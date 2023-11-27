How to Get Tickets to Disney’s ‘Heroes and Villains’ Exhibit at Birmingham Museum of Art

How to Get Tickets to Disney’s ‘Heroes and Villains’ Exhibit at Birmingham...

The Birmingham Times

Tickets are now on sale for “Heroes and Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume,” the upcoming exhibition at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

The showcase opens on Feb. 17, 2024, and will run through Aug. 18.

Comprised of 70 costumes spanning nearly half a century, this captivating show takes visitors on a journey into the enchanting worlds of Disney, highlighting the innovative ways some of the iconic characters are brought to life through the artistry and imagination of their costumes.

“The BMA is proud to work with Disney on our first major exhibition in nearly a decade, which will offer Birmingham a rare first-hand look at famous costumes that are a crucial part of Disney’s incomparable storytelling,” said Graham C. Boettcher, R. Hugh Daniel Director of the Birmingham Museum of Art. “We are grateful to our presenting sponsor PNC for making this once-in-a-lifetime show possible for our community.”

Tickets are available on the Birmingham Museum of Art website. Patrons may purchase tickets for days in February through August. Admission is $30, $25 for seniors (age 65 and up), and $20 for ages 14 to 20. Admission is free for children ages 3 and under.

“Heroes and Villains” made its debut in 2019 at the D23 Expo, the multiday showcase presented by D23: The Official Disney Fan Club. The Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle was the first venue to host the exhibition outside of the expo. The Henry Ford Museum in Detroit housed the exhibit from 2022 to January 2023.

For updated information on hours, tickets, and more, please visit the museum’s website at www.artsbma.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

