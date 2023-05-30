May 25, 2023

_____________________________

Employment

SALES COORDINATOR

BJCC, is recruiting for a Sales Coordinator, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

EVENT MANAGER

BJCC, is recruiting for an Event Manager, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

FACILITY SAFETY AND RISK MANAGER

BJCC, is recruiting for a Facility Safety and Risk Manager, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLERK

BJCC, is recruiting for an Accounts Payable Clerk, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

CITYWALK AMBASSADOR

BJCC, is recruiting for a CityWalk Ambassador, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

SURGERY CLINICAL DIRECTOR

Birmingham OMS seeks Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinical Director in Birmingham, AL office. Manage the daily clinical operations and staffing activities of an OMS practice. Email resumes & job history to wbailey@birminghamoms.com.

OPERATIONS MANAGER

Plan, direct and coordinate the operations of tobacco wholesaler, manage customer base, hire and train employees, maintain financial reports. 2yrs exp. required. Send resume to: AAA Smoke & Vapes Inc, 1260 Powder Plant Rd, Bessemer, AL 35022.

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2023-900908

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LETONYIA R. BARBER; FIRST FAMILY FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.; ANDRAE WASHINGTON, SR.; ST. VINCENT’S HOSPITAL; JOHN R. ORR III DMD; THE HEALTHCARE AUTHORITY FOR MEDICAL WEST, AN AFFILIATE OF UAB HEALTH SYSTEMS; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on March 21, 2023, The Birmingham Land Bank Authority recorded notice in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action involving the following property:

That parcel of real property located at 808 1st Street West, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal description of:

The South 26 Feet of the North 50 feet of lots 15 and 16, in Block 51, according to the Map and Survey of North Smithfield, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 149, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-34-1-030-016.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 21, 2023, in Room 360 of the Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD SHALL RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Alana S. Beard at (205) 544-2350.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 8th day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-901194

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JOHN RICKS AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES; DORIS RICKS AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on April 13, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on May 10, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on July 6, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 431 4th Court W, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-34-3-028-008.000 a/k/a 0122003430280080000000;

Legal Description: North 100 feet of Lot 9, Block 9, according to Earle Place, First Addition, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 100, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a N 100 FT LOT 9 BLK 9 1ST ADDITION TO EARLE PLACE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this 15th day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-901243

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SAMUEL SUMMERLIN AND AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES; MIRANDA A. SUMERLIN AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES; WEHBY-O’ BRIEN PLUMBING AND HEATING, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on April 17, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on May 9, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on July 13, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2720 Garrison Avenue, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 29-00-17-2-004-005.000 a/k/a 0129001720040050000000;

Legal Description: Lots 5 and 6, Block 1, according to the Survey of Hyde Park, as recorded in Map Book 5, Page 30, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOTS 5 & 6 BLK 1 HYDE PARK

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this 15th day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-901236

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MCDANIEL WATSON, JR. AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on April 17, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on May 9, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on July 13, 2023 at 10:15 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 541 Maple Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35206

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-12-1-005-001.000 a/k/a 01230012005001000

Legal Description: Lot 11A, according to the map of a resurvey of Lots 11, 12, and 14, Block 11, Oakville, as recorded in Map Book 73, Page 74, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOT 11 A RESUR OF LOTS 11-12 & 14 BLK 11

OAKVILLE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this 15th day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-901259

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: TROY D. JOHNSON AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on April 18, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on May 9, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on July 13, 2023 at 10:15 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 913 48th St N, Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-20-4-001-010.000 a/k/a 01230020400101000000

Legal Description: Begin at a point on the east line of North 48th Street ( Talley Avenue ) 201 feet North of the intersection of said line with the NW line of Georgia Road (Macadamized Road); thence run North along the east line of North 48th Street (Talley Avenue) 50 feet; thence 90° 16′ right, east 150 feet; thence south parallel with said Street 50 feet; thence West 150 feet to the point of beginning. Situated in Jefferson County, Alabama the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a POB

190 FT S N OF THE NE INTER OF AIRPORT HWY & 48TH ST N TH N 50 FT S ALG ST TH E 150 FT S TH S 50 FT S TH W 150 FT BEING PT OF LOTS 11 & 12 PHILLIPS ADD TO BHAM

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this 15th day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-901367.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CONSTANCE MCCOLLUM HARRISON; COLONIAL FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 26, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2013 Lee Avenue Southwest, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-08-4-009-005.000

Legal Description: Lot 7, in Block 10, according to the Map and Survey of West Haven, as recorded in Map Book 28, Page 62, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020025280 as follows: LOT 7 BLK 10 WEST HAVEN)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 14, 2023, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Marcus Service and Solutions, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the St. Clair Campus in Pell City, Alabama for labor and material to wire welding booths on purchase order #P0004147 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that K & L Group, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for awning replacement at the Fitzgerald Student Center on purchase order #P0004258 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the St. Clair Campus in Pell City, AL for the fume extraction and new installation on purchase order #P0004022 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Shelby Company, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation of UAB Highlands 6 North Improvements at 1201 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205 for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Poole & Co Architect at 2 North 20th Street Birmingham, AL 35203.

Shelby Company, LLC 3120 4th Ave S Birmingham, AL 35233

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that M. J. Harris Construction

Services, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of the Alabama A&M Events Center for Alabama A&M University, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Nola / VanPeursem Architects.

M. J. Harris Construction Services, LLC

One Riverchase Ridge, Suite 300

Birmingham, AL 35244

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Toadvine Enterprises, Contractor, has completed the Huffman High School Football Videoboard project located at 950 Springville Rd, Birmingham, AL 35215 for the Birmingham City Board of Education and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

Toadvine Enterprises

14800 Taylorsville Rd.

Fisherville, KY 40023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Toadvine Enterprises, an athletic facility construction company specializing in sports spectator seating and headquartered in Louisville Kentucky, recently completed projects for the Birmingham City Schools Board of Education to replace the existing gym bleachers at Ramsay High School, Smith Middle School, and South Hampton K-8 School. These schools now have new telescopic bleachers, manufactured by Interkal, ranging in size from 6-15 rows at each school and providing a total 1142 seats between the three schools. These bleachers also provide ADA handicap seating at each school.

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Notice is hereby given that Gulf Coast Underground LLC, 5655 Middle Road, Theodore, AL 36582, 251-725-0200, has completed all work on the Sanitary Sewer System Asset Management Program Contract No. 2021 AMP06 – 2021 Structural Defect Identification & Replacement for Jefferson County Environmental Services Department. Any claim held against same shall be itemized, notarized, and presented to Jefferson County Environmental Services Department at its offices or same will be barred.

PREQUALIFICATION AND ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by The University of Alabama at Birmingham Facilities Planning Design and Construction at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center, 801 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35294, Thursday, 8 June until 2:00 pm Central Time for UAB Project No. 210031, Ryals Public Health Roof Replacement located at 165 University Blvd Birmingham, Alabama 35233 at which time they will be opened and read.

Prime Contractors that are properly licensed for this type of work are required to prequalify in order to bid. For more information about the project and how to prequalify, please go to the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar at www.uab.edu/facilities/pdc/bids, refer to the bid date above, and click on the specific project number.

Applicants for Prequalification are strongly encouraged to submit applications at the earliest date possible following the first date of advertisement. UAB will review applications as submitted and notify applicants within two (2) working days of submission. Pre-qualification Applications should be submitted in a pdf format to rbizzell@uab.edu no later than 3:00pm Central, Friday, 02 June 2023.

A Prebid Conference for all interested Contractors will be held at the job site at the above address at 10:00am Central Time, Monday, 15 May 2023.

Bid Documents will be available from the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar prior to the Prebid Conference.

PREQUALIFICATION AND ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by The University of Alabama at Birmingham Facilities Planning Design and Construction at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center, 801 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35294, Thursday, June 8, 2023 until 2:00 pm Central Time Base Bid for UAB Project No. 220243 – Blount and Blazer Hall Elevator Replacement located at 1001 14th Street South and 920 16th Street South at which time they will be opened and read.

Prime and Elevator Contractors that are properly licensed for this type of work are required to prequalify in order to bid. For more information about the project and how to prequalify, please go to the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar at www.uab.edu/facilities/pdc/bids, refer to the bid date above, and click on the specific project number.

Applicants for Prequalification are strongly encouraged to submit applications at the earliest date possible following the first date of advertisement. UAB will review applications as submitted and notify applicants within two (2) working days before Prebid conference. Applications received after the date of the Pre-bid Conference may not be considered.

A Prebid Conference for all Prequalified Prime Contractors will be held at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center at the above address at 10:00 AM Central Time Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Bid Documents will be available from the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar prior to the Prebid Conference.

PREQUALIFICATION AND ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by The University of Alabama at Birmingham Facilities Planning Design and Construction at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center, 801 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35294, Thursday, June 15, 2023 until 2:00 pm Central Time Base Bid for UAB Project No. 230142 – Tinsley Harrison 8th Floor Upgrade Existing HVAC located at 1900 University Blvd, 35233 at which time they will be opened and read.

Prime Contractors that are properly licensed for this type of work are required to prequalify in order to bid. For more information about the project and how to prequalify, please go to the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar at www.uab.edu/facilities/pdc/bids, refer to the bid date above, and click on the specific project number.

Applicants for Prequalification are strongly encouraged to submit applications at the earliest date possible following the first date of advertisement. UAB will review applications as submitted and notify applicants within two (2) working days before Prebid conference. Applications received after the date of the Pre-bid Conference may not be considered.

A Prebid Conference for all Prequalified Prime Contractors will be held at the Tinsley Harrison 8th Floor Elevator Lobby at the above address at 10:00 AM Central Time Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Bid Documents will be available from the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar prior to the Prebid Conference.

PREQUALIFICATION AND ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by The University of Alabama at Birmingham Facilities Planning, Design and

Construction at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center, 801 6th Avenue South, Birmingham,

Alabama 35294, Thursday June 22, 2023 until 2:00 pm Central Time for UAB Project No. 230018 MCLM New Fume hoods RM. 524E/618D located at 1918 University BLVD Birmingham AL, 35233 at which time they will be opened and read.

Prime Contractors that are properly licensed for this type of work are required to prequalify in order to bid. For more information about the project and how to prequalify, please go to the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar at www.uab.edu/facilities/pdc/bids, refer to the bid date above, and click on the specific project number.

Applicants for Prequalification are strongly encouraged to submit applications at the earliest date possible following the first date of advertisement. UAB will review applications as submitted and notify applicants within two (2) working days of submission. Applications received after the date of the Prebid Conference may not be considered.

A Prebid Conference for all Prequalified Prime Contractors will be held at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center at the above address at 10:00 am Central Time June 13, 2023.

Bid Documents will be available from the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar prior to the Prebid Conference

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for Project No. 2022-001-US31, Roadway Lighting Rehabilitation on SR-20(US-31) from Market Street to 0.5 Miles North of River Walk Marina in Morgan and Limestone Counties will be received on Monday, June 5th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Bids will be opened at 1802 Central Parkway, Decatur, Al. 35601.

A Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid Virtual Conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time, Wednesday, May 24th , 2023. For information required to attend the Virtual Pre-Bid Conference please email Steven Schwantes, PE @ steven.schwantes@aecom.com. Although this conference is not mandatory, if you are interested in bidding this project, you are strongly encouraged to attend.

The project consists generally of rehabilitation of the lighting on the US-31 bridge and approaches over the Tennessee River, Morgan and Limestone Counties, AL.

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained free of charge by email request to Steven Schwantes, PE at steven.schwantes@aecom.com. A response will be received containing the .pdf bid documents and plan set. Alternatively and with advanced notice, hard copies of the plans can be obtained at the office of AECOM Technical Services, Inc. located at 3800 Colonnade Parkway, Suite 400, Birmingham, Alabama 35243.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the best and responsible bidder. All bidders must comply with Code of Alabama, Title 39 – Public Works Bid Law and requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Instruction to Bidders.

All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying the license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the Proposal is delivered.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the opening thereof.

All bids should be submitted in the Contract Specifications Book as issued by the Engineer and shall be issued on the Bid Proposal contained therein. Envelopes containing bids must be addressed as follows, and delivered to the City of Decatur. ATTN: Carl Prewitt, P.E., 1802 Central Parkway, Decatur, Alabama 35601. All bids, including courier envelopes inside and outside, should be clearly marked as containing a “SEALED BID FOR Project No. 2022-001-US31”.

NOTICE OF BID

To all Bidders

The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is currently soliciting sealed bids for the renovation of the second floor of the MCHD Southwest Clinic located at 5580 Inn Road Mobile, AL. 36619. The sealed bid MCHD project # is 2023-04. This project will include but not limited to the wall removal, roof re-framing/bracing and re-construction of demolition space. Contractors will be responsible for removing and rebuilding interior and some exterior spaces based on the construction documents and plans provided by Bowden Architecture, 1657 Springhill Ave. Mobile, AL 36604 Office Telephone: (251) 433-0704, email: office@bowdenarchitecture.com. Contractors eligible to bid must not be on the U.S. General Services Administration list of Parties Excluded from Federal Procurement or Non-Procurement Programs. Bids will be submitted for furnishing all labor and materials and performing all work for this project. The Contract will be awarded to the Contractor with the lowest responsible bid for the completed construction for this project. Prospective bidders must attend and must sign the attendance log for one of the two scheduled Pre-Bid Meetings to be held at MCHD Southwest Clinic located at 5580 Inn Road Mobile, AL 36619. The first meeting will take place Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10:30 A.M., second meeting will take place Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 10:30 A.M. Please note that attendance at one meeting is a mandatory requirement for bidding and all Bidders must sign the “attendance log’ to be posted at the meeting. A Bid Bond or certified check (drawn on an Alabama based bank) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid payable to the Mobile County Health Department must accompany each bid. A Performance Bond (drawn on an Alabama Surety Company) will be required as follows: 100% of the contract amount must be furnished within 15 days of the contract being presented to the bidder for signature and must be payable to Mobile County Health Department. A payment Bond will be required as follows: 50% of the contract amount plus a reasonable estimate of attorney’s fees, payable to Mobile County Health Department. No bid will be considered unless the bidder, whether resident or non-resident of Alabama, is properly qualified to submit a proposal for the construction. Contractors must have insurance coverage of no less than $1,000,000. Submit the Insurer’s Power of Attorney for the representing Agent. The requirements shall include, among other qualifications, evidence of holding a current Contractor’s license from the Alabama Licensing Board for General Contractors, Montgomery, Alabama. All required documentation must be attached to the bid and enclosed within the sealed envelope to be presented prior to bid opening. The contractor must initiate the project within 10 days of the bid award. No adjustments to the contract time will be made for a delayed start. Liquidated damages will apply for failure to complete the project on time. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days following the bid opening unless approved by the Mobile County Health Department. Each bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope on the official bid form, along with the State of Alabama Disclosure Statement, W-9 form, Beason-Hammon Affidavit, Certification of Insurance, and other required information. Please visit www.mchd.org, “Forms and Resources,” “Legal Notices and Bids,” to view the complete legal bid requirements for this project. The front of the sealed envelope shall be clearly marked with Sealed Bid # 2023-04. Sealed bids must be submitted to Don Bowden, Bowden Architecture if sent via USPS (certified) use P.O. Box 40693 Mobile, AL 36640 and if sent via FedEx use 1657 Springhill Ave. Mobile, AL 36604: until 4:00 P.M. Thursday, June 1, 2023. Bid opening will take place Friday, June 2, 2023, at 10:30 A.M., at MCHD located at 251 N. Bayou Street, Mobile Alabama. Bids will be publicly opened and read in Building #2, in the Conference Room. If attending the bid opening, please register at the security desk at the main entrance. Questions may be directed to: Bowden Architecture point of contact, Lance Kempner at (251) 433-0704 or email office@bowdenarchitecture.com. Mobile County Health Department point of contact, Christopher Thomas, Project Manager at (251) 690-8985, email CThomas@mchd.org. The Mobile County Health Department reserves the right to reject all bids and to waive any formalities in the bidding, and to be the final authority in any conflict. This project is being 100% funded by Federal Funds. The bidding and contracting process will follow the laws and regulations, whether defined in this notice or not, as defined by the State of Alabama in the Code of Alabama (1975), Title 39, Public Works Law.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the University of Montevallo at the office of Coty Jones, Director of Physical Plant, University of Montevallo, L. Holland Floyd Physical Plant Conference Room, 75 College Drive, Montevallo, AL 35115, until 2:00 PM CST, Thursday, June 01, 2023 for:

Univ of Montevallo-Vacca Hall Sport Building Renovation

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The project includes renovation of an existing 11,664 SF single story pre-engineered metal building, previously used for office space. Renovated spaces to include sport locker rooms and shower rooms, a team meeting room, coach offices, a practice gym and support spaces. Renovation includes, but is not limited to, hazardous material abatement, selective demolition, recoating of existing metal panel roof, new exterior windows and doors, new finishes, plumbing, mechanical and electrical work, and site work and utility upgrades.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the University of Montevallo, in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds, and insurance in compliance with requirements, will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bid Documents may be obtained from Alabama Graphics digitally or in printed form upon deposit of $200 per set, which will be refunded in full on one set issued to each general contract bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents to Alabama Graphics in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution. Drawings will be available on Thursday May 11, 2023.

Drawings may be examined at the office of Studio 2H Design, LLC, 1721 4th Ave. N., Ste. 101, Birmingham, AL 35203 on or after Thursday May 11, 2023 and digitally through Dodge Data and Analytics, ConstructConnect and Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA).

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held at the University of Montevallo Physical Plant Conference Room, L. Holland Floyd Physical Plant, 75 College Drive, Montevallo, AL 35115 on Thursday May 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM, for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is highly recommended for Contractor Bidders and Subcontractors.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect and contained in the Bidding Project Manual, or original copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for Contractors must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and must show such evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by Architect or Owner; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying their current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered and on the Proposal Form. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Owner:

University of Montevallo

Montevallo, Alabama

Director of Facilities: Coty Jones

L. Holland Floyd Physical Plant

75 College Drive

Montevallo, AL 35115

Architect:

Studio 2H Design, LLC

1721 Fourth Avenue North, Suite 101

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

205-264-9988

INVITATION TO BID

BIRMINGHAM-SHUTTLESWORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Taxiway B, F & Overflow Apron Rehabilitation

The Birmingham Airport Authority (BAA) in Birmingham, AL, is accepting sealed bids for the above referenced item. Sealed bids should be plainly marked and will be received at:

Birmingham Airport Authority 5900 Messer Airport Highway Birmingham, AL 35212

Until 2:00 PM CST, Thursday, June 8th, 2023, at which time bids will be opened at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport and read aloud. All bids received after that time will be returned unopened. The BAA highly recommends hand or courier delivery of bids to the BAA front office located at the southern end of the terminal building on the lower level. Please visit https://www.flybirmingham.com/procurement/ to obtain a copy of the Invitation to Bid, which contains additional critical information.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Project consists of, but not limited to, asphalt pavement construction, cold milling, full depth pavement reconstruction, drainage improvements, lime treated subgrade, and taxiway pavement markings. International Airport in Birmingham, AL. Respective taxiway connectors will be closed while under construction.

INVITATION TO PREQUALIFY AND BID

Sealed proposals will be received by Homewood City Schools, at its Central Office, 450 Dale Avenue, Homewood, AL 35209, until 2:00 p.m. CDT June 22, 2023, for

LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE, HOMEWOOD CITY SCHOOLS

at which time they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Homewood City Schools in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Only Contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Written prequalification procedures and criteria are available for review at the office of the Landscape Architect:

Renta Urban Land Design

Stephen Schrader, PLA, ASLA

205.545.7639

5236 Caldwell Mill Road

Birmingham, Alabama 35242

Prequalification packets must be returned to the Landscape Architect by 5:00 PM, June 6, 2023.

Drawings and specifications may be examined the Central Office of Homewood City Schools and the office of the Landscape Architect.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Landscape Architect as an electronic package. Any costs for printing or reproduction shall be the responsibility of Bidders.

A Prebid Conference will be held at the Project sites, on June 15. An itinerary will be provided to prequalified bidders. Attendance at this Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a Bidder’s responsiveness.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Landscape Architect, or copies thereof. All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding, or bid will not be received or considered by the Landscape Architect; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids will be received by Madison County Executive Airport Authority at the office of Mr. Tom Sharp, Jr., Chairman, Madison County Executive Airport Authority, 360 Clyde Shelton Road, Meridianville, Alabama 35759 until 2:00 p.m. CST, June 7th, 2023, for the

PARALLEL TAXIWAY REHABILITATION

AIP PROJECT No. 3-01-0087-037-2023 At the Huntsville Executive Airport

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A Pre-Bid Conference is scheduled for May 24th, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the conference room of the Huntsville Executive Airport Terminal Building, 360 Clyde Shelton Road, Meridianville, Alabama 35759. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all General Contractors intending to submit a proposal.

The project consists of milling and repaving the parallel taxiway and connectors and remarking the taxiway.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Madison County Executive Airport Authority in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be obtained or examined at the office of Sain Associates, Inc., 5021 Technology Drive, Suite B2, Huntsville, Alabama 35805; Phone 256-947-4770.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Engineer upon deposit of $150.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first 2 sets issued to each general contract bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof. All contractors bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

All prospective contractors and sub-contractors must comply with the provisions of the Code of Alabama, Section 31-13-9 (a) and (b) (Beason-Hammond Alabama Taxpayer and Citizen Protection Act).

Nonresident bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney at law licensed to practice law in such nonresident bidder’s state of domicile, as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of that state to its own business entities whose principal places of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts.

Madison County Executive Airport Authority

(Awarding Authority)

Sain Associates, Inc

(Engineer)

NOTICE OF DECLARATION OF ABANDONMENT OF LANDS FOR CEMETERY PURPOSE AND OF INTENTION TO REMOVE THE HUMAN BODIES INTERRED THEREIN

Notice is hereby given of the declaration of abandonment of lands for cemetery purposes and of the intention to remove the human bodies interred therein. The Red Mountain (Southside) Cemetery lies within what is commonly known as the Lane Park property, an approximate 200-acre tract of land that was purchased by the City of Birmingham between 1889 and 1902. Portions of the Lane Park property were utilized as a cemetery between 1889 and 1905 by the City of Birmingham and Jefferson County. Historic records refer to the cemetery as the “Red Mountain Cemetery” or “Southside Cemetery”. While a list of interments within the cemetery is currently maintained by the Birmingham Public Library, no documentation that specifies the locations for either the cemetery or the individual interments within the cemetery is known to exist.

In 1954, the Birmingham Zoo was constructed on an approximate 50-acre tract of land within Lane Park with Monkey Island being the first project dedicated on April 2, 1955. In November 1955 the City Commission took over responsibility for maintaining and operating the zoo. In 1999 Mayor Richard Arrington led the way for the privatization of the zoo, recruiting strong community leaders to serve as the first Board of Directors of a new organization, Birmingham Zoo, Inc. (BZI). Since privatizing BZI has and continues to maintain and operate the zoo through a long-term lease with the city. The development of new exhibits and habitat since privatizing has been supported through city contributions and private sponsorship donations from the city’s present day leaders and organizations putting the zoo as Alabama’s number one attraction.

Currently BZI is planning to construct a new holding building and habitat for orphaned or rescued cougars and bobcats within the existing Alabama Wilds section of the zoo. Through the zoo’s planning, preparation and due diligence it has determined that part of the proposed project will be located within part of the historic cemetery.

Through close consultation and coordination with the City of Birmingham and the Alabama Historic Commission the zoo has prepared a plan for constructing the project that will allow for the respectful removal of existing human remains interred therein and reinterment of all existing human remains that would otherwise be impacted by the project. The reinterment area will be in the existing cemetery as close as practicable to the location where the remains were removed from. The removal and reinterment will be done by professionals who will provide the proper dignity and respect in the process and a proper ceremony will be provided during the reinterment. The zoo will erect a plaque to mark the location and preserve the memory of those reinterred.

In accordance with Alabama Code Section 11-47-61 and 11-47-62 the Birmingham Zoo, Inc. hereby gives notice that beginning on July 14, 2023, it will begin the process to remove for relocation the human remains within unmarked graves at the existing cemetery located at the Birmingham Zoo, 2630 Cahaba Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35223, said property is owned by the City of Birmingham and leased by the Birmingham Zoo, Inc. and is situated in the Southeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 7, Township 18 South, Range 2 West, Jefferson County, Alabama. At any time after the expiration of two months from and after the first publication of the notice of declaration of abandonment and removal required to be published under the provisions of Section 11-47-62 the human remains then remaining in the cemetery or part thereof will be removed and subsequently reinterred within the existing cemetery by the Birmingham Zoo, Inc.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS: IFB #23-07 – SUPERVISOR’S UNIFORM ITEMS

The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) is soliciting bids from a person (s) or entities for SUPERVISOR’S UNIFORM ITEMS.

Please go to our website: maxtransit.org/procurement-2/. Select vendor portal. You will be taken to the PlantBids website. We will only accept electronic bids. DBEs are encouraged to submit bids. Please contact Christy Howard – choward@bjcta.org or at (205) 961-5595, if you require any additional information.

INVITATION FOR BIDS

PROJECT TRIAD

I – CIVIL

Jefferson State Community College

Parking Lot and Accessibility Modifications

II – ARCHITECTURAL

Jefferson State Community College

Exterior Renovations to the Bethune-Deramus Hall and George Layton Buildings

III – LANDSCAPE

Jefferson State Community College

Landscape Renovation at Bethune-Deramus Hall and George Layton Buildings

OWNER

Jefferson State Community College-Jefferson Campus

Architect’s Project #: 21055

ACCS Project #: 2022-114

Sealed proposals for each individual scope of work for the three above-referenced projects will be received by the Jefferson State Community College – Jefferson Campus on Thursday, June 8th, 2023 at 2:00 pm local time, in Room 115 of George Wallace Hall located at 2601 Carson Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35215, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. Bid openings of each project will be in the following order Civil, Architectural, and Landscape. All bids for each project are to be submitted by 2:00 for the opening.

The Owner highly recommends all interested contractors for each of the three projects attend a Pre-Bid Conference to be held Tuesday, May 30th at 2:00 pm local time, in Room 115 of George Wallace Hall located at 2601 Carson Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35215. Attendance is encouraged for information on the coordination of each project’s interconnectivity.

The triad of projects consist in the Architectural portion of exterior renovations to the Bethune-Deramus Hall and George Layton Buildings. The Civil portion includes the adjacent parking lot renovations with new islands and grading. The Landscape portion includes all new landscape and hardscape installations surrounding and within the other projects scope of work.

Questions should be directed to Richard Carnaggio with CCR Architecture & Interiors.

CCR Architecture & Interiors

2920 First Avenue South

Birmingham, Alabama 35233

205-324-8864 Phone

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined online and downloaded at a link to be provided by interested bidders.

Hard copies for examination at the following locations: Alabama Graphics, and Jefferson State Community College- Jefferson Campus.

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained from Alabama Graphics, www.algraphicsplanroom.com.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished in the specifications. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Licensing required by local municipalities shall be obtained prior to the execution of the construction contract.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Jefferson State Community College – Jefferson Campus in an amount not less than 5 percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $ 10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

The Contract shall be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder in accordance with the rules, regulations, and policies of Jefferson State Community College-Jefferson Campus and the Alabama Community College System. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Contractors are required to comply with the requirements of the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) Facilities Division Construction Manual of Procedures, The City of Birmingham, and Jefferson County.

Jefferson State Community College – Jefferson Campus

(Owner)

CCR Architecture & Interiors

(Architect)

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

IFB No. B23016

Landscaping Maintenance Services for Elyton Village & Smithfield Court and Alternates for ALL HABD Properties

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Darryl Grayson, Interim Procurement Manager

Telephone: (205)521-0611

TDD/TTY: 800-545-1833 Ext. 415

HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”).

2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side.

3. Follow the listed directions.

4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

Thursday, May 25, 2023, 2:00 PM

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

Friday, May 30 2023, 2:00 PM CT

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 3:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

P O Box 301463 (Zip 36130-1463)

1400 Coliseum Boulevard (Zip 36110-2400)

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

(334) 271-7700

PROPOSED CONSENT ORDER

Account Code: 422

Jefferson County

Pursuant to the provisions of the Alabama Environmental Management Act, Code of Alabama §§ 22-22A-1 through §§ 22-22A-16 (2006 Rplc. Vol.), and the Solid Wastes and Recyclable Materials Management Act (SWRMMA), Ala. Code §§ 22-27-1 to 22-27-18 (2006 Rplc. Vol.) as amended, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is proposing to issue a Consent Order to the City of Birmingham, which operates the Eastern Area Landfill, a solid waste disposal facility in Birmingham, Jefferson County, Alabama.

The violations listed in the Order consist of: failure to operate as stipulated in the permit (prevent release/leachate seep), failure to properly maintain daily cover on the landfill, failure to maintain drainage structures, and failure to control litter.

The Department is proposing a civil penalty in the amount of $46,700.00. The Order, if issued, would require the facility to correct all violations above within the prescribed timeframes, and to operate in compliance with ADEM Admin. Code 335-13 in the future.

Interested persons may submit written comments, including a request for a hearing, within 30 day of the publication date of this notice to:

Alabama Department of Environmental Management

Attention: Stephen A. Cobb, Chief of the Land Division

P. O. Box 301463

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

The comment period shall end at the close of business 30 days from the publication date of this notice. A copy of the proposed order is available on the ADEM web page at: http://adem.alabama.gov/compInfo/adminOrders.cnt or may be obtained by written request to the above address. A nominal fee for copying may be charged.

This notice is hereby given this 31st day of May, 2023, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur, Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

P O Box 301463 (Zip 36130-1463)

1400 Coliseum Boulevard (Zip 36110-2059)

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

(334) 271-7700

PROPOSED CONSENT ORDER

Account Code: 202

Jefferson County

Pursuant to the provisions of the Alabama Environmental Management Act, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) is proposing to issue a Consent Order to Byrom Building Corp. which operates Ridge Landing, Ridge Landing, located in the city of Birmingham, Jefferson County, Alabama.

The violations consisted of failure to implement and maintain appropriate/effective BMP’s producing non-compliant discharges resulting in offsite sedimentation from the facility.

The order, if issued, would require the operator to pay a civil penalty in the amount of $25,000.00.

Interested persons may submit written comments, including request for a hearing within 30 days of the publication date of this notice, to:

Alabama Department of Environmental Management

Attention: Anthony Scott Hughes

Chief of Field Operations Division

PO Box 301463

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

The comment period shall end at the close of business 30 days from the publication date of this notice. A copy of the proposed order is available on the ADEM webpage at http://www.adem.state.al.us/compInfo/adminOrders.cnt or may be obtained by written request to the above address. A nominal fee for copying may be charged.

This notice is hereby given this 25th day of May, 2023, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur, Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

REQUEST FOR QUOTES

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting quotes to purchase and install a new liquid propane wildlife deterrent cannon system at the Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport. Copies of the RFQ can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybirmingham.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. Deadline for proposals is June 2, 2023, no later than 2:00 pm Central time.

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

Thursday, May 25, 2023

Jefferson County Department of Community Services

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Room A-430

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 325-5761

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Jefferson County Department of Community Services.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about Monday, June 12, 2023, the Jefferson County Commission, acting as Community Development agent for Jefferson County and Consortium municipalities, will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for the release of Federal Community Development Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (PL93-383) to undertake the following projects: Brighton Street Improvement Project (CD22-02-M02-BSI)

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The Jefferson County Commission through its Department of Community Services has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the Jefferson County Department of Community Services, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Room A-430, Birmingham, AL 35203 where the record is available for review and may be examined or copied weekdays 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with this determination or wishing to comment on the project may submit written comments to the Jefferson County Department of Community Services. All comments received by Friday, June 9, 2023, will be considered by the Jefferson County Department of Community Services prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

RELEASE OF FUNDS

The Jefferson County Commission through its Department of Community Services certifies to HUD that the President of the Jefferson County Commission consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Jefferson County Commission to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the Jefferson County Commission’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (which ever is later) only if they are on one of the following basis: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the Jefferson County Commission; (b) the Jefferson County Commission has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted via email (cpd_generalcorr-bhm@hud.gov) in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to: Environmental Clearance, Adrian M. Fields, Director, U.S. Department of HUD, Birmingham Office, Region IV, 417 20th Street North, Ste. 700, Birmingham, AL 35203. Potential objectors should contact [HUD Office] via email (cpd_generalcorr-bhm@hud.gov) to verify the actual last date of the objection period.

James A. Stephens, President

Jefferson County Commission

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #8524586), until 2:00 P.M. local time on Wednesday, JUNE 28, 2023 and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM – ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2019 PS 02 PUMP STATION UPGRADES JEFFERSON MEMORIAL PS, MOSS LANE PS, AND SUMMIT PS. Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes:

Jefferson Memorial Pump Station: installation of a new wet well and valve vault with all new pumps, piping, valves and appurtenances, a new diesel backup pump system, a new fence and swing gate, new electrical equipment, and pavement of the station site and drive; rehabilitation of the discharge manhole.

Moss Lane Pump Station: installation of new pumps, piping, valves, and electrical equipment; rehabilitation of the existing wet well and valve vault.

Summit Pump Station: installation of a new wet well and valve vault with all new pumps, piping, valves and appurtenances, a new diesel backup pump system, a new fence and swing gate, new electrical equipment, and pavement of the station site and drive.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Doug Warnat at (205) 791-3094

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at https://www.jccal.org/Default.asp?ID=2246&pg=Notice+To+Bidders (navigate to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects.) Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $42.00 fee. Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is six hundred and thirty-five day (635) consecutive calendar days. The first 270 days will be an administrative period followed by a 365-day construction period from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. If mutually agreed upon between the Owner and Contractor, the construction period may commence prior to the end of the administrative period. Upon such agreement the contract end date will be modified based on the date of termination of the administrative period. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Wednesday, JUNE 14, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at 205-957-4151 or Doug Warnat (Jefferson County) at (205) 791-3094 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on JUNE 16, 2023. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “D” PUMP STATIONS & PACKAGE PLANT FACILITIES. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO BID CLASS “D” PUMP STATIONS & PACKAGE PLANT FACILITIES IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. TO PRE-QUALIFY WITH THE DEPARTMENT AND TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “D” PUMP STATIONS & PACKAGE PLANT FACILITIES, EACH PROSPECTIVE BIDDER MUST FURNISH WRITTEN EVIDENCE OF COMPETENCY AND EVIDENCE OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY TO THE COUNTY.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATIONS AFTER JUNE 9, 2023. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205) 325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “D” PUMP STATIONS & PACKAGE PLANT FACILITIES, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY: David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

