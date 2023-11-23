Birmingham-Area Pro Teams Collect 753 Pounds of Food to Combat Hunger

By Pay Byington

On Wednesday, the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama accepted a special pre-Thanksgiving delivery from representatives and mascots of Birmingham’s five professional sports franchises.

After a week-long campaign, the group unloaded 753 pounds of food that will feed more than 630 people in the Birmingham metro area.

The Birmingham Stallions, Birmingham Barons, Birmingham Bulls, Birmingham Legion FC and Birmingham Squadron all participated in the inaugural food drive.

“We are incredibly grateful for all of our local sports teams to come together and make a difference in the lives of our neighbors combating hunger,” said Ginger Pegues, director of Development at Community Food Bank of Central Alabama. “The food that has been collected is going to go into our neighbor’s pantries and on their tables just in time for the holidays.”

This year’s food drive is the first time all five local teams have joined forces on a project that is meaningful and makes a difference in the community.

“At the Birmingham Legion, we want to be part of the fabric of this community. Partnering with the other sports teams in the community to do something good makes us feel a part of something bigger,” said Jay Heaps, Birmingham Legion President and General Manager. “It is something that we hold very dear and near to our fan base.”

Community Food Bank of Central Alabama has been around for a little over 40 years. Their mission is simple: feed our neighbors facing hunger.

“We serve 12 counties throughout Central Alabama and work with 220-plus agency partners to ensure that meals are provided to our neighbors and that no one goes to bed hungry at night,” said Pegues.

