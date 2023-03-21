People of All Faiths Invited for Dinner Celebrating Ramadan

bisweb.org

On March 23, the Muslim community in Birmingham and around the globe will begin the month-long fast of Ramadan.

“As more than one billion Muslims worldwide celebrate Ramadan by fasting and appreciating the blessings given to us, it is equally important for the American Muslim community to reach out to our neighbors as an example of true Islamic ideals,” said Ashfaq Taufique, president of Birmingham Islamic Society. “American Muslims have historically been and continue to be contributing members of our society. We want our friends and neighbors to see us in action,” said Taufique.

Ramadan is the ninth month on the Islamic lunar calendar during which Muslims abstain from food, drink and other sensual pleasures from break of dawn to sunset. The fast is performed to learn discipline, self-restraint and generosity, while obeying God’s commandments.

Fasting (along with the declaration of faith, daily prayers, charity, and pilgrimage to Mecca) is one of the “five pillars” of Islam. Because Ramadan is a lunar month, it begins about eleven days earlier each year.

This year, the Birmingham Islamic Society is excited to once again host people of different faiths to breakfast and observe worship rituals at the Hoover Crescent Islamic Center (2524 Hackberry Lane, Hoover, AL 35226) from March 24 – April 19. If you are interested to join us, please register by calling 205-879-4247, extension 6 or e-mailing rita.taufique@bisweb.org. You can also register online at www.bisweb.org/ramadan-feast/.

