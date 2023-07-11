Birmingham Accepting Proposals For Funds From $1 Million BOLD Program

birminghamal.gov

The City of Birmingham is accepting proposals from organizations for its 2023-2024 Building Opportunities for Lasting Development (BOLD) funding program.

BOLD was launched in 2018 by the Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity to allocate funding to partner organizations dedicated to economic development within the city.

Proposals will be accepted in six focus areas: small businesses; women, minority, and disadvantaged business enterprises (MWDBEs); workforce development; overcoming barriers; Birmingham neighborhoods; and data-driven innovation.

“Organizations across Birmingham serve residents day-in and day-out, and we are committed to supporting their work for economic and community development,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “We recently completed an analysis of the BOLD funding program that showed the expansive impact of its first five years, and I am thrilled to continue investing Birmingham residents by investing in BOLD awardees.”

In its five years, BOLD has had an economic impact of $11.6 million among its 43 funded organizations (learn more here). The program was recently allocated up to $1 million in the city’s FY24 budget.

“The impact of BOLD funding program cannot be overstated. It touches every level of the community – from residents to businesses to neighborhood revitalization,” said Cornell Wesley, Director of IEO. “In many ways, BOLD awardees are the hands and feet of the City of Birmingham in our neighborhoods. People are at the center of everything we do, and now in BOLD’s sixth year, we know its ability to fuel economic mobility for individuals, families, and neighborhoods throughout Birmingham.”

The BOLD program is committed to helping area businesses and organizations develop strong proposals by hosting proposal writing workshops and offering one-on-one feedback through office hours. Projects are selected by a committee composed of members of both the mayor’s office and the city council administration.

Parties interested in learning more should attend the public meeting via Webex on Thursday, July 13 at 2 p.m. and visit https://www.birminghamal.gov/bold. Questions and feedback may be submitted to BOLD@birminghamal.gov.

