HBCU Roundup: Tuskegee (6-1) at Miles (5-2) in tough SIAC matchup on Sat.

By Donald Hunt

For The Birmingham Times

Miles College will close out its 2023 campaign hosting Tuskegee University on Saturday, Nov. 4 with a kickoff set for 4 p.m. The Golden Bears (6-3 overall, 5-2 league) will lean on their defense to keep the Golden Tigers (7-2 overall, 6-1 league) from making some big plays offensively.

Miles College is led by cornerbacks Chris Ware and Jamarius Brown in the secondary. Ware leads the team with 29 total tackles, 25 solo stops, three tackles-for-loss and one sack. Brown has 24 total and 17 solo tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one interception.

Tuskegee’s offense showcases running back Johnny Morris and wide receiver Antonio Meeks. Morris is the team’s leading rusher with 81 carries for 489 yards and seven touchdowns. Meeks has 32 receptions for 623 yards and four TDs.

This should be a great Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) matchup.

In the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Alabama State (4-3 overall, 3-2 league), coming off of a Magic City Classic victory over rival Alabama A&M University will face Grambling State (4-4 overall, 3-2 league) on Saturday, Nov. 4 in the Port City Classic in Mobile, AL. The kickoff will be at 4 p.m.

The Hornets have won three straight.

In other action in the SWAC, Alabama A&M (4-4 overall, 2-3 league) will host Florida A&M (7-1 overall, 6-0 league) on Saturday. The kickoff is at 1 p.m. FAMU is one of the best teams in the country among historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). They are also in first place in the SWAC East.

SIAC Standings

Conference Overall

Benedict College 7-0 9-0

Tuskegee University 6-1 7-2

Fort Valley State 6-1 7-2

Allen University 5-2 6-2

Miles College 5-2 6-3

Albany State 5-2 5-4

Edward Waters 5-3 5-4

Central State 3-4 4-5

Kentucky State 2-5 3-6

Savannah State 1-6 2-7

Lane College 1-6 1-8

Morehouse College 0-7 0-9

Clark Atlanta 0-7 0-9

SIAC Schedule for Saturday, Nov. 4

Albany State at Fort Valley State 2 p.m. Columbus, GA

Central State at Kentucky State 12 p.m. Frankfort, KY

Allen University at Benedict College 2 p.m. Columbia, SC

Morehouse College at Clark Atlanta 2 p.m. Atlanta, GA

Savannah State at Lane College 3 p.m. Jackson, TN

Tuskegee University at Miles College 4 p.m. Fairfield, AL

Virginia University of Lynchburg at Edward Waters 6 p.m. Jacksonville, FL

SWAC Standings

SWAC East

Conference Overall

Florida A&M 6-0 7-1

Jackson State 4-2 6-3

Alabama State 3-2 4-3

Alabama A&M 2-3 4-4

Bethune-Cookman 1-5 2-7

Mississippi Valley State 1-5 1-8

SWAC West

Southern 4-1 5-3

Alcorn State 4-1 5-3

Grambling State 3-2 4-4

Prairie View A&M 3-2 3-5

Texas Southern 1-4 2-6

Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0-5 1-7

SWAC Schedule

Thursday, Nov. 2

Bethune-Cookman 20, Mississippi Valley State 7

Saturday, Nov. 4

Florida A&M at Alabama A&M 1 p.m. Huntsville, AL

Southern at Alcorn State 2 p.m. Lorman, MS

Texas Southern at Jackson State 2 p.m. Jackson, MS

Grambling State at Alabama State 4 p.m. Mobile, AL

Game of the Week: Tuskegee University at Miles College 4 p.m. Fairfield, AL

