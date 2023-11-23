Birmingham Families Receive Full Thanksgiving Meals Ahead of the Holiday

habd.net

Thirty Birmingham families had all they needed for a delicious Thanksgiving dinner thanks to a partnership between the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD), Shipt, and the Birmingham Alumni Chapter of Stillman College.

Representatives from all three gathered Wednesday to assemble and distribute Thanksgiving meals for families of HABD’s Morrell Todd Homes and Tom Brown communities. Each bag contained items to feed families of four, including Thanksgiving dinner staples like green beans, candied yams, macaroni and cheese, stuffing, cranberry sauce, dessert, and sweet tea.

“This is just one of HABD’s multiple efforts to partner with local organizations in providing free Thanksgiving meals and turkeys to our more than 23,000 very low- to low-income residents,” said Dontrelle Young-Foster, President and CEO of HABD.

On Monday, HABD also partnered with Refresh Family Church to distribute 100 additional turkeys to its Collegeville and Marks Village public housing communities.

Last week, HABD partnered with the Birmingham Police Department and Publix to provide 160 turkeys to Cooper Green public housing residents and households in its Section 8 program. Last week, Wenonah High School football team and More than Conquerors Faith Church helped provide 200 turkeys and Thanksgiving meal boxes to Kimbrough Homes public housing residents.

