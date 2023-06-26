Anne-Marie Adams, Former Jefferson County Circuit Clerk, Dies at 77

The Birmingham Times

Former Jefferson County Circuit Clerk Anne-Marie Adams, who served as clerk from 2000 to 2018 has died. She was 77.

A funeral mass celebrating her life is 11 a.m. Monday at Our Lady Queen of the Universe Catholic Church, 961 Center Street, Birmingham, with burial in Elmwood Cemetery. Mrs. Adams died June 13.

While her office was at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Mrs. Adams as clerk was a frequent presence around the county as she traveled to educate the public about her office, how elections work, and to encourage more citizens to participate in the elections process.

Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Tamara Harris Johnson wrote on an online condolence, “I am still in disbelief that I will not be able to talk, for hours, anymore with Anne-Marie. She loved Birmingham and her job as the Clerk of the Court for Jefferson County. She was a good friend. She will be missed beyond words. Rest In Eternal Peace, Dear Anne-Marie.”

Mrs. Adams is the widow of former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Oscar Adams Jr. Oscar Adams was the first Black person to sit on Alabama’s highest court with his appointment by Gov. Fob James. He was then elected in 1982, making him the first Black person in Alabama ever elected to a statewide office.

Left to cherish her memories are her sons, Kynath (Rhonda) Bradford, Kevin (Rebecca) Bradford; Grandchildren, Kyndra Adams, Kynath Adams, Kaitlyn Bradford; Great-Grandson, Noah Rodriguez.

