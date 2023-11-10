Jefferson County Parks Seek Superintendent; Compensation, Benefits Listed  

Sponsored Content

The Jefferson County Greenways Commission was established in May 2023 to oversee Red Mountain Park, Ruffner Mountain, and Turkey Creek Nature Preserve, signaling a significant shift in the management and care of parks within Jefferson County, Alabama. Jefferson County surrounds and includes Birmingham, Alabama, a progressive, affordable, and revitalized small city with a rich history of change and progress, including as the forefront of the Civil Rights movement that reshaped the nation.

The Commission is a first-of-its-kind parks system model. Park responsibility has traditionally rested with individual municipalities, but the expansion of the County’s beloved nature parks requires a collaborative, cross-jurisdictional approach to effectively manage on a regional scale. With this position, once again, Birmingham will play host to groundbreaking change. This unique model offers an opportunity for a park leader to implement a pioneering unified management strategy.

We seek an individual with a high degree of independence who will be the driving force behind turning the Commission’s vision into reality. The Superintendent must efficiently manage the protection of the Commission’s cultural and natural resources, real property, plans, and procedures to provide quality service and experience to the public. They must maintain cooperative professional relationships within the community and ensure clear, direct liaison with local, county, and state governmental entities.

The Superintendent will bring park leadership expertise and extensive experience in park operations, capital improvement projects, and personnel management. They will lead an established team, collaborate with the Commission and key stakeholders, and manage the parks’ fiscal and operational health. The ideal candidate is people-focused, skilled at developing staff, and experienced in creating and tracking progress toward clear strategic objectives. We seek an expert implementer to maintain overall operational excellence; align strategic direction, vision, and policy; and uphold the parks’ integrity and fiscal sustainability.

Location

The Superintendent will work in Birmingham, Bessemer, Irondale, and Pinson, Alabama, and manage a distributed team throughout Jefferson County. Regular intra-county travel is required.

We are pleased to offer a competitive relocation package for candidates moving from a distance of 75 miles or more. This package includes a weekly stipend of $750 for the first six weeks, totaling approximately $5,000 in financial assistance. We understand that relocating can be a significant endeavor, and we are committed to easing the transition and ensuring our future Superintendent’s seamless integration into the Birmingham, Alabama community.

Compensation

A competitive compensation package, including a comprehensive benefits package, will be offered based on experience. The anticipated annual salary range for this position is $95,000 — $105,000. Qualified candidates outside of the range will be considered. Retirement benefits are provided through Retirement Systems of Alabama. Health benefits are provided through the State Employment Insurance Board (SEIB).

Of note, living expenses in Birmingham, Alabama are below the national average. It hosts a cost of living index rating of 79 and median home costs below $204,000 while hosting school systems that rank among the best in Alabama and compete across the country.

To Apply

To apply click here

Applications should include a resume and a cover letter describing your qualifications that match the position criteria and what you will bring to the role. Interested candidates should apply by November 28, 2023, for priority consideration.

Start Date

Early 2024

Additional Information

For additional information regarding this opportunity, please contact Daniel Student, Senior Consultant, Potrero Group at dstudent@potrerogroup.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

