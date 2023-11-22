November 23, 2023

_____________________________

_____________________________

___________________________

LEGAL

___________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-903390

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JULIA MATHEWS A/K/A JULIA MATTHEWS; J. D/B/A BAIL BOND COMPANY ESDALE; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 25, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The East 50 feet of Lots 1 and 2 in Block 1 of Dryer and Phillips Survey of the Hobby Property, a map of which is recorded in Map Book 4, page 76, in the Office of the Probate Judge of Jefferson County, Alabama, and said property is more particularly described as follows: Begin where the West line of Hobby Street intersects the South line of Mamie Street, run thence West along the South line of Mamie Street 50 feet; thence South and parallel with Hobby Street 100 feet; thence East and parallel with Mamie Avenue 50 feet to the West line of Hobby Street; thence North along the West line of Hobby Street 100 feet to the point of beginning, and situated in the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 26, Township 17, Range 3 West, in the City of Birmingham, Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111750 as follows: E 50 FT LOTS 1 & 2 BLK 1 DRYER & PHILLIPS SUR

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-2-011-001.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 22, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 6th day of November, 2022.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/23/2023

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-903393

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF BEULAH MAE HINTON; PARSHAI LAVETTE HINTON, AGENT FOR HEIRS OF BEULAH MAE HINTON; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 25, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

South 36.7 feet of Lot 17, according to the map and survey of Gurleyville, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 125, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111616 as follows: S 36.7 FT LOT 17 GURLEYVILLE

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-2-007-004.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 22, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 6th day of November, 2022.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/23/2023

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-903363

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WILLIAM FITTS; JAMES MCCONICO, JR.; GLORIA J. MCCONICO; ALL-STAR BONDING CO.; BLACKWATER ASSET SERVICING LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 22, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 3, Block 4, according to the survey of Henry Copeland Survey, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 25, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, lying in the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 26, Township 17 South, Range 3 West.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111605 as follows: LOT 3 BLK 4 HENRY & COPELAND SURVEY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-018-015.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 22, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 6th day of November, 2022.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/23/2023

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-903278

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BRANDON HORTON; ESTATE OF HARRY HORTON; CADLES OF WEST VIRGINIA, LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 18, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Part of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 26, Township 17 South, Range 3 West, situate in Jefferson County, Alabama, more particularly described as follows: Begin at the point of intersection of the northerly line of 12th Court (formerly 12th Avenue) North, with the westerly line of 12th Street, North and run thence northwardly along the westerly line of said street for a distance of 100 feet; thence run westwardly and parallel with the northerly line of said avenue for a distance of 85 feet; thence run southwardly and parallel with the westerly line of 12th Street, North, for a distance of 100 feet to a point on the northerly line of 12th Avenue, North, run thence eastwardly along the northerly line of said avenue for a distance of 85 feet to the point of beginning.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2018022844 as follows: P O B N W INTER OF 12TH ST N 12TH CT N TH W 85 FT ALG CT TH N 100 FT TH E 85 FT TO 12TH ST N TH S 100 FT ALG ST TO

P O B

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-3-007-022.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 24, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 6th day of November, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/23/2023

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-903346

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: EDNA MAE JENKINS; HELEN ELIZABETH SELLERS; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 21, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 4 and the South 5 feet of Lot 3, Block 1, according to the map showing Dryer and Phillips Resurvey of the Hobby Property, as recorded in Plat Book 4 Page 76 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111603 as follows: LOT 4 & S 5 FT OF LOT 3 BLK 1 DRYER & PHILLIPS SUR

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-2-011-012.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 22, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 6th day of November, 2022.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/23/2023

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-903293

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JOHNNIE V. DAVIS AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; ANNIE PEARL DAVIS (DECEASED) AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES; J. T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 18, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on October 19, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 8, 2023 at 10:15 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1414 17th St. N, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-1-023-009.000 a/k/a 0122002610230090000000

Legal Description: The North 50 feet of South 100 feet of Lot 5, Block 23, according to the map of J.M. Ware Estate, as recorded in Deed Volume 158, Page 131, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a N 50 FT OF

S 100 FT LOT 5 BLK 23 J M WARE SUR

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 6th day of November, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/23/2023

________________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-903590

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ALBERT THOMAS AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; YVONNE MITCHELL AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE; J. T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on October 7, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on November 1, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on January 5, 2024 at 10:15 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1511 18th Place N, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-1-018-008.000 a/k/a 0122002610180080000000

Legal Description: The North 50 feet of Lots 5, 6, and 7, in Block 4, according to the Henry and Copeland Survey made by

A.O. Wilson, Civil Engineer, according to the map thereof, recorded in Map Book 1, Page 25, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, said lot fronting 50 feet on the East side of 18th Place between 15th and 16th Avenue extending back of uniform width on the north side of a 10 foot alleyway, 130 feet a/k/a N 50 FT LOTS 5-6-7 BLK 4 HENRY COPELAND SURVEY

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 6th day of November, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/23/2023

________________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-903279

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MARCUS SMITH; CHARMAINE SMITH; RICHARD SMITH,III; ESTATE OF THELMA RUSSELL; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 18, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 3, and the North 20 feet of Lot 2, in Block H according to the map and survey of part of Block G and H, Fountain Heights Land Company, as recorded in Map Book 10, Page 41, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111622 as follows: LOT 3 & N 20 FT OF LOT 2 BLK H FOUNTAIN HGTS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-3-007-010.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 5, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 13th day of November, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/23/2023

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-903362

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BETTY GOSIA, ADMINISTRATOR OF ESTATE OF ALFONZO W. GORDON; ANNIE GORDON; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 22, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The South 30 feet of Lot 9, according to the survey of Gurleyville, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 125, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111628 as follows: S 30 FT OF LOT 9 GURLEYVILLE SUR

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-2-008-005.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 5, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 13th day of November, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/23/2023

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-903338

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MOORING SECURING; ESTATE OF ANNIE BELL JAMES; JOYCE ANN JAMES; EMC MORTGAGE CORPORATION; UNITED COMPANIES LENDING CORPORATION; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 21, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The South fifty feet of Lot Five in Block Twenty-Three, in the survey of lands of the estate of J.M. Ware, deceased, otherwise described as follows: Beginning at a point on the West side of 17th Street, North 125 feet Northerly from the northwest corner of the intersection of 17th Street and 14th Avenue North, thence Northerly along the West side of 17th Street fifty feet; thence Westerly at right angles to 17th Street 220 feet to an alley; thence Southerly along said alley fifty feet; thence Easterly at right angles to said alley 220 feet to the point of beginning.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111510 as follows: PAR BEG AT PT 125 FT NW OF WHERE W RW 17TH ST NORTH INTER WITH NW RW OF 14TH AVE NORTH TH 50 FT S W 220 FT S E 50 FT NE 220 FT TO POB BEING PT OF LO 5 BLK 23 J M WARE SUR SECT 26 TWSP 17S RANGE 3 W

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-4-023-011.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 5, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 13th day of November, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/23/2023

___________________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-903365

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: C.I. CRAIS; VERMA NEERAV; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 22, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 10, in Block 5, according to the Survey of Henry and Copeland as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 25, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111620 as follows: LOT 10 BLK 5 HENRY & COPELAND SUR EXCEPT ST R/W

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-019-001.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 5, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 13th day of November, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/23/2023

___________________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-903368

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CATHERINE GUICE AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; WILLIAM HOWARD AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; JEFFCO FINANCE & DISCOUNT COMPANY, OPTIMUS CORPORATION ( FORMERLY A/K/A PACESETTER PRODUCTS OF ALABAMA,INC.).I. CRAIS; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 22, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on November 13, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on January 5, 2024 at 10:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1425 16th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-1-023-008.000 a/k/a 0122002610230080000000

Legal Description: The North 35 feet of Lot 3 and the South 7 feet of Lot 2 in Block 23, in the Survey of the property of J.M. Ware, more particularly described as follows: Begin at a point on the alley running through said Block 23, 316 feet North of the intersection of said alley with 14th Avenue, thence run Northerly 42 feet along said alley, thence in a Southwesterly direction perpendicular to said alley 184.75 feet to the line of 16th Street, thence in a Southerly direction along 16th Street, 48.34 feet, thence in a Northeasterly direction parallel to 14th Avenue, 208.5 feet to the point of beginning a/k/a N 35 FT LOT 3 & S 7 FT LOT 2 BLK 23 J M WARE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 13th day of November, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/23/2023

___________________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-903386

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WILLING COMPANY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, LLC; SFC, LLC; CADENCE BANK ( FORMERLY BANCORPSOUTH BANK ); J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 24, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on November 13, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 18, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2772 17th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-32-4-015-019.00 a/k/a 0122003240150090000000

Legal Description: Lot 9, Block 13, according to the Survey of Shady Side, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 38, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 9 BLK 13 SHADYSIDE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 13th day of November, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/23/2023

___________________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc. has completed the Contract for Gwin Elementary School HVAC

Replacement Phase 2 at Gwin Elementary School for the State of Alabama and the City of Hoover, Owners,

and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials,

or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Bernhard TME,

3332 Old Montgomery Highway, Suite 103, Birmingham, AL 35209, Architect.

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc.

3100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT11/23/2023

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Southeastern Sealcoating, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for

Terrace Manor Roadway Improvements at 4501 Little Drive, Bessemer,

for the State of Alabama and the County of Jefferson, Owners, and

have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project

should immediately notify Cohen Carnaggio Reynolds, Architect.

Southeastern Sealcoating, Contractor,

1330 Adamsville Industrial Parkway

Birmingham, AL 35224

BT11/23/2023

___________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Southeastern Sealcoating, Inc.,Contractor, has completed the Contract for

Alabama Farmers Market Access Road Impv at Finley Ave.,

for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owners, and

have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project

should immediately notify City of Birmingham, Architect.

Southeastern Sealcoating, Contractor,

1330 Adamsville Industrial Parkway

Birmingham, AL 35224

BT11/23/2023

_________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Southeastern Sealcoating, Inc.,Contractor, has completed the Contract for

TIC Phase 2 18th Street Parking Lot University of Alabama, for the State of Alabama, and the

University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owners, and have made request for final settlement

of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection

with this project should immediately notify Dynamic Civil Solutions, Architect.

Southeastern Sealcoating, Contractor,

1330 Adamsville Industrial Parkway

Birmingham, AL 35224

BT11/23/2023

_________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Chilton Campus in Clanton, AL for the motor replacement for rooftop air handler in the PAC building of the Clanton Campus on blanket purchase order #P0004957 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT11/23/2023

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Doster Construction Company, LLC has completed the Contract for UAB Callahan Eye Hospital 5th Floor Memory Disorder Clinic – Demo Package at 1720 University Boulevard, Birmingham, AL 35233 for the State of Alabama and City of Birmingham, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Poole & Company Architects, LLC.

Doster Construction Company, LLC

2100 International Park Drive

Birmingham, AL 35243

BT11/23/2023

_____________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: JU-2017-000012.05

IN THE MATTER OF

BROWN JONATHAN WAYNE II

PUBLICATION ORDER

In this cause it is made to appear to the Court on Motion For Service By Publication by the accompanying Affidavit of Chip Cleveland, Esq., Attorney for Petitioner, that the whereabouts of the above-named child’s mother, Catherine P. Brown, are unknown and cannot be ascertained with reasonable diligence.

It further appears that the underlying petition requests that the mother’s parental rights be terminated and that permanent custody of the child be vested in the father.

It is, therefore, ORDERED that pursuant to Rule 4.3, Ala. R. Civ. Proc., service by publication be made upon Mother by Petitioner in The Wetumpka Herald, a newspaper of general circulation published in the City of Wetumpka, Alabama, County of Elmore, The Prattville Progress, a newspaper of general circulation published in the City of Prattville, Alabama, County Autauga, The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation published in the City of Birmingham, County of Jefferson, and any other newspaper as may be required under Ala. Code § 12-15-318 (1975), for four (4) consecutive weeks notifying Catherine P. Brown to plead to, answer, and demur to the petition in the this matter in accordance with Rule 1(B), Ala. R. Juv. Proc. after the last publication, and appear for final hearing on December 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., Elmore County Judicial Complex, 8935 U.S. Highway 231 North, Wetumpka, Alabama.

DONE this day of OCTOBER, 2023.

/s/

JUVENILE JUDGE

BT11/23/2023

_____________________________

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The Jefferson County Commission will receive bids for the GRAYSVILLE YOUTH COMMUNITY CENTER CD21-03D-M02-GYACI at Room A-420 meeting room of the Jefferson County Courthouse until 10:00 a.m. local time on December 7, 2023, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Any bid to be delivered by hand or mail prior to the above time or at a different place shall be at the full risk of the bidder. Such bids may be delivered or mailed to the Jefferson County Department of Community Services, at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. If for any reason such bid does not reach Room A-420 meeting room of the Jefferson County Courthouse prior to the opening, it may be rejected. No bids shall be accepted after the time stated for receipt of bids. This requirement shall not be waived.

All bids must be submitted on bid forms furnished, or copy thereof, and must be in a sealed envelope. The outside of the envelope should contain the following:

(1) “SEALED BID”; (2) “DO NOT OPEN”; (3) PROJECT NAME AND NUMBER; (4) PROJECT OFFICER: “Alfonso Holt”; (5) CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS; (6) ALABAMA GENERAL CONTRACTORS LICENSE NUMBER (7) DUNS #.

Bids are invited upon the following work, but not limited to, as follows:

Renovation and construction of Graysville Youth Community Center.

Bids must be accompanied by a certified check or bank draft payable to the order of Jefferson County, Alabama negotiable U.S. Government Bonds (at par value) or a satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the bidder and an acceptable surety, in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total of the bid amount but not to exceed $10,000.00, for the construction of GRAYSVILLE YOUTH COMMUNITY CENTER CD21-03D-M02-GYACI.

The bid security is to become the property of the owner in the event that: (1) the bidder fails to meet any of the qualifications required in the bid specifications stated herein; (2) the bidder misrepresents or falsifies any information required to be provided by the owner; (3) for any reason that the bidder fails to qualify, causing his bid to be withdrawn or rejected and such withdrawal or rejection results in delay or substantial additional expense to the owner; (4) the contract and bond are not executed within the time set forth, as liquidated damages for the delay and additional expense of the owner caused thereby.

Bid documents are on file and will be available for examination at the JEFFERSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY SERVICES, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203; at the BIRMINGHAM CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY AUTHORITY, 601 37th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222; at the Office of Cohen Carnaggio Reynolds Architecture, 2920 First Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233.

General Contractor Bidders may obtain one (1) sets of hard copy drawings for each project and specifications from the Printer upon receipt of check in the amount of $75.00 per set made payable to Alabama Graphics and by calling them at (205) 252-8505. General Contractors will then be placed on Official Bidders List. Additional sets of drawings/ specifications and digital copies will be available to General Contractors for purchase directly from the documents printer: Alabama Graphics, 2801 5th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 352331. Addenda and other proposal information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the Architect and on the Official Bidders List. Release of contract documents to the bidder does not imply acceptance of the bidder’s qualifications by the Owner or Architect.

General Contractors who obtain drawings and wish to withdraw from the Bidders List must do so in writing to the office of the Architect prior to the bid date.

Bids received from General Contractors who are not on the Official Bidders List may not be accepted or opened. Cohen Carnaggio Reynolds Architecture makes no guarantee for plans and specifications obtained by Contractors and Vendors from sources other than the printed contract documents provided by their firm. Contractors and Vendors who base their pricing from contract documents obtained from other electronic sources, either in part or whole, do so at their own risk.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof, issued either with the original contract documents or by addendum. General Contractors shall not use Proposal Forms other than those provided in the contract documents.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975. The Bidder must display current General Contractor’s License Number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered, or it will not be considered by the Architect or Owner. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Bidders are advised that submitted bids bind the bidders to the “Bid Conditions Setting Forth Affirmative Action Requirements for all Non‑Exempt Federal and Federally‑assisted Construction Contracts to be awarded in Jefferson, Shelby and Walker Counties, Alabama, “also known as the Birmingham Hometown Plan.

Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages as set forth in the contract documents must be paid on this project, and that the contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, sex, age, religion, national origin, disability, or veteran status.

All bidders be advised that this contract is subject to Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development act of 1968, as amended, (12 USC l701U) which if it is in excess of $100,000, requires that to the “greatest extent feasible”, opportunities for training and employment be given lower income residents of the project area and contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to business concerns which are: (1) 51 percent or more owned by section 3 residents; or (2) Whose permanent, full-time employees include persons, at least 30 percent of whom are currently section 3 residents, or within three years of the date of first employment with the business concern were section 3 residents; or (3) That provides evidence of commitment to subcontract in excess of 25 percent of the dollar award of all subcontracts to be awarded to business concerns that meet the qualifications set forth in paragraphs (1) or (2) in this definition of “section 3 business concern.”

The Jefferson County Commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding.

This project will be funded in its entirety (100%) with Federal Community Development Block Grant Funds.

No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days from the date of the opening of bids to allow the Jefferson County Commission to review the bids and investigate the qualifications of bidders, prior to awarding the contract.

BT11/23/2023

_____________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received from previously pre-qualified General Contractors by the Houston County Board of Education in the Board Office, 404 West Washington Street, Dothan, Alabama until 2:00 P.M. Thursday, December 7, 2023 for the construction of A NEW GYMNASIUM AND HIGH SCHOOL CLASSROOM ADDITIONS – WICKSBURG HIGH SCHOOL, Newton, Alabama at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. Work shall be in accordance with plans and specifications prepared by J. Michael Lee Associates, Inc. Architecture and dated October 26, 2023.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Houston County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of J. Michael Lee Associates, Inc. ARCHITECTURE, 179 Honeysuckle Road, Suite 1, Dothan, Alabama, F.W. Dodge Plan Room, Montgomery, Alabama and AGC Plan Room, Dothan, Alabama.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $800.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each General Contractor submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Only General Contractors who completed the pre-qualification process, which was advertised and completed earlier in the year for this project, and which are properly licensed in accordance with criteria established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors under the Provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, will be considered for the Work of this project. All pre-qualification packets were due to the Architect by 2:00 pm on April 20, 2023.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held in the Media Center (High School) at Wicksburg High School located at 1172 AL-123, Newton, AL 36352 at 10:00 am CST, on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. The Pre-Bid conference is required for General Contractors, and subcontractors are strongly encouraged to attend.

Nonresident bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney at law licensed to practice law in such nonresident bidder’s state of domicile, as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of that state to its own business entities whose principal places of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts.

Houston County Board of Education

Mr. Brandy White, Superintendent

Michael Lee Associates, Inc.

ARCHITECTURE

BT11/23/2023

______________________

( Please use HABD Logo )

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) will open the Public Housing Waiting List for One- and Two-

bedroom units.

DATE & TIME OPENS: Monday December 4, 2023 at 8:00 am

DATE & TIME CLOSES: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 pm

All interested applicants should go to the website www.habd.org during the time period above to apply online. Applications will only be accepted online for everyone, excluding those requiring reasonable accommodations.

HABD will provide reasonable accommodations to families who require assistance during the application period. If you require reasonable accommodations due to being elderly, disabled, or other circumstances, please contact our office at (205) 521-7805.

Any applicants requesting paper applications due to a reasonable accommodation must ensure applications are post marked by December 22, 2023. Paper applications should be returned via U.S. mail to :

McCoy Building

1301 25th Avenue North

Birmingham, AL 35204

Attention: Public Housing

BT11/23/2023

___________________________

REQUEST FOR LETTER OF INTEREST

City of Saraland

Parks & Recreation

Request of Letter of Interest

Construction Manager

“The Land” Sportsplex

The City of Saraland (Saraland) seeks responses to this formal Request for Letter of Interest (“RLI”), from General Contracting firms to provide professional construction services for the City of Saraland for Phase 1A Package of “The Land” Sportsplex Project.

This project will include:

The project will include a roughly 70,000 square foot recreation center building which includes 4 basketball courts, office space, meeting space, gym, and climbing walls, 3 outdoor tennis courts, 6 outdoor pickleball courts and 3 sand volleyball courts with surrounding hardscapes and landscapes for “The Land” Sportsplex. The project budget for this portion of the project is approximately $25million. The City of Saraland aims to select a General Contractor for Phase 1A of this project. The General Contractor shall work as part of a collaborative project team along with the Owner, Architect, and Program Manager. The delivery method for this project will be a Design-Bid-Build form of an agreement utilizing pre-qualifications for all General Contractors.

Submission Process

There will be 4 distinct stages leading to the selection of the General Contractor firm.

Stage 1 Advertisement

Stage 2 Submit Letter of Interest

Stage 3 Response to the RFQ.

Stage 4 Bid

Stage 1. – Submittal of a Letter of Interest

Letter of Interest. On-time submission is mandatory.

Prior to submitting any materials describing your firm’s qualifications a general Letter of Interest must be submitted and received by The City of Saraland’s Program Managers Hoar Program Management (HPM). The letter should include your firm’s contact person by name, title, and physical address along with the phone number(s) and email addresses.

The City of Saraland requests that the sealed Letters of Interest be submitted for the Construction Services for “The Land’ Sportsplex to the HPM Mobile Office, 2203 Perimeter Road, Mobile, AL 36605 by 2:00 p.m. (CT) on December 4, 2023, to receive consideration. Sealed documents must be marked on the outside of the envelope as follows:

Construction Services for “The Land” Sportsplex 2:00 p.m. (CT)

Submission of the letter of interest MUST be made as described above to be considered for this project. If the submission is not received on time, your firm will not be permitted to participate.

You will be notified that your Letter of Interest has been received and you will be sent Stage 2 RFQ Submission Format Requirements.

The City of Saraland reserves the right to cancel the procurement at any time for any reason.

Please direct questions to:

HPM Mobile

2203 Perimeter Road

Mobile, AL 36605

c/o Emma Donoghue

edonoghue@hpmleadership.com

All documents should be submitted to:

Emma Donoghue

HPM Mobile

2203 Perimeter Road

Mobile, AL 36605

BT11/23/2023

_____________________________

LETTER OF INTEREST

BCS-2023-823-4

(REPOST)

ARCHITECT/ENGINEER

Bessemer City Board of Education will be accepting quotes for Architects/Engineers for two locations within the district. All respondents are required to submit 3 copies of their quote.

INTEREST LETTERS WILL BE RECEIVED BY THE FINANCE DEPARTMENT LOCATED AT BESSEMER BOARD OF EDUCATION, 1621 5TH AVENUE NORTH, BESSEMER, AL 35020 UNTIL 4:00 PM, WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6TH, 2023.

The quotes will be opened and read publicly Thursday, December 7th, 2023 @ 5:30 P.M., in the Boardroom at Bessemer Board of Education during the scheduled Work Session. IT IS THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE RESPONDANT TO MAKE CERTAIN THAT QUOTES ARE RECEIVED IN THE FINANCE DEPARTMENT ON/BEFORE DECEMBER 6TH, 2023. ANY QUOTES RECEIVED AFTER THE DESIGNATED DATE AND TIME, WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED, BUT KEPT ON FILE.

For more details and specifications, please visit our website at www.bessk12.org, under Departments/ Business & Finance/Bids tab or contact Reginald Mitchell at 205 432-3900 (ofc.) or 205 243-8097 (cell).

BT11/23/2023

_____________________________

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

Request For Qualifications (RFQ) For Engineering Services

Macon County requests Statement of Qualifications (SOQ) from qualified consulting engineering firms to provide professional engineering services for work related to planning, engineering, and implementation of water, wastewater, stormwater, and/or other infrastructure projects with funding from EPA State and Tribal Assistance Grant account of the Interior and Environment Appropriations Subcommittee as well as other projects that may be funded under federal or non-federal programs.

You are invited to submit six (6) copies of a SOQ, in accordance with this RFQ to the Macon County Commission, 101 E Rosa Parks Avenue, Suite 106, Tuskegee, Alabama 36083 no later than 3:00 p.m. on December 7, 2023.

The engineer will be responsible for performing all engineering services through project closeout in accordance with federal, state, and local laws, regulations and policies. The scope of work includes but is not limited to the following: 1) planning and preliminary engineering phase services; 2) final design engineering phase services, 3) bidding, contracting, and construction phase services. Macon County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Macon County is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The OWNER encourages Minority-owned Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Women-owned Business Enterprises (WBEs) to submit proposals.

All SOQ must be submitted in a sealed envelope and marked with the following language: “Statement of Qualifications for Engineering Services.” Statement of Qualifications will be evaluated on the following factors: (1) Familiarity with Macon County infrastructure and operations; (2) Firm experience; (3) Firm capacity for performance; (4) Firm history of performing services for Macon County. All SOQ will be rated on the following scale system to determine best qualified firms: Qualifications, (40 points), Experience (40 points) and Capacity for Performance (10 points), familiarity with Town’s infrastructure (10 points). To be evaluated properly, the following must be addressed in detail:

Qualifications –The qualifications of the firm and persons assigned to the project;

Experience – The firm’s experience and the projects previously undertaken, the project activities, and the status of the projects;

Project Knowledge – Familiarity with the OWNER’s infrastructure and regulatory requirements of similar funding programs

Macon County reserves the right to reject one and/or all SOQ. Macon County will award a contract with the qualified individual or firm whose SOQ has the highest number of cumulative points issued by the selection committee and determined to be the most advantageous to Macon County. Macon County has the authority to terminate the selection at any time.

BT11/23/2023

_________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CIVIL ACTION NO. AD 494

In the Chancery Court for Lincoln County, Tennessee

Adoption of J.T.B. DOB: 1/12/2018

Kayla Parks, Petitioner,

vs.

Ashley Brooke Parks, Respondent,

In this cause, it appearing from the Order of Publication, that the Respondent Ashley Brooke Parks residence is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, it was ordered that publication be made and be published for 4 (four) successive weeks as required by law, in The Birmingham Times, notifying Respondent Ashely Brooke Parks, to file an answer with this Court and send a copy to Petitioner’s attorney, Jonathan C. Brown, whose address is 101 Main Avenue South P. O. Box 674, Fayetteville, Tennessee, 37334 within 30 days from the last date of publication, exclusive of the last date of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered against Respondent Ashley Brooke Parks. Failure to appear may result in the termination of Respondent’s parental rights to the above referenced child. This cause is set for hearing before this Court on Tuesday, January 9th 2024 at 9:00 a.m. to provide said Respondent with an opportunity to appear and defend. The address for Lincoln County Chancery Court is 112 Main Avenue South Rm. B-109 Fayetteville Tennessee, 37334.

This 23rd day of November, 2023.

Rebecca N. Bartlett

Clerk and Master

BT11/23/2023

_____________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative on behalf of the Jefferson County Board of Health at the Architect’s Office, Birchfield Penuel Architects, 2805 Crescent Avenue, Birmingham, AL 35209 until 4:00 PM CST, Monday, December 4, 2023. The original plus one (1) duplicate hardcopy, plus one (1) flash drive with duplicates of submittals are required for pre- qualification approval.

JCDH Disease Control Isolation Modifications Jefferson County Board of Health Birmingham, Alabama and Midfield, Alabama

SCOPE OF WORK:

Work generally includes modifications to three existing Jefferson County Department of Health facilities—Guy M. Tate Building, Eastern Health Center & Western Health Center. The work will be divided into three Packages. Buildings will remain operational during the course of the work.

Package A consists of the scope of work to be done at the Guy M. Tate Building. This scope includes approximately 380 square feet of interior renovations including selective demolition, modifications to HVAC, plumbing, fire protection, and electrical. This package also includes exterior work comprised of the construction of an accessible access ramp and modifications to existing concrete planters/hardscaping.

Package B consists of the scope of work to be done at the Eastern Health Center. This scope includes approximately 486 square feet of interior renovations including selective demolition, modifications to HVAC, plumbing, fire protection, and electrical.

Package C consists of the scope of work to be done at the Western Health Center. This scope includes approximately 482 square feet of interior renovations including selective demolition, modifications to HVAC, plumbing, fire protection, and electrical. This package also includes minor landscaping modifications and the addition of a sidewalk.

PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by Birchfield Penuel Architects no later than the date and time stipulated above, after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request with contact name, phone and fax numbers, and e-mail address. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented general contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. It is anticipated that each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about Friday December 8, 2023.

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be viewed at the office of the Architect with prior notice by contacting Donna Brooks at (205) 870-1876.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon the pre- qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents: After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon a deposit of $75.00 per set. One hardcopy set is required. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents, including addendum, in reusable condition within seven (7) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents, including addendum, in reusable condition within seven (7) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; ConstructConnect (www.constructconnect.com) and Dodge Data & Analytics (www.construction.com).

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the Jefferson County Board of Health in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of sixty (60) calendar days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre- qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the Jefferson County Department of Health Annex, 401 14th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233. Bids will thereafter be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail at the office of the Architect, Birchfield Penuel Architects, 2805 Crescent Avenue, Birmingham, AL 35209, or received by US Postal Service mail at the office of the Architect until 11:00 a.m. After 11:00 a.m. on the date of the bid opening, bids must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All bids received after the date and time set for the receipt of bids will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is scheduled for Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre- Bid Conference.

BT11/23/2023

_____________________________

Request For Qualifications (RFQ)

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting Statements of Qualifications (SOQs) from professional service firms (Respondents) for civil engineering services associated with the Air Cargo Apron Joint Seal project. SOQs and Project Proposals will be received by January 10th, 2024, at 2:00 PM local time.

Copies of the RFQ, including detailed submission instructions and requirements, can be obtained by visiting the airport’s website at https://www.flybirmingham.com/about-bhm/doing-business-at-bhm/ or via an email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. A non-mandatory pre-submittal conference will be held on December 6th, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. local time via an online and in-person meeting.

BT11/23/2023

_____________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell for cash at or after 9 AM, Nov 30th, 2023, at storageauctions.com. The personal effects stored at U-Haul Moving and Storage of Fultondale 1588 Carson Rd Fultondale, AL 35217.

BT11/23/2023

_____________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell for cash at or after 10 AM Nov 30th, 2023, at storageauctions.com. The personal effects stored at U-Haul Moving and Storage at Center Point 1636 Center Point Pkwy. Birmingham, AL 35215.

BT11/23/2023

_____________________________

