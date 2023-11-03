ASFA to Host Admissions Open House on Sat. Nov. 4

By Sym Posey

The Birmingham Times

On Saturday, November 4th, The Alabama School of Fine Arts (ASFA) will host its Admissions Open House beginning at 9 a.m. on campus for prospective students interested in learning about furthering their education and how to apply. Students are enrolled in grades 7th – 12th.

The school is located at 1800 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Boulevard, Birmingham, AL 35203

“Students always audition the year before they want to enroll in our school,” said Jaronda Little, ASFA Admission and Outreach officer. Adding, “We are looking for highly capable, talent students, who not only like the arts, but are passionate about singing, dancing, acting, or playing an instrument.”

As the state’s only middle and high school for students interested in intensive specialty focused education, ASFA’s mission as a diverse community of explorers is to “nurture impassioned students by guiding and inspiring them to discover and fulfill their individual creative abilities in an atmosphere distinguished by the fusion of fact and feeling, risk and reward, art and science, school and society”.

ASFA is a state- funded public school, the only tuition- free school for arts and science serving the entire state. Students can focus on creative writing, dance, math-science, music, theatre arts, and visual arts. The school offers comprehensive core academic classes. The school operates under its own enabling legislation, policies, and procedures, guided by a state-appointed Board of Trustees, under whom serves a staff of more than 100 full and part-time administrators, teachers, and support workers.

For more information, please visit, https://www.asfa.k12.al.us/home

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

