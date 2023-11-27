As Temps Plunge, Birmingham to Open Warming Stations on Monday, 27th and Tuesday, 28th

birminghamal.gov

As temperatures are expected to fall below freezing, the City of Birmingham, along with Jimmie Hale Mission, will open its warming station from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, and again on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Those needing warm shelter can come to the Jimmie Hale Mission, located at 3420 2nd Ave North. Food will be provided.

Even though sunshine returns Monday after a rainy Sunday, so do much colder temperatures. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs reaching only the mid-40s to the upper 50s.

Tuesday will be sunny and dry, with slightly warmer temperatures for some. Highs will be in the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

Those needing transportation to the shelter can be picked up at Brother Bryan Park, 2100 Magnolia Ave. South; Faith Chapel Care Center, 921 2nd Ave. North; Linn Park, 20th St. North; and the Boutwell Auditorium, 1930 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd.

