July 27, 2023

_____________________________

Employment

____________________________

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLERK

BJCC, is recruiting for an Accounts Payable Clerk, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT07/27/2023

_________________________

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

Assistant Athletic Trainer

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

BT07/27/2023

__________________________

LEAD SOFTWARE DEVELOPER

Singular People, LLC – Birmingham, AL – Lead Software Developer– Lead a team of

software developers at client site. Responsible for sizing up or down the team. Coordinate

tasks within the team. Responsible for code quality, security, and industry standards.

Req. MS+3. Telecommuting from a home office may also be allowed. Travel and work at

various client sites as assigned.To apply Qualified applicants please: Email resume,

Singular People, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

BT07/27/2023

___________________

AUTOMATION L1 PLC DEVELOPER

Danieli Taranis (Chelsea, AL) to be rspnsble for dvlpng sftwr prjct for autmtn sys.; intnl tstng of sftwr app on autmtn sys; drawing up ad prep. of oprtr manuals; field check, assurance that all field elctrcl eqpmnt is cnctd to autmtn sys; motor mvments accrdng to data sheet; mach. automatic mvmnts according to cycle diagram; monitor plant prdctvt. Bachelor’s in Cmptr Scnce or IT w/5 yrs of progress resp. prior wrk exp in the pstn offrd. or reltd. Mst knw (thru acad training or wrk exp) dvlpng MES autmtn sftwre using DELPHI XE2 & SQL ORACLE PL/SQL for bcknd dvlpmnt; dvlpng autmtn sftwre for steel indstry; SQL dtbse, Vsl Stdio Cde, Delphi 2005, Orcle dtbse, incl. Orcle ADF, Orcle SOA, & Orcle BPM. Resumes to r.woods@danieli.com.

BT07/27/2023

_________________________

__________________________

LEGAL

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-902054

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MABLE V. JAMES, AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on June 14, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 6, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on September 22, 2023 at 8:45 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 882 5th Place W, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-34-2-020-021.000 a/k/a 0122003420200210000000

Legal Description: Lot 9, Block 4, according to the Survey of College Hills, as recorded in Map Book 15, Page 2, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 9 BLK 4 COLLEGE HILLS

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this 10th day of July, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT07/27/2023

______________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-902049

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: TOM SMITH, AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on June 14, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 6, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on September 5, 2023 at 8:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 701 Avenue G, Birmingham, Alabama 35214

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-30-4-040-001.000 a/k/a 0122003040400010000000

Legal Description: Lots 1 and 2, in Block 7-G, as shown by map of Ensley Land Company’s Third Edition to Ensley, 9, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, Birmingham Division, in Volume 4 of Maps, Page 44 a/k/a LOTS 1+ 2 BLK 7-G, ENSLEY LD COS 3rd ADD TO ENSLEY

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this 17th day of July, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT07/27/2023

______________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-901232

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: GOLDMAN, ORTON & ASSOCIATES, LLC; G. RICK DIGIORGIO; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 17, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The East half of Lot 49 and the South 87 feet of Lot 6 of Ware, Stewart, Waldrop, et al, Survey as recorded in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Deed Book 81, Page 324, said property fronting 44 1/2 feet on the North side of Waldrop Avenue in that part of the City of Birmingham that formerly constituted the Town of Woodlawn, and extending back of that uniform width 140 1/2 feet.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2022104983 as follows: E 1/2 OF LOT 49 & S 83.5 FEET OF LOT 6 WARE STEWART WALDROP HAWKINS IN SEC 22 TP 17 R 2W

and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-22-2-032-006.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 25, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:45 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT07/27/2023

_______________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Nearen Construction Company LLC, Contractor has completed the Contract for Construction of New Educational Facility for West Morgan High School at Trinity, Alabama for the State of Alabama and the County of Morgan,Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify McKee & Associates Architect, 631 South Hull Street,

Montgomery, AL 36104.

Nearen Construction Company

209 3rd Avenue SW

Cullman, AL 35055

BT07/27/2023

_______________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given that

Roofing Solutions LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Boshell Building Roof Repair/Replacement /project No: 2000226, 1808 7th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233) for (The Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama for the University of Alabama at Birmingham), Owner(s), and has made request for

final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in

connection with this project should immediately notify 17260 Jefferson Hwy, Suite D, Baton Rouge, LA 70817.

BT07/27/2023

_______________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that T.L. Gowin & Company, Inc., Contractor has completed the Contract of UAB Medicine West Pavilion Hospital Partial Roof Replacement for the University of Alabama at Birmingham at Birmingham, Alabama, for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham,Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Stephen Ward & Associates, Inc.

T.L. Gowin & Company,Inc.

90 Kelli Clark Court SE, Suite A

Cartersville, GA 30121

BT07/27/2023

_______________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for the installation of a new HVAC unit in the FSC building, old president’s office on purchase order #P0004631 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT07/27/2023

_______________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Shelby Campus in Birmingham, AL for the HP5 compressor replacement in the Math Science Building on blanket purchase order #P0004604 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT07/27/2023

_______________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Darren Kruty on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time on August 11, 2023. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at dkruty@uabmc.edu and copied to hollys@bpa.net to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB HEALTH SYSTEM NORTH WING SEVENTH FLOOR

PET CT INSTALLATION AND PORTABLE IMAGING ROOM

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H235012

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

Installation of PET CT equipment along with renovations for a portable imaging room and associated renovations including but not limited to flooring, gypsum board, painting, ceilings, radiation shielding, concrete work, plumbing, fire sprinkler, HVAC, and electrical work. The work will be performed using Infection Control measures so that clinical operations can continue without interruption. Adjacent spaces are sensitive to noise and vibrations and may require measures to mitigate these issues. The project is located contiguous with fully functioning patient clinical areas and Contractors must have significant experience in working in a hospital clinical environment and have knowledge and experience with implementation, monitoring, and maintaining Infection Control and Interim Life Safety measures. This project will require significant coordination, working with the Owners’ specified equipment vendors, and scheduling to successfully deliver the project. The estimated construction cost is between $600,000.00 and $800,000.00.

B. PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of the current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, August 11, 2023 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, no later than August 18, 2023 by 5:00 PM Central Time.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel & Associates

2805 Crescent Avenue, Suite 200

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Ms. Alicia Pughsley

205-870-1876

205-870-3058

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is September 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Darren Kruty, Project Manager, Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 8th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on September 7, 2023 will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshall’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on August 22, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. at the site of the work. Meet at the North Pavilion Second Floor Elevator Lobby. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT07/27/2023

_______________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, August 16, 2023. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager, David McCabe, at dcmccabe@uabmc.edu and cc’d to Joey Tudisco at joey@wba-architects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB Jefferson Tower 6th Floor (JT6) Interventional Pulmonology

For The University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H195024

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project scope includes selective demolition of existing partitions, ceilings, finishes, support systems, and M/E/P/FP systems. Renovation scope will include the build-back of two procedure rooms, multiple pre-op prep rooms, a post-anesthesia care unit (PACU), additional support and administrative spaces, finish upgrades in a select portion of the corridor within the project limits, and new work to the mechanical, plumbing, and electrical systems serving these spaces. The project will be phased to ensure that one procedure room and pre-op prep room is operational at all times throughout the duration of the project. The project is located contiguous with fully functioning patient clinical areas and Contractors must have significant experience in working in a hospital clinical environment and have knowledge and experience with implementation, monitoring, and maintaining Infection Control and Interim Life Safety Measures as a General Contractor. The Prime General Contractor seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type projects performed in an operating hospital environment. The General Contractor must have experience as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.). The estimated construction cost is between $1,500,000 and $2,000,000.

B. PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, August 16, 2023 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about August 21, 2023.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Williams Blackstock Architects

204 1st Avenue South, Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35233

Joey Tudisco

(205) 252-9811

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Reed Construction Data Office, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912; and electronically through McGraw-Hill Construction Dodge.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is September 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on September 14, 2023 will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be scheduled prior to the date set for receipt of bids. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT07/27/2023

_______________________

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BIDS

INVITATION FOR BID (RFP) No. B23019

Tuxedo Freeze Damaged Units

Issue Date: July 12, 2023

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Darryl Grayson, Procurement Analyst

Telephone: (205)521-0611

TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546

HOW TO OBTAIN THE IFB DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”).

2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side.

3. Follow the listed directions.

4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE / SITE VISIT

Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 10:00 AM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South Birmingham AL 35233

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

Thursday August 1, 2023, 3:00 PM CT

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Tuesday August 15, 2023 3:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233

The sealed “hard copy” proposal documentation must be received in-hand and time-stamped

by the Agency by no later than 3:00 PM CT on this date).

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT07/27/2023

_______________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals (One Copy Required) will be received by the Director of Maintenance for Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind at the AIDB Birmingham Regional Center located at 220 34th Street,

Birmingham, Alabama 35222 Thursday, August 3, 2023, until 2:00 PM local time for:

Demolition of the Birmingham Regional Center for the

Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind

220 34th Street

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

BDW Project No. 2023-102

at which time they will be publicly opened and read.

A NON-MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 AM. The meeting will be held at the same address listed above to receive bids.

Contractors bidding for this project shall be required to visit the site and examine all existing conditions prior to submitting their Proposal.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

The Contract Documents and Plans may be examined at the office of the Architect located at 624 South McDonough Street, Montgomery, Alabama 36104. Electronic images of the documents are available via the architect’s Drop Box. Send all RFI’s and request for the Dropbox link to the attention of Michelle Warrick. email: mwarrick@bdwarchitects.com.

The Architect is not responsible for other websites that provide documents. Addendums will be provided to entities that have confirmed bidding for this project. The Architect retains ownership and copyrights of the documents. If bidders require printed sets, the following shall apply: Submit to the Architect at mwarrick@bdwarchitects.com, the companies name, first & last name, phone number, address, project name & number along with a deposit of $150.00 per set. The deposit shall be refunded for each set returned in reusable condition within ten days after bid opening.

Bids may be submitted on one original and use Proposal Forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license under the provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect (Engineer); the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

The project is being bid EXCLUDING SALES TAXES and requires the Contractor to comply with the requirements of Act 2013-205 which was signed into law on May 19, 2013. The Contractor and Owner will be required to apply for Certificates of Exemption with the Alabama Department of Revenue which will handle administration of the Certificates. The Contractor shall account for the tax savings on the Accounting of Sales Tax ABC Form C-3A-Sales Tax form included in the Specifications behind the Proposal form. Failure of the Contractor to complete this form and include it with their Proposal shall render the bid non-responsive.

The Contractor shall be responsible for paying the Division of Construction Management’s Permit Fee for construction. The Fee Calculation sheet is included in the specifications or contractors may visit the Division of Construction Management website to calculate the fee to be included in bid.

Performance Time: Project must be within 90 calendar days from the “Notice to Proceed”.

Awarding Authority:

John Mascia, Au. D, President

Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind

P.O. Box 698

Talladega, Alabama 35161

Architect:

Barganier Davis Williams Architects Associated

624 South McDonough Street

Montgomery, Alabama

Telephone: (334) 834-2038

BT07/27/2023

_______________________

SEALED BIDS

Bid Proposal for Various Goods and Services

Notice is hereby given by the City of Talladega that Sealed Bids will be accepted on or before 10:00 AM, Thursday, August 3, 2023, at the City of Talladega, located at 255 South Street West, Talladega, AL 35160, for the goods and services listed below. Bids will be opened and read in the Council Chambers of City Hall on the above-referenced date and time. Information Packets may be obtained by emailing requests to purchasing@talladega.com. Contact Renae Blackburn with any questions at 256-362-8186 ext. 1078 Monday thru Friday from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM.

Janitorial Supplies

Office Supplies

Police Uniforms

Fire Uniforms

Firefighter Personal Protective Equipment

Stone Products

Vehicle Maintenance

Water Treatment Chemicals

Water Construction Supplies

BT07/27/2023

________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION TO PROBATE WILL

IN THE MATTER OF

PROBATE COURT

WALKER COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF

TISHARRA CHIMERE GIBSON

CASE NO PC2022-268

TO: Saryah Shykel Hudson, Charla Gibson for Saryah Shykel Hudson, Kelly Johnneil Hudson, Charla Gibson for Kelly Johnneil Hudson, Deon LaKeil Harris, Jr., Charla Gibson for Deon LaKeil Harris, Jr., Deon LaKeil Harris, Sr. and all known and unknown next of kin of Tisharra Chimere Gibson, deceased.

You will hereby take notice, that on this day came and produced to the Court a paper writing, purporting to be the last will and testament of Tisharra Chimere Gibson, deceased, and moves the Court to admit the said will to Probate and Record.

You are notified to be and appear before me, at my office in the Court House Annex #2 of said County at 10:00 a.m., on the 31st day of August, 2023 when the motion will be considered, and show, if anything you have to allege, why said paper writing should not be admitted to Probate and Record, as the true last will and testament of said decedent Tisharra Chimere Gibson.

DONE this the 30th day of June, 2023.

A. Lee Tucker, Judge of Probate

BT07/27/2023

________________________

NOTICE

ORDINANCE NO. 3661

AN ORDINANCE ASSENTING TO THE ANNEXATION OF CERTAIN PROPERTY OR TERRITORY TO THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY SO AS TO ALTER, REARRANGE AND EXTEND THE CORPORATION LIMITS OF THE CITY OF BESSEMER, ALABAMA

WHEREAS, all of the owners of certain properties or territories hereinafter described did sign and file a written petition with the City Clerk of the City of Bessemer, Alabama requesting that said herein described properties or territories be annexed into the corporate limits of the City of Bessemer, Alabama; and

WHEREAS, the said petition filed with the City Clerk did include a legal description of said properties or territories together with a map of said properties or territories showing its relationship to the corporate limits of the City of Bessemer, Alabama; and

WHEREAS, said properties or territories described in the petition referred to above has been warranted by all of the owners of the properties or territories thereof to be contiguous to the corporate limits of the City of Bessemer located in Jefferson County, Alabama, and does not lie within the corporate limits of any other municipality as shown by the map attached thereto; and

WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Bessemer, Alabama, has determined that it is in the public interest that said properties be annexed into the City of Bessemer, Alabama; and

WHEREAS, said petitioners did request in their petition that the City of Bessemer adopt an ordinance assenting to such annexation and that the corporate limits of the City of Bessemer be extended and rearranged so as to embrace and include said properties or territories;

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF BESSEMER, ALABAMA, AS FOLLOWS:

1. That pursuant to the provisions of Subsection 11-42-20 et seq. of the Code of Alabama (1975), the Council hereby assents to the annexation of said properties or territories to the City of Bessemer, Alabama described as follows, to wit:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made a part of this Ordinance as if fully setout herein.

IS HEREBY ANNEXED TO THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF BESSEMER, ALABAMA, and that said properties or territories shall be and hereby is, made a part of the City of Bessemer, Alabama, upon the date of the publishing of this Ordinance.

2. That the above-described properties or territories are not within the corporate limits or police jurisdiction of another municipality and/or that the new corporate limits of the City of Bessemer, Alabama, does not lie at any point more than one-half the distance between the old corporate limits of the City and the corporate limits of any other municipality.

3. Pursuant to Act No. 604, as amended, of the 1976 Legislature, the Petitioner has agreed that if the territories described in this petition or part thereof are in any fire district organized under the law of the State of Alabama, an amount shall be paid to the fire district equal to six times the amount of dues that the owners of the territories being annexed paid to the fire district the preceding year, with said payment to be made by the owners; otherwise, as to the defaulting property owners, this petition/ordinance shall be null, void, and of no effect.

4. That the City Clerk of the City of Bessemer, Alabama, shall file a certified copy of this Ordinance in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, and that a copy of this Ordinance shall be forwarded to the Tax Assessor for Jefferson County, Alabama.

5. To the extent required by law, the City shall seek the requisite preclearance under the Federal Voting Rights Act, 42 U.S.C. § 1973c, to annex the herein described properties.

6. That there is excluded from the territories annexed pursuant to this Ordinance any portion of the territories described above which may be found to be the properties of any person, firm or corporation other than the petitioners or which may be found to lie in an area more than one-half the distance between the old corporate boundaries of the City of Bessemer, Alabama and the corporate boundaries of any other municipality and within an overlapping police jurisdiction of the City of Bessemer, Alabama, and any police jurisdiction of any municipality.

7. That a copy of this Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Bessemer, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 11th day of July 2023.

BT07/27/2023

_______________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals (One Copy) will be received by Alabama State University located at Physical Plant/Maintenance Office, 1301 West 5th Street, Montgomery, Alabama 36104, 2:00 p.m. local time August 17, 2023, for:

Interior Improvement to

G.W. Trenholm Building for

Alabama State University

Montgomery, Alabama

BDW Project No.: 2021-157

at which time they will be publicly opened and read.

A Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Physical Plant/Maintenance building located at the same address as listed above. Contractors bidding for this project shall be required to visit the site and examine all existing conditions prior to submitting their Proposal.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Alabama State University in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

The Contract Documents and Plans may be examined at the office of the Architect located at 624 South McDonough Street, Montgomery, Alabama 36104. Electronic images of the documents are available via the Architect’s Drop Box. It will be the Contractor’s, Sub-Contractor’s, Vendors, etc. responsibility to check the BDW Dropbox for Addendums, etc. related to the project. Send all RFI’s and request for the Dropbox link to the attention of Johnny Raines. Email: jraines@bdwarchitects.com.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

The project is being bid EXCLUDING SALES TAXES and requires the Contractor to comply with the requirements of Act 2013-205 which was signed into law on May 19, 2013. The Contractor and Owner will be required to apply for Certificates of Exemption with the Alabama Department of Revenue which will handle administration of the Certificates. The Contractor shall account for the tax savings on the Accounting of Sales Tax ABC Form C-3A-Sales Tax form included in the Specifications behind the Proposal form. Failure of the Contractor to complete this form and include it with their Proposal shall render the bid non-responsive.

The Contractor shall be responsible for paying the construction permit fee as per the Alabama Department of Finance/Division of Construction Management Permit Fee and Re-Inspection Fee Calculation Worksheet included in the Project Manual.

Contract Time: Project must be completed within 120 calendar days from the “Notice to Proceed”.

Scope of Work: Work will consist of the renovation of the existing Bathrooms on the first and second floors. Work also includes replacing the flooring and ceiling in the multi-Purpose Room on the second floor.

Awarding Authority:

Alabama State University

915 S. Jackson Street

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Architect:

Barganier Davis Williams Architects Associated

624 South McDonough Street

Montgomery, Alabama

Telephone: (334) 834-2038

BT07/27/2023

_______________________

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting proposals for Painting in the Rental Car area at the Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport. Copies of the RFQ can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybirmingham.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybirmingham.com. Deadline for proposals is August 10, 2023, no later than 2:00 pm Central time. Mandatory Site Visit is scheduled for Friday July 28, 2023, at 10 am CST in Meeting Room B located behind the escalators on the first floor.

BT07/27/2023

_______________________

REQUEST FOR QUOTES

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting quotes for two (2) Fortinet FortiGate 400F Hardware plus 3-year FortiCare Premium and Fortiguard United Threat Protection (UTP). Copies of the RFQ can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. Deadline for proposals is August 2, 2023, no later than 2:00 pm Central time.

BT07/27/2023

_______________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Angelo Della Manna on behalf of Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, Birmingham Laboratory, 2026 Valleydale Road, Hoover, AL 35244 until 4:00 PM Central Time, August 17, 2023. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at Angelo.DellaManna@adfs.alabama.gov and copied to hollys@bpa.net to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

NEW REGIONAL LABORATORY FACILITY

For The ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF FORENSIC SCIENCES DOTHAN, AL

LOCATED ADJACENT TO THE WIREGRASS PUBLIC SAFETY CENTER

DCM Project No.: 2022469

BPA Project No.: 031-22

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

Construction of an approximately 8,100 square foot single story laboratory facility in Dothan, Alabama. The project includes site work, utilities, building construction for administrative and laboratory spaces. Systems include but are not limited to plumbing, mechanical, electrical, fire alarm, and fire sprinkler.

B. PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre- qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractor’s license is to be included in pre- qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid/perform work for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, August 17, 2023 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about August 24, 2023.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon the pre- qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel & Associates 2805 Crescent Avenue

Birmingham, Alabama 35209 Mr. Russ Realmuto

Tele: 205-870-1876

Fax: 205-870-3058

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $300.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre- qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is September 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, 2026 Valleydale Road, Hoover, AL 35244. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Angelo Della Manna, Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, Birmingham Laboratory, 2026 Valleydale Road, Hoover, Alabama 35244, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on September 21, 2023 will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held August 29, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference. Meet at the site of the work. Adjacent to the Wiregrass Public Safety Center, 100 Public Safety Way, Dothan, AL 36303.

BT07/27/2023

_______________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals (One required) will be received from qualified General Contractors at the Montgomery County Commission Conference Room in the Montgomery County Courthouse Annex 3, 101 South Lawrence Street, Montgomery, Alabama 36104, until 2:00 p.m. local time Tuesday, August 29, 2023, for:

A New Flatwood Community Center

For The Montgomery County Commission

BDW Project No. 2023-108

at which time they will be publicly opened and read.

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at the Flatwood Recreation Center, located at 360 Williams Drive,

Montgomery, Alabama 36110 on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 10:00 AM.

Scope of work consists of providing design services for the re-building of the Flatwood Community Center. The building will be approximately 2900 square feet. The exterior will consist of CMU walls with cells filled with concrete with brick and stucco veneer. The spaces on the inside will be arranged within the same locations unless noted otherwise.

Bid Documents may be examined at the Office of the Montgomery County Administration Reception

area in the Montgomery County Courthouse Annex 3, 101 South Lawrence Street, Montgomery, Alabama

36104.

Electronic images of the documents are available by emailing the project Architect Johnny Raines at:

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Montgomery County Commission in an amount not less

than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the

bidder’s proposal to secure the bid for at least 30 days. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of

insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. A list of major sub-

contractors must accompany the low bidder within 24 hours.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All

bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General

Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975,

and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the

Architect (Engineer); the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current

license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner

reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s

judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

The project is being bid EXCLUDING SALES TAXES and requires the Contractor to comply with the requirements of Act 2013-205 which was signed into law on May 19, 2013. The Contractor and Owner will be required to apply for Certificates of Exemption with the Alabama Department of Revenue which will handle administration of the Certificates. The Contractor shall account for the tax savings on the Accounting of Sales Tax ABC Form C-3A-Sales Tax form included in the Specifications behind the Proposal form. Failure of the Contractor to complete this form and include with their Proposal shall render the bid non-responsive.

Project shall be completed within 240 calendar days.

The Montgomery County Commission is committed to increase participation by Minority and Women-Owned Businesses (M/WBs) in the procurement process in Montgomery County; to ensure equal opportunity for M/WBs to participate in the procurement process; to prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, disability, or veteran status in the procurement process; and to achieve a minimum of 30% participation by M/WBs in the awarding and execution of county contracts and to increase M/WBs participation in the bidding process.

Montgomery County Commission

Doug Singleton, Chairman

101 South Lawrence Street

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Architect:

Bargainer Davis Williams Architects Associated

624 South McDonough Street

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Telephone: (334) 834-2038

BT07/27/2023

_______________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the University of Montevallo at the Physical Plant Office in the

L Holland Floyd Building 75 College Drive, Montevallo, AL 35115 until 2 pm CDT August 23, 2023 for

PROCUREMENT, CONSTRUCTION, AND INSTALLATION OF TWO MANUFACTURED PRESS BOXES, ONE TO BE LOCATED AT THE LACROSSE FIELD AND TRACK ON CAMPUS AND ONE LOCATED AT THE SOCCER FIELDS ON CAMPUS at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to The University of Montevallo in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of:

Ben Hayes, Associate Director of Capital, University of Montevallo (bhayes@montevallo.edu, 205-665-6136)

and are available electronically beginning July 31, 2023 at: info@ccrarchitecture.com.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $250.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first 2 sets issued to each general contract bidder submitting a bonafide bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

An optional pre-bid conference will be held on Wednesday, August 9th, 2023, 2:00 P.M. CDT at Physical Plant Offices, University of Montevallo. General Contractors wishing to submit bids are encouraged to attend.

Awarding Authority: University of Montevallo

Architect: CCR Architecture & Interiors, Inc.

BT07/27/2023

_______________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

A vacancy presently exists on the Board of Directors of the Governmental Utilities Service Corporation. The City of Bessemer is accepting resumes from interested parties to fill the vacancy. Resumes should be submitted to the City Clerk, Wanda Taylor 1700 3rd Ave. North Bessemer, Alabama 35020. Resumes must be received on or before July 29, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

BT07/27/2023

_______________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF YORK COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

FAMILY LAW DIVISION

CIVIL ACTION – LAW

CORY H. FULLER : NO. 2020-FC-002142-02

PLAINTIFF,

vs

ROSHELL L. FULLER,

DEFENDANT,

ACTION IN DIVORCE

NOTICE

TO: Roshell L. Fuller

All persons interested may appear and show cause, if any they have, why the Divorce as set forth in the Divorce Complaint should not be granted.

If you wish to defend, you must enter a written appearance personally or by attorney and file your defenses or objections in writing with the court. You are warned that if you fail to do so the case may proceed without you and a judgment may be entered against you without further notice for the relief requested by the Plaintiff. You may lose money or property or other rights important to you.

YOU SHOULD TAKE THIS PAPER TO YOUR LAWYER AT ONCE. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE A LAWYER, GO TO OR TELEPHONE THE OFFICE SET FORTH BELOW. THIS OFFICE CAN PROVIDE YOU WITH INFORMATION ABOUT HIRING A LAWYER.

Lawyer Referral Service

York County Bar Association

(717) 854-8755

IF YOU CANNOT AFFORD TO HIRE A LAWYER, THIS OFFICE MAY BE ABLE TO PROVIDE YOU WITH INFORMATION ABOUT AGENCIES THAT MAY OFFER LEGAL SERVICES TO ELIGIBLE PERSONS AT A REDUCED FEE OR NO FEE.

David C. Schanbacher, Esquire

PA ID #48446

29 E. Philadelphia Street

York, PA 17401

(717) 848-3078

Attorney for Plaintiff

Official Note

The office shall be that designated by the court under Rule 1018.1.(c).

BT07/27/2023

_______________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

CIVIL DIVISION

INEZ FELTON,

Plaintiff,

V.

GOLDOME CREDIT CORPORATION, AND NATIONSCREDIT CONSUMER DISCOUNT COMPANY,

Defendant.

FILED ON BEHALF OF:

INEZ FELTON,

Plaintiff.

COUNSEL OF RECORD FOR THIS PARTY:

FRANKLIN L. ROBINSON, JR. 5907 PENN AVENUE

SUITE 200

PITTSBURGH, PA 15206

(412) 3693-6685

PA. ID. NO. 74464

INEZ FELTON, GD-21-001857

Plaintiff,

V.

GOLDOME CREDIT CORPORATION, AND NATIONSCREDIT CONSUMER DISCOUNT COMPANY,

Defendant.

NOTICE TO DEFEND AND CLAIM RIGHTS

You have been sued in court. If you wish to defend against the claims set forth in the following pages, you must take prompt action Within Twenty (20) days after this Complaint and Notice are served by entering a written appearance personally or by attorney and filing in writing with the Court your defenses or objections to the claims set forth against you. You are warned that if you fail to do so, the case my proceed without further notice for any money claimed in the Complaint or for any claim or relief requested by the Plaintiff. A judgment may also be entered against you for any other claim or relief requested in these papers by plaintiff. You may lose money or property or other rights important to you.

YOU SHOULD TAKE THIS PAPER TO YOUR LAWYER AT ONCE. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE A LAWYER OR CANNOT AFFORD ONE, GO TO OR TELEPHONE THE OFFICE SET FORTH BELOW TO FIND OUT WHERE YOU CAN GET LEGAL HELP.

Lawyer Referral Service

The Allegheny County Bar Association

920 City-County Building

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219

Telephone: (412) 261-0518

INEZ FELTON,

Plaintiff,

V.

GOLDOME CREDIT CORPORATION, AND NATIONSCREDIT CONSUMER DISCOUNT COMPANY,

Defendant.

GD-21-001857

COMPLAINT TO COMPEL DEFENDANT TO FILE DEED AFFECTING AN INTEREST IN

LAND TO QUIET TITLE

AND NOW, comes the Plaintiff, Inez Felton, by and through her attorney, Franklin L. Robinson, Jr., Esquire and files the foregoing Complaint to Compel Defendant to File Deed Affecting An Interest in Land to Quiet Title as follows:

Plaintiff is Inez Felton who resides at 8361 Vidette Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15206.

Defendant is Goldome Credit Corporation whose address is Two Perimeter Park, South Birmingham, Alabama 35243.

Defendant is Nationscredit Consumer Discount Company whose address 1155 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania 15017 whose address.

The property located at 603 Wilkinsburgh Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15221 is at Lot and Block 231-P-212.

The Plaintiff purchased the property on September 25, 1998 subject to a mortgage given to Nationscredit Consumer Discount Company and recorded in the office of the Recorder of Deeds of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania in Mortgage Book 18005 Page 367.

The amount of the mortgage was $60,933.60.

On July 16, 2012 Nations Credit Consumer Discount Company assigned the mortgage to Springleaf Financial Services of Pennsylvania, Inc. whose address is 601 NW 2nd Street, Evansville, Indiana, and recorded in Mortgage Book 41197, Page 590.

On September 25, 2015, Springleaf Financial Services of Pennsylvania, Inc. assigned the mortgage to Nationstar Mortgage, LLC whose address the mortgage is 4000 Horizon Way, Irving, Texas 75063 and recorded in Mortgage Book 45657, Page 304.

To date, the Plaintiff has become aware that the deed for the property located at 603 Wilkinsbug Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15221 is in the name of Goldome Credit Corporation at Deed Book Volume 7875, Page 531.

It is believed that Inez Felton paid the full amount secured by the mortgage to the Defendant.

Springleaf Financial Services of Pennsylvania, Inc. assigned the mortgage to Nationstar Mortgage, LLC who subsequently satisfied the mortgage of record on November 30, 2017 at Mortgage Book 48710, page 168.

The Defendant’s failure to transfer the Deed to the Plaintiff obscures Plaintiff’s title in the property.

As it appears by an official search, there has been no transfer of the Deed to the Plaintiff.

The Plaintiff requests that the Defendants transfer the deed for the property located at 603 Wilkinsbug Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15221 into her name to transfer ownership of the real property.

WHEREFORE, the Plaintiff, Inez Felton, prays as follows:

For a decree of this Court that Orders a deed for the real estate located at 603 Wilkinsburg Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15221 at Lot and Block 231-P-212 is transferred to the Plaintiff and deeded to the Plaintiff;

For a decree of this Court determining all adverse claims of Defendants, if any;

For said decree to declare and adjudge that Inez Felton owns absolutely and is entitled to the quiet and peaceful possession of the property and that Defendants and all persons claiming under them have no estate, right, title, lien or interest in or to said premises, and that title to the property be quieted in Inez Felton against all claims of Defendant and all persons claiming under them;

4. For a decree of this Court confirming that Inez Felton owns the real estate located at

603 Wilkinsburg Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15221 at Lot and Block 231-P212.

RESPECTFULLY SUBMITTED,

FRANKLIN L. ROBINSON, JR.

ATTORNEY AT LAW

5907 PENN AVENUE

SUITE 200

PITTSBURGH, PA 15206

(412) 3693-6685

VERIFICATION

I, Inez Felton, hereby acknowlege that I am the Plantiff; that I have read the foregoing COMPLAINT TO COMPEL DEFENDANT TO FILE DEED AFFECTING AN INTEREST IN LAND TO QUIET TITLE and the facts contained therein are true and correct to the best of my knowledge, information and belief. I understand that any false

statements herein are made subject to penalities of 18 PA.C.S. Section 4904, relating to unsworn falsifications

to authorities.

8/13/22 Inez Felton

BT07/27/2023

_______________________

( Use both Housing Authority Logo and Equal Housing Logo )

PUBLIC NOTICE

Jefferson County Housing Authority is developing its Annual Agency Plan, Capital Fund Program budgets, and related documents for Fiscal Year beginning January 1, 2024, in compliance with current HUD regulations. It is available for review at the Housing Authority’s office located at 3700 Industrial Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35217. The office is open 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM Monday through Thursday, by appointment only. A Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Housing Authority’s office.

BT07/27/2023

_______________________

( Use Both Housing Authority and Equal Housing Logo

PUBLIC HOUSING APPLICATIONS

Will be taken at

JEFFERSON COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY

2100 STONEY BROOK LANE

FULTONDALE, ALABAMA 35068

(205) 841-2595

Beginning July 31- August 14, 2023, you may PICK UP a Public Housing Application on Monday thru Thursday, 8:00A.M. to 4:00 P.M. from the Jefferson County Housing Authority’s Fultondale Office at 2100 Stoney Brook Lane, Fultondale, AL 35068. You can also print an application from the website JCHA.COM.

DO NOT MAIL/FAX YOUR APPLICATION.

You must call to schedule an appointment to return your application @ (205) 841-2595. Please do not leave more than one message.

WE WILL NOT BE ABLE TO SEE YOU WITHOUT ALL DOCUMENTATION LISTED BELOW THAT APPLIES TO YOUR FAMILY. ALL MEMBERS 18 YEARS AND OLDER MUST BE AT APPOINTMENT WHEN RETURNING THE APPLICATION .

Must be 19 years of age to apply.

• State Driver’s License, State ID or Military ID for each household member 18 years and older.

• (We cannot accept an application without proper ID or an expired ID)

• Birth Certificates for each family member, No copies, originals ONLY

• Social Security Cards for each family member No Copies, originals ONLY

• Marriage Certificates and/or Divorce Decree, Statement of Separation (whichever applies)

• Name and mailing address of current employer AND 2 CHECK STUBS

• Verification of current income (SS, SSI, TANF, Food Stamps, Child Support, Unemployment, etc)

• Name and address of current childcare provider

• Correct names and addresses of current and former Landlords, for the past 2 years.

• The name on your birth certificate and social security card must match or you must provide documentation of the name change.

BT07/27/2023

_______________________

MISCELLANEOUS

________________________