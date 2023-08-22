Birmingham Housing Authority Unveils Central Phone Number for Section 8 Calls

habd.org

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) on Monday launched the Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) Call Center to help reduce long wait times and delays and meet Birmingham’s high demand of current and prospective Section 8 program participants and landlords.

Those interested in the program will be able to call one phone number – (205) 974-4440 – and speak to a live representative without extended wait times or leaving a voicemail.

In the past few years, the demand for HABD’s Section 8 program – which serves more than 6,000 households and over 1,000 private landlords – has outpaced both available funding and HABD’s ability to be fully staffed. As a result, residents and landlords have faced wait times and delays.

The Housing Choice Voucher Call Center will operate in partnership with Gilson Housing Partners, a national provider of software and operational support in the affordable housing industry. Representatives will be able to inform callers of waitlist status, explain program processes like inspections or applications, and provide needed forms and documents by email or text.

“The creation of the Housing Choice Voucher Call Center is another step we’re taking to streamline services for our Section 8 program participants and landlords,” said HABD President and CEO Dontrelle Young Foster. “The services we provide through the Section 8 program are critical, and we value the relationships we have with program participants and landlords. This new partnership with Gilson Housing Partners will help us in our efforts to strengthen those relationships and better serve Birmingham residents.”

