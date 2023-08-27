Birmingham Volunteers Launch Campaign Offering Solution to Global Issues

jw.org

Kyra Viator smiled brightly and checked her tablet before knocking on her first door of the day. She has something important to discuss with her neighbors and she will gladly leave digital or printed information, if they are interested. Viator is campaigning, but not for herself or another person.

The Birmingham, Alabama resident is one of nearly 9 million Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide who are volunteering in a global campaign to bring attention to the universal solution by a better government: God’s Kingdom.

At a time when political reform is on the minds of many people, the Witnesses will feature a special edition of “The Watchtower” magazine, available in over 780 languages in print and online, with the theme “What Is God’s Kingdom?”

Local volunteers from Birmingham will distribute this timely magazine during the month of September.

“I’m excited about bringing this message of hope by sharing this special magazine with my neighbors,” Viator said. “It offers a real solution, God’s Kingdom, and I think everyone will appreciate this message.”

Throughout the centuries, millions of Jesus’ followers have prayed the words “thy Kingdom come” but wonder what those words mean. The Witnesses’ special-edition magazine will reference key Bible passages. Designed to appeal to both new and experienced Bible readers, the articles provide clear and simple explanations for these questions:

Why Do We Need God’s Kingdom?

When Will God’s Kingdom Rule the Earth?

What Will God’s Kingdom Accomplish?

“It’s no secret that many people feel we need better rulership, but few can agree on how to achieve this,” said Clarence Fortune, spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “The good news is, Jesus will be the perfect ruler who can and will solve all the problems we are facing here on earth. Our campaign will bring this much-needed message of hope to our communities.”

A free digital copy of this special issue of “The Watchtower,” as well as information about the activities of Jehovah’s Witnesses, is available at jw.org. The Witnesses’ official website offers practical Bible-based content for people of all ages and beliefs in over 1,070 languages.

