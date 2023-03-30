March 30, 2023

_____________________________

Employment

____________________________

LEAD SOFTWARE DEVELOPER

Singular People, LLC – Birmingham, AL – Lead Software Developer– Lead a team of

software developers at client site. Responsible for sizing up or down the team. Coordinate

the tasks within the team. Responsible for code quality, security and industry standards.

Plan, releases and schedule software development.

Req. MS+4. Telecommuting from a home office may also be allowed. Travel and work at

various client sites as assigned.To apply Qualified applicants please: Email resume,

Singular People, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

BT03/30/2023

___________________________

JUNIOR MARKETING MANAGER

SET UP SUPERVISOR

EVENT COORDINATOR

BJCC, is recruiting for a Junior Marketing Manager; Set Up Supervisor; Events Coordinator (2 positions open) for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT03/30/2023

___________________________

ASSISTANT BOX OFFICER MANAGER

BJCC, is recruiting for an Assistant Box Office Manager for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT03/30/2023

___________________________

___________________________

LEGAL

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2022-900572

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ANTHONY C. MARINO, MARY JO MARINO, and SAMMY J. MARINO, as heirs of TONY MARINO and MARY MARINO a/k/a MARY B. MARINO; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TONY MARINO and MARY MARINO a/k/a MARY B. MARINO; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on February 16, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2912 Avenue C, Birmingham, Alabama 35218

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-30-00-01-1-017-008.000

Legal Description: Lots 9 and 10, in Block 8, according to the survey of Ensley Development Company as recorded in Map Book 5, Page 31, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2022028715 as follows: LOTS 9 & 10 BLK 8 ENSLEY DEV CO)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 25, 2023, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:15 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 13th day of March, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT03/30/2023

___________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-900241.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MINNIE HILDRETH, as heir of LEN GAY MICKEL; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LEN GAY MICKEL; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NELVINA MICKEL a/k/a NELL MICKEL a/k/a MELVINA MICKEL; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EARNESTINE C. MICKEL; WACHOVIA BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, as successor to SOUTHTRUST BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on January 18, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Address: 3409 33rd Terrace North, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-13-4-001-004.000

Legal Description: Lot 8, Block 1, according to the map of Douglasville Addition to Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 5, page 119 in the Office of the Probate Judge of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017074315 as follows: LOT 8 BLK 1 DOUGLASVILLE)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 25, 2023, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:15 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 13th day of March, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT03/30/2023

___________________________

CASE NO. CV-2022-901918

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MILDRED HOWARD (DECEASED); BEVERLY JUNE HOWARD (DECEASED); EDNA MARY WARREN (DECEASED); and their unknown devisees and heirs; FIRST FAMILY FINANCIAL SERVICES,INC.; BAMA LTD.; RESIDENTIAL FUNDING CORPORATION; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 30, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 606 Princeton Ave SW, Birmingham, Alabama 35211 and having a legal description of: A part of Lots 1,2 and 3, in Block 5, according to the map and plan of Kenilworth, as surveyed and laid off by Rugby Land and Improvement Company, which map is recorded in Map Book 5, Page 93, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama and more particularly described as follows: Begin at a point on the North line of Princeton Avenue 75 feet West of the intersection of the West line of College Street with the North line of Princeton Avenue, run thence in a Northerly direction parallel with College Street 140 feet to an alley; thence in a Westerly direction along the South line of said alley 50 feet; thence in a Southerly direction parallel with College Street 140 feet to Princeton Avenue; thence in an Easterly direction along the North line of Princeton Avenue 50 feet to the Point of Beginning, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a E 50 FT OF W 100 FT LOTS 1+2+3 BLK KENILWORTH and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-03-2-024-012.000 a/k/a 0129000320240120000000.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 15, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., in Room 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 27th day of March, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT03/30/2023

___________________________

CASE NO. CV-2022-902079

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MARY T. WHITE (DECEASED); BARBARA GIVENS EAST (DECEASED); FIRST FAMILY FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.; MERS acting solely as Nominee for ACCREDITED HOME LENDERS; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on July 18, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 2541 29th Place W., Birmingham, Alabama 35208 and having a legal description of:

Lot 4, in Block 4, according to the plan and survey of Fairview Park, as recorded in Map Book 5 Page 115, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOT 4 BLK 4 FAIRVIEW PARK and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-05-1-026-005.000.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 25, 2023, at 10:15 a.m., in Room 340,716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 27th day of March, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT03/30/2023

___________________________

CASE NO. CV-2022-902077.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ELNORA K. HARRELL (DECEASED), a/k/a ELEANOR K. HARRELL (DECEASED); COSBY HARRELL, JR. (DECEASED); MILDRED HOWARD (DECEASED); BEVERLY JUNE HOWARD (DECEASED); EDNA MARY WARREN (DECEASED); J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on July 18, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1645 19th Street SW, Birmingham, Alabama 35211 and having a legal description of:

Lots 16 and 17, in Block 8, according to the survey of West End Hills, as recorded in Map Book 27, Page 99, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOTS 16 & 17 BLK 8 WEST END HILLS and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-17-4-003-007.000 a/k/a 0129001740030070000000.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 15, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., in Room 360,716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 27th day of March, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT03/30/2023

___________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Section 39-1-1, Notice is herby given that A.G. Gaston Construction Co., Contractor(s) have completed BX Birmingham Xpress, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) – Site Amenities Package Project for the City of Birmingham and have made request for final settlement of said contract.

A.G. Gaston Construction Co., Inc.

1820 3rd Avenue North, Suite 400

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT03/30/2023

___________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that

Garner & Associates, Roofing and Facility Services, LLC., Contractor, has completed the Contract for

Construction, Partial Reroofing of Various Shelby County Schools Package B, at SHELBY COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION,

410 East College Street Columbiana, AL 35051 for the State of Alabama and Shelby County, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects, P.C.

Garner & Associates, Roofing and Facility

(Contractor)

261 Wiggins Street Rainbow City, AL 35906

BT03/30/2023

___________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of Storm Shelters for Jefferson County Commission at Jefferson County, AL for the State of Alabama and the county of Jefferson County, AL, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects

Williford Orman Construction LLC

PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

BT03/30/2023

___________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of Pelham High School Field Addition and Baseball Turf Renovations at Pelham, AL for the State of Alabama and the city of Pelham, AL, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates ,Architects.

Williford Orman Construction LLC

PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

BT03/30/2023

___________________________

NOTICE of COMPLETION

In accordance with chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that MJS CONTRACTING LLC

(Contractor ) has completed the Contract for Lister Hill Ground Floor Testing Lab Renovation in Birmingham AL for UAB, and have made a request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify UAB Planning, Design & Construction 801 6th Ave South Bham AL 35233.

MJS CONTRACTING LLC

P.O Box 161

Cook Spring, AL 35052

BT03/30/2023

___________________________

PREQUALIFICATION AND ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by The University of Alabama at Birmingham Facilities Planning Design and Construction at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center, 801 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35294, Thursday, April 13th until 2:00 pm Central Time for UAB Project No. 220338 – Center for Biophysical Sciences and Engineering Roof Replacement located at 1025 18th Street South Birmingham, AL 35205 at which time they will be opened and read.

Prime Contractors that are properly licensed for this type of work are required to prequalify in order to bid. For more information about the project and how to prequalify, please go to the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar at www.uab.edu/facilities/pdc/bids, refer to the bid date above, and click on the specific project number.

Applicants for Prequalification are strongly encouraged to submit applications at the earliest date possible following the first date of advertisement. UAB will review applications as submitted and notify applicants within two (2) working days of submission. Applications received after the date of the Pre-bid Conference may not be considered.

A Prebid Conference for all Prequalified Prime Contractors will be held at the Center for Biophysical Sciences and Engineering Building at the above address at 10 am Central Time Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Bid Documents will be available from the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar prior to the Prebid Conference.

BT03/30/2023

___________________________

INVITATION TO BID

BIRMINGHAM-SHUTTLESWORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

RFP: Taxiway H Connector Rehabilitation

The Birmingham Airport Authority (BAA) in Birmingham, AL, is accepting sealed bids for the above referenced item. Sealed bids should be plainly marked and will be received at:

Birmingham Airport Authority

5900 Messer Airport Highway

Birmingham, AL 35212

Until 2:00 PM CST, Tuesday, April 25th, 2023, at which time bids will be opened at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport and read aloud. All bids received after that time will be returned unopened. The BAA highly recommends hand or courier delivery of bids to the BAA front office located at the southern end of the terminal building on the lower level. Please visit https://www.flybirmingham.com/procurement/ to obtain a copy of the Invitation to Bid, which contains additional critical information.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Project consists of, but not limited to, the milling and overlay of asphalt pavement the Taxiway H connector taxiways at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, AL. Respective taxiway connectors will be closed while under construction. Runway 6-24 will be closed from 12:00 AM – 4:00 AM while work is occurring on the taxiway pavement inside the runway safety area (RSA) and will be opened at the end of each shift for use by the Airport for the entirety of the project duration. The project site includes four taxiway connectors between Taxiway H and Runway 6-24.

BT03/30/2023

___________________________

City of Birmingham Demolition Property Sale – 05/10/2023

Res # Acct Name Short Address Legal Description Parcel ID Balance

0163-20

9253

SHEARS, DWAYNE

GILBERT R A TRUST 23-20-1

BLK NONE LOT 0013&

BK 0001 PG 0015 PID 23-00-20-1-015 026.000

$ 14,629.72

0164-20

9254

SHEARS, DWAYNE

GILBERT R A TRUST 23-20-1

BLK NONE LOT 0013 &

BK 0001 PG 0015 PID 23-00-20-1-015 026.000

$8,681.74

0166-20

9256

GENTILLY INVESTMENTS,

WAVERLY TER 9/84 29-10

BLK 0004 LT 0013

BK 0909 PG 0084 PID 29-00-10-1-008-005.000

$7,059.85

0168-20

9258

LASTER, JULIA ANN

LINCOLN PK 1ST 29-10-1

BLK 0003 LT 0005

BK 0018 PG 0048 PID 29-00-10-1-012-020.000

$10,836.18

0169-20

9259

PARKER COMPANY, LLC

WESTEND LD & IMP CO

BLK 0029 LT 0015

BK 0001 PG 0038 PID 29-00-04-3-016-018.000

$ 6,189.62

0170-20

9260

SMITH, ROSE M

WESTEND LD & IMP CO

BLK 0046 LT 0012

BK 0001 PG 0038 PID 29-00-04-3-022-012.000

$ 5,226.41

0172-20

9262

BRAXTON, BETTY J

WESTEND LD & IMP CO

BLK 0026 LT 01&2

BK 0001 PG 0038 PID 29-00-04-3-023-027.000

$ 14,566.71

0174-20

9264

KEMP, JUSTIN ANTHONY

THARPE PLACE 29-4-4

BLK 0019 LT 0014

BK 0004 PG 0087 PID 29-00-04-4-025-012.000

$ 10,312.23

0175-20

9265

PATTERSON, MARGARET AGT FOR

MONTGOMERY MRS B 29-2-2

BLK NONE LT 0009

BK 0004 PG 0006 PID 29-00-02-2-023-008.000

$ 5,718.45

0216-20

9271

LYKES, PEARLIE MAE

THARPE PLACE 29-4-4

BLK 0039 LT 0015

BK 0004 PG 0087 PID 29-00-04-4-027-004.000

$ 6,233.22

0217-20

9272

TODD, WALTER & MARY ALICE

WEST END

BLK 0086 LT 0014

BK 0003 PG 0093 PID 29-00-09-1-010-004.000

$ 11,995.35

0218-20

9273

EVANS GROUP LLC, THE

CENTRAL PARK LD CO 29-7&8

BLK 0007 LT 0006

BK 0006 PG 0042 PID 29-00-08-2-012-006.001

$ 11,498.81

0219-20

9274

ROSE, CHARLES B & EDDIE MAE

BHAM ENSLEY

BLK 0006 LT 0006

BK 0001 PG 0209 PID 29-00-06-4-002-005.000

$ 8,177.18

0220-20

9275

JACKSON, JIMMY LEE

MARTIN ADD TO BHAM ENSLEY

BLK 0038 LT 0013

BK 0903 PG 0049 PID 29-00-07-4-009-012.000

$ 6,221.42

0221-20

9276

ODELL ROY, INC

DONALD C J-CENTRAL 29-7-4

BLK 0002 LT 0005

BK 0013 PG 0028 PID 29-00-07-4-025-021.000

$ 3,612.58

0657-20

9278

CLAY, JAMES & LINDA

MCCURRY-N BHAM 22-12-4

BLK 0002 LT 0002

BK 0030 PG 0053 PID 22-00-12-4-002-011.001

$ 4,563.16

0658-20

9279

CADE JEREMY

EAST BHAM LAND CO

BLK 0027 LT 0 1&2

BK 0001 PG 0005 PID 23-00 19-4-008-008.000

$ 43,338.16

0659-20

9280

REYNOLDS, MYRTLE LEE &

REYNOLDS, MYRTLE LEE &

BLK 0002 LT 0003

BK 0013 PG 0028 PID 29-00-07-4-025-023.000

$ 7,654.58

0660-20

9281

BOBBY HUBBARD PROPERTIES, LLC

MARTIN ADD TO BHAM ENSLEY

BLK 0032 LT 016&

BK 0903 PG 0049 PID 29-00-07-4-017-018.000

$ 3,505.51

0661-20

9282

FAIR HOUSING AGENCY OF AL,

MARTIN ADD TO BHAM ENSLEY

BLK 0030 LT 0014

BK 0903 PG 0049 PID 29-00-17-4-015-012.000

$6,436.09

0663-20

9284

TUBBS, JOANN & MARCUS L

ENGLEWOOD 29-7-4

BLK 0001 LT 013&

BK 0006 PG 0070 PID 29-00-07-4-020-002.000

$ 4,860.50

0664-20

9285

PROVIDENT TRUST GROUP, LLC

BHAM ENSLEY

BLK 0008 LT 013&

BK 0001 PG 0209 PID 29-00-06-4-010-012.000

$ 4,500.21

0666-20

9287

BRITTON, CRAIG

ENGLEWOOD 29-7-4

BLK 0002 LT 0023

BK 0006 PG 0070 PID 29-00-07-4-021-013.000

$ 13,609.16

0668-20

9289

KNIGHT,LATHAM &

ENGLEWOOD 29-7-4

BLK 0000 LT 0015

BK 0006 PG 0070 PID 29-00-07-4-022-003.000

$ 6,350.95

0669-20

9290

DOUGLASS, MATTIE

TUXEDO PARK 22-32-2

BLK 0016 LT 0002

BK 0004 PG 0022 PID 22-00-32-3-006-014.000

$ 5,186.29

0670-20

9291

US MORTGAGE INVESTORS LLC,

TUXEDO HTS 22-29-3

BLK 0002 LT 0005

BK 0033 PG 0006 PID 22-00-29-3-013-019.000

$ 4,106.88

0671-20

9292

TD LLC,

RICKS BETTIE 1 ADD 29-7-4

BLK 0003 LT 01&2

BK 0014 PG 0079 PID 29-00-07-4-025-001.000

$ 6,213.80

0672-20

9293

STRACHAN, SAMAAD

DONALD C J-CENTRAL 29-7-4

BLK 0002 LT 0006

BK 0013 PG 0028 PID 29-00-07-4-025-020.000

$ 6,639.28

0673-20

9294

TUCKER, ANEITA L

CENTRAL PARK LD CO 29–7&8

BLK 0037 LT 0005

BK 0006 PG 0042 PID 29-00-07-1-026-005.000

$ 7,135.61

0763-20

9297

PRUITT, ONREE J

HUDSON GROVE *

BLK 0003 LT 0025

BK 1205 PG 0098 PID 30-00-35-2-018-021.000

$ 5,032.03

0765-20

9299

HILL, DAVID & BETTY

NABERS 2ND-COLLEGE 29-17

BLK NONE LT 0077

BK 0012 PG 0091 PID 29-00-17-4-014-013.000

$ 4,591.30

0766-20

9300

SHIELDS, JOHN H AGT

WEST END HILLS 1 29-17-4

BLK 0010 LT 0003

BK 0028 PG 0060 PID 29-00-17-4-016-018.000

$ 5,342.55

0767-20

9301

YOUNG, MATTIE B

RUSSELLS ADD OAKWD 29-8-1

BLK 0001 LT 0002

BK 0018 PG 0060 PID 29-00-08-1-020-010.000

$ 5,299.65

0768-20

9302

ERVIN, BILLY T

MCGEE E L 1ST ADD

BLK 0002 LT 0014

BK 1005 PG 0010 PID 29-00-30-2-026-022.000

$ 2,614.21

0769-20

9303

WITT, JIMMIE

MCGEE E L 1ST ADD

BLK 0001 LT 0010

BK 1005 PG 0010 PID 29-00-30-2-031-007.000

$ 4,834.90

0771-20

9305

VAHNISH, TAMARA

YEILDING-BRITT RE 29-17-3

BLK 0004 LT 0005

BK 0915 PG 0075 PID 29-00-17-3-010-017.000

$ 9,684.21

0772-20

9306

ROGERS, MARLON

YEILDING-BRITT RE 29-17-3

BLK 0002 LT 0013

BK 0915 PG 0075 PID 29-00-17-3-014-004.000

$ 7,153.91

0775-20

9309

JONES BROSIA

MCCONNELL J W SUR

BLK NONE LT 0018

BK 0074 PG 0528 PID 29-00-03-2-034.019.000

$ 7,916.25

0776-20

9310

PERRY, SHON

NOBINGERS-W END 29-16-2

BLK 0001 LT 0006

BK 0040 PG 0070 PID 29-00-16-2-005-027.000

$ 8,600.21

0777-20

9311

BOYD-DILWORTH, HELEN AGT FOR

HILLMAN

BLK 0006 LT 0010

BK 1001 PG 0057 PID 30-00-25-1-004-015.000

$ 3,679.16

0778-20

9312

MILES, DEFOREST SR HEIRS OF

WALDEN ADD TO HILLMAN

BLK NONE LT0002

BK 1007 PG 0027 PID 30-00-25-3-015-001.000

$ 3,918.47

0779-20

9313

HUGHES, HELEN

SPRINGFIELD ADD WEST END

BLK 0001 LT 011&

BK 0015 PG 0086 PID 29-00-17-1-015-011.000

$ 7,423.52

0780-20

9314

BURNS, AALINYAH R

HILLMAN

BLK 0007 LT 0015

BK 1001 PG 0057 PID 30-00-25-1-014-008.000

$ 4,260.89

0884-20

9316

ANCHRUM, THOMAS JR & WILLA STA

KINGSTON 23-20-3

BLK 0008 LT 0019

BK 0004 PG 0042 PID 23-00-20-3-013-033.000

$ 7,447.71

0885-20

9317

COMPTON, CHERYL A REP FOR JAME

NELSON HEIGHTS NW/NW

BLK NONE LT 0017

BK 0032 PG 0083 PID 13-00-36-2-001-050.000

$ 6,296.55

0886-20

9318

HART, GERALD

MAYFAIR 2ND ADD 28-7-3

BLK 0030 LT 0027

BK 0026 PG 0002 PID 23-00-03-1-015-003.001

$ 8,398.53

0888-20

9320

DUBOIS, ROBERT & COOLIDGE JIM

WOODLAWN RLTY 1ST 23-20-4

BLK 0007 LT 0015

BK 0005 PG 0046 PID 23-00-20-4-030-017.000

$ 8,934.09

0889-20

9321

FENDLY, DAN A

WOODLAWN RLTY 1ST 23-20-4

BLK0005 LT 0018

BK 0005 PG 46 PID 23-00-20-4-014-0.018.000

$ 9,734.31

0890-20

9322

BROWNLEE, CHARLIE

PENFIELD PARK 23-3-1

BLK 0001 LT 0003

BK 0027 PG 005 PID 23-00-03-1-019-004.000

$4,876.98

0891-20

9323

MOORE, BRANDON

ROEBUCK GD EST-3 13-25-4

BLK 0008 LT 0013

BK 0050 PG 0038 PID 13-00-25-4-009-036.000

$ 6,168.49

0892-20

9324

BIGGS, WILLIE JAMES & JANICE S

NORTH VIEW GARDENS 23-3-2

BLK 0004 LT 0024

BK 0026 PG 0092; PID 23-00-03-2-012-024.000

$ 8,594.59

0893-20

9325

CASTILLO, OSBALDO AGUILAR

HOWELLS ADD 23-22-2

BLK 0005 LT 0013

BK 0001 PG 0337; PID 23-00-22-2-029-009.000

$ 6,342.62

0894-20

9326

ABR PROPERTIES LLC

WOODLAWN RLTY 1ST 23-20-4

BLK 0006 LT 0001

BK 0005 PG 0046 PID 23-00-20-4-013-001.000

$ 8,920.18

0895-20

9327

Gooska, LLC

EAST LAKE

BLK 09-D LT 03&4

BK 0001 PG 0217 PID 23-00-10-4-016-009.000

$ 13,341.17

0896-20

9328

GOOSKA, LLC

EAST LAKE

BLK 09-D LT 03&4

BK 0001 PG 0217 PID 23-00-10-4-016-009.000

$ 1,701.57

0897-20

9329

LOWE MASHAMA CARTER

EAST LAKE LD 1ST ADD

BLK 010-F LT 0006

BK 0006 PG 0031 PID 23-00-10-4-012-015.000

$ 7,922.57

0898-20

9330

KIRKS, RALISHA J

ARDEN PARK 23-2-3

BLK 0004 LT 09&10

BK 0010 PG 0001; PID 23-00-02-3-019-006.000

$ 5,181.67

0899-20

9331

WILLIAMS, COMELIA EVETTE

SEVEN SPG 2&3 SEC 13-23-4

BLK 0000 LT 0054

BK 0120 PG 0070; PID 13-00-23-4-000-108.000

$ 11,990.97

0917-20

9333

GIU1 LLC,

RAINES-HYDE PARK 29-17-2

BLK 0001 LT 0005

BK 0061 PG 0064; PID 29-00-17-2-006-013.000

$ 4,062.63

0918-20

9334

LEWIS, JEFF

ENSLEY 16TH ADD

BLK 0003 LT 0010

BK 0015 PG 0050; PID 29-00-06-3-013-009.000

$ 4,745.89

0919-20

9335

MOUNTAIN BLUE, INC

ENSLEY 16TH ADD

BLK 0003 LT 0015

BK 0015 PG 0050; PID 29-00-06-3-013-013.000

$ 7,239.54

0920-20

9336

HOWARD, ROBERT

REPUBLIC LAND SUB 22-26

BLK 0004 LT 07&8

BK 0004 PG 0113; PID 29-00-06-3-017-004.000

$ 6,740.24

0922-20

9338

WILLIAMS, TONY T

HYDE PARK-CAIRNES AD 5/30

BLK 0006 LT 0014

BK 0905 PG 0030; PID 29-00-17-2-006-004.000

$ 5,092.73

0923-20

9339

HAWKINS, CURTIS

ENSLEY 4/3

BLK 015-G LT 0008

BK 0904 PG 0003; PID 22-00-31-3-001-006.000

$ 4,572.42

0924-20

9340

PEGUERO KARI

JEFFERSON LD CO 29-8-3

BLK 0002 LT 02&3

BK 0006 PG 0102; PID 29-00-08-3-028-021.000

$ 11,696.93

0925-20

9341

ORTIZ, DAVID

ENSLEY 1ST ADD

BLK 025-D LT 0005

BK 0004 PG000 8; PID 30-00-01-1-001-003.000

$ 4,068.65

0926-20

9342

MITCHELL, HAROLD F

HOLCOMBE 1ST ADD TO HYDE

BLK 0001 LT 0001

BK 0027 PG 0067; PID 29-00-17-2-005-026.000

$ 10,623.22

0927-20

9343

SOLUTION SYSTEMS LLC

ENSLEY DEVELOPMENT CO

BLK 0007 LT 0005

BK 0005 PG 0031; PID 30-00-01-1-018-005.000

$ 15,706.77

0928-20

9344

PATTERSON, DARRYL

ENSLEY 1ST ADD

BLK 0024-F LT 011&

BK 0004 PG 0008; PID 29-00-06-2-011-012.000

$ 6,187.79

0929-20

9345

BRODIE, RHONDA LTR TESTAMENTAR

ARDSLEY 29-8-3

BLK 004 LT 014&

BK 0017 PG00 45: PID 29-00-08-3-018-003.000

$ 7,460.64

0932-20

9346

COMMUNITY HOME BANC,

MORO PARK

BLK 0002 LT 0028

BK 0011 PG 0083; PID 22-00-31-4-002-014.000

$ 7,165.07

0930-20

9348

RESIDENTIAL FUNDING CORP,

MYRTLEWOOD 6/48 29-17-2

BLK 0000 LT 0004

BK 0906 PG 0048; PID 29-00-17-2-002-002.000

$ 6,213.64

1076-20

9349

CONE, CHRISTOPHER A

CEDARBARK EAST 23-12-3

BLK 0003 LT 0034

BK 1113 PG 0028: PID 23-00-12-3-008-003.033

$ 10,244.82

1080-20

9351

ELLIS, LINDA K.

EAST LAKE

BLK 0141 LT 06&7

BK 0001 PG 0217; PID 23-00-11-2-018-011.000

$ 12,413.34

1082-20

9353

MADDOX, VIVID

EAST LAKE

BLK 0087 LT 0017

BK 0001 PG 0217: PID 23-00-14-2-030-008.000

$ 10,598.61

1083-20

9354

BIRMINGHAM INCOME PROP, LLC

EAST WOODLAWN

BLK 02-C LT 0003

BK 0003 PG 0109; PID 23-00-15-3-031-013.000

$ 11,528.85

1084-20

9355

PHILLIPS, NORMA

EAST WOODLAWN

BLK 01-B LT 0005

BK 003 PG 0109; PID 23-00-15-3-018-016.000

$ 6,324.24

1085-20

9356

FRANZ, REHFELD

EAST WOODLAWN

BLK 03-A LT 0014

BK 0003 PG 0109; PID 23-00-15-3-014-003.000

$ 6,582.25

1087-20

9995

SENSIBLE LOANS INC,

EAST LAKE

BLK 0004 LT 0001

BK 0001 PG 0217; PID 23-00-15-026-010.000

$ 7,487.19

1088-20

9996

EATON, DONALD SR

WALKERS ADD-E LK 23-14-3

BLK 0000 LT 0003

BK 0042 PG 0061; PID 23-00-14-3-015-010.000

$ 5,332.11

1091-20

9999

BINDERMAN, MURRAY

EAST LAKE

BLK 0086 LT 0006

BK 0001 PG 0217; PID 23-00-14-2-031-011.000

$ 11,024.49

1248-20

10000

KNIGHT, VICTOR

EAST LAKE

BLK 0125 LT 0022

BK 0001 PG 0217; PID 23-00-11-3-015-009.000

$ 8,812.09

1249-20

10001

HARRIS, ERNEST

EAST LAKE

BLK 0125 LT 0020

BK 0001 PG 0217; PID 23-00-11-3-015-007.000

$ 8,599.31

1333-20

10002

HWAP LLC

SOUTH HGLD OF EAST LAKE

BLK 0020 LT 0018

BK 0006 PG 0066; PID 23-00-14-1-023-017.000

$ 11,795.21

1334-20

10003

ALBRIGHT, SANDRA

NEW CALEDONIA RE 23-22-3

BLK 0000 LT 0030

BK 0042 PG 0034; PID 23-00-22-3-020-015.000

$ 10,781.33

1335-20

10004

PREMIER PROCESSING, LLC

GROVELAND HEIGHTS 23-15-2

BLK 0001 LT 0014

BK 006 PG 0065; PID 23-00-15-2-009-010.000

$ 4,986.72

1336-20

10005

PERRY, JAMES & NATALIE

EAST LAKE

BLK 0011-D LT 0018

BK 0001 PG 0217; PID 23-00-10-4-008-009.000

$ 5,695.20

1337-20

10006

HALE, ANDREW SR

GILBERT R A SUR 23-20-1

BLK 0001 LT 01&2

BK 0001 PG 0321; PID 23-00-20-1-027-002.000

$ 8,385.55

1338-20

10007

SORSBY, SHIRLEY N

GILBERT R A TRUST 23-20-1

BLK 0000 LT 0002

BK 0001 PG 0015; PID 23-00-20-1-023-011.000

$ 4,386.88

1339-20

10008

WAITS, TIM

SOUTH HGLD OF EAST LAKE

BLK 0021 LT 07-9

BK 0006 PG 0066; PID 23-00-14-1-016-011.000

$ 10,294.82

1340-20

10009

HENDERSON, JACKIE

SOUTH HGLD OF EAST LAKE

BLK 0030 LT 06&7

BK 0006 PG 0066; PID 23-00-14-1-011-011.00

$ 6,370.17

1341-20

10010

CAMMACK, GWENDOLYN

KING LD & IMP CO 23-29-2

BLK 0004 LT 0007

BK 0004 PG 0093; PID 23-00-29-2-004-019.000

$ 4,946.91

1342-20

10011

FERGUSON, ANNIE L

FIELDS E G SUR 15-20-1&4

BLK 0006 LT 0006

BK 0003 PG 0020; PID 23-00-20-1-017-006.000

$ 10,156.92

1343-20

10012

WALKER, CHRISTINE

WARE,STEWART&HAWKINS

BLK 0000 LT 0027

BK 9081 PG 0324; PID 23-00-22-2-032-001.000

$ 10,470.38

1345-20

10014

FERRIS, GEORGE A & SUE

EAST LAKE 23-11-1

BLK 0152 LT 0010

BK 0001 PG 0217; PID 23-00-11-2-15-019.000

$ 10,600.15

1347-20

10016

HARPER, BERNADINE F

KINGSTON 23-20-3

BLK 0008 LT 0011

BK 0004 PG 0042; PID 23-00-20-3-013-026.000

$ 8,145.39

1348-20

10017

YESSICK, BETTY C & BETTY

TROTWOOD PLACE

BLK 0001 LT 0025

BK 0005 PG 0151; PID 23-00-10-3-024-008.000

$ 11,644.76

1349-20

10018

RUE, SYNDIA LOUISE

KINGSTON 23-20-3

BLK 0003 LT 0014

BK 0004 PG 00042; PID 23-00-20-3-003-008.000

$ 12,516.50

1350-20

10019

GOFF, PATRICK GLEN

EAST LAKE

BLK 0152 LT 0013

BK 0001 PG 0217; PID 23-00-11-2-015-001.001

$ 13,730.15

1351-20

10020

BYARS, TOMMIE SCOTT

LYNN & TEAL 23-20-2

BLK 0000 LT 0007

BK 0006 PG 0010; PID 23-00-20-2-005-019.000

$ 10,806.65

1353-20

10022

BONNER, DELANO

PARKSIDE HOMES 23-20-3

BLK 000A LT 0018

BK 0028 PG 0034; PID 23-00-20-3-012-018.000

$ 8,998.56

1354-20

10023

WILSON, SAM SR

FRAZIER & EBERSOLE 23-15-3

BLK 0013-G LT 0008

BK 0005 PG 0008; PID 23-00-15-3-028-011.000

$ 9,578.74

1355-20

10024

COLLINS, ROBERT

KING LD & IMP 2ND 23-20-2

BLK 0005 LT 0013

BK 0014 PG 0036; PID 23-00-20-2-009-009.000

$ 10,162.74

1250-20

10026

NDP INVESTMENTS LLC,

WHALEYS ADD-BHAM 23-20-1

BLK 0006 LT 0017

BK 0013 PG 0041; PID 23-00-20-1-008-005.000

$ 8,039.65

1251-20

?10027

WILSON, PAUL & KRYSTAL

COMPTON RISING 29-4-2

BLK 0023 LT 0010

BK 0001 PG 0083; PID 29-00-04-2-036-003.000

$ 5,739.15

1253-20

10029

GRACE NATIONAL HOLDINGS LLC

BECK R W SURVEY 23-11-3

BLK 0122 LT 0019

BK 0003 PG 0081; PID 23-00-11-3-018-003.000

$ 9,355.90

1254-20

10030

TATE AND TATE REALTY,

LOVE W J SUR 23-21-3

BLK 0000 LT 0004

BK 0905 PG 0149; PID 23-00-21-3-011-010.000

$ 5,789.14

1256-20

10032

FANNIE MAE/FNMA,

BROWN LORINE LAWLEY SUR *

BLK 04-C LT 0007

BK 0013 PG 0019; PID 23-00-22-2-003-016.000

$ 5,698.63

1257-20

10033

MILES, ANN RENEE & MILES THOMA

SOUTH HGLD OF EAST LAKE

BLK 0089 LT 0013

BK 0006 PG 0066; PID 23-00-14-2-028-006.000

$ 11,326.00

1258-20

10034

TRAVIS, TIAWANA D

EAST LAKE

BLK 0104 LT 0007

BK 0001 PG 0217; PID 23-00-14-2-005-011.001

$ 11,605.04

2053-20

10035

HSBC BANK USA NA

EAST WOODLAWN

BLK 0004-E LOT 0009

BK 0003 PG 109 PID 23-00-22-2-017-015.000

$ 5,439.82

1260-20

10036

EDWARD, ANDRE L

EAST LAKE

BLK 0013 LOT 0015

BK 0001 PG 0217 PID 23-00-15-4-012-006.000

$ 6,351.18

1263-20

10039

JMA ENTERPRISES

EAST LAKE

BLK 0064 LOT 0001

BK 0001 PG 0217 PID 23-00-15-1-023-008.000

$ 14,926.31

1265-20

10041

HANKINS MICKEY

EAST WOODLAWN

BLK 0003-C LOT 0016

BK 0003 PG 0109 PID 23-00-15-3-032-007.000

$ 7,902.79

1189-20

10042

SZKARADEK, ALEXANDER

EAST WOODLAWN

BLK 0002-C LOT 0014

BK 0003 PG 0109 PID 23-00-15-3-031-006.000

$ 8,549.24

1190-20

10044

AVEE-ASHANTI SHABAZZ

EAST LAKE

BLK 0134 LOT 0008

BK 0001 PG 0217 PID 23-00-11-3-009-021.000

$ 12,600.06

1192-20

10046

DIALS, ANDRA & DUNSON INORA & DAVIS REGINALD

ZION CREST 23-3-1

BLK 0004 LOT 0011

BK 0026 PG 0031 PID 23-00-03-1-002-014.000

$ 10,469.55

1193-20

10047

SPENCER, HATTIE

PENFIELD PARK 23-3-1

BLK 0006 LOT 0001

BK 0027 PG 0050 PID 23-00-03-1-012-006.000

$ 16,394.49

1188-20

10048

STOVER, CAPRICE

OUTLAW RESUR

BLK 0006 LOT 000F

BK 0914 PG 0074 PID 23-00-15-3-007-005.000

$ 5,871.06

1194-20

10049

KENNEDY DEV PROPERTIES INC

EAST LAKE

BLK 0156 LOT 0012

BK 0001 PG 0217 PID 23-00-11-1-032-002.000

$ 6,356.52

1195-20

10050

RICHARDSON, CARY

EASTLAKE B 144 RE 23-11-3

BLK 0144 LOT 0023-B

BK 0138 PG 0048 PID 23-00-11-3-003-008.002

$ 7,823.65

1196-20

10051

COLVERT ROBERT

FULTON EDWIN JR

BLK 0000 LOT 0009

BK 0002 PG 0016 PID 23-00-21-1-010-017.000

$ 7,311.59

1197-20

10052

HICKS, MICHAEL C & TERESA

FULTON EDWIN JR

BLK 0000 LOT 0011

BK 0002 PG 0016 PID 23-00-21-1-010-018.001

$ 15,366.80

1199-20

10054

RESIDENTIAL FUNDING CORP

MOESER & GARV RE L 29-8-4

BLK 0000 LOT 0005-A

BK 0137 PG 0063 PID 29-00-08-4-001-001.005

$ 3,453.66

1200-20

10055

EP GRAIN LLC

OAKWOOD PLACE 1ST ADD

BLK 0008 LOT 0014

BK 0017 PG 0054 PID 29-00-08-1-013-012.000

$ 5,517.49

1201-20

10056

GENTS HOME LLC

WEST END PLACE 29-9-2

BLK 0003 LOT 0022

BK 0008 PG 0116 PID 29-00-09-2-012-013.000

$ 6,724.40

1202-20

10057

PARRISH, LINDA

WEST END

BLK 0069 LOT 0006

BK 0003 PG 0093 PID 29-00-09-2-025-007.000

$ 5,282.22

1203-20

10058

WINSTON, TOMMIE

OAKMOOR ESTS 29-8-1

BLK 0012 LOT 0021

BK 0029 PG 0093 PID 29-00-08-1-015-006.000

$ 5,182.63

2316-20

10060

GARRETT, SOLOMON J

EUREKA 29-8-4

BLK 0021 LOT 0027

BK 0005 PG 0068 PID 29-00-08-4-042-001.000

$ 5,422.13

2317-20

10061

SHELBY, LOLA M

EUREKA 29-8-4

BLK 0020 LOT 0003

BK 0005 PG 0068 PID 29-00-08-4-043-003.000

$ 2,602.87

2319-20

10063

KIRKLAND, EMMA LEE

EUREKA 29-8-4

BLK 0020 LOT 0005

BK 0005 PG 0068 PID 29-00-08-4-043-004.000

$ 5,494.73

2320-20

10064

LUCAS, JESSIE MAE

ENTERPRISE TRACT

BLK 0009 LOT 0006

BK 0001 PG 0095 PID 29-00-18-4-020-003.000

$ 3,896.70

1357-20

10065

TOLLEY, DAVID E

POWDERLY

BLK 0022 LOT 0004

BK 0001 PG 0040 PID 29-00-18-1-026-004.000

$ 12,408.21

1360-20

10068

TALLEY, BETTY YOUNG

OAKVALE 29-17

BLK 0005 LOT 0024

BK 0013 PG 0100 PID 29-00-17-4-005-005.000

$ 6,492.32

1361-20

10069

WELLS FARGO BANK NA

OAKVALE 29-17

BLK 0006 LOT 0004

BK 0013 PG 0100 PID 29-00-17-4-006-024.000

$ 6,072.94

1205-20

10070

JONES, DOROTHY WALKER &

EUREKA 29-8-4

BLK 0010 LOT 0015&

BK 0005 PG 0068 PID 29-00-08-4-030-010.000

$ 6,086.16

1206-20

10071

KOGER, LONNIE & TABITHA

OAKVALE 29-17

BLK 0005 LOT 0004

BK 0013 PG 0100 PID 29-00-17-4-005-025.000

$ 5,200.36

1207-20

10072

HILL, FANNIE M & CALHOUN HERRO

OAKVALE 29-17

BLK 0005 LOT 0005

BK 0013 PG 0100 PID 29-00-17-4-005-024.000

$ 4,665.75

1208-20

10073

RMJ&SONS

KARPELES LEO 1ST 29-3-4

BLK 0003 LOT 0018

BK 0014 PG 0001 PID 29-00-03-4-019-017.000

$ 4,208.01

1209-20

10074

ASHFORD, JOHNNY & BRENDA

DOWNEYS 1 ADD HILLMAN

BLK 0004 LOT 0027

BK 1014 PG 0028 PID 30-00-25-3-012-004.000

$ 6,654.31

2321-20

10075

D G K LLC

MCBRIDE SUB RES

BLK 0000 LOT 0001-A

BK 0164 PG 0021 PID 22-00-28-2-004-003.001

$ 15,175.90

2322-20

10076

WILLIAMS, MARY

WHITNEY GAYLE & V 22-13-4

BLK 0002 LOT 0028

BK 0081 PG 0180 PID 22-00-13-4-036-002.000

$ 8,646.25

2323-20

10077

HIGHTOWER, CALVIN

SOUTH DOUGLAS SUR

BLK 0011 LOT 0004

BK 0006 PG 0002 PID 22-00-13-4-038-003.000

$ 5,146.84

2324-20

10079

JENKINS, JESSIE

EAST BHM LAND CO

BLK 0026 LOT 0007

BK 0001 PG 0005 PID 23-00-19-4-003-015.000

$ 5,769.00

2325-20

10080

LUKER, GILBERT

BENDALE 23-7-4

BLK 0011 LOT 0007

BK 0008 PG 0071 PID 23-00-18-1-006-007.000

$ 7,111.28

2315-20

10081

TAYLOR, ANDREW

HILLMAN

BLK 0007 LOT 0011

BK 1001 PG 0057 PID 30-00-25-1-014-012.000

$ 5,499.61

2326-20

10082

MCKEE, CALVIN L &

COPELAND & STONE RES 6/49

BLK 0000 LOT 0023

BK 0906 PG 0049 PID 23-00-21-1-007-008.000

$ 5,663.63

1210-20

10083

JACKSON, SANDRA RUSSELL

SMITHFIELD (NORTH)

BLK 0044 LOT 0002

BK 0001 PG 0149 PID 22-00-27-4-034-002.000

$ 8,277.56

1211-20

10084

MCALPINE, RHODA

JOHNSON NORMAN R 22-27-4

BLK 0000 LOT 000B

BK 0038 PG 0100 PID 22-00-27-4-005-016.000

$ 3,705.02

1212-20

10085

BEAL, CLEVIA & MAYS MAURICE

HUDSON LANDS RE 22-26-2

BLK 0000 LOT 0007-A

BK 0076 PG 0046 PID 22-00-26-2-039-014.000

$ 3,656.29

1214-20

10087

MARTIN, VIOLETT O

WALKER LD CO ADD TO ELYTO

BLK 0001 LOT 005&6

BK 0007 PG 0115 PID 29-00-03-1-026-007.000

$ 4,982.70

1215-20

10088

MENIFEE, DELORIES

NORTH BHAM

BLK 0161 LOT 09&10

BK 0001 PG 0111 PID 22-00-14-4-009-006.000

$ 5,397.42

1366-20

10089

HARRIS, ERMA

POWDERLY

BLK 0002 LOT 09&10

BK 0001 PG 0040 PID 29-00-18-4-002-006.000

$ 7,408.28

1267-20

10090

HICKS, BEN JR

CRUM I M AD-ELYTON 29-2-2

BLK 0003 LOT 0002

BK 0014 PG 0080 PID 29-00-02-2-029-004.000

$ 3,073.52

1268-20

10091

HALEY, WINFRED & DEBRA

CRUM I M AD-ELYTON 29-2-2

BLK 0003 LOT 0003

BK 0014 PG 0080 PID 29-00-02-2-029-005.000

$ 3,526.46

1269-20

10092

SMITH, ANITA SCOTT

AIRPORT EST 1ST AD 23-3-1

BLK 0002 LOT 0015

BK 0026 PG 0012 PID 23-00-03-1-026-006.001

$ 5,066.27

1270-20

10093

MASON, WILLIAM

AIRPORT EST 1ST AD 23-3-1

BLK 0002 LOT 0014

BK 0026 PG 0012 PID 23-00-03-1-026-006.000

$ 5,070.76

1271-20

10094

TAYLOR, FELICIA J

AIRPORT EST 1ST AD 23-3-1

BLK 0002 LOT 0013

BK 0026 PG 0012 PID 23-00-03-1-026-005.001

$ 3,827.63

1272-20

10095

PETER, WILLIAMS

SOUTH HGLD OF EAST LAKE

BLK 0038 LOT 0039

BK 0006 PG 0066 PID 23-00-11-4-033-014.000

$ 4,977.12

1273-20

10096

LYKES, BRANDI & CHRISTOPHER

SOUTH HGLD OF EAST LAKE

BLK 0038 LOT 0040

BK 0006 PG 0066 PID 23-00-11-4-033-015.000

$ 5,002.26

1374-20

10098

THOMAS, PATRICIA & DIANE &

KINGSTON 23-20-3

BLK 0005 LOT 0014

BK 0004 PG 0042 PID 23-00-20-3-010-018.000

$ 12,329.18

1294-20

10099

MOSLEY, HOWARD JR &

EAST WOODLAWN

BLK 0002-E LOT 0004

BK 0003 PG 0109 PID 23-00-22-2-014-007.000

$ 4,992.05

1367-20

10100

SMITH, TRAVIS C

POWDERLY

BLK 0002 LOT 0013

BK 0001 PG 0040 PID 29-00-18-4-002-003.000

$ 9,114.04

1274-20

10101

ARJUN

SWANSON M B SUR

BLK 0000 LOT 0004

BK 0074 PG 0347 PID 29-00-02-2-028-004.000

$ 5,436.04

1275-20

10102

HORN, STEPHANIE MICHELLE

CRUM I M AD-ELYTON 29-2-2

BLK 0003 LOT 0001

BK 0014 PG 0080 PID 29-00-02-2-029-003.000

$ 3,017.49

1375-20

10103

HALEEM, WILMA S

MARTIN ASS TO BHAM ENSLEY

BLK 0036 LOT 0049

BK 0903 PG 0049 PID 29-00-07-4-013-008.000

$ 11,859.75

1277-20

10105

Haney Cathy & Haney Richard

CENTRAL PARK LD CO 29-7&8

BLK 22 LOT 7

BK 6 PG 42 PID 29-00-07-1-010-006.000

$ 5,075.61

1279-20

10107

Jackson Tramesha & Alexis Childress

MYRTLEWOOD 6/48 29-17-2

BLK LOT 37

BK 906 PG 48 PID 29-00-17-2-010-021.000

$ 3,462.37

1293-20

10108

McClure Deanfes & McClure Anesha

VIRGINIA HTS 22-32-4

BLK G LOT 9&10

BK 10 PG 22 PID 22-00-32-4-029-001.000

$ 7,952.48

1281-20

10110

Wuest, Joseph G

ROE SPRINGS 1ST 23-11-1

BLK LOT C

BK 31 PG 54 PID 23-00-12-2-002-011.000

$ 5,924.41

1282-20

10111

Bleacher Joseph Seaburn & Benjamin Masburn &

BENDALE

BLK 4 LOT 11

BK 8 PG 71 PID 23-00-07-4-026-008.000

$ 1,524.01

1376-20

10112

Semrick, Phillip

SCALISI BERNARD A RE 22-

BLK 12-H LOT C

BK 175 PG 4 PID 22 00 31 1 030 009.003

$ 4,530.76

2052-20

10113

WILSON CALDONIA & THELMA M

HUEY ROBERT ETAL 22-30-1

BLK 1 LOT4

BK 3 PG 84 PID 22 00 30 1 005 008.000

$ 4,869.68

1377-20

10115

BRIDGEWAY ENTERPRISES LLC

SHARP C J & W R 23-15-3

BLK1 LOT 11

BK 13 PG 56 PID 23-00-15-3-005-004.000

$ 5,299.47

1285-20

10116

Southern Oak Ventures LLC

MORO PARK

BLK 1 LOT 9

BK 11 PG 83 PID 22-00-31-4-003-005.000

$ 4,398.14

1368-20

10117

BOBBY HUBBARD PROPERTIES LLC

ENSLEY 16TH ADD

BLK 3 LOT 13&

BK 15 PG 50 PID 29-00-06-3-013-012.000

$ 12,732.70

1295-20

10118

GARY BERNARD

BERRY J H ADD 22-15-4

BLK 1 LOT 16

BK 29 PG 5 PID 22-00-15-4-004-009.000

$ 3,361.78

1286-20

10119

MCAPHEE ARNITA

MCCLOSKEY A P SUR 22-26-2

BLK LOT 14

BK78 PG 221 PID 22-00-26 -2-031-010.000

$ 4,881.29

1287-20

10120

SMITH MACK JR

COMPTON RISING 29-4-2

BLK 18 LOT14

BK 1 PG 83 PID 29-00-04-2-035-006.000

$ 12,388.21

2056-20

10122

WELLS FARGO BANK NA

ROEBUCK VIEW 13-36-2

BLK LOT 13

BK 14 PG 32 PID 13-00-00-2-001-008.000

$ 5,206.96

2051-20

10124

JACKSON, BIRL &ELIZABETH

SMITHFIELD (SOUTH)

BLK 29 LOT 9

BK 9001 PG 149 PID 22-00-34-4-017 004.000

$ 2,174.46

2049-20

10125

CANNON ROBERT DAVID JR

ENSLEY 1ST ADD

BLK 23-H LOT 6

BK 4 PG 8 PID 29-00-06-2-007-005.000

$ 7,182.03

1370-20

10126

HACKWORTH LEGUSTER

TENN LD CO 5 ADD 30-2-4

BLK 2 LOT 6

BK 916 PG 43 PID 30-00-02-4-013-004.000

$ 3,792.08

1371-20

10127

SHIELDS JAMES AGT FOR HEIRS

WEST END

BLK 61 LOT 1&2

BK 3 PG 93 PID 29-00-09-2-027-012.000

$ 5,023.13

1373-20

10129

MARINO ANTHONY C

ENSLEY DEVELOPMENT CO

BLK 12 LOT 11

BK 5 PG 31 PID 30 00 01 1 025 010.000

$ 10,458.82

1378-20

10130

LANEY CHRISTOPHER D

EAST LAKE

BLK 125 LOT 5

BK 1 PG 217 PID 23 00 11 3 015 015.000

$ 12,248.96

2050-20

10132

KELLEY UNZELL

SMITHFIELD (SOUTH)

BLK 27 LOT 7&8

BK 9001 PG 149 PID 22 00 34 4 001 001.001

$ 2,804.90

1381-20

10133

RONEY CYNTHIA DENISE

GARDEN HGLDS ADD POWDERLY

BLK 7 LOT 26

BK 25 PG 57 PID 29 00 20 4 008 002.000

$ 2,875.61

1382-20

10134

STREETMAN PATRICIA R &

SYLVAN SPRINGS AL 35118

BLK 8 LOT 12

BK 4 PG 43 PID 30 00 02 1 021 011.000

$ 13,827.56

1383-20

10135

BANKS TAMICA (R/S)

SMITHFIELD (SOUTH)

BLK 29 LOT 11

BK 9001 PG 149 PID 22 00 34 4 017 006.000

$ 2,820.81

1384-20

10136

MISSION BIRMINGHAM

BREWER PLACE

BLK 28 LOT 7

BK 1005 PG 130 PID 30 00 35 2 021 009 000

$ 7,641.42

1385-20

10138

CSC CUSTODIAN STRATEGIC MUNI

MAPLEHURST 29-8-4

BLK 2 LOT 5

BK 14 PG 60 PID 29 00 08 4 015 005.000

$ 6,766.27

1387-20

10140

ATKINS ALBERTA

ORIGINAL TRACT 29-17-3

BLK 11 LOT 9

BK 1 PG 101 PID 29 00 17 3 029 009.000

$ 6,420.31

1388-20

10141

HILL LAURA F

ORIGINAL TRACT 29-17-3

BLK 10 LOT 16

BK 1 PG 101 PID 29 00 17 3 028 016.000

$ 5,699.47

1453-20

10142

COMPTON GARY J & ANDREW LEWTER

NONE

NONE

BK 0 PG 0 PID 29 00 09 2 017 033.000

$ 5,516.72

1454-20

10143

SPARKS SONYA

NONE

NONE

BK 0 PG 0 PID 29 00 09 1 015 009.000

$ 5,234.71

1455-20

10144

DUPONT VANESSA BOWE

COLLEGE PARK RESUR

BLK LOT 139&

BK 10 PG 113 PID 29 00 17 4 018 026.000

$ 3,415.90

1456-20

10145

CSC CUST FOR STRATEGIC MUNI

COLLEGE PARK RESUR

BLK LOT 143&

BK 10 PG 113 PID 29 00 17 4 018 029.000

$ 4,468.55

1457-20

10146

CARLISLE ARTHUR LEE

NABERS 3RD ADD TO COLLEGE

BLK 2 LOT 5

BK 15 PG 12 PID 29 00 17 4 007 029.000

$ 3,882.97

1458-20

10147

HALL MARSHA Y

ENS RTY CO ADD 22-31-4

BLK 1 LOT 27

BK 6 PG 82 PID 22 00 31 4 034 007.000

$ 7,091.84

1452-20

10149

WILLIAMSON CHRISTIAN

EAST LAKE

BLK 4-D LT 8&9

BK 1 PG 217 PID 23 00 15 2 016 016.000

$ 2,328.50

1451-20

10150

SASS MUNI IV

GROVELAND

BLK 4 LOT 2

BK 4 PG 109 PID 23 00 15 3 021 016.000

$ 9,987.32

1460-20

10151

KING LORENZA

BUSH-WYLAM 4/99 30-2-4

BLK 2 LOT 3

BK 904 PG 99 PID 30 00 02 4 003 016.000

$ 6,867.58

1450-20

10152

WILLIAMSON CHRISTIAN

EAST LAKE

BLK 4-D LT 8&9

BK 1 PG 217 PID 23 00 15 2 016 016.000

$ 8,695.02

1449-20

10153

SANFORD CHARLES A AGENT FOR

SMITHFIELD (NORTH)

BLK 27 LOT 4&5

BK 1 PG 149 PID 22 00 27 4 032 005.000

$ 10,228.48

1448-20

10154

BADDLEY THOMAS E JR AS RECEIV

POWDERLY HILLS

BLK 4 LOT 29

BK 33 PG 96 PID 29 00 16 3 008 020.000

$ 4,646.73

1447-20

10155

KIRKLAND MATT HEIRS OF

WENONAH SUB PLAT B

BLK 6 LOT 7

BK 1008 PG 82 PID 29 00 30 4 003 007.000

$ 3,767.24

1446-20

10156

ASHFORD ROBERT

ENSLEY LD CO 2ND ADD

BLK 14-J LOT 21&

BK 4 PG 37 PID 22 00 31 4 015 013.000

$ 5,474.69

1445-20

10157

ASHFORD ROBERT

ENSLEY LD CO 2ND ADD

BLK 14-J LOT 21&

BK 4 PG 37 PID 22 00 31 4 015 013.000

$ 5,863.50

1444-20

10158

WASHINGTON HERMAN & JESSICA T

JONES VAL HGHTS

BLK LOT 3-5

BK 918 PG 31 PID 29 00 20 2 012 008.000

$ 7,964.48

1442-20

10160

KEYES-PUGH RACHEAL C.

POWDERLY HILLS

BLK 6 LOT 94

BK 33 PG 96 PID 29 00 16 3 001 064.000

$ 5,777.05

1567-20

10171

NANCE KATHARINE

EAST BHAM LAND CO

BLK 27 LOT 9

BK 1 PG 5 PID 23 00 19 4 008 015.000

$ 12,596.24

1569-20

10173

RC SUPPLY CO

GROVELAND

BLK 4 LOT 3

BK 4 PG 109 PID 23 00 15 3 021 015.000

$ 4,161.84

1572-20

10174

MTAG

ENSLEY 4/3

BLK 16-E LOT 12

BK 904 PG 3 PID 22 00 31 3 004 008.000

$ 6,596.44

1654-20

10179

BILLUPS PAT BOWMAN

MCCAFFERTY MRS H J 22-26*

BLK LOT 3

BK 11 PG 102 PID 22 00 26 4 036 005.000

$ 13,755.55

1650-20

10181

WARD BOBBY

DUPUYS ADD

BLK 2 LOT 6

BK 12 PG 58 PID 29 00 18 1 023 006.000

$ 10,807.94

1647-20

10185

PERRY REGINA (R/S)

SOUTH HGLD OF EAST LAKE

BLK 20 LOT 20&

BK 6 PG 66 PID 23 00 14 1 023 019.000

$ 13,415.57

1646-20

10186

GENTS HOMES LLC (R/S WITH DEED)

WENONAH SUB PLAT B

BLK 11 LOT 2

BK 1008 PG 82 PID 29 00 30 3 012 006.000

$ 4,024.01

1648-20

10187

HOWARD, JAZZMON

INVESTMENT REALTY CO

BLK NONE LOT 0019

BK 0005 PG 0089 PID 29-00-05-3-018-029.000

$ 2,356.70

1645-20

10188

GAMBLE, WILLIAM H

ROSSER & SPEAKERS

BLK 0002 LOT 0011

BK 0001 PG 0059 PID 23-00-21-2-015-002.000

$ 15,194.20

1703-20

10191

GO INVEST WISELY

BLACKBURN F E

BLK NONE LOT 1&2

BK 0078 PG 0216 PID 29-00-03-1-029-005.000

$ 8,128.65

1704-20

10192

SCOTT, MARY & JIMMY

LAUREL HILL

BLK NONE LOT 13&14

BK 0007 PG 0052 PID 23-00-18-1-016-015.000

$ 16,140.46

1705-20

10193

TUTWILER, A J

SMITHFIELD (SOUTH)

BLK 0025 LOT 14+15+16

BK 9001 PG 0149 PID 22-00-34-4-016-010.000

$ 4,962.70

1706-20

10194

BROOKS, JAMES

PRICES L E ADD TO NORTH BHAM

BLK 0002 LOT 0003

BK 0906 PG 0083 PID 22-00-13-1-016-013.000

$ 12,653.00

1707-20

10195

SMITH, MATTIE P

HILLSIDE LAND COS ADD TO INGLENOOK

BLK 0001 LOT 0004

BK 0015 PG 0034 PID 23-00-18-4-007-015.000

$ 9,752.86

1708-20

10196

SMITH, LARRY

HILLSIDE LAND COS ADD TO INGLENOOK

BLK 0001 LOT 0002

BK 0015 PG 0034 PID 23-00-18-4-007-013.000

$ 12,193.73

1709-20

10197

WILLS, ETHEL M

SOUTH DOUGLASVILLE

BLK 0006 LOT 0012

BK 0006 PG 0002 PID 22-00-13-4-029-012.000

$ 5,073.01

1710-20

10198

GRISBY, ALFREDA SANDERS

SMITHFIELD (NORTH)

BLK 0011 L0T 0014

BK 0001 PG 0149 PID 22-00-35-2-011-002.000

$ 7,823.21

1712-20

10200

LOVE, RICKY

JEFF HILLS 4TH ADD

BLK 0011 LOT 0002

BK 0017 PG 0066 PID 23-00-08-2-028-010.000

$ 8,660.60

1713-20

10201

PEOPLES, CLIFFORD

DOUGLASVILLE

BLK 0004 LOT 0015

BK 0005 PG 0119 PID 22-00-13-4-016-016.000

$ 3,798.82

1714-20

10202

GARDNER, DARNELL

INGLE TERRACE

BLK 0002 LOT 0007

BK 0009 PG 0003 PID 23-00-08-3-012-017.000

$ 7,474.58

1715-20

10203

HEARD, LILLIAN B

INGLE TERRACE

BLK 0004 LOT 0001

BK 0009 PG 0003 PID 23-00-08-3-003-048.000

$ 5,746.35

1716-20

10204

JASPER, MARGIE

EBORNS ADD TO NO BHAM

BLK 0003 LOT 0008

BK 0003 PG 0057 PID 22-00-13-4-023-017.000

$ 3,592.55

1990-20

10207

WILLIAMS, YANCY

SPRINGDALE PROP

BLK 0008 LOT 0002

BK 0901 PG 0005 PID 23-00-19-4-017-011.000

$ 8,202.05

1991-20

10208

WILSON, LORETTA & TRAINER RUTH

HOOPER A J

BLK 0001 LOT 0013

BK 0013 PG 0011 PID 22-00-15-3-007-008.000

$ 6,589.18

1992-20

10209

JONES, JULIA MAE

HOOPER A J

BLK 0006 LOT 9-10

BK 0013 PG 0011 PID 22-00-15-3-013-003.000

$ 6,048.42

2013-20

10210

WF REAL PROPERTY RESOURCES LLC

WOODLAWN RLTY 3 AD

BLK 0014 LOT 0019

BK 0006 PG 0035 PID 23-00-20-4-029-007.000

$ 2,780.23

1996-20

10211

LARKINS, LOUISE U

EAST BHAM LAND CO

BLK 0003 LOT 0006

BK 0001 PG 0007 PID 23-00-19-4-016-013.001

$ 8,443.93

1997-20

10212

GILBEST, DAMIAN

EAST BHAM LAND CO

BLK 0009 LOT 0016

BK 0001 PG 0005 PID 23-00-19-4-023-005.000

$ 13,663.59

1998-20

10213

PERRY, GARLAND PERSONAL REP FO

EAST BHAM LAND CO

BLK 0046 LOT 0009

BK 0001 PG 0005 PID 23-00-19-1-022-014.000

$ 9,702.18

2002-20

10214

ELLISON, LUCIOUS

GROVELAND HEIGHTS

BLK 0001 LOT 4-6

BK 0006 PG 0065 PID 23-00-15-2-009-003.000

$ 22,980.34

1812-20

10216

GAINES, JANIE LEE & ADAMS HENR

HARRIMAN PARK

BLK 0002 LOT 0017

BK 0016 PG 0073 PID 23-00-07-3-008-021.000

$ 3,478.67

1813-20

10217

URQUHART, SAMUEL T & LAURA MAY

HINES M A 1ST-HARR

BLK 0010 LOT 0008

BK 0027 PG 0030 PID 23-00-07-3-014-001.000

$ 8,492.13

1814-20

10218

FOX, ELIZABETH P

HINES M A 1ST-HARR

BLK 0001 LOT 3-6

BK 0027 PG 0030 PID 23-00-07-3-004-003.000

$ 10,221.09

1815-20

10219

WHITWORTH, HERBERT H

HARRIMAN PARK

BLK 0003 LOT 0002

BK 0016 PG 0073 PID 23-00-07-3-007-011.000

$ 6,332.83

1816-20

10220

KENNEDY DEV PROPERTIES INC

HARRIMAN PARK

BLK 0003 LOT 0003

BK 0016 PG 0073 PID 23-00-07-3-007-010.000

$ 9,378.90

1817-20

10221

JONES, JEANNETTE AGR OF HEIRS

HARRIMAN PARK

BLK 0001 LOT 0005

BK 0016 PG 0073 PID 23-00-07-3-006-014.000

$ 5,188.79

1819-20

10223

BRANDY, ANTON (R/S)

HARRIMAN PARK

BLK 0006 LOT 0005

BK 0016 PG 0073 PID 23-00-07-3-014-010.000

$ 7,601.36

1820-20

10224

PETTWAY, HARDY & ELIZABETH

SUDDUTH RTY CO

BLK 0003 LOT 0010

BK 0013 PG 0083 PID 22-00-26-1-010-008.000

$ 10,327.23

1822-20

10226

GAINES, PATRICIA M

HINES M A 1ST HARR

BLK 0010 LOT 0001

BK 0027 PG 0030 PID 23-00-07-3-014-007.000

$ 2,746.49

1823-20

10227

ROOSEVELT, DUNCAN JR

NORTH HAVEN

BLK 0001 LOT 0009

BK 0005 PG 0023 PID 22-00-26-2-023-007.000

$ 11,043.11

1824-20

10228

WEST, GRACIE AGT FOR HEIRS OF

ROSE PARK

BLK 0001 LOT 0021

BK 0028 PG 0045 PID 23-00-07-3-012-023.000

$ 3,970.35

1825-20

10229

MCGHEE, MELL K

HARRIMAN PARK

BLK 0004 LOT 0021

BK 0016 PG 0073 PID 23-00-07-3-011-002.000

$ 4,849.97

1848-20

10232

HINES, MARTHA L

MOUNTAIN PARK RE

BLK 0006 LOT 0014

BK 0013 PG 0010 PID 23-00-08-3-021-017.000

$ 4,030.22

1849-20

10233

PINE VALLEY ONE REAL ESTATE LLC

BENDALE

BLK 0004 LOT 0012

BK 0008 PG 0071 PID 23-00-07-4-026-009.000

$ 12,315.37

1850-20

10234

GRIFFIN, ALFONZO

MOUNTAIN PARK RE

BLK 0006 LOT 0005

BK 0013 PG 0010 PID 23-00-08-3-021-007.000

$ 7,147.37

1851-20

10235

LOMBO LOMBO

INGLENOOK RTY SUR

BLK 0003 LOT 2 & 8

BK 0007 PG 0117 PID 23-00-17-2-008-002.000

$ 7,028.83

1852-20

10236

BAEZ PSCAR (R/S)

INGLENOOK REALTY CO SUR O

BLK 0007 LOT 0007

BK 0007 PG 0117 PID 23-00-17-2-014-021.000

$ 11,741.79

1853-20

10239

GO INVEST WISELY LLC,

HIGH CLIFF LAND CO

BLK 0003 LOT 0016

BK 0006 PG 0048 PID 23-00-18-1-010-016.000

$ 8,507.48

1854-20

10240

PEAKE, WILLIAM G

HIGH CLIFF LAND CO

BLK 0003 LOT 0017

BK 0006 PG 0048 PID 23-00-18-1-010-017.000

$ 9,601.49

1855-20

10241

AUSTIN PROPERTIES

COGHILL W W

BLK 0007 LOT 0021

BK 0011 PG 0068 PID 23-00-18-1-008-007.000

$ 10,582.90

1856-20

10242

SANDERS, ALBERTA AFT OF HEIRS

COGHILL W W

BLK 0007 LOT 0022

BK 0011 PG 0068 PID 23-00-18-1-008-008.000

$ 12,426.28

1857-20

10243

HENDERSON, SAMANTHA

HUDSON CITY

BLK 0004 LOT 0066

BK 0009 PG 0018 PID 23-00-08-4-002-032.000

$ 3,845.24

1858-20

10244

BOSTIC, KATHERINE

INGLE TERRACE

BLK 0007 LOT 0005

BK 0009 PG 0003 PID 23-00-08-3-022-004.000

$ 7,740.04

1859-20

10245

POSEY, ANTHONY A

WILLOUGHBY DAVE C

BLK NONE LOT 0003

BK 0035 PG 0013 PID 23-00-08-2-025-004.000

$ 12,307.20

1860-20

10246

GAMBLE, WILLIAM H

BOYLES PARK

BLK 0006 LOT 0002

BK 0008 PG 0064 PID 23-00-07-4-006-014.001

$ 4,311.24

1861-20

10247

GRAHAM, ROBERT AGT FOR HEIR

OAK VIEW

BLK 0009 LOT 0022

BK 0009 PG 0027 PID 23-00-18-1-012-010.000

$ 8,882.58

1862-20

10248

CHAMBLIN, EDITH W

OAK VIEW

BLK 0008 LOT 2&3

BK 0009 PG 0027 PID 23-00-18-1-011-013.000

$ 7,324.46

1863-20

10249

JONES, JEREMY D & LIND JONATHA

ROCKETT M D ADD

BLK 0002 LOT 0006

BK 0014 PG 0046 PID 23-00-17-2-010-011.000

$ 5,423.91

1919-20

10250

HORTON, DWIGHT LEONARD

SCHARF SIMON

BLK 0015 LOT 0007

BK 1006 PG 0047 PID 29-00-30-2-021-004.000

$ 6,957.91

1921-20

10252

MOUNT SINAI MISSIONARY BAPTIS

ROSEMONT

BLK 0014 LOT 1-3

BK 0007 PG 0046 PID 29-00-19-1-017-001.000

$ 17,786.81

1922-20

10253

MCQUEEN, ROSA

BEARDENDALE ADD

BLK 0009 LOT 0003

BK 1013 PG 0019 PID 29-00-30-2-010-003.000

$ 4,078.45

1923-20

10254

DOMINGUEZ-ISIDORO, REY DAVID

CLEVELAND

BLK 0018 LOT 0430

BK 0001 PG 0019 PID 29-00-09-4-013-003.000

$ 2,095.63

1924-20

10255

DOMINGUEZ-ISIDORO, REY DAVID

CLEVELAND

BLK 0018 LOT 0430

BK 0001 PG 0019 PID 29-00-09-4-013-003.000

$ 4,991.62

1925-20

10256

MITCHELL, NORMAN

BREWER PLACE

BLK 0017 LOT 0001

BK 1005 PG 0130 PID 30-00-35-2-011-001.000

$ 13,853.84

1926-20

10257

PROJECT HOPEWELL INC

HILLMAN

BLK 0017 LOT 0003

BK 1001 PG 0057 PID 30-00-25-1-011-021.000

$ 3,300.77

1927-20

10258

OREE, TYRONE AGT FOR HEIR OREE

CENTRAL TRACT

BLK 0015 LOT 0007

BK 0003 PG 0010 PID 29-00-19-4-010-007.000

$ 3,969.52

1929-20

10260

MASON TYLER (R/S)

HINES M A 1ST AD POWDERLY

BLK 0002 LOT 0021

BK 1015 PG 0096 PID 29-00-30-2-011-019.000

$ 6,460.35

1930-20

10261

KATANYA LANGFORD AGT OF HEIR FOR THOMAS TOBERT C

TARPLEY

BLK 0003 LOT 0013

BK 1205 PG 0074 PID 29-00-30-2-013-010.000

$ 9,608.06

1931-20

10262

BROWN, REGINALD

PARK PLACE

BLK 0030 LOT 0001

BK 0006 PG 0074 PID 29-00-19-3-040-006.000

$ 4,916.12

1933-20

10264

WILLIAMS ,BARNEY JR

PARK PLACE

BLK 0002 LT 0005

BK 6 PG 74; PID 29-00-19-3-008-004.000

$ 4,461.99

1934-20

10265

CALDWELL, ROWLAND AGT FOR HEIR

CLEVELAND

BKL 19 LT 442

BK 1 PG 19; PID 29-00-09-4-014-006.000

$ 1,986.63

1935-20

10266

ROBINSON, DAVID E & MATTIE R

CLEVELAND

BLK 19 LT 447

BK 1 PG 19; PID 29-00-09-4-014-001.000

$ 8,677.57

1936-20

10267

CALDWELL, ROWLAND AGT FOR HEIR

CLEVELAND

BLK 19 LT 442

BK 1 PG 19; PID 29-00-09-4-014-006.000

$ 8,996.82

2003-20

10268

ROSSER, CAROLYN WARE &

GROVELAND HEIGHTS

BLK 5 LT 16

BK 6 PG 65; PID 23-00-15-2-007-010.001

$ 5,435.09

2004-20

10269

ROSSER, CAROLYN WARE &

GROVELAND HEIGHTS

BLK 5 LT 15

BK 6 PG 65; PID 23-00-15-2-007-010.000

$ 5,010.57

2005-20

10270

HERNANDEZ GABRIEL & CLIMACO ABIMAEL

ARDEN PARK

BLK 2 LT 16

BK 10 PG 1; PID 23-00-02-3-021-002.000

$ 10,334.56

1994-20

10272

ROCKTOP PARTNERS I LP,

CENTRAL HGLDS

BLK 101 LT 5

BK 6 PG 91; PID 23-00-14-4-014-008.000

$ 4,419.51

1995-20

10273

COPELAND, MARGARET K

CENTRAL HGLDS

BLK 91 LT 5

BK 6 PG 91; PID 23-00-14-4-005-009.000

$ 7,155.14

1999-20

10274

MOUNTAIN BLUE,

EAST LAKE LD 1ST ADD

BLK NONE LT 2

BK 6 PG 31; PID 23-00-10-4-019-009.001

$ 2,544.64

2000-20

10275

WILLIAMS, SAMUEL

EAST LAKE LD 1ST ADD

BLK 10F LT 5

BK 6 PG 31; PID 23-00-10-4-012-014.000

$ 5,373.27

2001-20

10276

STRICKLAND, ELIZABETH C

EAST LAKE LD CO 1ST ADD

BLK 14-E LT 2

BLK 6 PG 31; PID 23-00-10-1-014-014.000

$ 6,077.25

2006-20

10277

DARVIS, RETT

MEADOWDALE EST

BLK 2 LT 20

BK 40 PG 97; PID 13-00-35-1-013-028.000

$ 9,832.60

2007-20

10278

PAGE, ALICE JEAN

EAST LAKE HGLDS

BLK 2 LT 16

BK 6 PG 34; PID 23-00-14-3-029-004.000

$ 5,560.00

2008-20

10279

RUTLEDGE, SEDRICK J

CENTRAL HGLDS ADD

BLK 103 LT 8

BK 6 PG 91; PID 23-00-14-4-012-019.000

$ 6,197.29

2009-20

10280

BRIDGES, CARL THOMAS & JANET M

SE 1/4 OF NE 1/4 OF SEC 01- TP 17S – R2W

NONE

SUB LOT PID 23-00-01-1-012-010.000

$ 14,532.16

2010-20

10281

ELLIS, LINDA K

EAST LAKE

BLK 141 LT 8&9

BK 1 PG 217; PID 23-00-11-2-018-012.000

$ 2,702.00

2011-20

10282

ELLINGTON, JOHN AGT FOR HEIR

HOMER HGLDS

BLK 6 LT 18

BK 10 PG 35; PID 23-00-02-2-009-005.000

$ 5,407.03

2012-20

10283

POWELL, K D & ELLEN R

RED LANE GARDEN R

BLK NONE LT 4

BK 42 PG 39; PID 13-00-36-3-011-030.000

$ 7,586.10

2125-20

10285

THOMAS, PURNEL

SPAULDING

BLK 15 LT 6-8

BK 1 PG 261; PID 22-00-27-3-018-007.000

$ 8,146.04

2126-20

10286

COOK, NELLIE M

SPAULDING

BLK 4 LT 11

BK 1 PG 261; PID 22-00-27-3-015-007.000

$ 6,943.33

2127-20

10287

WALKER, JAMES

HEWES & BOOTH AD WEST END

BLK NONE LT 113&

BK 5 PG 73; PID 29-00-09-2-015-030.000

$ 8,103.40

2128-20

10288

MOUNTAIN BLUE INC,

WEST END

BLK 61 LT 17

BK 3 PG 93; PID 29-00-9-2-027-024.000

$ 6,063.65

2129-20

10289

US BANK, NA

MARX SUB

BLK NONE LT 5

BK 6 PG 5; PID 22-00-35-2-013-023.000

$ 5,392.71

2130-20

10290

PERRYMAN, BRENDA Y

WEST END

BLK 61 LT 26&

BK 3 PG 93; PID 29-00-09-2-027-013.00

$ 6,188.76

2131-20

10291

VIKING INVESTMENTS LLC,

SMITHFIELD (SOUTH)

BLK 43 LT 13

BK 9001 PG 149; PID 22-00-35-3-021-015.000

$ 6,364.70

2132-20

10292

OWENS, RAHMAN

SMITHFIELD (SOUTH)

BLK 43 LT 14

BK 9001 PG 149; PID 22-00-35-3-021-016.000

$ 4,958.41

2134-20

10294

PARKER, GARRICK

BOYLES PARK

BLK 5 LT 15

BK 8 PG 64; PID 23-00-07-4-007-002.000

$ 5,214.59

2135-20

10295

MTAG,

HEWES & BOOTH AD WEST END

BLK NONE LT 78

BK 5 PG 73; PID 29-00-09-2-014-023.000

$ 10,485.08

2137-20

10297

REGR PROPERTIES LLC, C/O LAMAR

HEWES & BOOTH AD WEST END

BLK NONE LT 64

BK 5 PG 73; PID 29-00-09-2-014-030.000

$ 5,277.82

2302-20

10299

JOHNSON, ANGELA

MCCARTY & REESE

BLK NONE LT NONE

BK 6 PG 95; PID 22-00-13-4-032-014.000

$ 21,779.76

2303-20

10300

CARR, DANIEL JR

ENSLEY 4/3

BLK 19-G LT 1-4

BK 904 PG 3; PID 22-31-3-25-13

$ 13,262.72

2304-20

10301

BURROUGHS, EVELYN J

MCCARTYS ADD TO NORTH BHAM

BLK 1 LT 10

BK 5 PG 128; PID 22-00-13-4-003-011.000

$ 12,168.54

2307-20

10304

ROSALES, JOSEFA TELETOR & JUAN

SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 OF SEC 33- TP 16S – R4W

NONE

SUB LOT PID 23-00-01-1-012-010.000

$ 8,377.64

2308-20

10305

WEBSTER, THOMAS

EAST LAKE LD 1ST ADD

NONE

PID 23-00-02-3-011-002.000

$ 7,000.38

2309-20

10306

CROOK, ROBERT L JR

EAST WOODLAWN

BLK 2-E LT 11

BK 3 PG 109; PID 23-00-22-2-014-012.000

$ 19,656.75

2310-20

10307

PLADCAM LLC,

BEARDENDALE ADD

BLK 10 LT 9

BK 1013 PG 19; PID 29-00-30-2-009-008.00

$ 6,435.75

2311-20

10308

THURSTON, MURIEL L & GARY LAWR

ZION HEIGHTS

BLK 4 LT 23

BK 5 PG 67; PID 22-00-15-4-014-001.000

$ 9,914.88

2314-20

10311

RICE, DANIEL

ENSLEY 4/3

BLK 19-F LT 1-4

BK 904 PG 3; PID 22-00-31-3-26-001.000

$ 28,982.01

0136-21

10333

TABB, CALVIN JR

NW 1/4 OF NW 1/4 OF SEC 25 TP 18S R4W

NONE

PID 30-00-25-2-002-026.000

$ 7,856.67

0137-21

10334

BARNFIELD, CERVONTA L

HILLMAN PARK

BLK 5 LT 15

BK 1005 PG 97; PID 30-00-25-1-017-011.000

$ 8,047.30

0138-21

10335

MORRIS, INEZ

DONALDS 2ND ADD-GRASSELLI

BLK 2 LT 2

BK 1006 PG 83; PID 30-00-25-1-006-009.000

$ 4,286.09

0139-21

10336

ALLEN, ELTON SR

HILLMAN

BLK 17 LT 2

BK 1001 PG 57; PID 30-25-1-11-22

$ 5,333.42

0140-21

10337

BYRD, LOCY

HILLMAN GARDENS

BLK 3 LT 7

BK 1007 PG 82; PID 30-25-1-10-13

$ 6,013.93

0141-21

10338

CLARK, ROSA

HILLMAN GARDENS

BLK 4 LT 26

BK 1007 PG 82; PID 30-25-1-9-16

$ 8,739.45

0142-21

10339

WILLIAMS, BUSTER

HASKEL & MULLER

BLK 16 LT NONE

BK 1 PG 357; PID 22-00-24-2-017-002.000

$ 7,168.52

0145-21

10342

MEANS, GARY BERNARD

NONE

POOL J H BLK 2 LT 7

BK 5 PG 21; PID 22-00-13-4-042-012.000

$ 4,573.57

BT03/30/2023

___________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR PIK£ COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE:THE ESTATE OF TlMOTHY L. BYRD, deceased

Case No. PC 2022-174

To : The Heirs at Law and/or lineal descendants of Dorothy Byrd Hunter and Lucille Byrd Harp who are on information and belief believed to be as follows:

To: The Heirs at Law of Mary Elizabeth Hunter Boyce who are believed to be Robert Hunter Boyce, Cynthia Boyce Greet and Wendolyn Boyce Blaszky

To: James Harp, Frances Harp, Carol Harp, and Michael Harp, and/or their surviving heirs at law and/or lineal descendants.

You are hereby notified that a Petition to Probate the will of Timothy L. Byrd was filed in the Pike County Probate Court and that a hearing will be held to determine if said will should be admitted to the Probate Court on the 2nd day of May 2023 at 9:00 A.M. at the Probate Office of the Pike County, Alabama Courthouse located in Troy, AL at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you deem it proper to do so.

GIVEN under my hand and the seal of the Court this 7th day of March, 2023.

Michael Bunn, Judge of Probate of Pike County, Alabama

James N.Thomas, P.C. Attorney for the Plaintiff

P. O.Box 974 Troy, AL 3608I

(334)566-1281

BT03/30/2023

___________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR PREQUALIFICATIONS AND BIDS

PREQUALIFICATION PROPOSALS will be received via email, or other electronic transmission, on behalf of the Owner by Dewberry Engineers Inc., at 2 Riverchase Office Plaza, Suite 205, Hoover, AL 35244, for the below referenced project, until 2:00 PM Local Time, April 7, 2023. The prequalification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Prequalification proposal requirements may be obtained from the Engineer, by request either by phone (205) 988-2069 or e-mail: kpowell@dewberry.com, to Kimberly Powell. Additional qualifications and requirements for General Contractor Bidders and separate Subcontractors are indicated in the Bid and Contract Documents.

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received only from previously PRE-QUALIFIED Contractors by Hoover City Schools, 1070 Buccaneer Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244 until 2:00 pm CST April 20, 2023 for this project:

Complete replacement of the kitchen hoods and associated fans, make-up air units and ductwork at Gwin Elementary School and Simmons Middle School.

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Hoover City Schools in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of the Engineer. The drawings and specifications will also be available to view and download online.

Bid documents (Plans, Specifications, and Addenda) will be sent to prequalified General Contractors only from the Engineer electronically with no deposit. Subcontractors should contact a General Contractor for documents.

Only contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at Gwin Elementary School, 1580 Patton Chapel Rd, Hoover, AL 35226 at 10:00 am CST April 11, 2023 for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference IS REQUIRED for all General Contractor Bidders intending to submit a Proposal and is highly recommended for Subcontractors. Bids from General Contractors not attending the Pre-Bid Conference will be rejected.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Hoover City Schools

2810 Metropolitan Way

Hoover, AL 35243

Dewberry Engineers Inc.

2 Riverchase Office Plaza

Suite 205

Birmingham, AL 35244

BT03/30/2023

___________________________

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

LAKE PURDY BOAT RENTAL SITE – RENOVATIONS

BWWB Project No. P.03875 Capital Budget Number: BI-5

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bids for the construction of the LAKE PURDY BOAT RENTAL SITE – RENOVATIONS will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham Engineering Department, Attn: Hattye D. McCarroll. P.E.; Chief Engineer, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 until 10:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at which time they will be opened and read. Bids received after said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

The Work consists of, but is not limited to : 1) Construction of new accessible parking spaces with an accessible route to the building, including A.D.A. compliant approaches to the building; 2) Renovation of existing restrooms to be A.D.A compliant, including an addition to the rear of the building for the required space; 3) New aluminum canopies to cover the entry to the restrooms and main building entrance; 4) Installation of new site retaining walls and perimeter drainage system; 5) Removal of the existing roofing materials and installation of a new vented insulating panel roof system with new asphalt shingles; 6) Associated Mechanical, Plumbing, Electrical, and other miscellaneous items as necessary to complete the Work.

Bids shall be based on a lump sum plus additional unit price items as indicated in the Bid Form.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222 and the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of $300.00 deposit by company check or by certified check, and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $300.00 deposit, and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Hattye D. McCarroll, Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter a bid within 60 calendar days after the actual date of the bid opening.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit, will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at the Lake Purdy Boat Rental Site, 3780 Boat Launch Road, Birmingham, AL 35242. All prospective Bidders and interested parties are required to attend the pre-bid conference. The purpose of the pre-bid conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding and Contract documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. All Contractors shall complete and submit HUB Bid Solicitation Notice (HUB Form 3) no later than seven (7) days after the scheduled date of the pre-bid conference. This form may be submitted in person at the pre-bid conference. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the mandatory Pre-Bid Conference.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $10,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond each in an amount equal to 100 percent of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00201. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax- Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 30 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Owner’s Engineer:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham Engineering Department

Owner’s Project Manager: Primary Contact:

Wanda M. Ervin, P.E.

Senior Engineer

Telephone number: (205) 244-4220

Architect:

A.G. Gaston

Fred L. Keith, AIA

1820 3rd Ave N, Ste 400

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 612-8955

BT03/30/2023

___________________________

REQUEST FOR BIDS (RFB)

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting Bids (RFB) for the build and delivery of one (1) commercially produced diesel engine driven Class 1 Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicle. Copies of the RFB, including detailed submission instructions and requirements, can be obtained by visiting the airport’s website at https://www.flybirmingham.com/procurement/, or via an email request sent to eseoane@flybirmingham.com.

BT03/30/2023

___________________________

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

LEAD-BASED PAINT CONTRACTORS

Request for Qualifications

Introduction

The City of Birmingham, Alabama, (the City), is soliciting qualification proposals for multiple contractors to conduct services in support of a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant administered through the City’s Community Development Department.

For all federal funds, there are specific duties that must be performed in order to ensure that the City complies with all applicable federal rules and regulations. These rules and regulations include both those published by the individual federal agencies, as well as those standard grant administrative procedures applicable throughout the federal system of intergovernmental assistance (including OMB management circulars). In addition, compliance with the Codes of Alabama, Jefferson County and the City of Birmingham is required.

Scope of Services

The successful contractor will provide lead-based paint abatement services in accordance with design specifications that will be provided for all scopes of work. The services will be conducted on single and family residences located throughout the City of Birmingham. The contractor does not currently have to be licensed as an Alabama Lead Hazard Reduction Contractor through the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) but must have licensure as a general contractor or specialty trade. Contractors not currently licensed by the ADPH will be required to attend multi-day accredited classes provided by University of Alabama Safe State. A company must have at least one (1) accredited Lead-Based Paint Supervisor. All personnel providing site services in support of the abatement will require Lead-Based Paint worker training and accreditation. There is also a requirement for lead-based paint supervisors to pass an EPA Certification Exam (3rd Party Exam). Upon passing the 3rd party exam, the contractor will be required to apply for firm licensure through the ADPH.

Proposed Evaluation

All submitted proposals will be evaluated on the following criteria:

1) Hourly rates. Only a specific hourly rate for various categories of personnel such as supervisors, workers, administrative, etc. (Rate 1-10).

2) Unit rates. Provide unit rates for the following services (not inclusive of all activities) (Rate 1-20):

a) Window removal & replacement, each

b) Exterior door removal and replacement, each

c) Removal and replacement of wood trim such as baseboards, per L.F.

d) Paint film stabilization that includes wet sanding, HEPA vacuuming, application of primer and final application of approved color paint, per ft2

e) Interior door removal and replacement, each

f) Dust reduction, per ft2

g) Mobilization, lump sum

h) Installation of decontamination unit, lump sum

i) Non-hazardous waste disposal (residential paint waste is exempt from hazardous waste), per ton

3) Demonstrated experience. Experience should be thoroughly demonstrated in the proposal. Proposals should be as specific as possible regarding proposed staffing and should demonstrate adequate available staffing capacity sufficient to prioritize any work assignments. (Rate 1-20).

4) Specific work examples/references demonstrating required experience. (Rate 1-10).

5) Prior successful experience with CDBG, and HUD grant programs. (Rate 1-10).

6) Firm location within the City. (Rate 0 or 5).

7) Qualifications of firm and proposed staff. (Rate 1-10).

8) Firm’s minority status. (Rate 0 or 5).

9) Firm’s woman-owned status (0 or 5)

10) Section 3 Business or Employ Section 3 Residents. (Rate 0 or 5).

11) Maximum Points Available: 100

Method of Payments/Term of Agreements

Only specific hourly rates for various categories of personnel such as lead supervisors, lead workers, non-lead workers, clerical, etc., will be acceptable.

Payments will be made on a bid basis, with payments based on assigned tasks, and any approved change orders with job title, hourly rates, and materials required for tasks performed under the terms of any agreement awarded.

Content of Proposals

Two (2) identical proposals should be submitted to the Community Development Department in a format of your selection. Proposals should address all concerns previously stated and should focus on the documented capabilities of the firm/individual and costs for services.

The proposal should also include an Equal Employment Statement whereby the firm states that “In its employment practices and services rendered, it does not and shall not discriminate, based on an individual’s race, national origin, sex or religion.”

To be considered, proposals must be received in the office of the City’s Community Development Department no later than Friday, April 14th, 2023, 4:00 p.m., and should be addressed as follows:

Lead Grant Contractor Services

Ms. LaReisha Higginbottom

Community Development Department

710 North 20th Street-10th floor

Birmingham, AL 35203

Please direct any questions about the RFQ to:

ATTN: Judith Pike, Lead Grant Coordinator

The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals received in response to this request for proposals.

BT03/30/2023

___________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

ForeSite Development, LLC is proposing to install a monopole telecommunications tower to be located at 671 Flint Hill Road, Bessemer, Jefferson County, Alabama at latitude 33° 21’ 3.0” north and longitude 87° 00’ 41.0” west. The height of the tower will be 61.0 meters above ground level (216.2 meters above mean sea level). The tower is anticipated to have FAA Style E (L-864/L-865-/L-810) lighting. Specific information regarding the project is available by calling Chad Stinnett during normal business hours at (205) 629-3868. Any interested party may submit environmental related comments within 30 days of this publication with Environmental, Inc. at 96B Cogswell Avenue, Pell City, AL 35125 for comments on the impact of the proposed action on any districts, sites, buildings, structures, or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering, or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places under National Historic Preservation Act Section 106. Interested persons may review the application for this project at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Antenna Structure Registration (Form 854) file no. A1240423. Interested persons may raise environmental concerns about the project under the National Environmental Policy Act rules of the Federal Communications Commission, 47 CFR § 1.1307, by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment. Requests for Environmental Review must be filed within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC’s website and may only raise environmental concerns. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest, but they may be filed with a paper copy by mailing the Request to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. A copy of the Request should also be provided to Environmental, Inc. at 96B Cogswell Avenue, Pell City, Alabama 35125.

BT03/30/2023

___________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received from qualified General Contractors in the Conference Room of JMR+H Architecture, PC, 445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050, Montgomery, AL 36104 until 2:00 PM, April 18, 2023 and thereafter opened publicly for the:

RSA MONTGOMERY PROPERTIES PACKAGE #10

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA

Bid documents may be examined at the Office of the Architect, and various Plan Rooms.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect by digital access/file sharing access for a one-time administrative fee of $125.00 (non-refundable; separate check), and/or deposit of $300.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good condition and reusable condition within ten (10) days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, which is estimated to be the same as the deposit amount. Partial sets will not be available. To expedite distribution of bid documents, deposit check(s) should be emailed and mailed to JMR+H Architecture, PC, Attn: Renae Williams; 445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050, Montgomery, Alabama 36104; specs@jmrha.com.

Award will be made only to competent and responsible bidders as mandated by Title 39 of the Code of Alabama. All bidders must be licensed under Title 34 of the Code of Alabama and evidence thereof must appear on the proposal envelope or it will not be opened.

The State of Alabama Certified Fire Alarm Act requires that every business who installs fire alarm systems in commercial occupancies must be licensed as a Certified Fire Alarm Contractor. The contractor must have a NICET Level III Technician in a position of responsibility, and the license will be issued in the name of the certificate holder and the contractor. The Certified Fire Alarm Act also requires that technicians working for the Certified Contractor must hold a current NICET Level II, or equivalent, certification. The fire alarm specifications shall require contractors wishing to bid on fire alarm work to show evidence at the pre-bid conference that he/she meets the certification requirements of the Act and holds a permit issued by the State Fire Marshal. Verify these requirements are included in the contract

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held in the Conference Room of JMR+H Architecture, PC, 445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050, Montgomery, AL 36104 on April 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM (local time prevailing) for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is highly recommended for all General Contract Bidders intending to submit a Proposal.

A cashier’s check or bid bond in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal and must secure the bid for at least 60 days. Conditional bids will be rejected. List of major subcontractors must accompany the bid. Performance and Payment Bonds (if award exceeds $50,000) and evidence of insurance are prerequisites of contract award. Right is reserved by the Awarding Authority to reject all bids and to waive irregularities.

THE RETIREMENT SYSTEMS OF ALABAMA

JMR+H Architecture, PC

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050

Montgomery, AL 36104

Telephone: (334) 420-5672

Fax: (334) 420-5692

BT03/30/2023

___________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for Project No. CL-BR-863, Bridge on CR-863 over the Tallapoosa River, in Cleburne County will be received on Monday, April 24th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Bids will be opened at the Cleburne County Engineers Office located at 302 Haley Rd, Heflin, Al. 36264.

A Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid Virtual Conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time, Wednesday, April 5th, 2023. For information required to attend the Virtual Pre-Bid Conference please email Keith Kelley, PE @ keith.kelley@aecom.com. Although this conference is not mandatory, if you are interested in bidding this project, you are strongly encouraged to attend.

The project consists generally of replacement of the existing bridge span on CR-863 over the Tallapoosa River in Cleburne County, AL.

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained free of charge by email request to Keith Kelley, PE at keith.kelley@aecom.com. A response will be received containing the .pdf bid documents and plan set. Alternatively and with advanced notice, hard copies of the plans can be obtained at the office of AECOM Technical Services, Inc. located at 3800 Colonnade Parkway, Suite 400, Birmingham, Alabama 35243.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the best and responsible bidder. All bidders must comply with Code of Alabama, Title 39 – Public Works Bid Law and requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Instruction to Bidders.

All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying the license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the Proposal is delivered.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the opening thereof.

All bids should be submitted in the Contract Specifications Book as issued by the Engineer and shall be issued on the Bid Proposal contained therein. Envelopes containing bids must be addressed as follows, and delivered to Cleburne County. ATTN: Lee Estes, P.E., 302 Haley Rd, Heflin, Alabama 36264. All bids, including courier envelopes inside and outside, should be clearly marked as containing a “SEALED BID FOR Project No. CL-BR-863”.

BT03/30/2023

___________________________

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed bids for BIRMINGHAM POLICE HEADQUARTERS ROOF REPLACEMENT 1710 1st Avenue, North Birmingham, AL 35203, will be received by the City Architect in Room 220 Birmingham City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Sealed bids will receive a time and date label to indicate timely receipt. All sealed bids received upon or prior to the stipulated time and date will then be publicly opened and read aloud in Conference Room 220 City Hall at approximately 2:10 p.m.

All bids must be on a lump sum basis. Bids are to be submitted in duplicate on the Proposal Form provided with specifications. No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

Under the Alabama State Code, Section 39-2-4, as amended by Act #2017-279, it is required for any contract exceeding $50,000 that the Bidder submit with his bid, either a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond, executed by a surety authorized and qualified to make bonds in Alabama, payable to the City of Birmingham, in an amount (subject to a maximum of $10,000.00) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid. In order for a bid to be considered, it must be accompanied by an acceptable bid bond or cashier’s check.

Any bid submitted for an amount of $50,000 or more, the bidder must be a licensed general contractor in the State of Alabama in accordance with Section 34-8, of the Alabama State Code. Contractor’s license number shall appear on the outside of the envelope used to submit bid.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount and a Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount will be required from the successful bidder at the signing of the contract. Also, proof of insurance will be required when the contract is signed. The City will review bonds and insurance and execute the contract within twenty (20) days unless the successful contractor agrees to an extension in writing.

A Pre-bid Conference to review and discuss the project will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 in City Hall Conference Room 220 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203. Attendance at the Pre-bid Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a bidder’s responsiveness, in addition to any other stipulations.

Bid documents are opened to public inspection at the Department of Capital Projects—Room 220 City Hall, 710 20th Street North Birmingham, AL 35203. Electronic version of the bid documents may be viewed online at Dodge Data and Analytics, http://www.planroom.construction.com/; Construct Connect, http//:www.constructconnect.com; and at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, 601 37th Street, South Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Since award may not be made within thirty (30) days, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the bid opening.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, and to waive any informalities.

IMPORTANT BIDDER INFORMATION

Bidders are expected to prepare their bid to include all necessary material, labor, bonds, permits, overhead, profit, taxes, insurance, etc. costs. It is not the City’s obligation to bring mistakes/omissions in bid to bidder’s attention. If after bid opening, a bidder determines he has a mistake in bid, he may seek withdrawal of his bid without forfeiting his bond, if the request is in writing within three (3) work days after the bid opening, and is accompanied by clear and convincing evidence of the mistake.

All cashier’s checks or bid bonds will be returned immediately after bids are checked and tabulated to all except the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders. Bid bonds shall be returned to the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders when the contract is signed and performance and payment bonds and insurance are furnished by the successful bidder. If award is not made within fifteen (15) days after bid opening, all bid guarantees will be returned except for those of the potentially successful bidders. If after sixty (60) days, no award has been made, all bids shall be rejected and the potentially successful bidder’s guarantee will be returned unless the bidder agrees in writing to a time extension. If a time extension is effected, bidder may substitute any cashier’s check for a satisfactory bid bond.

Any contract resulting from this Invitation to Bid shall not be assignable without prior written consent of the City. Under no conditions, shall the contract be assigned to an unsuccessful bidder whose bid was rejected as non-responsive and/or non-responsible.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to the project. Under this Program, the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (MBE/DBE) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority established a system of floating MBD/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBD/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program is contained in the Project Manual and may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street, South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 (Telephone: 205-324-6202). For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and business will apply.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked: SEALED BID – BIRMINGHAM POLICE HEADQUARTERS ROOF REPLACEMENT. Bids may be hand delivered to Conference Room 220 City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama, or mailed to: City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects, Architectural Division, Room 220 City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Bids sent by any express carrier (Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Room 220 City Hall.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Architect on or before 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

Alan Terry Oglesby, City Architect

BT03/30/2023

___________________________

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

