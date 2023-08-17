People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

Welcome Film Makers and Visitors to Birmingham for the Sidewalk Film Fest! Check it out …around town!

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**DUCKEY NEPTUNE, VITAL HUMOR & DREW YOUNG THOMAS at The Nick.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR-Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**KEYS featuring DEE HILL at Perfect Note.

**ZYX with BLOOD MOON RIOT & BUGWHORE at The Nick.

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8-11 p.m. EVERY FIRST FRIDAY, at 7611 First Avenue North with OBEAH, NINO BLACKNEZ, and hosted by TMBUK DA POET.

**RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**MOUNTAIN BROOK MARKET DAY, 8 a.m. in Mountain Brook Village.

**FAMILY YOGA IN THE GARDENS, 9 – 10 a.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**MONTHLY MOSS ROCK MEDICINAL PLANT WALK, 10 a.m. at Moss Rock Preserve Boulder Fields in Hoover.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Safe room Lounge Bar.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**JODECI with SWV & DRU HILL at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre.

**SADEYES, JOMIE, LIL XTRA, DEMPSEY HOPE and DAYS TO WASTE at The Nick.

**NEW BLUES VS OLD BLUES featuring DENNIS MITCHELL at Perfect Note.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**SUNDAY/HAPPY HOUR, 2-5 p.m. at Sidewalk Film Fest.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY WITH SAXOPHONIST VES MARABLE at Perfect Note.

**SUNDAY TUNES WITH JOE BRANTLEY at The Nick.

**VIRGINIA MAN & WHEELERS at The Nick.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**Sidewalk Film Fest starts today.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hours introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**TITO’S TUESDAY at Dirty Ash’s 8 p.m. with DAVID TALLEY IV.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**50 CENT “THE FINAL LAP TOUR 2023” with BUSTA RHYMES AND JEREMIAH at Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre.

**DEVON ALLMAN & DONAVON FRANKENREITER at Iron City.

WEDNESDAY…

**VESTAVIA HILLS FARMERS MARKET, every Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Scout Square.

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**RAVEN BLACK WITH LIVING DEAD GIRL AND OWLS & ALIENS at The Nick.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**HOME FOR THE DAY AND CLOSE ENOUGH at The Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE with T&B DIVA DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.

**HOTEL BURGUNDY WITH NEUTRAL SNAP & FENTS at The Nick.

**UP ALL NIGHT – A ONE DIRECTION DANCE PARTY WITH DJ CAMEL CRUSH at Iron City.

IT’S 2023! NEWS TO USE…IN ALABAMA…

SPOTLIGHT –

**KELLIE CLARK – Birmingham’s own Kellie Clark is now managing director and leading the program Prosper Healthtech Accelerator for making Birmingham a center of health technology solutions through investments in community engagements, talent and entrepreneurship. CONGRATULATIONS Kellie!

SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL VOLUNTEERS NEEDED…

**Looking for something to do August 21-27. Volunteers for the Sidewalk Film Festival receive perks, benefits and more. Sign up to volunteer at volunteer@sidewalkfest.com.

FOR CHILDREN…

**KIDS KASINO, Saturday, 6-10 p.m. at YWCA Central Alabama for an evening of fun, laughter and a whole lot of giving back with casino games, mouth-watering hors d’oeuvres and a fantastic atmosphere. There is FREE childcare. This event benefits the YWCA Central Alabama’s Child Development Center. Special guest is GRAHAM BOETTCHER. Get your tickets at kidskasino.swell.gives. Make a difference in the lives of children who need our support the most.

FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS…

**BE A READING TUTOR at Stairbirmingham.org.

**WE CAFÉ at URBAN MINISTRY, 1229 Cotton Avenue, SW., every Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Monday – Sausage, Green Beans & Potatoes and Rolls, Thursday – Chef’s Anniversary Cookout, Wednesday – Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Salad and Rolls, Thursday – Apprentice’s Choice and Friday – Turkey Sandwiches and Chips.

THINGS TO DO IN AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER…around the state…

FOR MUSIC LOVERS…

**AUGUST 26-27 – TASTE OF 4TH AVENUE JAZZ FESTIVAL.

**SEPTEMBER 1 – HARDY “The Mockingbird & THE CROW Fall Tour” with LAINEY WILSON & CYLAN MARLOWE at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre.

**SEPTEMBER 9 – COUNCIL OF ELDERS COMMITTEE SUMMONS at The Crescent Cultural Community Center.

**SEPTEMBER 23 – GROVER WASHINGTON, JR. TRIBUTE BAND at the Montgomery Jazz Fest at the Riverwalk Amphitheater.

IN MONTGOMERY at the Riverwalk Amphitheater… (I see you PERRY VARNER, all over the place!!!)

Here you go…AFTERGLOW CONCERT SERIES… 9 p.m. – midnight with food trucks and vendors. FREE!

**AUGUST 31- STEPHANIE MILLS and YOUNG JOC with DJ KILL SWITCH.

**SEPTEMBER 1 – SILK, MGM SOUL COLLECTIVE and DJ ALI.

**SEPTEMBER 2 – JOE SOULED OUT GROOVE and DJ.

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**NAPPY ROOTS: A TRANSATLANTIC STORY OF HAIR, STRUGGLE, AND LIBERATION through December 30, 2023.

FOR FOODIES, FARMERS MARKETS AND HEALTHY FOOD LOVERS…

**AUGUST – WEST HOMEWOOD FARMER’S MARKET, 160 Oxmoor Road in Homewood.

**D6 SUMMER FARMERS’ MARKET, EVERY 2nd Saturday, through August, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Park with fresh fruits, vegetables, breads, honey, jams.

AT MACEDONIA 17th STREET BAPTIST CHURCH…

**CELEBRATING 138 YEARS – The Macedonia 17th Street Baptist Church, 1405 13th Ave. No. (Fountain Heights) will be celebrating its 138th Anniversary & Homecoming, August 27th, beginning with Church School at 10 a.m. The Guest Proclaimer at the 11 a.m. hour will be Rev. Chris Erskine. Theme: “Our Church Will Prevail.” Rev. Dr. T.E. Hunter, Pastor, Sis. Maria Davis, Chairlady. Help Macedonia celebrate 138 years.

AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

COMING SOON!!!…

**OCTOBER 6 – MAXWELL with MUSIQ SOULCHILD & LEELA JAMES at Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

