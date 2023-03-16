Second Chance Hiring Fair Set for March 21 at the Boutwell

The Jefferson County Second Chance Hiring Fair sponsored by Jefferson County DA Danny Carr will be held Tuesday, March 21 at Boutwell Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Fair has made a significant impact on Jefferson County’s workforce. Since 2019, the Jefferson County Second Chance Hiring Committee reports seven job fairs; 1,180 job seekers; 685 hires; 50+ employers; $17,000,000+ Potential Economic Impact ($25,000 X 685).

The committee says the task is not complete and more needs to be done. “Approximately 2,000 people reenter the workforce in Jefferson County after incarceration every year. Each of them deserves an opportunity to secure employment to provide for their families and contribute to their communities. Our goal is to work together to bring them into the same room with great employers who believe in second chances,” the committee said in a statement.

Any organization that can participate on March 21; has open positions that people with criminal backgrounds can fill; is willing to interview and/or hire the day of the event and register at secondchancehiringfair.com or call Andy Blake @ 205-901-3291.

