People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**PARRIS BRIDGE, SLACKJAW with OUR FINAL FEUD at the Nick.

**FIVE FARMS IRISH CREAM TASTING, 5-7 p.m. at LeNell’s Beverage Boutique.

**LETTUCE – UNIFY TOUR at Iron City.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR-Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

FRIDAY…

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**COMEDIAN STEPH TOLEY with BILL BURR and FRIENDS WHO KILL and THE RINGERS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**ST. PATRICK’S DAY with HAPPY LEMMY, LOST IN A NAME and KINZIE at The Nick.

**MARCH FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE with R&B DIVA DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.

**HAPPY LEMMY, LOST IN A NAME, KINZIE at The Nick.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**HOME OWNERSHIP SEMINAR, 9 a.m. at the Birmingham Urban League.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**BIG HEAD TODD AND THE MONSTERS at Iron City.

**TRIBUTE TO RIHANNNA featuring HALO at Perfect Note.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**SUNDAY/HAPPY HOUR, 2-5 p.m. at Sidewalk Film Fest.

**PATTI LABELLE, at Alys Stephens Center. AND, DONTE K. HAYES – OBJECTS OF TOMORROW through March 25.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY with HAM BAGBY at the Nick.

**DRAG NIGHT at The Nick.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY featuring SAXOPHONIST VES MARABLE at Perfect Note.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND with Special Guests: DENMARK’S THE GREAT FOREIGN RESORT & RAYMOND MEYER’S BAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**AN EVENING WITH THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS at Iron City.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**BIRMINGHAM OPERA MARCH OPERA SHOTS, 6 p.m. at Ferus Artisan Ales (Trussville) FREE.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hours introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

**CLEMENTINE WAS RIGHT WITH RHINESTONE PICKUP TRUCK & KYLE KIMBRELL The Nick.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**COMEDIAN BENNIE MAC with YOU SPOSE TO BEEN CLEANED UP YO HOUSE featuring RENO MCCALL, JAYMOE DA ROOKIE, COACH WESLEY, DREKA DAEYELLASHDIVA and DH DAME Mixing Live performing live FRECKLED WAVES at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**THE WINERY DOGS at Iron City.

**KENNY ROBY AND JOEL HARRELSON at The Nick.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**ONE TRIP LITTLE, ABUSEMENTS & CRYPT 24 at the Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**TRIBUTE TO STEVIE WONDER featuring DANIEL FORD at Perfect Note.

**DESTROYER OF LIGHT, TEMPTRESS, ADLET & PUDWICH at The Nick.

IT’S 2023! NEWS TO USE…

Great Weather!! HAPPY ST. PATRICK’S DAY WEEKEND!!

IN APRIL…

**CITY WIDE EASTER CELEBRATION AND FAMILY FAIR, Sunday, April 9, at the Birmingham Crossplex with a powerful word from DR. THOMAS BEAVERS. Starts at 10:30 a.m. with Pre-Celebration live with DJ CHRIS COLEMAN, 11:30 a.m. Celebration Service and 1-4 p.m. Post Celebration with fun rides, food trucks, and games including Mind Winder, Pirates Revenge, Reckless, Wacky Dome and more. Dress down, this is an outside event after service is over. Register at www.beatme2thestar.net.

**LITTLE BIG TOWN: FRIENDS OF MINE TOUR – The tour will kick off in Birmingham at the BJCC Concert Hall on April 13 with Emmy Award-winning group, Little Big Town consisting of members KAREN FAIRCHILD, PHILLIP SWEET, KIMBERLY SCHLAPMAN and JIMI WESTBROOK.

AT OPERA BIRMINGHAM…

**HANSEL & GRETEL is April 21, 7:30 p.m. and April 23, 2:30 p.m. at Dorothy Jemison Day Theater. Enter a fantastical world full of magic, where fairies and angels appear, and an enchanted forest leads two lost children to a candy house where they must escape from a wicked witch. Composer Engelbert Humperdinck’s fairytale opera, Hansel & Gretel, based on the classic story from Brothers Grimm, is perfect for all ages! Featuring a wonderful cast of rising opera stars along with the Opera Birmingham Chorus, accompanied by members of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra. Hansel & Gretel is sung in German with projected English translations. The performance length is approximately two hours with one intermission.

**OPERA SHOTS AND ANNUAL STREET PARTY – Opera Shots are Opera Birmingham’s annual series of casual pop-up concerts throughout the community, held in unexpected places and designed to break down the stereotypes of opera. Opera Shots concerts feature members of the Opera Birmingham Chorus and surprise guest artists presenting an open-mic-style concert of the greatest hits of opera and musical theater. – MAY OPERA SHOTS STREET PARTY is May 7, 5 p.m. on Second Avenue North in front of The Collins Bar. FREE.

AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

FOR ART AND PERFORMING ART LOVERS…

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**WAYS OF SEEING: SPORTS AND GAMES through May 21.

**WALL-TO-WALL: RICO GATSON through July.

**COMING SOON!!!…Look for SLOSS TECH – JUNE 9, 2023!

**25th SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL is AUGUST 21-27 in the Downtown Birmingham’s Historic Theatre District.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

