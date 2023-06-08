June 8, 2023

_____________________________

Employment

____________________________

CITYWALK AMBASSADOR

BJCC, is recruiting for a CityWalk Ambassador, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT06/08/2023

________________________

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

Assignment Coordinator/Technology Specialist

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

BT06/08/2023

___________________________

LEGAL

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-901367.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CONSTANCE MCCOLLUM HARRISON; COLONIAL FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 26, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2013 Lee Avenue Southwest, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-08-4-009-005.000

Legal Description: Lot 7, in Block 10, according to the Map and Survey of West Haven, as recorded in Map Book 28, Page 62, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020025280 as follows: LOT 7 BLK 10 WEST HAVEN)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 14, 2023, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/08/2023

___________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-901241

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SMITH SNEAD AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES; TAMECA PRICHETT AS AGENT FOR THE HEIRS OF LEO AND C GAMBLE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on April 17, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on May 23, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on July 10, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 833 Spring Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35214

Tax Parcel ID No.: 20-00-20-1-001-033.000 a/k/a 012200201001033000000

Legal Description: Begin Northeast Corner of Southeast 1/4 of Northeast 1/4 20-17-3 Thence South 210′ ALG E Line Sec 20-17-3 Thence West 190′ to Spring Street Thence North 210′ Thence East 90′ to POB a/k/a BEG AT NE COR OF SE 1/4 OF NE 1/4 SEC 20 T17S R3W TH S 219S FT ALG E LINE SEC 20 TH W 190S FT TO SPRING STREET TH N 210S FT ALG SPRING ST TH E 190S FT TO POB BEING PT OF SE 1/4 OF NE 1/4 S20 T17 R3 SECT 20 TWSP 17S RANGE 3W

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this 30th day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/08/2023

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-901475

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WELDEN EUGENE CADE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on May 3, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on May 23, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on July 13, 2023 at 10;15 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 816 43rd St. N., Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-20–012-019.000 a/k/a 012300203012019000000

Legal Description: Lot 15, Block A, according to the Survey of King Land Development Company’s Addition to Kingston, as recorded in Map Book 5, Page 117, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 15 BLK A KING LAND & IMP CO 1ST ADD TO KINGSTON FT TO POB BEING PT OG SE 1/4 OF NE 1/4 S20 T17 R3 SECT 20 RWSP 17S RANGE 3W

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this 30th day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/08/2023

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-901226

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MARIE B. LUCAS; LILLIE C. GARNER; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on April 17, 2023, The Birmingham Land Bank Authority recorded notice in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action involving the following property:

That parcel of real property located at 2801 Price Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35224 and having a legal description of:

Lot 12 in Block “D”, according to the map of Jake Jackson Survey, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 85, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, and assigned Parcel ID No. 21-00-36-2-009-001.000.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 14, 2023, in Room 340 of the Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD SHALL RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Alana S. Beard at (205) 544-2350.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 30th day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/08/2023

___________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-901134

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: NAAMAN ANDREWS, JR.; JAMES R. ANDREWS, SR.; HAYNES NEUROSURGICAL GROUP, LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on May 16, 2023, The Birmingham Land Bank Authority recorded notice in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action involving the following property:

That parcel of real property located at 3559 Norwood Boulevard, Birmingham, Alabama 35234 and having a legal description of:

A part of Lot 7, in Block 10 Survey of Birmingham Realty Company’s Addition #4 as recorded in Map Book 9, Page 14, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama described as beginning at a point on the South line of Norwood Boulevard 60 feet East of the Northwest corner of said lot; thence Southwesterly to the common corner of Lots 7, 8 and 13; thence Easterly along the Southern line of said lot 147.3 feet to the Western line of 36th Street; thence Northerly along the Western line of said street 75 feet; thence Westerly along the Southern line of Norwood Boulevard 59.5 feet to the point of beginning; situated in Jefferson County, Alabama together with a part of Lot 8, Block 10 according to the map and survey of Birmingham Realty Company’s Fourth Addition, as recorded in Map Book 9, Page 14, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, and particularly described as follows:

Beginning at the Northeast corner of Lot 8 and run thence Westerly along the line dividing lots 7 and 8, in said block, for a distance of 147.9 feet to the most Westerly corner of said Lot 8, run thence Southeasterly along the Westerly line of said lot for a distance of 18.56 feet; thence turning an angle to the left of 79°09’30” and run Northeasterly along a straight line for a distance of 142.98 feet, to the point of beginning, and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-19-3-025-001.00.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 28, 2023, in Room 670 of the Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD SHALL RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Alana S. Beard at (205) 544-2350.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 30th day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuti Clerk

BT06/08/2023

___________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Toadvine Enterprises, Contractor, has completed the Huffman High School Football Videoboard project located at 950 Springville Rd, Birmingham, AL 35215 for the Birmingham City Board of Education and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

Toadvine Enterprises

14800 Taylorsville Rd.

Fisherville, KY 40023

BT06/08/2023

___________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Toadvine Enterprises, an athletic facility construction company specializing in sports spectator seating and headquartered in Louisville Kentucky, recently completed projects for the Birmingham City Schools Board of Education to replace the existing gym bleachers at Ramsay High School, Smith Middle School, and South Hampton K-8 School. These schools now have new telescopic bleachers, manufactured by Interkal, ranging in size from 6-15 rows at each school and providing a total 1142 seats between the three schools. These bleachers also provide ADA handicap seating at each school.

BT06/08/2023

___________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Notice is hereby given that Gulf Coast Underground LLC, 5655 Middle Road, Theodore, AL 36582, 251-725-0200, has completed all work on the Sanitary Sewer System Asset Management Program Contract No. 2021 AMP06 – 2021 Structural Defect Identification & Replacement for Jefferson County Environmental Services Department. Any claim held against same shall be itemized, notarized, and presented to Jefferson County Environmental Services Department at its offices or same will be barred.

BT06/08/2023

_________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that BluSky Restoration Contractors,LLC, has completed the Contract for Birmingham City Schools Ramsay High School Roof Replacement at 1800 13th Ave. S., Birmingham, Alabama 35205, for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Charles Williams, 3601 8th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35222, Architect.

Michael O’Dell, Contractor

9767 E Easter Ave

Centennial, Colorado 80112

BT06/08/2023

_________________________

PREQUALIFICATION AND ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by The University of Alabama at Birmingham Facilities Planning, Design and

Construction at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center, 801 6th Avenue South, Birmingham,

Alabama 35294, Thursday June 22, 2023 until 2:00 pm Central Time for UAB Project No. 230018 MCLM New Fume hoods RM. 524E/618D located at 1918 University BLVD Birmingham AL, 35233 at which time they will be opened and read.

Prime Contractors that are properly licensed for this type of work are required to prequalify in order to bid. For more information about the project and how to prequalify, please go to the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar at www.uab.edu/facilities/pdc/bids, refer to the bid date above, and click on the specific project number.

Applicants for Prequalification are strongly encouraged to submit applications at the earliest date possible following the first date of advertisement. UAB will review applications as submitted and notify applicants within two (2) working days of submission. Applications received after the date of the Prebid Conference may not be considered.

A Prebid Conference for all Prequalified Prime Contractors will be held at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center at the above address at 10:00 am Central Time June 13, 2023.

Bid Documents will be available from the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar prior to the Prebid Conference

BT06/08/2023

___________________________

NOTICE OF DECLARATION OF ABANDONMENT OF LANDS FOR CEMETERY PURPOSE AND OF INTENTION TO REMOVE THE HUMAN BODIES INTERRED THEREIN

Notice is hereby given of the declaration of abandonment of lands for cemetery purposes and of the intention to remove the human bodies interred therein. The Red Mountain (Southside) Cemetery lies within what is commonly known as the Lane Park property, an approximate 200-acre tract of land that was purchased by the City of Birmingham between 1889 and 1902. Portions of the Lane Park property were utilized as a cemetery between 1889 and 1905 by the City of Birmingham and Jefferson County. Historic records refer to the cemetery as the “Red Mountain Cemetery” or “Southside Cemetery”. While a list of interments within the cemetery is currently maintained by the Birmingham Public Library, no documentation that specifies the locations for either the cemetery or the individual interments within the cemetery is known to exist.

In 1954, the Birmingham Zoo was constructed on an approximate 50-acre tract of land within Lane Park with Monkey Island being the first project dedicated on April 2, 1955. In November 1955 the City Commission took over responsibility for maintaining and operating the zoo. In 1999 Mayor Richard Arrington led the way for the privatization of the zoo, recruiting strong community leaders to serve as the first Board of Directors of a new organization, Birmingham Zoo, Inc. (BZI). Since privatizing BZI has and continues to maintain and operate the zoo through a long-term lease with the city. The development of new exhibits and habitat since privatizing has been supported through city contributions and private sponsorship donations from the city’s present day leaders and organizations putting the zoo as Alabama’s number one attraction.

Currently BZI is planning to construct a new holding building and habitat for orphaned or rescued cougars and bobcats within the existing Alabama Wilds section of the zoo. Through the zoo’s planning, preparation and due diligence it has determined that part of the proposed project will be located within part of the historic cemetery.

Through close consultation and coordination with the City of Birmingham and the Alabama Historic Commission the zoo has prepared a plan for constructing the project that will allow for the respectful removal of existing human remains interred therein and reinterment of all existing human remains that would otherwise be impacted by the project. The reinterment area will be in the existing cemetery as close as practicable to the location where the remains were removed from. The removal and reinterment will be done by professionals who will provide the proper dignity and respect in the process and a proper ceremony will be provided during the reinterment. The zoo will erect a plaque to mark the location and preserve the memory of those reinterred.

In accordance with Alabama Code Section 11-47-61 and 11-47-62 the Birmingham Zoo, Inc. hereby gives notice that beginning on July 14, 2023, it will begin the process to remove for relocation the human remains within unmarked graves at the existing cemetery located at the Birmingham Zoo, 2630 Cahaba Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35223, said property is owned by the City of Birmingham and leased by the Birmingham Zoo, Inc. and is situated in the Southeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 7, Township 18 South, Range 2 West, Jefferson County, Alabama. At any time after the expiration of two months from and after the first publication of the notice of declaration of abandonment and removal required to be published under the provisions of Section 11-47-62 the human remains then remaining in the cemetery or part thereof will be removed and subsequently reinterred within the existing cemetery by the Birmingham Zoo, Inc.

BT06/08/2023

___________________________

INVITATION FOR BIDS

PROJECT TRIAD

I – CIVIL

Jefferson State Community College

Parking Lot and Accessibility Modifications

II – ARCHITECTURAL

Jefferson State Community College

Exterior Renovations to the Bethune-Deramus Hall and George Layton Buildings

III – LANDSCAPE

Jefferson State Community College

Landscape Renovation at Bethune-Deramus Hall and George Layton Buildings

OWNER

Jefferson State Community College-Jefferson Campus

Architect’s Project #: 21055

ACCS Project #: 2022-114

Sealed proposals for each individual scope of work for the three above-referenced projects will be received by the Jefferson State Community College – Jefferson Campus on Thursday, June 8th, 2023 at 2:00 pm local time, in Room 115 of George Wallace Hall located at 2601 Carson Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35215, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. Bid openings of each project will be in the following order Civil, Architectural, and Landscape. All bids for each project are to be submitted by 2:00 for the opening.

The Owner highly recommends all interested contractors for each of the three projects attend a Pre-Bid Conference to be held Tuesday, May 30th at 2:00 pm local time, in Room 115 of George Wallace Hall located at 2601 Carson Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35215. Attendance is encouraged for information on the coordination of each project’s interconnectivity.

The triad of projects consist in the Architectural portion of exterior renovations to the Bethune-Deramus Hall and George Layton Buildings. The Civil portion includes the adjacent parking lot renovations with new islands and grading. The Landscape portion includes all new landscape and hardscape installations surrounding and within the other projects scope of work.

Questions should be directed to Richard Carnaggio with CCR Architecture & Interiors.

CCR Architecture & Interiors

2920 First Avenue South

Birmingham, Alabama 35233

205-324-8864 Phone

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined online and downloaded at a link to be provided by interested bidders.

Hard copies for examination at the following locations: Alabama Graphics, and Jefferson State Community College- Jefferson Campus.

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained from Alabama Graphics, www.algraphicsplanroom.com.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished in the specifications. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Licensing required by local municipalities shall be obtained prior to the execution of the construction contract.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Jefferson State Community College – Jefferson Campus in an amount not less than 5 percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $ 10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

The Contract shall be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder in accordance with the rules, regulations, and policies of Jefferson State Community College-Jefferson Campus and the Alabama Community College System. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Contractors are required to comply with the requirements of the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) Facilities Division Construction Manual of Procedures, The City of Birmingham, and Jefferson County.

Jefferson State Community College – Jefferson Campus

(Owner)

CCR Architecture & Interiors

(Architect)

BT06/08/2023

___________________________

CITY OF BESSEMER

Cleaning Services for Bessemer City Hall

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

The City of Bessemer invites qualified firms or individuals who are both licensed and bonded to submit proposals to serve as an independent contractor to provide Cleaning Services for Bessemer City Hall located at 1700 3rd Avenue N. Bessemer, AL 35020.

To qualify to submit a written proposal, all qualified firms or individuals must be present on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. to tour the facility. All persons must meet in the lobby of Bessemer City Hall to receive a guided tour with Christopher Warren, the Mayor’s Assistant. The tour will begin promptly at 2:15 p.m.

Written Proposals will be received by Wanda D. Taylor, City Clerk, 1700 3rd Avenue North, (1st Floor), Bessemer, AL 35020 no later than 4:00 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST) on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Late proposals will be kept by the City, but not considered for award. The City will not consider for award any proposals submitted via facsimile, email or other forms of electronic transmission.

The complete Request for Proposal is on file with and may be obtained from the City Clerk’s Office, Wanda D. Taylor – City Clerk, 1700 3rd Avenue North, (1st Floor), Bessemer, Alabama. The Request for Proposal can also be obtained from the City’s website https://www.bessemeral.org/bid-opportunities/

It is the responsibility of the Vendor to check the website to stay current on all Q&A and any addendums. It will not be the City’s responsibility to ensure that the most current information is available in any additional way other than posting on the website.

The City of Bessemer’s programs, services, employment opportunities, and volunteer positions are open to all persons without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, sex, age, marital status, handicap, or political affiliation.

Wanda D. Taylor, City Clerk

City of Bessemer

BT06/08/2023

___________________________

INVITATION FOR BIDS

BUILDING AUTOMATION-INSTRUMENTATION AND CONTROL FOR HVAC

BID ANNOUNCEMENT

ITB # 51-23

Sealed bids will be accepted by the Jefferson County Purchasing Department no later than 4:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT) on June 21, 2023 for Building Automation-Instrumentation and Control for HVAC. Bids will be opened on June 22nd at 10 a.m. CDT in Room 830 of the Jefferson County Courthouse. Interested parties may retrieve a copy of the bid package at Jefferson County Purchasing: 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N., Suite 830, Birmingham, AL 35203 or download at https://paca.jccal.org.

All interested parties must meet bidder requirements as specified in the bid on or before the date and time that bids are due.

All questions must be written and faxed to the attention of Joy McDowell, Principal Buyer at (205)325-5662 or emailed to mcdowellj@jccal.org.

BT06/08/2023

___________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Birmingham Board of Education, Central Administration Building, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35203; UNTIL 2:00 PM Local Time; on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, for:

BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS – WINDOW REPLACEMENTS-III

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The project includes, but is not limited to, the replacement of existing windows with associated demolition work and all related work as indicated on the Bid and Construction Documents.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Birmingham Board of Education, Birmingham, Alabama, in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds, and insurance in compliance with requirements, will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and Specifications will be available after May 29th, 2023, to General Contractors; and may be examined at the Office of the Architect, AGC Internet Plan Rooms, and BCIA in Birmingham, Alabama.

Bidders may obtain documents from Alabama Graphics, for a non-refundable cost equal to the cost of printing (which is approximately $100.00). Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subs and dealers, may be obtained at the same amount. Partial sets will not be available.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and must show such evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by Architect or Owner; The bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying their current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered; Bidder must also include their current license number on the Proposal Form. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of NINETY (90) days.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the same location where bids will be received, at 2:00 PM, on June 8, 2023, for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is not required for all General Contractor Bidders but is highly recommended for all bidders.

This project is being bid without sales taxes according to Act 2013-205 (of the Alabama Legislature). However sales tax for the base bid and all other bid items must be accounted for on the contractor’s Bid Proposal Form. DCM Form C-3A indicates how the sales tax shall be accounted for on the bid proposal form and shall be modified by the project architect as appropriate for bid items on each project.

Completion Time: Work shall commence on the earlier of either the date of the owner’s written “Notice to Proceed” or the contractor’s receipt of the fully executed contract and shall be “Substantially Complete” within 240 Consecutive Calendar Days thereafter.

Supervision: Contractor to provide Superintendent(s) to ensure proper supervision for all work.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in their judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Architect:

Charles Williams & Associates Inc.

3601 8th Ave. So.

Birmingham, AL 35222

Phone: (205) 250-0700

Attn: Christa Vandiver

Owner:

Birmingham Board of Education

2015 Park Place North

Birmingham, AL 35203

Phone: (205) 231-4885

Attn: Donald McCrackin

BT06/08/2023

___________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

Budget Hearing City of Birmingham, Alabama

For Fiscal Year July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024

Notice is hereby given that the Council of the City of Birmingham, Alabama shall hold a public hearing at a special called meeting of the Council on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. to consider the Mayor’s Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2024. This meeting will be held at the Boutwell Auditorium, 1930 Reverend Abraham Woods, Jr. Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Birmingham, AL (35203) and virtually via Cisco WebEx.

The event address for June 20th is:

The call-in number is: 1-415-655-0002, Access code: 24871710878 United States

Toll 1-312-535-8110, Access Code: 24871710878 United States Toll (Chicago)

Members of the public wishing to view or participate in the hearing must use the link or the call-in number given above. Persons wishing to speak at the hearing via the WebEx application must use the “raise hand button” in the WebEx application and place their name in the chat feature. Those who have joined by phone, will be given the opportunity to speak after recognition of the speakers using the online platform. To request to speak by phone, please dial *3 when prompted during the hearing. Pursuant to the General Code of the City of Birmingham, Sec. 2-2-11, a written request to speak at the hearing may be filed with City Clerk, who shall forward such requests to the Council President prior to the hearing. For further information on participating in the WebEx meeting, please contact Kimberly.Garner@birminghamal.gov.

OPERATING BUDGET

The hearing will concern the Mayor’s Proposed General Fund Budget in the amount of $554,805,617.00.

The Operating Budget contains other funds in the amount of $90,900,444.00; total operating budget is in the amount of $645,706,061.00.

Note: Included in the Total Proposed Operating Budgets are the General Fund, General Bond Debt Reserve Fund, Tax Increment Financing, Neighborhood Allocations Funds, Highway Improvement Fund, Fuel Tax Fund, Storm Water Management Fund, Corrections Fund, Fair Trial Tax Fund, Sporting & Entertainment Recruiting Fund, Rebuild Alabama Act Fund, Capital Improvement Fund, Neighborhood Revitalization Fund, Birmingham Fund, Land Bank Authority Fund and the Community Development Block Grant. At the above referenced hearing, the Council of the City of Birmingham will receive any written or oral questions or comments concerning the expenditure of said funds. Written comments may be forwarded to the City Clerk at Lee.Frazier@birminghamal.gov no later than 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Copies of the proposed Operating Budget are available for public inspection on-line at www.birminghamal.gov/2023budget. It is also available during normal business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the City Clerk’s Office (third floor) in the City Hall of Birmingham, Alabama. The City Clerk’s Office is accessible to the handicapped by way of an ADA entrance to City Hall on 20th Street North. The City of Birmingham does not discriminate against the handicapped in its practices and employment and does not discriminate against anyone because of race, creed, color or national origin.

Lee Frazier

City Clerk

BT06/08/2023

_________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

The City of Brighton, Alabama is now taking Bid Responses to their REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS regarding the Installation of Camera and Recording Equipment and Devices for the Brighton City Hall Administration Building and the City of Brighton Fire Department Building. All interested parties are to contact the City of Brighton at (205) 424-0069 to receive a copy of the R.F.P.

205.428.9547 (O)

205.428.0470 (F)

BT06/08/2023

_________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE THE JEFFERSON COUNTY CONSORTIUM PROPOSED 2023-24 ONE-YEAR ACTION PLAN REGARDING COMMUNITY SERVICES PROGRAMS IS AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW AND PUBLIC COMMENT Regarding the proposed 2023-24 One-Year Action Plan, Jefferson County will hold a Technical Advisory Committee meeting for community partners at 10:00 AM on June 27, 2023, followed by a public hearing on June 29, 2023, at 10:00 AM in Room A-420 of the Jefferson County Courthouse located at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Birmingham, AL 35203. Further information can be obtained by contacting the Department of Community Services at (205) 325-5761. Special accommodations are available upon request for those with disabilities and for those with limited English skills. Those requiring special accommodations should call (205) 325-5761, in advance for assistance. Special accommodations are available, upon request, for those with disabilities and those with limited English proficiency. Those requiring special accommodations or questions regarding the Plan, should call (205) 325-5761in advance for assistance. AVAILABILITY OF THE PROPOSED ONE-YEAR ACTION PLAN Copies of proposed One-Year Action Plan may also be reviewed online at (https://www.jccal.org/Default.asp?ID=604&pg=Community+Development+%28Projects%29), or by calling 205-325-5761. Arrangements can also be made to meet the Special Needs Requirements of those with disabilities as well as those with limited English proficiency. Those in this category should contact the Department Community Services at 205-325-5761 leaving a message with their name and number if they reach voicemail. Copies will also be provided to the 34 participating consortium cities: Adamsville, Argo, Brighton, Brookside, Cardiff, Center Point, Clay, County Line, Fairfield, Fultondale, Gardendale, Graysville, Homewood, Hoover, Hueytown, Irondale, Kimberly, Leeds, Lipscomb, Maytown, Midfield, Morris, Mountain Brook, Mulga, North Johns, Pinson, Pleasant Grove, Sylvan Springs, Tarrant, Trafford, Trussville, Vestavia Hills, Warrior, and West Jefferson. Comments must be submitted prior to 5:00 p.m. on July 7, 2023. Written comments must be submitted to the following: Jefferson County Department of Community Services 716 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Ste. A-430 Birmingham, AL 35203 Attn: Annual Action Plan Comments

BT06/08/2023

_________________________

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE

Foreign-Trade Zones Board

[B-33-2023]

Foreign-Trade Zone 98; Application for Expansion of Subzone 98A;

Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc.; Moundville, Vance and

Woodstock, Alabama

An application has been submitted to the Foreign-Trade Zones (FTZ) Board by the City of Birmingham, grantee of FTZ 98, requesting expanded subzone status for the facilities of Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc., located in Moundville, Vance and Woodstock, Alabama. The application was submitted pursuant to the provisions of the Foreign-Trade Zones Act, as amended (19 U.S.C. 81a-81u), and the regulations of the FTZ Board (15 CFR part 400). It was formally docketed on May 22,

2023. The application requests authority to expand Subzone 98A to include the following new sites: Site 4 (89 acres) 12068 Upper Hull Road, Moundville; Site 5 (55 acres) 11549 Will Walker Road, Vance; Site 6 (296 acres) 933 Scott G. Davis Parkway, Woodstock; Site 7 (185 acres) 17710 Vance Municipal Drive, Vance; and, Site 8 (5 acres) 10077 Brose Drive, Vance. No authorization for additional production activity has been requested at this time.

In accordance with the FTZ Board’s regulations, Christopher Kemp of the FTZ Staff is designated examiner to review the application and make recommendations to the FTZ Board.

Public comment is invited from interested parties. Submissions shall be addressed to the FTZ Board’s Executive Secretary and sent to: ftz@trade.gov. The closing period for their receipt is July 5, 2023.

Rebuttal comments in response to material submitted during the foregoing period may be submitted during the subsequent 15-day period to July 20, 2023.

A copy of the application will be available for public inspection in the “Online FTZ Information Section” section of the FTZ Board’s website, which is accessible via www.trade.gov/ftz.

For further information, contact Christopher Kemp at Christopher.Kemp@trade.gov.

Dated: May 23, 2023.

Camille R. Evans,

Acting Executive Secretary

BT06/08/2023

_________________________

INVITATION TO BID

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham will be accepting bids covering the installation of water mains and appurtenances connected thereto and 48 water services along Court “A”, Avenue “B”, Avenue “C”, Avenue “E”, Court “E”, 3rd Way, 5th Place, 5th Way and 6th Street, located in the Pratt City Community of the City of Birmingham, Alabama. Plans and specifications may be obtained by contacting Douglass W. Stockham, IV via email at doug.stockham@bwwb.org or Janice Acoff at janice.acoff@bwwb.org. Please state the bid name in the subject field when sending plans and specifications request. A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. local via conference call Number: 1-888-278-0296 / Access Code: 2875407. Bids will not be accepted from Contractors who do not attend the Pre-Bid Conference. Sealed Bids will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, System Development Department, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, July 6, 2023. The Sealed Bids will be opened and read at 10:15 a.m. local time on Thursday, July 6, 2023, by System Development staff in the System Development Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama via conference call as stated above.

BT06/08/2023

_________________________

INVITATION TO BID

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham will be accepting bids covering the installation of water mains and appurtenances connected thereto and 83 water services along Avenue “V”, Avenue “U”, Court “T”, 4th Place, 6th Lane, 6th Place and 7th Street, located in the Pratt City Community of the City of Birmingham, Alabama. Plans and specifications may be obtained by contacting Douglass W. Stockham, IV via email at doug.stockham@bwwb.org or Janice Acoff at janice.acoff@bwwb.org. Please state the bid name in the subject field when sending plans and specifications request. A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local via conference call Number: 1-888-278-0296 / Access Code: 2875407. Bids will not be accepted from Contractors who do not attend the Pre-Bid Conference. Sealed Bids will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, System Development Department, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, July 6, 2023. The Sealed Bids will be opened and read at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, July 6, 2023, by System Development staff in the System Development Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama via conference call as stated above.

BT06/08/2023

________________________

NOTICE

In accordance with the provisions of the State Law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is

entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager’s lien of the goods stored at the Life Storage

location(s) listed below.

Life Storage #229

3551 Bessemer Super Hwy.

Bessemer, Al 35020

205-425-5579

And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim an interest therein,

and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or

otherwise disposed of at a public auction to be held online at www.StorageTreasures.com, which will end on

06/28/2023 @ 10:00 AM.

Any questions regarding the above information are to be addressed to the manager of this facility at the phone number shown above.

BT06/08/2023

_________________________

NOTICE

In accordance with the provisions of the State Law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager’s lien of the goods stored at the Life Storage location(s) listed below.

Life Storage #064, 2630 Center Point Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35215 (205)854-4944

And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or otherwise disposed of at a public auction to be held online at www.StorageTreasures.com, which will end on Wednesday, 06/28/2023 @ 10:00 am.

BT06/08/2023

_________________________

NOTICE

In accordance with the provisions of the State Law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned

is entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager’s lien of the goods stored at the Life Storage location(s) listed below.

Life Storage 0065

3625 Lorna road

Hoover, Al 35216

(205)988-5469

And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or otherwise disposed of at a public auction to be held online at www.StorageTreasures.com, which will end on Wednesday, 06/28/2023 @ 10:00 am.

Any questions regarding the above information are to be addressed to the manager of this facility at the phone number shown above.

BT06/08/2023

_________________________

NOTICE

In accordance with the provisions of the State Law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is

entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager’s lien of the goods stored at the Life Storage location(s) listed below.

Life Storage #173

6604 Walt Drive

Birmingham, Al. 35242

205-991-8467

And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or otherwise disposed of at a public auction to be held online at www.StorageTreasures.com, which will end on 06-28-23 @ 10:00 AM.

Any questions regarding the above information are to be addressed to the manager of this facility at the phone number shown above

BT06/08/2023

_________________________

__________________________

MISCELLANEOUS

__________________________

