b) the Jefferson County Commission has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted via email (cpd_generalcorr-bhm@hud.gov) in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to: Environmental Clearance, Kenneth Free, Director, U.S. Department of HUD, Birmingham Office, Region IV, 417 20th Street North, Ste. 700, Birmingham, AL 35203. Potential objectors should contact [HUD Office] via email (cpd_generalcorr-bhm@hud.gov) to verify the actual last date of the objection period.

James A. Stephens, President

Jefferson County Commission

BT03/16/2023

INVITATION TO BID

BIRMINGHAM-SHUTTLESWORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

RFP: Taxiway H Connector Rehabilitation

The Birmingham Airport Authority (BAA) in Birmingham, AL, is accepting sealed bids for the above referenced item. Sealed bids should be plainly marked and will be received at:

Birmingham Airport Authority

5900 Messer Airport Highway

Birmingham, AL 35212

Until 2:00 PM CST, Tuesday, April 25th, 2023, at which time bids will be opened at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport and read aloud. All bids received after that time will be returned unopened. The BAA highly recommends hand or courier delivery of bids to the BAA front office located at the southern end of the terminal building on the lower level. Please visit https://www.flybirmingham.com/procurement/ to obtain a copy of the Invitation to Bid, which contains additional critical information.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Project consists of, but not limited to, the milling and overlay of asphalt pavement the Taxiway H connector taxiways at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, AL. Respective taxiway connectors will be closed while under construction. Runway 6-24 will be closed from 12:00 AM – 4:00 AM while work is occurring on the taxiway pavement inside the runway safety area (RSA) and will be opened at the end of each shift for use by the Airport for the entirety of the project duration. The project site includes four taxiway connectors between Taxiway H and Runway 6-24.

BT03/16/2023

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting proposals for Removal and Replacement of artificial Plants and Maintenance at the Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport. Copies of the RFQ can be obtained by visiting the ‘Airport’s Website at http://www.flybirmingham.com or via email request sent to khazelwood@flybhm.com. A mandatory pre-submittal meeting is scheduled for March 28, 2023, at 2:00 PM (Central Time) in Meeting Room A, Lower Terminal Lobby (south end near Entry Door 4L). A mandatory site visit for the project area will be available on March 28, 2023, immediately after Pre-Submittal meeting. All attendees who plan to attend the meeting must RSVP to Karen Hazelwood at Khazelwood@flybhm.com by the close of business March 20, 2023. Access to the Zoom meeting and / or instructions to the site visit will be provided upon receipt of RSVP.

BT03/16/2023

REQUEST FOR BIDS FOR FLEET INSURANCE

RFB#: 2023-1

March 15, 2023

Dear Service Provider:

ClasTran is now accepting Bids for Fleet Insurance. Therequirements for submitting a Bid are stated in this Request for Bids(the“RFB”). Please review them carefully.

An electronic copy of the RFB in PDF format may be obtained by going to ClasTran’s website (www.clastran.com) and navigating to“Doing Business With Us” or by contacting Richard Abel at rabel@clastran.com.

All Bids are due to ClasTran no later than April 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.(CST). Proposals received after the deadline will be rejected.

One(1) original and one (1) copy of the bid shall be submitted. The bid should be firmly and securely sealed; it should be clearly labeled: “Sealed Bid for Fleet Insurance”

BIDS MUST BE MAILED OR HAND DELIVERED TO:

Shari Spencer, Executive Director

Birmingham Regional Paratransit Consortium d/b/a ClasTran

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 10386, Birmingham, Alabama 35202

Delivery Address: 2100 16th Avenue South, Suite 55, Birmingham, Alabama 35205

RFB questions are due no later than April 15, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. (CDT). All questions must be submitted to Richard Abel at rabel@clastran.com. ClasTranis an equal opportunity purchaser.

Sincerely,

Richard Abel

Operations Manager, ClasTran

BT03/16/2023

City of Birmingham Demolition Property Sale – 05/10/2023

Res # Acct Name Short Address Legal Description Parcel ID Balance

0163-20

9253

SHEARS, DWAYNE

GILBERT R A TRUST 23-20-1

BLK NONE LOT 0013&

BK 0001 PG 0015 PID 23-00-20-1-015 026.000

$ 14,629.72

0164-20

9254

SHEARS, DWAYNE

GILBERT R A TRUST 23-20-1

BLK NONE LOT 0013 &

BK 0001 PG 0015 PID 23-00-20-1-015 026.000

$8,681.74

0166-20

9256

GENTILLY INVESTMENTS,

WAVERLY TER 9/84 29-10

BLK 0004 LT 0013

BK 0909 PG 0084 PID 29-00-10-1-008-005.000

$7,059.85

0168-20

9258

LASTER, JULIA ANN

LINCOLN PK 1ST 29-10-1

BLK 0003 LT 0005

BK 0018 PG 0048 PID 29-00-10-1-012-020.000

$10,836.18

0169-20

9259

PARKER COMPANY, LLC

WESTEND LD & IMP CO

BLK 0029 LT 0015

BK 0001 PG 0038 PID 29-00-04-3-016-018.000

$ 6,189.62

0170-20

9260

SMITH, ROSE M

WESTEND LD & IMP CO

BLK 0046 LT 0012

BK 0001 PG 0038 PID 29-00-04-3-022-012.000

$ 5,226.41

0172-20

9262

BRAXTON, BETTY J

WESTEND LD & IMP CO

BLK 0026 LT 01&2

BK 0001 PG 0038 PID 29-00-04-3-023-027.000

$ 14,566.71

0174-20

9264

KEMP, JUSTIN ANTHONY

THARPE PLACE 29-4-4

BLK 0019 LT 0014

BK 0004 PG 0087 PID 29-00-04-4-025-012.000

$ 10,312.23

0175-20

9265

PATTERSON, MARGARET AGT FOR

MONTGOMERY MRS B 29-2-2

BLK NONE LT 0009

BK 0004 PG 0006 PID 29-00-02-2-023-008.000

$ 5,718.45

0216-20

9271

LYKES, PEARLIE MAE

THARPE PLACE 29-4-4

BLK 0039 LT 0015

BK 0004 PG 0087 PID 29-00-04-4-027-004.000

$ 6,233.22

0217-20

9272

TODD, WALTER & MARY ALICE

WEST END

BLK 0086 LT 0014

BK 0003 PG 0093 PID 29-00-09-1-010-004.000

$ 11,995.35

0218-20

9273

EVANS GROUP LLC, THE

CENTRAL PARK LD CO 29-7&8

BLK 0007 LT 0006

BK 0006 PG 0042 PID 29-00-08-2-012-006.001

$ 11,498.81

0219-20

9274

ROSE, CHARLES B & EDDIE MAE

BHAM ENSLEY

BLK 0006 LT 0006

BK 0001 PG 0209 PID 29-00-06-4-002-005.000

$ 8,177.18

0220-20

9275

JACKSON, JIMMY LEE

MARTIN ADD TO BHAM ENSLEY

BLK 0038 LT 0013

BK 0903 PG 0049 PID 29-00-07-4-009-012.000

$ 6,221.42

0221-20

9276

ODELL ROY, INC

DONALD C J-CENTRAL 29-7-4

BLK 0002 LT 0005

BK 0013 PG 0028 PID 29-00-07-4-025-021.000

$ 3,612.58

0657-20

9278

CLAY, JAMES & LINDA

MCCURRY-N BHAM 22-12-4

BLK 0002 LT 0002

BK 0030 PG 0053 PID 22-00-12-4-002-011.001

$ 4,563.16

0658-20

9279

CADE JEREMY

EAST BHAM LAND CO

BLK 0027 LT 0 1&2

BK 0001 PG 0005 PID 23-00 19-4-008-008.000

$ 43,338.16

0659-20

9280

REYNOLDS, MYRTLE LEE &

REYNOLDS, MYRTLE LEE &

BLK 0002 LT 0003

BK 0013 PG 0028 PID 29-00-07-4-025-023.000

$ 7,654.58

0660-20

9281

BOBBY HUBBARD PROPERTIES, LLC

MARTIN ADD TO BHAM ENSLEY

BLK 0032 LT 016&

BK 0903 PG 0049 PID 29-00-07-4-017-018.000

$ 3,505.51

0661-20

9282

FAIR HOUSING AGENCY OF AL,

MARTIN ADD TO BHAM ENSLEY

BLK 0030 LT 0014

BK 0903 PG 0049 PID 29-00-17-4-015-012.000

$6,436.09

0663-20

9284

TUBBS, JOANN & MARCUS L

ENGLEWOOD 29-7-4

BLK 0001 LT 013&

BK 0006 PG 0070 PID 29-00-07-4-020-002.000

$ 4,860.50

0664-20

9285

PROVIDENT TRUST GROUP, LLC

BHAM ENSLEY

BLK 0008 LT 013&

BK 0001 PG 0209 PID 29-00-06-4-010-012.000

$ 4,500.21

0666-20

9287

BRITTON, CRAIG

ENGLEWOOD 29-7-4

BLK 0002 LT 0023

BK 0006 PG 0070 PID 29-00-07-4-021-013.000

$ 13,609.16

0668-20

9289

KNIGHT,LATHAM &

ENGLEWOOD 29-7-4

BLK 0000 LT 0015

BK 0006 PG 0070 PID 29-00-07-4-022-003.000

$ 6,350.95

0669-20

9290

DOUGLASS, MATTIE

TUXEDO PARK 22-32-2

BLK 0016 LT 0002

BK 0004 PG 0022 PID 22-00-32-3-006-014.000

$ 5,186.29

0670-20

9291

US MORTGAGE INVESTORS LLC,

TUXEDO HTS 22-29-3

BLK 0002 LT 0005

BK 0033 PG 0006 PID 22-00-29-3-013-019.000

$ 4,106.88

0671-20

9292

TD LLC,

RICKS BETTIE 1 ADD 29-7-4

BLK 0003 LT 01&2

BK 0014 PG 0079 PID 29-00-07-4-025-001.000

$ 6,213.80

0672-20

9293

STRACHAN, SAMAAD

DONALD C J-CENTRAL 29-7-4

BLK 0002 LT 0006

BK 0013 PG 0028 PID 29-00-07-4-025-020.000

$ 6,639.28

0673-20

9294

TUCKER, ANEITA L

CENTRAL PARK LD CO 29–7&8

BLK 0037 LT 0005

BK 0006 PG 0042 PID 29-00-07-1-026-005.000

$ 7,135.61

0763-20

9297

PRUITT, ONREE J

HUDSON GROVE *

BLK 0003 LT 0025

BK 1205 PG 0098 PID 30-00-35-2-018-021.000

$ 5,032.03

0765-20

9299

HILL, DAVID & BETTY

NABERS 2ND-COLLEGE 29-17

BLK NONE LT 0077

BK 0012 PG 0091 PID 29-00-17-4-014-013.000

$ 4,591.30

0766-20

9300

SHIELDS, JOHN H AGT

WEST END HILLS 1 29-17-4

BLK 0010 LT 0003

BK 0028 PG 0060 PID 29-00-17-4-016-018.000

$ 5,342.55

0767-20

9301

YOUNG, MATTIE B

RUSSELLS ADD OAKWD 29-8-1

BLK 0001 LT 0002

BK 0018 PG 0060 PID 29-00-08-1-020-010.000

$ 5,299.65

0768-20

9302

ERVIN, BILLY T

MCGEE E L 1ST ADD

BLK 0002 LT 0014

BK 1005 PG 0010 PID 29-00-30-2-026-022.000

$ 2,614.21

0769-20

9303

WITT, JIMMIE

MCGEE E L 1ST ADD

BLK 0001 LT 0010

BK 1005 PG 0010 PID 29-00-30-2-031-007.000

$ 4,834.90

0771-20

9305

VAHNISH, TAMARA

YEILDING-BRITT RE 29-17-3

BLK 0004 LT 0005

BK 0915 PG 0075 PID 29-00-17-3-010-017.000

$ 9,684.21

0772-20

9306

ROGERS, MARLON

YEILDING-BRITT RE 29-17-3

BLK 0002 LT 0013

BK 0915 PG 0075 PID 29-00-17-3-014-004.000

$ 7,153.91

0775-20

9309

JONES BROSIA

MCCONNELL J W SUR

BLK NONE LT 0018

BK 0074 PG 0528 PID 29-00-03-2-034.019.000

$ 7,916.25

0776-20

9310

PERRY, SHON

NOBINGERS-W END 29-16-2

BLK 0001 LT 0006

BK 0040 PG 0070 PID 29-00-16-2-005-027.000

$ 8,600.21

0777-20

9311

BOYD-DILWORTH, HELEN AGT FOR

HILLMAN

BLK 0006 LT 0010

BK 1001 PG 0057 PID 30-00-25-1-004-015.000

$ 3,679.16

0778-20

9312

MILES, DEFOREST SR HEIRS OF

WALDEN ADD TO HILLMAN

BLK NONE LT0002

BK 1007 PG 0027 PID 30-00-25-3-015-001.000

$ 3,918.47

0779-20

9313

HUGHES, HELEN

SPRINGFIELD ADD WEST END

BLK 0001 LT 011&

BK 0015 PG 0086 PID 29-00-17-1-015-011.000

$ 7,423.52

0780-20

9314

BURNS, AALINYAH R

HILLMAN

BLK 0007 LT 0015

BK 1001 PG 0057 PID 30-00-25-1-014-008.000

$ 4,260.89

0884-20

9316

ANCHRUM, THOMAS JR & WILLA STA

KINGSTON 23-20-3

BLK 0008 LT 0019

BK 0004 PG 0042 PID 23-00-20-3-013-033.000

$ 7,447.71

0885-20

9317

COMPTON, CHERYL A REP FOR JAME

NELSON HEIGHTS NW/NW

BLK NONE LT 0017

BK 0032 PG 0083 PID 13-00-36-2-001-050.000

$ 6,296.55

0886-20

9318

HART, GERALD

MAYFAIR 2ND ADD 28-7-3

BLK 0030 LT 0027

BK 0026 PG 0002 PID 23-00-03-1-015-003.001

$ 8,398.53

0888-20

9320

DUBOIS, ROBERT & COOLIDGE JIM

WOODLAWN RLTY 1ST 23-20-4

BLK 0007 LT 0015

BK 0005 PG 0046 PID 23-00-20-4-030-017.000

$ 8,934.09

0889-20

9321

FENDLY, DAN A

WOODLAWN RLTY 1ST 23-20-4

BLK0005 LT 0018

BK 0005 PG 46 PID 23-00-20-4-014-0.018.000

$ 9,734.31

0890-20

9322

BROWNLEE, CHARLIE

PENFIELD PARK 23-3-1

BLK 0001 LT 0003

BK 0027 PG 005 PID 23-00-03-1-019-004.000

$4,876.98

0891-20

9323

MOORE, BRANDON

ROEBUCK GD EST-3 13-25-4

BLK 0008 LT 0013

BK 0050 PG 0038 PID 13-00-25-4-009-036.000

$ 6,168.49

0892-20

9324

BIGGS, WILLIE JAMES & JANICE S

NORTH VIEW GARDENS 23-3-2

BLK 0004 LT 0024

BK 0026 PG 0092; PID 23-00-03-2-012-024.000

$ 8,594.59

0893-20

9325

CASTILLO, OSBALDO AGUILAR

HOWELLS ADD 23-22-2

BLK 0005 LT 0013

BK 0001 PG 0337; PID 23-00-22-2-029-009.000

$ 6,342.62

0894-20

9326

ABR PROPERTIES LLC

WOODLAWN RLTY 1ST 23-20-4

BLK 0006 LT 0001

BK 0005 PG 0046 PID 23-00-20-4-013-001.000

$ 8,920.18

0895-20

9327

Gooska, LLC

EAST LAKE

BLK 09-D LT 03&4

BK 0001 PG 0217 PID 23-00-10-4-016-009.000

$ 13,341.17

0896-20

9328

GOOSKA, LLC

EAST LAKE

BLK 09-D LT 03&4

BK 0001 PG 0217 PID 23-00-10-4-016-009.000

$ 1,701.57

0897-20

9329

LOWE MASHAMA CARTER

EAST LAKE LD 1ST ADD

BLK 010-F LT 0006

BK 0006 PG 0031 PID 23-00-10-4-012-015.000

$ 7,922.57

0898-20

9330

KIRKS, RALISHA J

ARDEN PARK 23-2-3

BLK 0004 LT 09&10

BK 0010 PG 0001; PID 23-00-02-3-019-006.000

$ 5,181.67

0899-20

9331

WILLIAMS, COMELIA EVETTE

SEVEN SPG 2&3 SEC 13-23-4

BLK 0000 LT 0054

BK 0120 PG 0070; PID 13-00-23-4-000-108.000

$ 11,990.97

0917-20

9333

GIU1 LLC,

RAINES-HYDE PARK 29-17-2

BLK 0001 LT 0005

BK 0061 PG 0064; PID 29-00-17-2-006-013.000

$ 4,062.63

0918-20

9334

LEWIS, JEFF

ENSLEY 16TH ADD

BLK 0003 LT 0010

BK 0015 PG 0050; PID 29-00-06-3-013-009.000

$ 4,745.89

0919-20

9335

MOUNTAIN BLUE, INC

ENSLEY 16TH ADD

BLK 0003 LT 0015

BK 0015 PG 0050; PID 29-00-06-3-013-013.000

$ 7,239.54

0920-20

9336

HOWARD, ROBERT

REPUBLIC LAND SUB 22-26

BLK 0004 LT 07&8

BK 0004 PG 0113; PID 29-00-06-3-017-004.000

$ 6,740.24

0922-20

9338

WILLIAMS, TONY T

HYDE PARK-CAIRNES AD 5/30

BLK 0006 LT 0014

BK 0905 PG 0030; PID 29-00-17-2-006-004.000

$ 5,092.73

0923-20

9339

HAWKINS, CURTIS

ENSLEY 4/3

BLK 015-G LT 0008

BK 0904 PG 0003; PID 22-00-31-3-001-006.000

$ 4,572.42

0924-20

9340

PEGUERO KARI

JEFFERSON LD CO 29-8-3

BLK 0002 LT 02&3

BK 0006 PG 0102; PID 29-00-08-3-028-021.000

$ 11,696.93

0925-20

9341

ORTIZ, DAVID

ENSLEY 1ST ADD

BLK 025-D LT 0005

BK 0004 PG000 8; PID 30-00-01-1-001-003.000

$ 4,068.65

0926-20

9342

MITCHELL, HAROLD F

HOLCOMBE 1ST ADD TO HYDE

BLK 0001 LT 0001

BK 0027 PG 0067; PID 29-00-17-2-005-026.000

$ 10,623.22

0927-20

9343

SOLUTION SYSTEMS LLC

ENSLEY DEVELOPMENT CO

BLK 0007 LT 0005

BK 0005 PG 0031; PID 30-00-01-1-018-005.000

$ 15,706.77

0928-20

9344

PATTERSON, DARRYL

ENSLEY 1ST ADD

BLK 0024-F LT 011&

BK 0004 PG 0008; PID 29-00-06-2-011-012.000

$ 6,187.79

0929-20

9345

BRODIE, RHONDA LTR TESTAMENTAR

ARDSLEY 29-8-3

BLK 004 LT 014&

BK 0017 PG00 45: PID 29-00-08-3-018-003.000

$ 7,460.64

0932-20

9346

COMMUNITY HOME BANC,

MORO PARK

BLK 0002 LT 0028

BK 0011 PG 0083; PID 22-00-31-4-002-014.000

$ 7,165.07

0930-20

9348

RESIDENTIAL FUNDING CORP,

MYRTLEWOOD 6/48 29-17-2

BLK 0000 LT 0004

BK 0906 PG 0048; PID 29-00-17-2-002-002.000

$ 6,213.64

1076-20

9349

CONE, CHRISTOPHER A

CEDARBARK EAST 23-12-3

BLK 0003 LT 0034

BK 1113 PG 0028: PID 23-00-12-3-008-003.033

$ 10,244.82

1080-20

9351

ELLIS, LINDA K.

EAST LAKE

BLK 0141 LT 06&7

BK 0001 PG 0217; PID 23-00-11-2-018-011.000

$ 12,413.34

1082-20

9353

MADDOX, VIVID

EAST LAKE

BLK 0087 LT 0017

BK 0001 PG 0217: PID 23-00-14-2-030-008.000

$ 10,598.61

1083-20

9354

BIRMINGHAM INCOME PROP, LLC

EAST WOODLAWN

BLK 02-C LT 0003

BK 0003 PG 0109; PID 23-00-15-3-031-013.000

$ 11,528.85

1084-20

9355

PHILLIPS, NORMA

EAST WOODLAWN

BLK 01-B LT 0005

BK 003 PG 0109; PID 23-00-15-3-018-016.000

$ 6,324.24

1085-20

9356

FRANZ, REHFELD

EAST WOODLAWN

BLK 03-A LT 0014

BK 0003 PG 0109; PID 23-00-15-3-014-003.000

$ 6,582.25

1087-20

9995

SENSIBLE LOANS INC,

EAST LAKE

BLK 0004 LT 0001

BK 0001 PG 0217; PID 23-00-15-026-010.000

$ 7,487.19

1088-20

9996

EATON, DONALD SR

WALKERS ADD-E LK 23-14-3

BLK 0000 LT 0003

BK 0042 PG 0061; PID 23-00-14-3-015-010.000

$ 5,332.11

1091-20

9999

BINDERMAN, MURRAY

EAST LAKE

BLK 0086 LT 0006

BK 0001 PG 0217; PID 23-00-14-2-031-011.000

$ 11,024.49

1248-20

10000

KNIGHT, VICTOR

EAST LAKE

BLK 0125 LT 0022

BK 0001 PG 0217; PID 23-00-11-3-015-009.000

$ 8,812.09

1249-20

10001

HARRIS, ERNEST

EAST LAKE

BLK 0125 LT 0020

BK 0001 PG 0217; PID 23-00-11-3-015-007.000

$ 8,599.31

1333-20

10002

HWAP LLC

SOUTH HGLD OF EAST LAKE

BLK 0020 LT 0018

BK 0006 PG 0066; PID 23-00-14-1-023-017.000

$ 11,795.21

1334-20

10003

ALBRIGHT, SANDRA

NEW CALEDONIA RE 23-22-3

BLK 0000 LT 0030

BK 0042 PG 0034; PID 23-00-22-3-020-015.000

$ 10,781.33

1335-20

10004

PREMIER PROCESSING, LLC

GROVELAND HEIGHTS 23-15-2

BLK 0001 LT 0014

BK 006 PG 0065; PID 23-00-15-2-009-010.000

$ 4,986.72

1336-20

10005

PERRY, JAMES & NATALIE

EAST LAKE

BLK 0011-D LT 0018

BK 0001 PG 0217; PID 23-00-10-4-008-009.000

$ 5,695.20

1337-20

10006

HALE, ANDREW SR

GILBERT R A SUR 23-20-1

BLK 0001 LT 01&2

BK 0001 PG 0321; PID 23-00-20-1-027-002.000

$ 8,385.55

1338-20

10007

SORSBY, SHIRLEY N

GILBERT R A TRUST 23-20-1

BLK 0000 LT 0002

BK 0001 PG 0015; PID 23-00-20-1-023-011.000

$ 4,386.88

1339-20

10008

WAITS, TIM

SOUTH HGLD OF EAST LAKE

BLK 0021 LT 07-9

BK 0006 PG 0066; PID 23-00-14-1-016-011.000

$ 10,294.82

1340-20

10009

HENDERSON, JACKIE

SOUTH HGLD OF EAST LAKE

BLK 0030 LT 06&7

BK 0006 PG 0066; PID 23-00-14-1-011-011.00

$ 6,370.17

1341-20

10010

CAMMACK, GWENDOLYN

KING LD & IMP CO 23-29-2

BLK 0004 LT 0007

BK 0004 PG 0093; PID 23-00-29-2-004-019.000

$ 4,946.91

1342-20

10011

FERGUSON, ANNIE L

FIELDS E G SUR 15-20-1&4

BLK 0006 LT 0006

BK 0003 PG 0020; PID 23-00-20-1-017-006.000

$ 10,156.92

1343-20

10012

WALKER, CHRISTINE

WARE,STEWART&HAWKINS

BLK 0000 LT 0027

BK 9081 PG 0324; PID 23-00-22-2-032-001.000

$ 10,470.38

1345-20

10014

FERRIS, GEORGE A & SUE

EAST LAKE 23-11-1

BLK 0152 LT 0010

BK 0001 PG 0217; PID 23-00-11-2-15-019.000

$ 10,600.15

1347-20

10016

HARPER, BERNADINE F

KINGSTON 23-20-3

BLK 0008 LT 0011

BK 0004 PG 0042; PID 23-00-20-3-013-026.000

$ 8,145.39

1348-20

10017

YESSICK, BETTY C & BETTY

TROTWOOD PLACE

BLK 0001 LT 0025

BK 0005 PG 0151; PID 23-00-10-3-024-008.000

$ 11,644.76

1349-20

10018

RUE, SYNDIA LOUISE

KINGSTON 23-20-3

BLK 0003 LT 0014

BK 0004 PG 00042; PID 23-00-20-3-003-008.000

$ 12,516.50

1350-20

10019

GOFF, PATRICK GLEN

EAST LAKE

BLK 0152 LT 0013

BK 0001 PG 0217; PID 23-00-11-2-015-001.001

$ 13,730.15

1351-20

10020

BYARS, TOMMIE SCOTT

LYNN & TEAL 23-20-2

BLK 0000 LT 0007

BK 0006 PG 0010; PID 23-00-20-2-005-019.000

$ 10,806.65

1353-20

10022

BONNER, DELANO

PARKSIDE HOMES 23-20-3

BLK 000A LT 0018

BK 0028 PG 0034; PID 23-00-20-3-012-018.000

$ 8,998.56

1354-20

10023

WILSON, SAM SR

FRAZIER & EBERSOLE 23-15-3

BLK 0013-G LT 0008

BK 0005 PG 0008; PID 23-00-15-3-028-011.000

$ 9,578.74

1355-20

10024

COLLINS, ROBERT

KING LD & IMP 2ND 23-20-2

BLK 0005 LT 0013

BK 0014 PG 0036; PID 23-00-20-2-009-009.000

$ 10,162.74

1250-20

10026

NDP INVESTMENTS LLC,

WHALEYS ADD-BHAM 23-20-1

BLK 0006 LT 0017

BK 0013 PG 0041; PID 23-00-20-1-008-005.000

$ 8,039.65

1251-20

?10027

WILSON, PAUL & KRYSTAL

COMPTON RISING 29-4-2

BLK 0023 LT 0010

BK 0001 PG 0083; PID 29-00-04-2-036-003.000

$ 5,739.15

1253-20

10029

GRACE NATIONAL HOLDINGS LLC

BECK R W SURVEY 23-11-3

BLK 0122 LT 0019

BK 0003 PG 0081; PID 23-00-11-3-018-003.000

$ 9,355.90

1254-20

10030

TATE AND TATE REALTY,

LOVE W J SUR 23-21-3

BLK 0000 LT 0004

BK 0905 PG 0149; PID 23-00-21-3-011-010.000

$ 5,789.14

1256-20

10032

FANNIE MAE/FNMA,

BROWN LORINE LAWLEY SUR *

BLK 04-C LT 0007

BK 0013 PG 0019; PID 23-00-22-2-003-016.000

$ 5,698.63

1257-20

10033

MILES, ANN RENEE & MILES THOMA

SOUTH HGLD OF EAST LAKE

BLK 0089 LT 0013

BK 0006 PG 0066; PID 23-00-14-2-028-006.000

$ 11,326.00

1258-20

10034

TRAVIS, TIAWANA D

EAST LAKE

BLK 0104 LT 0007

BK 0001 PG 0217; PID 23-00-14-2-005-011.001

$ 11,605.04

2053-20

10035

HSBC BANK USA NA

EAST WOODLAWN

BLK 0004-E LOT 0009

BK 0003 PG 109 PID 23-00-22-2-017-015.000

$ 5,439.82

1260-20

10036

EDWARD, ANDRE L

EAST LAKE

BLK 0013 LOT 0015

BK 0001 PG 0217 PID 23-00-15-4-012-006.000

$ 6,351.18

1263-20

10039

JMA ENTERPRISES

EAST LAKE

BLK 0064 LOT 0001

BK 0001 PG 0217 PID 23-00-15-1-023-008.000

$ 14,926.31

1265-20

10041

HANKINS MICKEY

EAST WOODLAWN

BLK 0003-C LOT 0016

BK 0003 PG 0109 PID 23-00-15-3-032-007.000

$ 7,902.79

1189-20

10042

SZKARADEK, ALEXANDER

EAST WOODLAWN

BLK 0002-C LOT 0014

BK 0003 PG 0109 PID 23-00-15-3-031-006.000

$ 8,549.24

1190-20

10044

AVEE-ASHANTI SHABAZZ

EAST LAKE

BLK 0134 LOT 0008

BK 0001 PG 0217 PID 23-00-11-3-009-021.000

$ 12,600.06

1192-20

10046

DIALS, ANDRA & DUNSON INORA & DAVIS REGINALD

ZION CREST 23-3-1

BLK 0004 LOT 0011

BK 0026 PG 0031 PID 23-00-03-1-002-014.000

$ 10,469.55

1193-20

10047

SPENCER, HATTIE

PENFIELD PARK 23-3-1

BLK 0006 LOT 0001

BK 0027 PG 0050 PID 23-00-03-1-012-006.000

$ 16,394.49

1188-20

10048

STOVER, CAPRICE

OUTLAW RESUR

BLK 0006 LOT 000F

BK 0914 PG 0074 PID 23-00-15-3-007-005.000

$ 5,871.06

1194-20

10049

KENNEDY DEV PROPERTIES INC

EAST LAKE

BLK 0156 LOT 0012

BK 0001 PG 0217 PID 23-00-11-1-032-002.000

$ 6,356.52

1195-20

10050

RICHARDSON, CARY

EASTLAKE B 144 RE 23-11-3

BLK 0144 LOT 0023-B

BK 0138 PG 0048 PID 23-00-11-3-003-008.002

$ 7,823.65

1196-20

10051

COLVERT ROBERT

FULTON EDWIN JR

BLK 0000 LOT 0009

BK 0002 PG 0016 PID 23-00-21-1-010-017.000

$ 7,311.59

1197-20

10052

HICKS, MICHAEL C & TERESA

FULTON EDWIN JR

BLK 0000 LOT 0011

BK 0002 PG 0016 PID 23-00-21-1-010-018.001

$ 15,366.80

1199-20

10054

RESIDENTIAL FUNDING CORP

MOESER & GARV RE L 29-8-4

BLK 0000 LOT 0005-A

BK 0137 PG 0063 PID 29-00-08-4-001-001.005

$ 3,453.66

1200-20

10055

EP GRAIN LLC

OAKWOOD PLACE 1ST ADD

BLK 0008 LOT 0014

BK 0017 PG 0054 PID 29-00-08-1-013-012.000

$ 5,517.49

1201-20

10056

GENTS HOME LLC

WEST END PLACE 29-9-2

BLK 0003 LOT 0022

BK 0008 PG 0116 PID 29-00-09-2-012-013.000

$ 6,724.40

1202-20

10057

PARRISH, LINDA

WEST END

BLK 0069 LOT 0006

BK 0003 PG 0093 PID 29-00-09-2-025-007.000

$ 5,282.22

1203-20

10058

WINSTON, TOMMIE

OAKMOOR ESTS 29-8-1

BLK 0012 LOT 0021

BK 0029 PG 0093 PID 29-00-08-1-015-006.000

$ 5,182.63

2316-20

10060

GARRETT, SOLOMON J

EUREKA 29-8-4

BLK 0021 LOT 0027

BK 0005 PG 0068 PID 29-00-08-4-042-001.000

$ 5,422.13

2317-20

10061

SHELBY, LOLA M

EUREKA 29-8-4

BLK 0020 LOT 0003

BK 0005 PG 0068 PID 29-00-08-4-043-003.000

$ 2,602.87

2319-20

10063

KIRKLAND, EMMA LEE

EUREKA 29-8-4

BLK 0020 LOT 0005

BK 0005 PG 0068 PID 29-00-08-4-043-004.000

$ 5,494.73

2320-20

10064

LUCAS, JESSIE MAE

ENTERPRISE TRACT

BLK 0009 LOT 0006

BK 0001 PG 0095 PID 29-00-18-4-020-003.000

$ 3,896.70

1357-20

10065

TOLLEY, DAVID E

POWDERLY

BLK 0022 LOT 0004

BK 0001 PG 0040 PID 29-00-18-1-026-004.000

$ 12,408.21

1360-20

10068

TALLEY, BETTY YOUNG

OAKVALE 29-17

BLK 0005 LOT 0024

BK 0013 PG 0100 PID 29-00-17-4-005-005.000

$ 6,492.32

1361-20

10069

WELLS FARGO BANK NA

OAKVALE 29-17

BLK 0006 LOT 0004

BK 0013 PG 0100 PID 29-00-17-4-006-024.000

$ 6,072.94

1205-20

10070

JONES, DOROTHY WALKER &

EUREKA 29-8-4

BLK 0010 LOT 0015&

BK 0005 PG 0068 PID 29-00-08-4-030-010.000

$ 6,086.16

1206-20

10071

KOGER, LONNIE & TABITHA

OAKVALE 29-17

BLK 0005 LOT 0004

BK 0013 PG 0100 PID 29-00-17-4-005-025.000

$ 5,200.36

1207-20

10072

HILL, FANNIE M & CALHOUN HERRO

OAKVALE 29-17

BLK 0005 LOT 0005

BK 0013 PG 0100 PID 29-00-17-4-005-024.000

$ 4,665.75

1208-20

10073

RMJ&SONS

KARPELES LEO 1ST 29-3-4

BLK 0003 LOT 0018

BK 0014 PG 0001 PID 29-00-03-4-019-017.000

$ 4,208.01

1209-20

10074

ASHFORD, JOHNNY & BRENDA

DOWNEYS 1 ADD HILLMAN

BLK 0004 LOT 0027

BK 1014 PG 0028 PID 30-00-25-3-012-004.000

$ 6,654.31

2321-20

10075

D G K LLC

MCBRIDE SUB RES

BLK 0000 LOT 0001-A

BK 0164 PG 0021 PID 22-00-28-2-004-003.001

$ 15,175.90

2322-20

10076

WILLIAMS, MARY

WHITNEY GAYLE & V 22-13-4

BLK 0002 LOT 0028

BK 0081 PG 0180 PID 22-00-13-4-036-002.000

$ 8,646.25

2323-20

10077

HIGHTOWER, CALVIN

SOUTH DOUGLAS SUR

BLK 0011 LOT 0004

BK 0006 PG 0002 PID 22-00-13-4-038-003.000

$ 5,146.84

2324-20

10079

JENKINS, JESSIE

EAST BHM LAND CO

BLK 0026 LOT 0007

BK 0001 PG 0005 PID 23-00-19-4-003-015.000

$ 5,769.00

2325-20

10080

LUKER, GILBERT

BENDALE 23-7-4

BLK 0011 LOT 0007

BK 0008 PG 0071 PID 23-00-18-1-006-007.000

$ 7,111.28

2315-20

10081

TAYLOR, ANDREW

HILLMAN

BLK 0007 LOT 0011

BK 1001 PG 0057 PID 30-00-25-1-014-012.000

$ 5,499.61

2326-20

10082

MCKEE, CALVIN L &

COPELAND & STONE RES 6/49

BLK 0000 LOT 0023

BK 0906 PG 0049 PID 23-00-21-1-007-008.000

$ 5,663.63

1210-20

10083

JACKSON, SANDRA RUSSELL

SMITHFIELD (NORTH)

BLK 0044 LOT 0002

BK 0001 PG 0149 PID 22-00-27-4-034-002.000

$ 8,277.56

1211-20

10084

MCALPINE, RHODA

JOHNSON NORMAN R 22-27-4

BLK 0000 LOT 000B

BK 0038 PG 0100 PID 22-00-27-4-005-016.000

$ 3,705.02

1212-20

10085

BEAL, CLEVIA & MAYS MAURICE

HUDSON LANDS RE 22-26-2

BLK 0000 LOT 0007-A

BK 0076 PG 0046 PID 22-00-26-2-039-014.000

$ 3,656.29

1214-20

10087

MARTIN, VIOLETT O

WALKER LD CO ADD TO ELYTO

BLK 0001 LOT 005&6

BK 0007 PG 0115 PID 29-00-03-1-026-007.000

$ 4,982.70

1215-20

10088

MENIFEE, DELORIES

NORTH BHAM

BLK 0161 LOT 09&10

BK 0001 PG 0111 PID 22-00-14-4-009-006.000

$ 5,397.42

1366-20

10089

HARRIS, ERMA

POWDERLY

BLK 0002 LOT 09&10

BK 0001 PG 0040 PID 29-00-18-4-002-006.000

$ 7,408.28

1267-20

10090

HICKS, BEN JR

CRUM I M AD-ELYTON 29-2-2

BLK 0003 LOT 0002

BK 0014 PG 0080 PID 29-00-02-2-029-004.000

$ 3,073.52

1268-20

10091

HALEY, WINFRED & DEBRA

CRUM I M AD-ELYTON 29-2-2

BLK 0003 LOT 0003

BK 0014 PG 0080 PID 29-00-02-2-029-005.000

$ 3,526.46

1269-20

10092

SMITH, ANITA SCOTT

AIRPORT EST 1ST AD 23-3-1

BLK 0002 LOT 0015

BK 0026 PG 0012 PID 23-00-03-1-026-006.001

$ 5,066.27

1270-20

10093

MASON, WILLIAM

AIRPORT EST 1ST AD 23-3-1

BLK 0002 LOT 0014

BK 0026 PG 0012 PID 23-00-03-1-026-006.000

$ 5,070.76

1271-20

10094

TAYLOR, FELICIA J

AIRPORT EST 1ST AD 23-3-1

BLK 0002 LOT 0013

BK 0026 PG 0012 PID 23-00-03-1-026-005.001

$ 3,827.63

1272-20

10095

PETER, WILLIAMS

SOUTH HGLD OF EAST LAKE

BLK 0038 LOT 0039

BK 0006 PG 0066 PID 23-00-11-4-033-014.000

$ 4,977.12

1273-20

10096

LYKES, BRANDI & CHRISTOPHER

SOUTH HGLD OF EAST LAKE

BLK 0038 LOT 0040

BK 0006 PG 0066 PID 23-00-11-4-033-015.000

$ 5,002.26

1374-20

10098

THOMAS, PATRICIA & DIANE &

KINGSTON 23-20-3

BLK 0005 LOT 0014

BK 0004 PG 0042 PID 23-00-20-3-010-018.000

$ 12,329.18

1294-20

10099

MOSLEY, HOWARD JR &

EAST WOODLAWN

BLK 0002-E LOT 0004

BK 0003 PG 0109 PID 23-00-22-2-014-007.000

$ 4,992.05

1367-20

10100

SMITH, TRAVIS C

POWDERLY

BLK 0002 LOT 0013

BK 0001 PG 0040 PID 29-00-18-4-002-003.000

$ 9,114.04

1274-20

10101

ARJUN

SWANSON M B SUR

BLK 0000 LOT 0004

BK 0074 PG 0347 PID 29-00-02-2-028-004.000

$ 5,436.04

1275-20

10102

HORN, STEPHANIE MICHELLE

CRUM I M AD-ELYTON 29-2-2

BLK 0003 LOT 0001

BK 0014 PG 0080 PID 29-00-02-2-029-003.000

$ 3,017.49

1375-20

10103

HALEEM, WILMA S

MARTIN ASS TO BHAM ENSLEY

BLK 0036 LOT 0049

BK 0903 PG 0049 PID 29-00-07-4-013-008.000

$ 11,859.75

1277-20

10105

Haney Cathy & Haney Richard

CENTRAL PARK LD CO 29-7&8

BLK 22 LOT 7

BK 6 PG 42 PID 29-00-07-1-010-006.000

$ 5,075.61

1279-20

10107

Jackson Tramesha & Alexis Childress

MYRTLEWOOD 6/48 29-17-2

BLK LOT 37

BK 906 PG 48 PID 29-00-17-2-010-021.000

$ 3,462.37

1293-20

10108

McClure Deanfes & McClure Anesha

VIRGINIA HTS 22-32-4

BLK G LOT 9&10

BK 10 PG 22 PID 22-00-32-4-029-001.000

$ 7,952.48

1281-20

10110

Wuest, Joseph G

ROE SPRINGS 1ST 23-11-1

BLK LOT C

BK 31 PG 54 PID 23-00-12-2-002-011.000

$ 5,924.41

1282-20

10111

Bleacher Joseph Seaburn & Benjamin Masburn &

BENDALE

BLK 4 LOT 11

BK 8 PG 71 PID 23-00-07-4-026-008.000

$ 1,524.01

1376-20

10112

Semrick, Phillip

SCALISI BERNARD A RE 22-

BLK 12-H LOT C

BK 175 PG 4 PID 22 00 31 1 030 009.003

$ 4,530.76

2052-20

10113

WILSON CALDONIA & THELMA M

HUEY ROBERT ETAL 22-30-1

BLK 1 LOT4

BK 3 PG 84 PID 22 00 30 1 005 008.000

$ 4,869.68

1377-20

10115

BRIDGEWAY ENTERPRISES LLC

SHARP C J & W R 23-15-3

BLK1 LOT 11

BK 13 PG 56 PID 23-00-15-3-005-004.000

$ 5,299.47

1285-20

10116

Southern Oak Ventures LLC

MORO PARK

BLK 1 LOT 9

BK 11 PG 83 PID 22-00-31-4-003-005.000

$ 4,398.14

1368-20

10117

BOBBY HUBBARD PROPERTIES LLC

ENSLEY 16TH ADD

BLK 3 LOT 13&

BK 15 PG 50 PID 29-00-06-3-013-012.000

$ 12,732.70

1295-20

10118

GARY BERNARD

BERRY J H ADD 22-15-4

BLK 1 LOT 16

BK 29 PG 5 PID 22-00-15-4-004-009.000

$ 3,361.78

1286-20

10119

MCAPHEE ARNITA

MCCLOSKEY A P SUR 22-26-2

BLK LOT 14

BK78 PG 221 PID 22-00-26 -2-031-010.000

$ 4,881.29

1287-20

10120

SMITH MACK JR

COMPTON RISING 29-4-2

BLK 18 LOT14

BK 1 PG 83 PID 29-00-04-2-035-006.000

$ 12,388.21

2056-20

10122

WELLS FARGO BANK NA

ROEBUCK VIEW 13-36-2

BLK LOT 13

BK 14 PG 32 PID 13-00-00-2-001-008.000

$ 5,206.96

2051-20

10124

JACKSON, BIRL &ELIZABETH

SMITHFIELD (SOUTH)

BLK 29 LOT 9

BK 9001 PG 149 PID 22-00-34-4-017 004.000

$ 2,174.46

2049-20

10125

CANNON ROBERT DAVID JR

ENSLEY 1ST ADD

BLK 23-H LOT 6

BK 4 PG 8 PID 29-00-06-2-007-005.000

$ 7,182.03

1370-20

10126

HACKWORTH LEGUSTER

TENN LD CO 5 ADD 30-2-4

BLK 2 LOT 6

BK 916 PG 43 PID 30-00-02-4-013-004.000

$ 3,792.08

1371-20

10127

SHIELDS JAMES AGT FOR HEIRS

WEST END

BLK 61 LOT 1&2

BK 3 PG 93 PID 29-00-09-2-027-012.000

$ 5,023.13

1373-20

10129

MARINO ANTHONY C

ENSLEY DEVELOPMENT CO

BLK 12 LOT 11

BK 5 PG 31 PID 30 00 01 1 025 010.000

$ 10,458.82

1378-20

10130

LANEY CHRISTOPHER D

EAST LAKE

BLK 125 LOT 5

BK 1 PG 217 PID 23 00 11 3 015 015.000

$ 12,248.96

2050-20

10132

KELLEY UNZELL

SMITHFIELD (SOUTH)

BLK 27 LOT 7&8

BK 9001 PG 149 PID 22 00 34 4 001 001.001

$ 2,804.90

1381-20

10133

RONEY CYNTHIA DENISE

GARDEN HGLDS ADD POWDERLY

BLK 7 LOT 26

BK 25 PG 57 PID 29 00 20 4 008 002.000

$ 2,875.61

1382-20

10134

STREETMAN PATRICIA R &

SYLVAN SPRINGS AL 35118

BLK 8 LOT 12

BK 4 PG 43 PID 30 00 02 1 021 011.000

$ 13,827.56

1383-20

10135

BANKS TAMICA (R/S)

SMITHFIELD (SOUTH)

BLK 29 LOT 11

BK 9001 PG 149 PID 22 00 34 4 017 006.000

$ 2,820.81

1384-20

10136

MISSION BIRMINGHAM

BREWER PLACE

BLK 28 LOT 7

BK 1005 PG 130 PID 30 00 35 2 021 009 000

$ 7,641.42

1385-20

10138

CSC CUSTODIAN STRATEGIC MUNI

MAPLEHURST 29-8-4

BLK 2 LOT 5

BK 14 PG 60 PID 29 00 08 4 015 005.000

$ 6,766.27

1387-20

10140

ATKINS ALBERTA

ORIGINAL TRACT 29-17-3

BLK 11 LOT 9

BK 1 PG 101 PID 29 00 17 3 029 009.000

$ 6,420.31

1388-20

10141

HILL LAURA F

ORIGINAL TRACT 29-17-3

BLK 10 LOT 16

BK 1 PG 101 PID 29 00 17 3 028 016.000

$ 5,699.47

1453-20

10142

COMPTON GARY J & ANDREW LEWTER

NONE

NONE

BK 0 PG 0 PID 29 00 09 2 017 033.000

$ 5,516.72

1454-20

10143

SPARKS SONYA

NONE

NONE

BK 0 PG 0 PID 29 00 09 1 015 009.000

$ 5,234.71

1455-20

10144

DUPONT VANESSA BOWE

COLLEGE PARK RESUR

BLK LOT 139&

BK 10 PG 113 PID 29 00 17 4 018 026.000

$ 3,415.90

1456-20

10145

CSC CUST FOR STRATEGIC MUNI

COLLEGE PARK RESUR

BLK LOT 143&

BK 10 PG 113 PID 29 00 17 4 018 029.000

$ 4,468.55

1457-20

10146

CARLISLE ARTHUR LEE

NABERS 3RD ADD TO COLLEGE

BLK 2 LOT 5

BK 15 PG 12 PID 29 00 17 4 007 029.000

$ 3,882.97

1458-20

10147

HALL MARSHA Y

ENS RTY CO ADD 22-31-4

BLK 1 LOT 27

BK 6 PG 82 PID 22 00 31 4 034 007.000

$ 7,091.84

1452-20

10149

WILLIAMSON CHRISTIAN

EAST LAKE

BLK 4-D LT 8&9

BK 1 PG 217 PID 23 00 15 2 016 016.000

$ 2,328.50

1451-20

10150

SASS MUNI IV

GROVELAND

BLK 4 LOT 2

BK 4 PG 109 PID 23 00 15 3 021 016.000

$ 9,987.32

1460-20

10151

KING LORENZA

BUSH-WYLAM 4/99 30-2-4

BLK 2 LOT 3

BK 904 PG 99 PID 30 00 02 4 003 016.000

$ 6,867.58

1450-20

10152

WILLIAMSON CHRISTIAN

EAST LAKE

BLK 4-D LT 8&9

BK 1 PG 217 PID 23 00 15 2 016 016.000

$ 8,695.02

1449-20

10153

SANFORD CHARLES A AGENT FOR

SMITHFIELD (NORTH)

BLK 27 LOT 4&5

BK 1 PG 149 PID 22 00 27 4 032 005.000

$ 10,228.48

1448-20

10154

BADDLEY THOMAS E JR AS RECEIV

POWDERLY HILLS

BLK 4 LOT 29

BK 33 PG 96 PID 29 00 16 3 008 020.000

$ 4,646.73

1447-20

10155

KIRKLAND MATT HEIRS OF

WENONAH SUB PLAT B

BLK 6 LOT 7

BK 1008 PG 82 PID 29 00 30 4 003 007.000

$ 3,767.24

1446-20

10156

ASHFORD ROBERT

ENSLEY LD CO 2ND ADD

BLK 14-J LOT 21&

BK 4 PG 37 PID 22 00 31 4 015 013.000

$ 5,474.69

1445-20

10157

ASHFORD ROBERT

ENSLEY LD CO 2ND ADD

BLK 14-J LOT 21&

BK 4 PG 37 PID 22 00 31 4 015 013.000

$ 5,863.50

1444-20

10158

WASHINGTON HERMAN & JESSICA T

JONES VAL HGHTS

BLK LOT 3-5

BK 918 PG 31 PID 29 00 20 2 012 008.000

$ 7,964.48

1442-20

10160

KEYES-PUGH RACHEAL C.

POWDERLY HILLS

BLK 6 LOT 94

BK 33 PG 96 PID 29 00 16 3 001 064.000

$ 5,777.05

1567-20

10171

NANCE KATHARINE

EAST BHAM LAND CO

BLK 27 LOT 9

BK 1 PG 5 PID 23 00 19 4 008 015.000

$ 12,596.24

1569-20

10173

RC SUPPLY CO

GROVELAND

BLK 4 LOT 3

BK 4 PG 109 PID 23 00 15 3 021 015.000

$ 4,161.84

1572-20

10174

MTAG

ENSLEY 4/3

BLK 16-E LOT 12

BK 904 PG 3 PID 22 00 31 3 004 008.000

$ 6,596.44

1654-20

10179

BILLUPS PAT BOWMAN

MCCAFFERTY MRS H J 22-26*

BLK LOT 3

BK 11 PG 102 PID 22 00 26 4 036 005.000

$ 13,755.55

1650-20

10181

WARD BOBBY

DUPUYS ADD

BLK 2 LOT 6

BK 12 PG 58 PID 29 00 18 1 023 006.000

$ 10,807.94

1647-20

10185

PERRY REGINA (R/S)

SOUTH HGLD OF EAST LAKE

BLK 20 LOT 20&

BK 6 PG 66 PID 23 00 14 1 023 019.000

$ 13,415.57

1646-20

10186

GENTS HOMES LLC (R/S WITH DEED)

WENONAH SUB PLAT B

BLK 11 LOT 2

BK 1008 PG 82 PID 29 00 30 3 012 006.000

$ 4,024.01

1648-20

10187

HOWARD, JAZZMON

INVESTMENT REALTY CO

BLK NONE LOT 0019

BK 0005 PG 0089 PID 29-00-05-3-018-029.000

$ 2,356.70

1645-20

10188

GAMBLE, WILLIAM H

ROSSER & SPEAKERS

BLK 0002 LOT 0011

BK 0001 PG 0059 PID 23-00-21-2-015-002.000

$ 15,194.20

1703-20

10191

GO INVEST WISELY

BLACKBURN F E

BLK NONE LOT 1&2

BK 0078 PG 0216 PID 29-00-03-1-029-005.000

$ 8,128.65

1704-20

10192

SCOTT, MARY & JIMMY

LAUREL HILL

BLK NONE LOT 13&14

BK 0007 PG 0052 PID 23-00-18-1-016-015.000

$ 16,140.46

1705-20

10193

TUTWILER, A J

SMITHFIELD (SOUTH)

BLK 0025 LOT 14+15+16

BK 9001 PG 0149 PID 22-00-34-4-016-010.000

$ 4,962.70

1706-20

10194

BROOKS, JAMES

PRICES L E ADD TO NORTH BHAM

BLK 0002 LOT 0003

BK 0906 PG 0083 PID 22-00-13-1-016-013.000

$ 12,653.00

1707-20

10195

SMITH, MATTIE P

HILLSIDE LAND COS ADD TO INGLENOOK

BLK 0001 LOT 0004

BK 0015 PG 0034 PID 23-00-18-4-007-015.000

$ 9,752.86

1708-20

10196

SMITH, LARRY

HILLSIDE LAND COS ADD TO INGLENOOK

BLK 0001 LOT 0002

BK 0015 PG 0034 PID 23-00-18-4-007-013.000

$ 12,193.73

1709-20

10197

WILLS, ETHEL M

SOUTH DOUGLASVILLE

BLK 0006 LOT 0012

BK 0006 PG 0002 PID 22-00-13-4-029-012.000

$ 5,073.01

1710-20

10198

GRISBY, ALFREDA SANDERS

SMITHFIELD (NORTH)

BLK 0011 L0T 0014

BK 0001 PG 0149 PID 22-00-35-2-011-002.000

$ 7,823.21

1712-20

10200

LOVE, RICKY

JEFF HILLS 4TH ADD

BLK 0011 LOT 0002

BK 0017 PG 0066 PID 23-00-08-2-028-010.000

$ 8,660.60

1713-20

10201

PEOPLES, CLIFFORD

DOUGLASVILLE

BLK 0004 LOT 0015

BK 0005 PG 0119 PID 22-00-13-4-016-016.000

$ 3,798.82

1714-20

10202

GARDNER, DARNELL

INGLE TERRACE

BLK 0002 LOT 0007

BK 0009 PG 0003 PID 23-00-08-3-012-017.000

$ 7,474.58

1715-20

10203

HEARD, LILLIAN B

INGLE TERRACE

BLK 0004 LOT 0001

BK 0009 PG 0003 PID 23-00-08-3-003-048.000

$ 5,746.35

1716-20

10204

JASPER, MARGIE

EBORNS ADD TO NO BHAM

BLK 0003 LOT 0008

BK 0003 PG 0057 PID 22-00-13-4-023-017.000

$ 3,592.55

1990-20

10207

WILLIAMS, YANCY

SPRINGDALE PROP

BLK 0008 LOT 0002

BK 0901 PG 0005 PID 23-00-19-4-017-011.000

$ 8,202.05

1991-20

10208

WILSON, LORETTA & TRAINER RUTH

HOOPER A J

BLK 0001 LOT 0013

BK 0013 PG 0011 PID 22-00-15-3-007-008.000

$ 6,589.18

1992-20

10209

JONES, JULIA MAE

HOOPER A J

BLK 0006 LOT 9-10

BK 0013 PG 0011 PID 22-00-15-3-013-003.000

$ 6,048.42

2013-20

10210

WF REAL PROPERTY RESOURCES LLC

WOODLAWN RLTY 3 AD

BLK 0014 LOT 0019

BK 0006 PG 0035 PID 23-00-20-4-029-007.000

$ 2,780.23

1996-20

10211

LARKINS, LOUISE U

EAST BHAM LAND CO

BLK 0003 LOT 0006

BK 0001 PG 0007 PID 23-00-19-4-016-013.001

$ 8,443.93

1997-20

10212

GILBEST, DAMIAN

EAST BHAM LAND CO

BLK 0009 LOT 0016

BK 0001 PG 0005 PID 23-00-19-4-023-005.000

$ 13,663.59

1998-20

10213

PERRY, GARLAND PERSONAL REP FO

EAST BHAM LAND CO

BLK 0046 LOT 0009

BK 0001 PG 0005 PID 23-00-19-1-022-014.000

$ 9,702.18

2002-20

10214

ELLISON, LUCIOUS

GROVELAND HEIGHTS

BLK 0001 LOT 4-6

BK 0006 PG 0065 PID 23-00-15-2-009-003.000

$ 22,980.34

1812-20

10216

GAINES, JANIE LEE & ADAMS HENR

HARRIMAN PARK

BLK 0002 LOT 0017

BK 0016 PG 0073 PID 23-00-07-3-008-021.000

$ 3,478.67

1813-20

10217

URQUHART, SAMUEL T & LAURA MAY

HINES M A 1ST-HARR

BLK 0010 LOT 0008

BK 0027 PG 0030 PID 23-00-07-3-014-001.000

$ 8,492.13

1814-20

10218

FOX, ELIZABETH P

HINES M A 1ST-HARR

BLK 0001 LOT 3-6

BK 0027 PG 0030 PID 23-00-07-3-004-003.000

$ 10,221.09

1815-20

10219

WHITWORTH, HERBERT H

HARRIMAN PARK

BLK 0003 LOT 0002

BK 0016 PG 0073 PID 23-00-07-3-007-011.000

$ 6,332.83

1816-20

10220

KENNEDY DEV PROPERTIES INC

HARRIMAN PARK

BLK 0003 LOT 0003

BK 0016 PG 0073 PID 23-00-07-3-007-010.000

$ 9,378.90

1817-20

10221

JONES, JEANNETTE AGR OF HEIRS

HARRIMAN PARK

BLK 0001 LOT 0005

BK 0016 PG 0073 PID 23-00-07-3-006-014.000

$ 5,188.79

1819-20

10223

BRANDY, ANTON (R/S)

HARRIMAN PARK

BLK 0006 LOT 0005

BK 0016 PG 0073 PID 23-00-07-3-014-010.000

$ 7,601.36

1820-20

10224

PETTWAY, HARDY & ELIZABETH

SUDDUTH RTY CO

BLK 0003 LOT 0010

BK 0013 PG 0083 PID 22-00-26-1-010-008.000

$ 10,327.23

1822-20

10226

GAINES, PATRICIA M

HINES M A 1ST HARR

BLK 0010 LOT 0001

BK 0027 PG 0030 PID 23-00-07-3-014-007.000

$ 2,746.49

1823-20

10227

ROOSEVELT, DUNCAN JR

NORTH HAVEN

BLK 0001 LOT 0009

BK 0005 PG 0023 PID 22-00-26-2-023-007.000

$ 11,043.11

1824-20

10228

WEST, GRACIE AGT FOR HEIRS OF

ROSE PARK

BLK 0001 LOT 0021

BK 0028 PG 0045 PID 23-00-07-3-012-023.000

$ 3,970.35

1825-20

10229

MCGHEE, MELL K

HARRIMAN PARK

BLK 0004 LOT 0021

BK 0016 PG 0073 PID 23-00-07-3-011-002.000

$ 4,849.97

1848-20

10232

HINES, MARTHA L

MOUNTAIN PARK RE

BLK 0006 LOT 0014

BK 0013 PG 0010 PID 23-00-08-3-021-017.000

$ 4,030.22

1849-20

10233

PINE VALLEY ONE REAL ESTATE LLC

BENDALE

BLK 0004 LOT 0012

BK 0008 PG 0071 PID 23-00-07-4-026-009.000

$ 12,315.37

1850-20

10234

GRIFFIN, ALFONZO

MOUNTAIN PARK RE

BLK 0006 LOT 0005

BK 0013 PG 0010 PID 23-00-08-3-021-007.000

$ 7,147.37

1851-20

10235

LOMBO LOMBO

INGLENOOK RTY SUR

BLK 0003 LOT 2 & 8

BK 0007 PG 0117 PID 23-00-17-2-008-002.000

$ 7,028.83

1852-20

10236

BAEZ PSCAR (R/S)

INGLENOOK REALTY CO SUR O

BLK 0007 LOT 0007

BK 0007 PG 0117 PID 23-00-17-2-014-021.000

$ 11,741.79

1853-20

10239

GO INVEST WISELY LLC,

HIGH CLIFF LAND CO

BLK 0003 LOT 0016

BK 0006 PG 0048 PID 23-00-18-1-010-016.000

$ 8,507.48

1854-20

10240

PEAKE, WILLIAM G

HIGH CLIFF LAND CO

BLK 0003 LOT 0017

BK 0006 PG 0048 PID 23-00-18-1-010-017.000

$ 9,601.49

1855-20

10241

AUSTIN PROPERTIES

COGHILL W W

BLK 0007 LOT 0021

BK 0011 PG 0068 PID 23-00-18-1-008-007.000

$ 10,582.90

1856-20

10242

SANDERS, ALBERTA AFT OF HEIRS

COGHILL W W

BLK 0007 LOT 0022

BK 0011 PG 0068 PID 23-00-18-1-008-008.000

$ 12,426.28

1857-20

10243

HENDERSON, SAMANTHA

HUDSON CITY

BLK 0004 LOT 0066

BK 0009 PG 0018 PID 23-00-08-4-002-032.000

$ 3,845.24

1858-20

10244

BOSTIC, KATHERINE

INGLE TERRACE

BLK 0007 LOT 0005

BK 0009 PG 0003 PID 23-00-08-3-022-004.000

$ 7,740.04

1859-20

10245

POSEY, ANTHONY A

WILLOUGHBY DAVE C

BLK NONE LOT 0003

BK 0035 PG 0013 PID 23-00-08-2-025-004.000

$ 12,307.20

1860-20

10246

GAMBLE, WILLIAM H

BOYLES PARK

BLK 0006 LOT 0002

BK 0008 PG 0064 PID 23-00-07-4-006-014.001

$ 4,311.24

1861-20

10247

GRAHAM, ROBERT AGT FOR HEIR

OAK VIEW

BLK 0009 LOT 0022

BK 0009 PG 0027 PID 23-00-18-1-012-010.000

$ 8,882.58

1862-20

10248

CHAMBLIN, EDITH W

OAK VIEW

BLK 0008 LOT 2&3

BK 0009 PG 0027 PID 23-00-18-1-011-013.000

$ 7,324.46

1863-20

10249

JONES, JEREMY D & LIND JONATHA

ROCKETT M D ADD

BLK 0002 LOT 0006

BK 0014 PG 0046 PID 23-00-17-2-010-011.000

$ 5,423.91

1919-20

10250

HORTON, DWIGHT LEONARD

SCHARF SIMON

BLK 0015 LOT 0007

BK 1006 PG 0047 PID 29-00-30-2-021-004.000

$ 6,957.91

1921-20

10252

MOUNT SINAI MISSIONARY BAPTIS

ROSEMONT

BLK 0014 LOT 1-3

BK 0007 PG 0046 PID 29-00-19-1-017-001.000

$ 17,786.81

1922-20

10253

MCQUEEN, ROSA

BEARDENDALE ADD

BLK 0009 LOT 0003

BK 1013 PG 0019 PID 29-00-30-2-010-003.000

$ 4,078.45

1923-20

10254

DOMINGUEZ-ISIDORO, REY DAVID

CLEVELAND

BLK 0018 LOT 0430

BK 0001 PG 0019 PID 29-00-09-4-013-003.000

$ 2,095.63

1924-20

10255

DOMINGUEZ-ISIDORO, REY DAVID

CLEVELAND

BLK 0018 LOT 0430

BK 0001 PG 0019 PID 29-00-09-4-013-003.000

$ 4,991.62

1925-20

10256

MITCHELL, NORMAN

BREWER PLACE

BLK 0017 LOT 0001

BK 1005 PG 0130 PID 30-00-35-2-011-001.000

$ 13,853.84

1926-20

10257

PROJECT HOPEWELL INC

HILLMAN

BLK 0017 LOT 0003

BK 1001 PG 0057 PID 30-00-25-1-011-021.000

$ 3,300.77

1927-20

10258

OREE, TYRONE AGT FOR HEIR OREE

CENTRAL TRACT

BLK 0015 LOT 0007

BK 0003 PG 0010 PID 29-00-19-4-010-007.000

$ 3,969.52

1929-20

10260

MASON TYLER (R/S)

HINES M A 1ST AD POWDERLY

BLK 0002 LOT 0021

BK 1015 PG 0096 PID 29-00-30-2-011-019.000

$ 6,460.35

1930-20

10261

KATANYA LANGFORD AGT OF HEIR FOR THOMAS TOBERT C

TARPLEY

BLK 0003 LOT 0013

BK 1205 PG 0074 PID 29-00-30-2-013-010.000

$ 9,608.06

1931-20

10262

BROWN, REGINALD

PARK PLACE

BLK 0030 LOT 0001

BK 0006 PG 0074 PID 29-00-19-3-040-006.000

$ 4,916.12

1933-20

10264

WILLIAMS ,BARNEY JR

PARK PLACE

BLK 0002 LT 0005

BK 6 PG 74; PID 29-00-19-3-008-004.000

$ 4,461.99

1934-20

10265

CALDWELL, ROWLAND AGT FOR HEIR

CLEVELAND

BKL 19 LT 442

BK 1 PG 19; PID 29-00-09-4-014-006.000

$ 1,986.63

1935-20

10266

ROBINSON, DAVID E & MATTIE R

CLEVELAND

BLK 19 LT 447

BK 1 PG 19; PID 29-00-09-4-014-001.000

$ 8,677.57

1936-20

10267

CALDWELL, ROWLAND AGT FOR HEIR

CLEVELAND

BLK 19 LT 442

BK 1 PG 19; PID 29-00-09-4-014-006.000

$ 8,996.82

2003-20

10268

ROSSER, CAROLYN WARE &

GROVELAND HEIGHTS

BLK 5 LT 16

BK 6 PG 65; PID 23-00-15-2-007-010.001

$ 5,435.09

2004-20

10269

ROSSER, CAROLYN WARE &

GROVELAND HEIGHTS

BLK 5 LT 15

BK 6 PG 65; PID 23-00-15-2-007-010.000

$ 5,010.57

2005-20

10270

HERNANDEZ GABRIEL & CLIMACO ABIMAEL

ARDEN PARK

BLK 2 LT 16

BK 10 PG 1; PID 23-00-02-3-021-002.000

$ 10,334.56

1994-20

10272

ROCKTOP PARTNERS I LP,

CENTRAL HGLDS

BLK 101 LT 5

BK 6 PG 91; PID 23-00-14-4-014-008.000

$ 4,419.51

1995-20

10273

COPELAND, MARGARET K

CENTRAL HGLDS

BLK 91 LT 5

BK 6 PG 91; PID 23-00-14-4-005-009.000

$ 7,155.14

1999-20

10274

MOUNTAIN BLUE,

EAST LAKE LD 1ST ADD

BLK NONE LT 2

BK 6 PG 31; PID 23-00-10-4-019-009.001

$ 2,544.64

2000-20

10275

WILLIAMS, SAMUEL

EAST LAKE LD 1ST ADD

BLK 10F LT 5

BK 6 PG 31; PID 23-00-10-4-012-014.000

$ 5,373.27

2001-20

10276

STRICKLAND, ELIZABETH C

EAST LAKE LD CO 1ST ADD

BLK 14-E LT 2

BLK 6 PG 31; PID 23-00-10-1-014-014.000

$ 6,077.25

2006-20

10277

DARVIS, RETT

MEADOWDALE EST

BLK 2 LT 20

BK 40 PG 97; PID 13-00-35-1-013-028.000

$ 9,832.60

2007-20

10278

PAGE, ALICE JEAN

EAST LAKE HGLDS

BLK 2 LT 16

BK 6 PG 34; PID 23-00-14-3-029-004.000

$ 5,560.00

2008-20

10279

RUTLEDGE, SEDRICK J

CENTRAL HGLDS ADD

BLK 103 LT 8

BK 6 PG 91; PID 23-00-14-4-012-019.000

$ 6,197.29

2009-20

10280

BRIDGES, CARL THOMAS & JANET M

SE 1/4 OF NE 1/4 OF SEC 01- TP 17S – R2W

NONE

SUB LOT PID 23-00-01-1-012-010.000

$ 14,532.16

2010-20

10281

ELLIS, LINDA K

EAST LAKE

BLK 141 LT 8&9

BK 1 PG 217; PID 23-00-11-2-018-012.000

$ 2,702.00

2011-20

10282

ELLINGTON, JOHN AGT FOR HEIR

HOMER HGLDS

BLK 6 LT 18

BK 10 PG 35; PID 23-00-02-2-009-005.000

$ 5,407.03

2012-20

10283

POWELL, K D & ELLEN R

RED LANE GARDEN R

BLK NONE LT 4

BK 42 PG 39; PID 13-00-36-3-011-030.000

$ 7,586.10

2125-20

10285

THOMAS, PURNEL

SPAULDING

BLK 15 LT 6-8

BK 1 PG 261; PID 22-00-27-3-018-007.000

$ 8,146.04

2126-20

10286

COOK, NELLIE M

SPAULDING

BLK 4 LT 11

BK 1 PG 261; PID 22-00-27-3-015-007.000

$ 6,943.33

2127-20

10287

WALKER, JAMES

HEWES & BOOTH AD WEST END

BLK NONE LT 113&

BK 5 PG 73; PID 29-00-09-2-015-030.000

$ 8,103.40

2128-20

10288

MOUNTAIN BLUE INC,

WEST END

BLK 61 LT 17

BK 3 PG 93; PID 29-00-9-2-027-024.000

$ 6,063.65

2129-20

10289

US BANK, NA

MARX SUB

BLK NONE LT 5

BK 6 PG 5; PID 22-00-35-2-013-023.000

$ 5,392.71

2130-20

10290

PERRYMAN, BRENDA Y

WEST END

BLK 61 LT 26&

BK 3 PG 93; PID 29-00-09-2-027-013.00

$ 6,188.76

2131-20

10291

VIKING INVESTMENTS LLC,

SMITHFIELD (SOUTH)

BLK 43 LT 13

BK 9001 PG 149; PID 22-00-35-3-021-015.000

$ 6,364.70

2132-20

10292

OWENS, RAHMAN

SMITHFIELD (SOUTH)

BLK 43 LT 14

BK 9001 PG 149; PID 22-00-35-3-021-016.000

$ 4,958.41

2134-20

10294

PARKER, GARRICK

BOYLES PARK

BLK 5 LT 15

BK 8 PG 64; PID 23-00-07-4-007-002.000

$ 5,214.59

2135-20

10295

MTAG,

HEWES & BOOTH AD WEST END

BLK NONE LT 78

BK 5 PG 73; PID 29-00-09-2-014-023.000

$ 10,485.08

2137-20

10297

REGR PROPERTIES LLC, C/O LAMAR

HEWES & BOOTH AD WEST END

BLK NONE LT 64

BK 5 PG 73; PID 29-00-09-2-014-030.000

$ 5,277.82

2302-20

10299

JOHNSON, ANGELA

MCCARTY & REESE

BLK NONE LT NONE

BK 6 PG 95; PID 22-00-13-4-032-014.000

$ 21,779.76

2303-20

10300

CARR, DANIEL JR

ENSLEY 4/3

BLK 19-G LT 1-4

BK 904 PG 3; PID 22-31-3-25-13

$ 13,262.72

2304-20

10301

BURROUGHS, EVELYN J

MCCARTYS ADD TO NORTH BHAM

BLK 1 LT 10

BK 5 PG 128; PID 22-00-13-4-003-011.000

$ 12,168.54

2307-20

10304

ROSALES, JOSEFA TELETOR & JUAN

SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 OF SEC 33- TP 16S – R4W

NONE

SUB LOT PID 23-00-01-1-012-010.000

$ 8,377.64

2308-20

10305

WEBSTER, THOMAS

EAST LAKE LD 1ST ADD

NONE

PID 23-00-02-3-011-002.000

$ 7,000.38

2309-20

10306

CROOK, ROBERT L JR

EAST WOODLAWN

BLK 2-E LT 11

BK 3 PG 109; PID 23-00-22-2-014-012.000

$ 19,656.75

2310-20

10307

PLADCAM LLC,

BEARDENDALE ADD

BLK 10 LT 9

BK 1013 PG 19; PID 29-00-30-2-009-008.00

$ 6,435.75

2311-20

10308

THURSTON, MURIEL L & GARY LAWR

ZION HEIGHTS

BLK 4 LT 23

BK 5 PG 67; PID 22-00-15-4-014-001.000

$ 9,914.88

2314-20

10311

RICE, DANIEL

ENSLEY 4/3

BLK 19-F LT 1-4

BK 904 PG 3; PID 22-00-31-3-26-001.000

$ 28,982.01

0136-21

10333

TABB, CALVIN JR

NW 1/4 OF NW 1/4 OF SEC 25 TP 18S R4W

NONE

PID 30-00-25-2-002-026.000

$ 7,856.67

0137-21

10334

BARNFIELD, CERVONTA L

HILLMAN PARK

BLK 5 LT 15

BK 1005 PG 97; PID 30-00-25-1-017-011.000

$ 8,047.30

0138-21

10335

MORRIS, INEZ

DONALDS 2ND ADD-GRASSELLI

BLK 2 LT 2

BK 1006 PG 83; PID 30-00-25-1-006-009.000

$ 4,286.09

0139-21

10336

ALLEN, ELTON SR

HILLMAN

BLK 17 LT 2

BK 1001 PG 57; PID 30-25-1-11-22

$ 5,333.42

0140-21

10337

BYRD, LOCY

HILLMAN GARDENS

BLK 3 LT 7

BK 1007 PG 82; PID 30-25-1-10-13

$ 6,013.93

0141-21

10338

CLARK, ROSA

HILLMAN GARDENS

BLK 4 LT 26

BK 1007 PG 82; PID 30-25-1-9-16

$ 8,739.45

0142-21

10339

WILLIAMS, BUSTER

HASKEL & MULLER

BLK 16 LT NONE

BK 1 PG 357; PID 22-00-24-2-017-002.000

$ 7,168.52

0145-21

10342

MEANS, GARY BERNARD

NONE

POOL J H BLK 2 LT 7

BK 5 PG 21; PID 22-00-13-4-042-012.000

$ 4,573.57

BT03/16/2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 2:00 pm CST, Monday, April 3, 2023 for Re-roofing of Glencoe Middle School: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and digitally upon request.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $200.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first two sets issued to each general contract bidder submitting a bonafide bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution. Digital documents are available from the Architect at no cost.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures, attended the mandatory pre-bid conference and have demonstrated the ability to provide 24/7/365 service with a main office within 60 miles driving distance of the project site as described in the pre-qualification package and/or Div 1 specifications and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Written prequalification procedures and criteria are available for review at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and digitally upon request. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 12 pm CST on Friday, March 24, 2023.

A mandatory pre-bid conference shall be held on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 2 pm CST at the campus of Glencoe Middle School in the front parking lot. 809 Lonesome Bend Rd., Glencoe, AL 35905.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

BT03/16/2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 2:30 pm CST, Monday, April 3, 2023 for Re-roofing of Hokes Bluff High School: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and digitally upon request.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $200.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first two sets issued to each general contract bidder submitting a bonafide bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution. Digital documents are available from the Architect at no cost.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures, attended the mandatory pre-bid conference and have demonstrated the ability to provide 24/7/365 service with a main office within 60 miles driving distance of the project site as described in the pre-qualification package and/or Div 1 specifications and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Written prequalification procedures and criteria are available for review at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and digitally upon request. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 12 pm CST on Friday, March 24, 2023.

A mandatory pre-bid conference shall be held on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 3 pm CST at the campus of Hokes Bluff School in the front parking lot. 1865 Appalachian Hwy, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

BT03/16/2023

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR PIK£ COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE:THE ESTATE OF TlMOTHY L. BYRD, deceased

Case No. PC 2022-174

To : The Heirs at Law and/or lineal descendants of Dorothy Byrd Hunter and Lucille Byrd Harp who are on information and belief believed to be as follows:

To: The Heirs at Law of Mary Elizabeth Hunter Boyce who are believed to be Robert Hunter Boyce, Cynthia Boyce Greet and Wendolyn Boyce Blaszky

To: James Harp, Frances Harp, Carol Harp, and Michael Harp, and/or their surviving heirs at law and/or lineal descendants.

You are hereby notified that a Petition to Probate the will of Timothy L. Byrd was filed in the Pike County Probate Court and that a hearing will be held to determine if said will should be admitted to the Probate Court on the 2nd day of May 2023 at 9:00 A.M. at the Probate Office of the Pike County, Alabama Courthouse located in Troy, AL at which time you may appear and contest the

same, if you deem it proper to do so.

GIVEN under my hand and the seal of the Court this 7th day of March, 2023.

James N.Thomas, P.C. Attorney for the Plaintiff

P. O.Box 974 Troy, AL 3608I (334)566-1281

BT03/16/2023

MISCELLANEOUS

