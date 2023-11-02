November 2, 2023

_____________________________

Employment

MARKETING INTERN

BJCC, is recruiting for Marketing Intern for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

Controller

Director, Assessment and Accreditation

Administrative Assistant (Part-time)

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2023-902825

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JAMES E. DAVIS; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on August 14, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 9, and the West 15 feet of Lot 8, Block A, according to the survey of Fountain Heights Land Company as recorded in Map Book 4,Page 51, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018022851 as follows: LOT 9 & W 15 FT LOT 8 BLK A FOUNTAIN HGTS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-3-006-011.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 30, 2023, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:15 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-902819

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: DELORES MARTIN; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on August 14, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 18 and 19, Block 46, according to the survey of South Highlands of East Lake as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 66 and 67, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2021001886 as follows: LOTS 18 & 19 BLK 46 SO HGLDS OF EAST LAKE

and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-11-4-021-002.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 30, 2023, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:15 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-902828

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WONDER INC.; MAXINE MOORE; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on August 14, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The West 30 feet of Lot 5 and the East 20 feet of Lot 6, in Block A, according to the survey of Fountain Heights as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 51, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019111380 as follows: W 30 FT LOT 5 & E 20 FT LOT 6 BLK A FOUNTAIN HGTS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-3-006-014.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for December 12, 2023, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-902834

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: EARNEST WHETSTONE; C & C INVESTMENT PROPERTIES, L.L.C.; LVNV FUNDING, LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on August 14, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Part of the SE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 26, Township 17, Range 3 West, described as follows: Begin at a point where the South line of 12th Court formerly Alta Avenue intersects the West line of 12th Street (formerly Joy Street) run thence South along the West line of 12th Street 100 feet to the point of beginning; thence continue South along the West line of said street 40 feet to an alley, thence West along the North line of said alley 100 feet; thence North, parallel with said street 40 feet; thence East 100 feet to the point of beginning.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019111623 as follows: P O B 100 FTS OF THE S W INTER OF 12TH CT N & 12TH ST N TH S 40 FT ALG ST TO ALLEY TH W 100 FT TH N 40 FT TH E 100 FT TO P O B SECT 26 TWSP 17S RANGE 3 WEST

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-3-008-012.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for December 8, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-902833

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JOHNNY L. SHEFFIELD; RODERICK J. GRIGGS; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on August 14, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The West 30 feet of Lot 2 and the East 45 feet of Lot 3, Block 1, Survey of Fountain Heights, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 51, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019029683 as follows: W 30 FT LOT 2 AND E 45 FT LOT 3 BLK A FOUNTAIN HGTS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-3-006-016.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for December 8, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-902982

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JERRY HOOVER; JANE STANLEY; ALFA MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY; J. T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on August 24, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on October 4, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on November 16, 2023 at 9:45 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1606 13th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-2-007-003.000 a/k/a 0122002620070030000000

Legal Description: The South 36.75 feet of Lot 16 and the North 10 feet of Lot 17, according to the Survey of Gurleyville, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 124, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, Birmingham Division, except that part of subject property conveyed to the State of Alabama, by deed recorded in Real Volume 232, Page 309, in said Probate Office a/k/a COMM AT NW INT 16TH AVE N 13TH ST N THENCE N 86.7S FT TO POB THENCE W 135TH FT N 13S FT NE 45S FT E 122S FT S 48.8 FT TO BEG BEING PART OF LOTS 16 17 GURLEYVILLE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 16th day of October, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-903385

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ANTHONY J. ALEXANDER; WILLIAM MAYOU; A & D ENTERPRISES, LLC; COMMUNITY LOAN SERVICING, LLC (FORMERLY BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,) ALFA MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANYJERRY HOOVER; JANE STANLEY; ALFA MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY; J. T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 24, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on October 4, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 8, 2023 at 10:15 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1441 18th Street SW, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 29-00-16-2-014-008.000 a/k/a 0129001620140080000000

Legal Description: Lot 11, Block 5, according to the Survey of West End Highlands, as recorded in Map Book 18, Page 26, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 11 BLK 5 WEST END HGLDS

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 16th day of October, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-903294

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: THADDIES HARRIS; CATHERINE M. HARRIS; JAMES L. DOUGLAS, JR.; J. T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 18, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on October 4, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 12, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1320 1st W, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 29-00-04-2-026-012.000 a/k/a 0129000420260120000000

Legal Description: Lot 3, Block 17, according to the Survey of Compton Rising, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 83, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 3 BLK 17 COMPTON RISING

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 16th day of October, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given

that Stateline Mechanical, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for HVAC Improvements for the Midfield HS, Career Tech & Rutledge MS at 1600 High School Rd, Midfield, AL 35228, for the State of Alabama and the City of Midfield and the County of Jefferson, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify McKee & Associates Architects, Inc. 631 S Hull St, Montgomery, AL 36104

Stateline Mechanical, LLC (Contractor)

1130 County Road 438

Woodland, AL 36280

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Bennett Building, contractor, has completed the Contract for New Jumbotron for Pelham HS Pelham, AL for Pelham City BOE & have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects during this period.

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc. has completed the Contract for Gwin Elementary School HVAC

Replacement Phase 2 at Gwin Elementary School for the State of Alabama and the City of Hoover, Owners,

and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials,

or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Bernhard TME,

3332 Old Montgomery Highway, Suite 103, Birmingham, AL 35209, Architect.

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc.

3100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N

Birmingham, AL 35203

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In Accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Flowmotion Trail Builders LLC has completed the Contract to construct an XCO Course Project for The University of Montevallo, Owner, and have made request for ﬁnal settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify: University of Montevallo, 75 College Drive, Station 6131, Montevallo, AL 35115,

telephone 205-665-6131.

Flowmotion Trail Builders LLC

75 Scarborough Lane

Anniston, AL 36207

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that J.T. Harrison Construction Co., Inc., Contractor, 5870 Charlie Shirley Road, Northport, AL 35473, has completed the Contract for the Alteration of North Pavilion 6th Floor CT#3 Equipment Replacement at 1802 6th Avenue S., Birmingham, AL 35233 for The Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama for the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner, and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birchfield Penuel & Associates, Architect.

ORDER OF NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

DOCKET NUMBER: 2377CV00359

Trial Court of Massachusetts, The Superior Court

CASE NAME: Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust

vs.

Aimee Sanford et al

RE: Sanford, Joseph

WHEREAS a civil action has been begun against you in our Superior Court by Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust wherein it is seeking to; Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust (hereinafter “BONY Mellon”), the foreclosing mortgagee is currently holding surplus funds that it wishes to pay into the Court so that the Court can determine who is entitled to the surplus funds. BONY Mellon further request that it be discharged from any further obligation involving this matter. We COMMAND YOU if you intend to make any defense, that on 11/16/2023 or within such further time as the law allows you do cause your written pleading to be filed in the office of the Clerk of Court named above, in said Commonwealth, and further that you defend against said suit according to law if you intend any defense, and that you do and receive what the Court shall order and adjudge therein. Hereof fail not, at your peril, or as otherwise said suit may be adjudged and orders entered in your absence. It appearing to this Court that no personal service of the Complaint has been made on the defendant a deputy sheriff having made a return on the summons that after diligent search he can find no one upon whom he can lawfully make service, a copy of which is hereto attached and made part of this notice, it is ORDERED that notice of this suit be given to them by publishing, once a week for three successive weeks, the last publication to be at least 20-days before said return day in the:

Newspaper: Citronelle Call News &Birmingham Times

City/ Town: City of Lawrence

DATE ISSUED: 10/05/2023

Thomas H. Driscoll, Jr., Clerk of Courts, Essex County

CLERK OF COURTS/ ASST. CLERK

COURT NAME & ADDRESS: Essex County Superior Court – Lawrence, 43 Appleton Way Lawrence, MA 01841

ORDER OF NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

DOCKET NUMBER: 2377CV00359

Trial Court of Massachusetts, The Superior Court

CASE NAME: Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust

vs.

Aimee Sanford et al

RE: Kane, Steven James

WHEREAS a civil action has been begun against you in our Superior Court by Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust wherein it is seeking to; Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust (hereinafter “BONY Mellon”), the foreclosing mortgagee is currently holding surplus funds that it wishes to pay into the Court so that the Court can determine who is entitled to the surplus funds. BONY Mellon further request that it be discharged from any further obligation involving this matter. We COMMAND YOU if you intend to make any defense, that on 11/16/2023 or within such further time as the law allows you do cause your written pleading to be filed in the office of the Clerk of Court named above, in said Commonwealth, and further that you defend against said suit according to law if you intend any defense, and that you do and receive what the Court shall order and adjudge therein. Hereof fail not, at your peril, or as otherwise said suit may be adjudged and orders entered in your absence. It appearing to this Court that no personal service of the Complaint has been made on the defendant a deputy sheriff having made a return on the summons that after diligent search he can find no one upon whom he can lawfully make service, a copy of which is hereto attached and made part of this notice, it is ORDERED that notice of this suit be given to them by publishing, once a week for three successive weeks, the last publication to be at least 20-days before said return day in the:

Newspaper: Citronelle Call News &Birmingham Times

City/ Town: City of Lawrence

DATE ISSUED: 10/05/2023

Thomas H. Driscoll, Jr., Clerk of Courts, Essex County

CLERK OF COURTS/ ASST. CLERK

COURT NAME & ADDRESS: Essex County Superior Court – Lawrence, 43 Appleton Way Lawrence, MA 01841

CASE NO. CV-2023-900654

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA BESSEMER DIVISION

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

CASE NO.: CV-2023-900654

THE GENERAL RETIREMENT

SYSTEM FOR EMPLOYEES OF

JEFFERSON COUNTY,

PLAINTIFF,

v.

AMIE M. SUITS; FICTITIOUS

DEFENDANTS 1-10 being those

persons or entities who hold the

funds of GRS sought herein,

DEFENDANTS.

In accordance with Rule 4.3, Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure, notice is hereby given to Defendant Amie M. Suits, whose whereabouts are unknown, that a civil Complaint has been filed by The General Retirement System for Employees of Jefferson County in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Bessemer Division (Case No.: 68-CV-2023-900654). The Complaint alleges counts for Money Had and Received and Unjust Enrichment for money mistakenly paid by Plaintiff to Defendant as a result of Defendant’s fraud. Plaintiff has made a demand for judgment in favor of Plaintiff in the amount of $41,289.99, plus interest, reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs.

Defendant is hereby notified that she is required to answer the Complaint within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this Notice or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against her in Case No. 68-CV-2023-900654, Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Bessemer Division.

Contact Information for Plaintiff’s Attorney: Daniel L. Tiede, Sewell Sewell Beard, LLC,

1841 Second Avenue, Suite 214, Jasper, Alabama 35501. Telephone: (205) 544-2350.

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The Jefferson County Commission will receive bids for the ROSEDALE SIDEWALK IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT (CD21-03L-M05-RSI) at Room A-420 meeting room of the Jefferson County Courthouse until 10:00 a.m. local time on November 17, 2023, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Any bid to be delivered by hand or mail prior to the above time or at a different place shall be at the full risk of the bidder. Such bids may be delivered or mailed to the Jefferson County Department of Community Services, at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. If for any reason such bid does not reach Room A-420 meeting room of the Jefferson County Courthouse prior to the opening, it may be rejected. No bids shall be accepted after the time stated for receipt of bids.This requirement shall not be waived.

All bids must be submitted on bid forms furnished, or copy thereof, and must be in a sealed envelope. The outside of the envelope should contain the following:

(1) “SEALED BID”; (2) “DO NOT OPEN”; (3) PROJECT NAME AND NUMBER; (4) PROJECT OFFICER: “Alfonso Holt”; (5) CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS; (6) ALABAMA GENERAL CONTRACTORS LICENSE NUMBER (7) DUNS #.

Bids are invited upon the following work, but not limited to, as follows:

Construction of a sidewalk along 26th Avenue S and Central Avenue, and items required for the construction of a sidewalk.

Bids must be accompanied by a certified check or bank draft payable to the order of Jefferson County, Alabama negotiable U.S. Government Bonds (at par value) or a satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the bidder and an acceptable surety, in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total of the bid amount but not to exceed $10,000.00, for the construction of Rosedale Sidewalk Improvements Project (CD21-03L-M05-RSI).

The bid security is to become the property of the owner in the event that: (1) the bidder fails to meet any of the qualifications required in the bid specifications stated herein; (2) the bidder misrepresents or falsifies any information required to be provided by the owner; (3) for any reason that the bidder fails to qualify, causing his bid to be withdrawn or rejected and such withdrawal or rejection results in delay or substantial additional expense to the owner; (4) the contract and bond are not executed within the time set forth, as liquidated damages for the delay and additional expense of the owner caused thereby.

Bid documents are on file and will be available for examination at the JEFFERSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY SERVICES, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203; at the BIRMINGHAM CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY AUTHORITY, 601 37th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222; at the Office of Sentell Engineering Inc.639 Black Bears Way, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35401.

General Contractor Bidders may obtain one (1) sets of hard copy drawings for each project and specifications from the Printer upon receipt of check in the amount of $75.00 per set made payable to TuscaBlue and by calling them at (205) 752-9825. General Contractors will then be placed on Official Bidders List. Additional sets of drawings/ specifications and digital copies will be available to General Contractors for purchase directly from the documents printer: TuscaBlue, 2806 Greensboro Ave., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401. Addenda and other proposal information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the Engineer and on the Official Bidders List. Release of contract documents to the bidder does not imply acceptance of the bidder’s qualifications by the Owner or Engineer.

General Contractors who obtain drawings and wish to withdraw from the Bidders List must do so in writing to the office of the Engineer prior to the bid date.

Bids received from General Contractors who are not on the Official Bidders List may not be accepted or opened. Sentell Engineering makes no guarantee for plans and specifications obtained by Contractors and Vendors from sources other than the printed contract documents provided by their firm. Contractors and Vendors who base their pricing from contract documents obtained from other electronic sources, either in part or whole, do so at their own risk.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof, issued either with the original contract documents or by addendum. General Contractors shall not use Proposal Forms other than those provided in the contract documents.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975. The Bidder must display current General Contractor’s License Number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered, or it will not be considered by the Engineer or Owner. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Bidders are advised that submitted bids bind the bidders to the “Bid Conditions Setting Forth Affirmative Action Requirements for all Non‑Exempt Federal and Federally‑assisted Construction Contracts to be awarded in Jefferson, Shelby and Walker Counties, Alabama, “also known as the Birmingham Hometown Plan.

Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages as set forth in the contract documents must be paid on this project, and that the contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, sex, age, religion, national origin, disability, or veteran status.

All bidders be advised that this contract is subject to Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development act of 1968, as amended, (12 USC l701U) which if it is in excess of $100,000, requires that to the “greatest extent feasible”, opportunities for training and employment be given lower income residents of the project area and contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to business concerns which are: (1) 51 percent or more owned by section 3 residents; or (2) Whose permanent, full-time employees include persons, at least 30 percent of whom are currently section 3 residents, or within three years of the date of first employment with the business concern were section 3 residents; or (3) That provides evidence of commitment to subcontract in excess of 25 percent of the dollar award of all subcontracts to be awarded to business concerns that meet the qualifications set forth in paragraphs (1) or (2) in this definition of “section 3 business concern.”

The Jefferson County Commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding.

This project will be funded in its entirety (100%) with Federal Community Development Block Grant Funds.

No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days from the date of the opening of bids to allow the Jefferson County Commission to review the bids and investigate the qualifications of bidders, prior to awarding the contract.

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Jeff Orr on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, November 3, 2023. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager, Jeff Orr at jeorr@uabmc.edu and cc’d to Joey Tudisco at joey@wba-architects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB WP2 GME Wellness Center Renovation

For The

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H205015

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project scope includes selective demolition and renovation of approximately 3,000 sf of West Pavilion 2nd Floor for the new GME Wellness Center. Demolition work will include selective demolition of existing partitions, ceilings, finishes, support systems, and M/E/P/FP systems. Renovation scope will include construction walls, openings, finishes, new work to the mechanical, plumbing, and electrical systems for the build-out of collaboration zones, quiet study rooms, a meeting space, break room, lactation rooms, restrooms, meditation room, and offices. Contractors must have significant experience in working in a hospital clinical environment and have knowledge and experience with implementation, monitoring, and maintaining Infection Control and Interim Life Safety Measures as a General Contractor. The Prime General Contractor seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type projects performed in an operating hospital environment. The General Contractor must have experience as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.). The estimated construction cost is between $600,000 and $900,000.

B. PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, November 3, 2023 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about November 6, 2023.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Williams Blackstock Architects

2204 1st Avenue South, Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35233

Joey Tudisco

(205) 252-9811

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Reed Construction Data Office, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912; and electronically through McGraw-Hill Construction Dodge.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is November 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Jeff Orr, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on November 30, 2023 will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be scheduled prior to the date set for receipt of bids. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Sealed bids for Graymont Ave Resurfacing – Arkadelphia Rd to 15th St W, Project # 2023-019, will be received by the City Engineer in Suite 220 of City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 2:00 pm, Wednesday, November 29, 2023. Sealed bids will be time stamped at the time of arrival. Bids will then be publicly opened and read in the Suite 220 Conference Room beginning at 2:15 pm.

The approximate principal materials and quantities are as follows:

Asphalt Milling – 19,000 SY, Asphalt Seal – 1,600 Tons, ADA Curb Ramps – 23, Traffic Striping (including Bike Lanes), Video Detection

Bid documents are open to public inspection at the Department of Capital Projects — Engineering, Room 220 City Hall, 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203 and at the Plan Room of McGraw-Hill Construction Dodge, 3535 Grandview Parkway, Suite 225 Birmingham, AL 35222; at AGC/iSqFt Plan Room, 2801 5th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233; at The Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Reed Construction Data Office, 30 Technology Parkway South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA. 30092.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Prospective bidders are advised to check their source of bid documents frequently for any addenda to the bid documents. It is the bidder’s responsibility to bid on the correct set of bid documents.

Bids shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, in an amount equal to 5% of the bid (subject to maximum of $10,000) and payable to the City of Birmingham. Bid bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders will be held for a period of ninety (90) days unless bidders agree, in writing, to a longer period of time. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of the bids for a period of ninety (90) days.

Only Contractors licensed as required by Chapter 8 of Title 34, Section 1-26 inclusive, Code of Alabama 1975, as may be amended, may submit bids and be considered. Interested Contractors who desire to submit a bid proposal do not have to hold such licensing at the time of the submission of their bids, but the successful Contractor must obtain such license prior to contract award.

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “Graymont Ave Resurfacing – Arkadelphia Rd to 15th St W”. Contractors shall write on the outside of the sealed bid envelope his or her State of Alabama general contractor’s license number and the name of the company submitting the bid.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following completed documents: (1) current copy of the State of Alabama general contractor’s license, (2) bid bond, (3) the Form of Proposal with the Sales Tax Attachment, (4) the Authorization to Execute form, (5) MBE/DBE Forms A, C, and D, (6) any other document(s) required by special conditions. The Construction Certification form should be included with the bid proposal; however, if it is not included it must be submitted, with the proper signatures affixed, prior to the execution of the contract.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to this project. Under this Program the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority establishes a system of floating MBE/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBE/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202. For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and businesses, and the Davis-Bacon Act provisions are applicable.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

A pre-bid meeting will be held online via Webex on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. The pre-bid meeting will acquaint potential bidders with various aspects of the project. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is not required. The following is the information to access the Webex meeting: https://birmingham.webex.com/meet/jason.lange OR

Join by phone (+1-415-655-0002 United States Toll; Access code: 187 088 3750).

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that their bid is in the possession of the City Engineer on or before 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 29, 2023. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

The City of Birmingham reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities.

Denise Bell

Director – Capital Projects Department

Jason Lange, P.E.

Project Manager

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: JU-2017-000012.05

IN THE MATTER OF

BROWN JONATHAN WAYNE II

PUBLICATION ORDER

In this cause it is made to appear to the Court on Motion For Service By Publication by the accompanying Affidavit of Chip Cleveland, Esq., Attorney for Petitioner, that the whereabouts of the above-named child’s mother, Catherine P. Brown, are unknown and cannot be ascertained with reasonable diligence.

It further appears that the underlying petition requests that the mother’s parental rights be terminated and that permanent custody of the child be vested in the father.

It is, therefore, ORDERED that pursuant to Rule 4.3, Ala. R. Civ. Proc., service by publication be made upon Mother by Petitioner in The Wetumpka Herald, a newspaper of general circulation published in the City of Wetumpka, Alabama, County of Elmore, The Prattville Progress, a newspaper of general circulation published in the City of Prattville, Alabama, County Autauga, The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation published in the City of Birmingham, County of Jefferson, and any other newspaper as may be required under Ala. Code § 12-15-318 (1975), for four (4) consecutive weeks notifying Catherine P. Brown to plead to, answer, and demur to the petition in the this matter in accordance with Rule 1(B), Ala. R. Juv. Proc. after the last publication, and appear for final hearing on December 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., Elmore County Judicial Complex, 8935 U.S. Highway 231 North, Wetumpka, Alabama.

DONE this day of OCTOBER, 2023.

/s/

JUVENILE JUDGE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

The Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority will be accepting sealed bids for:

Gold Parking Lot Project

Bid information, requirements, plans and specifications may be downloaded at www.bjcc.org (under Vendor Information – Open Bids section). There is no charge for downloading bid documents. They may also be examined at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Purchasing Office, 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, North Exhibition Hall, 3rd Floor, Birmingham, AL 35203.

Construction of a parking lot on the campus of the BJCC, located at 11th Avenue & 22nd Street North. Work to include: Miscellaneous clearing, Excavation (cut/fill/haul-off), miscellaneous concrete (poured wall, curb/gutter, inlets), base and paving, striping, electrical control gates, and landscaping.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the Forum Building, 2nd Floor, Meeting Room “E”, located at 950 22nd Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203.

Bids must be received for public opening on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the Forum Building, 2nd Floor, Meeting Room “E”, located at the above stated address. All bids received after 10:00 a.m. on the bid date will be retained in the file unopened.

Questions should be emailed to Jerry.Reece@bjcc.org and Sharon.Proctor@bjcc.org. Telephone inquiries are not accepted.

Sharon Proctor

Purchasing Manager

Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

Qualifications for airport engineering and planning services for a five (5) year period will be received by the Airport Authority of the City of Gulf Shores at 3190 Airport Dr., Gulf Shores, AL 36542 until 2:00 P.M. local time on Monday, November 20, 2023. Request for Qualifications documents may be obtained from the office of Justin Fletcher, Airport Director, 3190 Airport Dr., Gulf Shores, AL 36542 (251-967-3968). Each proposal must be submitted as outlined in the Request for Qualification documents to the Airport Authority of the City of Gulf Shores at 3190 Airport Dr., Gulf Shores, AL 36542. The Airport Authority reserves the right to select from submittals or interview from a short list of qualified consultants if deemed necessary. The Airport Authority reserves the right to reject any or all submittals.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by General Contractors in the Conference Room at Real Property Management, 770 Washington Avenue, Suite 470, Montgomery, AL 36104 until 2:00 PM CDT on December 12, 2023 and thereafter opened publicly for the:

RESTROOM MODERNIZATION AT THE

LURLEEN B. WALLACE OFFICE BUILDING

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA

DCM NO. 2023245

Bid documents may be examined at the Office of the Architect, and various Plan Rooms.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect by digital access/file sharing access for a one-time administrative fee of $150.00 (non-refundable; separate check), and/or deposit of $300.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good condition and reusable condition within ten (10) days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, which is estimated to be the same as the deposit amount. Partial sets will not be available. To expedite distribution of bid documents, deposit check(s) should be emailed and mailed to JMR+H Architecture, PC, Attn: Renae Williams; 445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050, Montgomery, Alabama 36104; specs@jmrha.com.

Award will be made only to competent and responsible bidders as mandated by Title 39 of the Code of Alabama. All bidders must be licensed under Title 34 of the Code of Alabama and evidence thereof must appear on the proposal envelope or it will not be opened.

The State of Alabama Certified Fire Alarm Act requires that every business who installs fire alarm systems in commercial occupancies must be licensed as a Certified Fire Alarm Contractor. The contractor must have a NICET Level III Technician in a position of responsibility, and the license will be issued in the name of the certificate holder and the contractor. The Certified Fire Alarm Act also requires that technicians working for the Certified Contractor must hold a current NICET Level II, or equivalent, certification. The fire alarm specifications shall require contractors wishing to bid on fire alarm work to show evidence at the pre-bid conference that he/she meets the certification requirements of the Act and holds a permit issued by the State Fire Marshal. Verify these requirements are included in the contract.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held in the Conference Room at JMR+H Architecture, PC, 445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050, Montgomery, AL 36104 on November 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM (local time prevailing) for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is highly recommended for all General Contract Bidders intending to submit a Proposal.

A cashier’s check or bid bond in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal and must secure the bid for at least 60 days. Conditional bids will be rejected. List of major subcontractors must accompany the bid. Performance and Payment Bonds (if the award exceeds $50,000) and evidence of insurance are prerequisites of contract award. Right is reserved by the Awarding Authority to reject all bids and to waive irregularities.

ALABAMA BUILDING RENOVATION FINANCE AUTHORITY

c/o Division of Construction Management, State of Alabama

JMR+H Architecture, PC

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050

Montgomery, AL 36104

Telephone: (334) 420-5672

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bid packages for Bid 23-05-39 Traveling Screens for Cahaba Pumping Station will be received in the Purchasing Department of the Birmingham Water Works Board, located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, until 10:00 a.m. (CST), November 21, 2023, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. All potential suppliers must receive an executed copy of the applicable Receipt of Bid Package from the BWW Purchasing Department before their bid package may be considered responsive, pending evaluation of appropriate staff. All bid packages must be hand-delivered to the BWW Purchasing Department, which is located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222. The bid packages must be directed to the attention of the Purchasing Manager, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bids for “Traveling Screens for Cahaba Pumping Station due on November 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (CST)” at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. Bid packages may be obtained through our website at www.bwwb.org, by emailing Matthew Shiver at matthew.shiver@bwwb.org, or by calling 205-244-4302.

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

Pressure Washing of the Gardendale and Higdon Hill Potable Water Tanks

Project Number

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bids for the Pressure Washing of Gardendale and Higdon Hill Potable Water Tanks will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, Engineering Department, Attention: Ms. Hattye D. McCarroll, P.E. Chief Engineer, until 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, November 16, 2023, in the Engineering Department Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama, at which time they will be opened and read. Bids received after said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

The Work consists of pressure washing both tanks and providing ground containment. However, any coating that is damaged during the Work must be repainted by the Contractor, at the Contractor’s expense, and per all applicable specifications listed in the Contract Documents. In the event of any repainting, the Contractor is fully responsible for providing, at his expense, full containment of exterior painting operations to prevent the exit and drift of paint residue onto adjacent property, streets, or structures. No welding can be performed on either of these tanks in order to provide full containment.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA), 601 – 37th Street, South, Birmingham, AL 35222; or at the office of the BWWB Project Manager – Engineering Department – Mr. Tony Free, Project Engineer, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue, North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of $150.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents and drawings in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $150.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Ms. Hattye McCarroll. P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter his bid within sixty (60) calendar days after the actual date of the Bid Opening.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 in the Engineering Department Conference Room located as shown above. After a short pre-bid meeting, a site visit will follow at the Gardendale Tank, 319 Day Street, Gardendale, Alabama 35071 followed by a site visit to the Higdon Hill Tank, 7004 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35212. All Prospective Bidders are required to attend the Pre-Bid Conference and site visit. The purpose of the Pre-Bid Conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding Documents and Contract Documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the Pre-Bid Conference and site visit. All Prospective Bidders shall complete and submit the HUB Bid Solicitation Notice (HUB Form 3) no later than one (1) day after the scheduled date of the pre-bid conference (NO EXCEPTIONS). HUB Program Acknowledgement (HUB Form 1), HUB Compliance Form (HUB Form 2), HUB Subcontractor Performance Form (HUB Form 5) and HUB Subcontractor Utilization Form (HUB Form 6) of Section 00451 HUB Program must be submitted at the Bid Opening as shown above.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $10,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor & Material Payment Bond each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00201. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax-Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 30 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (BWWB)

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Hattye D. McCarroll, P.E., Chief Engineer

Telephone: (205) 244-4182

Owner’s Contact for Plans and Specifications

Engineering Department Administrative Assistant

Telephone: (205) 244-4180

Facsimile: (205) 244-4680

Owner’s Project Manager:

Primary Contact:

Mr. Tony Free

Project Engineer

Telephone: (205) 244-4288

_____________________________