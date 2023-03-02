March 2, 2023

_____________________________

Employment

STAFF SOFTWARE ENGINEERS

Shipt, Inc. is seeking Staff Software Engineers

(Search and Rec) (Marketplace Engineering)

(Code: J02231549Z) for its Birmingham, AL

office. This position is fully remote and

may telecommute from any location in the

U.S. Occasional travel (less than 10%) to

company’s offices for work reasons may be

needed. Various unanticipated locations

throughout the U.S. may be possible in the

and place the applicable occupation you are applying for

as well as the relevant code in the subject line.

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

Groundkeeper

Part-time Administrative Assistant

Director for Academic Support

AMSTI Materials Specialist

Communications Specialist

Residence Life Coordinator

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2022-903224

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SUSIE MAE HUNTER (DECEASED); HUTCHYSENIA G. MASON (DECEASED); SPRINGLEAF FINANCIAL SERVICES OF ALABAMA; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; UNITED STATES ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ALABAMA; PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 25, 2022, Plaintiff, Kenneth R. Moore filed the above-styled Complaint and the Plaintiff asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1417 5th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax ID No.: 22-00-26-2-040-003.000

Legal Description: Begin at Southwest corner of Lot 6 in Survey of the lands of Hudson Estate as shown by a Map of said lands which is made a part of the deed of the heirs of the Hudson Estate to M.R.Townsend and husband W.H. Townsend during the month of October 1883, an recorded in vol.55 Page 286 in Deed Records in the Office of Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, thence East 146 feet thence 1271/2 feet, thence West 146 feet, thence South 127 1/2 feet to Point of Beginning Also known as P O B 42.5 FT S OF THE SE INTER OF 15TH AVENUE N & 5TH ST NTH S 127.5 FT ALG ST TH E 146 FT TH N 127.5 FT TH W 146 FT TO POB BEING PT OF BLK 6 HUDSON LDS.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 24, 2023, at 9:00 am in Courtroom 310, Jefferson County Courthouse 716 Richard Arrington Jr. BLVD, North Birmingham, Alabama. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting to Kenneth R. Moore. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address and name of the Attorney to contact is Jameria Johnson Moore, 1037 22nd Street South Suite 120, Birmingham, Alabama 35205, at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Nixon’s Electric, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for the Renovation of Phillips Academy Auditorium and Broadcast Studio Renovation/ DCM Project #2021388/PSCA Project#9299 at Birmingham for the State of Alabama and the Jefferson County, City of Birmingham, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Charles Williams & Associates, Inc. 3601 8th Avenue South; Birmingham, AL 35222.

Nixon’s Electric, Inc. 240 Oxmoor Circle, Suite 109

Homewood, AL 35209.

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Battle Miller Construction Corporation, Contractor, has completed the Contract for UAB PROJECT NO. 210087 BEVILL BIOMEDICAL SCIENCES ROOM 114 RENOVATION FOR FREEZER FARM on December 20, 2022, for The Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama for the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and has made request for final settlement of the Contract. All persons having a claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project should immediately notify: Birchfield Penuel Architects, 2805 Crescent Avenue, Suite 200, Birmingham AL 35209.

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Cornerstone Civil Contractors, LLC, hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the Jefferson County

Economic and Industrial Development Authority for constriction of Project JCEIDA-Cross Drive Industrial Road in

Jefferson County. All claims should be filed at PO Box 20225, Tuscaloosa, AL 35402.

Cornerstone Civil Contractors, LLC

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Global Construction & Engineering, Inc. has completed the Contract for CUMBERLAND DRIVE/SOMERSET DRIVE PIPELINE REPLACEMENT, PROJECT #P.03794 for the Birmingham Water Works Board and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. All Persons with any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify, in writing, to Global Construction & Engineering, Inc., 5511 Bankhead Highway, Birmingham, AL 35210 or the Owner, Birmingham Water Works Board, System Development, Mark Dolan, 3600 1st Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35222.

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Global Construction & Engineering, Inc. has completed the Contract for AVENUE “I” ENSLEY / AVENUE “J” ENSLEY WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT PROJECT #P.03787 for the Birmingham Water Works Board and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. All Persons with any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify, in writing, to Global Construction & Engineering, Inc., 5511 Bankhead Highway, Birmingham, AL 35210 or the Owner, Birmingham Water Works Board, System Development, Mark Dolan, 3600 1st Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35222.

NOTICE Of COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that M. J. Harris Construction

Services, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of the University of Alabama at Birmingham McCallum Building Renovation of the 5th, 6th, & 7th Floors for the University of Alabama at Birmingham Authority, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Studio 2H Design, LLC.

M. J. Harris Construction Services, LLC

One Riverchase Ridge, Suite 300

Birmingham, AL 35244

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Section 39-2-1 as amended by H275 Code of Alabama, 1997, notice is hereby given that Carrier Commercial Service, 238 Cahaba Valley Pkwy, Pelham, Alabama, 35124, Contractor, has completed Installation of HVAC Equipment: Water-Cooled Screw Chiller 175 Ton Chiller at Birmingham Board of Education Administration Building, 2015 Park Place, Birmingham, AL 35203, and has made request for final statement of said contract.

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Project: 22038.00 – Autauga County Sewer Authority Wastewater Treatment Plan

Owner: Autauga County Sewer Authority

All qualified bidders are invited to submit a Bid under sealed envelope to the Autauga County Sewer Authority for the construction of off-site and influent pump stations, manholes, piping, valves, wastewater treatment plant, controls, and all necessary appurtenances to successfully complete the project. Owner will receive Bids at the Commission Chambers, located at 135 N. Court Street, Suite B, Prattville, Alabama 36067, until 2:00 P.M. local standard time on the 20th day of March, 2023 at which time and place the Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids not received by the indicated time will not be opened.

All Contract Documents may be obtained in electronic format only from the Engineer via the Online Plan Library at www.insiteengineering.org. Addenda and other bidding information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the Engineer.

A mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at 10:00 A.M. local standard time on the 7th day of March 2023.

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for the construction of the Sanitary Sewer Collection System, Gravity and Force Main, and Wastewater Treatment System Bore Under I-65 shall be received by the Autauga County Sewer Authority at the Autauga County Commission Office located at 135 N. Court Street, Suite B, Prattville AL 36067 until 2:30 p.m. local standard time on Monday, March 20, 2023. All bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 2:30 pm. No bids shall be accepted or withdrawn after this time.

The contract documents may be obtained in electronic form via the Online Plan Library at www.insiteengineering.org. Addenda and other bidding information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications obtained through this site. Questions can be directed to Alicia Bailey, abailey@sain.com.

All bidders must be licensed by the State of Alabama Licensing Board of General Contractors, as required by Chapter 8 of Title 34 of the Code of Alabama 1975, as amended. A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at 10:00 am local standard time on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

All bids must be submitted on provided bid forms and must be in a sealed envelope. A bid bond is required. The Autauga County Water Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informality in the bidding process.

NOTICE

One Manufactured Home located at 201 Hosch Drive Site #63 Adamsville, AL 35005 is declared to be abandoned by the owner and last tenant, James Lambert. The dimensions of the home are 16 feet wide by 75 feet Long. 3 Bedrooms and 2 bath. The manufacturer is Chandeleur. It was manufactured in the 1990s. Various repairs are needed inside the home.This manufactured home is to be sold by sealed bid on March 5th, 2023. Westwood Crossings, LLC., the manufactured dwelling community owner, has the right to purchase the home. Contact (205) 956-5100 by March 5th, 2023 to schedule an appointment to inspect the Manufactured Home and to request a written bid application.

LEGAL NOTICE

Effective February 3, 2023, DR. JOSEPH WU retired from COMPLETE HEALTH SIMON-WILLIAMSON. All patient records will be maintained and made available at the practice located at 832 Princeton Avenue SW, Birmingham, AL 35211. We thank Dr. Wu for his service to our patients and the community and wish him all the best in his future endeavors. Complete Health’s primary care team looks forward to continuing to care for you at Complete Health.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting proposals for Professional Services for Maintaining Airport Owned Property at the Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport. Copies of the RFQ can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybirmingham.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybirmingham.com. Deadline for proposals is March 31, 2023, no later than 2:00 pm Central time. Mandatory Pre-Submittal Meeting is scheduled for March 16th, 2023.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting proposals for the Installation and Removal of Christmas Decor at the Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport. Copies of the RFQ can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. Deadline for proposals is March 15, 2023, no later than 2:00 pm Central time. Mandatory Pre-Submittal Meeting is scheduled for March 9, 2023.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Jefferson County through its Office of Community Services is seeking proposals from qualified firms to provide Engineer Services associated with the Jefferson County Housing Authority Park Improvement Project and Architect Services Center Point Community Center. Proposals must be submitted no later than 5:00 p.m., on Friday, March 31, 2023.

RFP packets can be obtained at the address below:

Jefferson County Office of Community Services

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd., N.

Room A-430

Birmingham, AL 35203

For more information call Alfonso Holt at (205) 214-4002.

REQUEST FOR BIDS

“RESIDENTIAL ROOFING SERVICES”

BID ANNOUNCEMENT

“BID# 46-23”

Bids will be accepted by the Jefferson County Purchasing Department no later than 4 p.m. on March 22, 2023, for proposed owner-occupied housing rehabilitation work at various addresses in Jefferson County:

Bids will be opened at 2:00 p.m. on March 23, 2023, in Room 830 of the Jefferson County Courthouse. Interested parties may get a copy of the bid package at Jefferson County Purchasing: 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N, Suite 830, Birmingham, AL 35203.

All interested contractors must meet the minimum contractor requirements for bidding on or before the date and time that bids are due. All questions must be written and faxed to (205) 714-3747 or e-mailed to Florence Patton at underwoodf@jccal.org.

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Chris Hodges on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, March 20, 2023. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Chris Hodges at cjhodges@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB Highlands Dishwasher Replacement

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H235004

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the replacement of the dishwasher in the UAB Highlands facility. The scope of work includes architectural, electrical, and mechanical new work and associated demolition to facilitate the installation of new equipment. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $300,000 and $400,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to limit disturbances, coordinate shutdowns, and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type healthcare projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

B. PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, March 20, 2023 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com , copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and cjhodges@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about March 24, 2023.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning March 24, 2023:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is April 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Chris Hodges, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on April 11, 2023 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on March 29, 2023 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

NOTICE

In Accordance with provisions of State Law, there being due and unpaid charges for the undersigned is entitled to satisfy an owner and/ or manager’s lien of the goods stored at the Life Storage Location{S} listed below.

Life Storage #0229

Phone #(205) 425-5579

Wednesday March 22,2023

And, due notice have been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or otherwise disposed of at a public auction to be held online at Storagetreasures.com which will end on Wednesday March 22,2023 @ 10:00a.m.

NOTICE

In accordance with the provisions of the State Law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager’s lien of the goods stored at the Life Storage location(s) listed below.

Life Storage #065

3625 Lorna road

Hoover, Al 35216

(205)988-5469

And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or otherwise disposed of at a public auction to be held online at www.StorageTreasures.com, which will end on Wednesday, 03/22/2023 @ 10:00 a.m.

NOTICE

In accordance with the provisions of the State Law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager’s lien of the goods stored at the Life Storage location(s) listed below.

Life Storage #064

2630 Center Point Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35215 (205)854-4944

And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or otherwise disposed of at a public auction to be held online at www.StorageTreasures.com, which will end on Wednesday, 03/22/2023 @ 10:00 a.m.

PREQUALIFICATION AND ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by The University of Alabama at Birmingham Facilities Planning Design and Construction at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center, 801 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35294, Thursday, April 13, 2023 until 2:00 pm Central Time Base Bid, 3:00 PM for Alternates for UAB Project No. 210248 – Science & Engineering Complex Phase 2 for Engineering located at 902 14th Street South Birmingham, AL 35294 at which time they will be opened and read.

Prime, Mechanical, and Electrical Contractors that are properly licensed for this type of work are required to prequalify in order to bid. For more information about the project and how to prequalify, please go to the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar at www.uab.edu/facilities/pdc/bids, refer to the bid date above, and click on the specific project number.

Applicants for Prequalification are strongly encouraged to submit applications at the earliest date possible following the first date of advertisement. UAB will review applications as submitted and notify applicants within two (2) working days before Prebid conference. Applications received after the date of the Pre-bid Conference may not be considered.

A Prebid Conference for all Prequalified Prime Contractors will be held at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center at the above address at 10:00 AM Central Time Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Bid Documents will be available from the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar prior to the Prebid Conference.

MISCELLANEOUS

All Learners Tutoring Services – $35-45/Hour Sessions

Website: altutoring.org (Free Consultation, Limited Spots Open, Inquire Today!)

*Affordable Convenient and Personalized* *Highly Experienced Tutors

(5-15 Years Of Tutoring Experience In Their Subject Matters)*

