November 9, 2023

Employment

MARKETING INTERN

BJCC, is recruiting for Marketing Intern for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT11/09/2023

OPERATIONS MANAGER

Saj Management Inc. in Birmingham, AL seeks an Operations Manager to assess existing resources, business functions, trends and objectives and develop mathematical models for analysis of competitive valuations, measurement of processes and improvement/efficiency practices. Send resumes to: shiela.patel@stayatchoice.com REF: HP 888

BT11/09/2023

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2023-903390

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JULIA MATHEWS A/K/A JULIA MATTHEWS; J. D/B/A BAIL BOND COMPANY ESDALE; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 25, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The East 50 feet of Lots 1 and 2 in Block 1 of Dryer and Phillips Survey of the Hobby Property, a map of which is recorded in Map Book 4, page 76, in the Office of the Probate Judge of Jefferson County, Alabama, and said property is more particularly described as follows: Begin where the West line of Hobby Street intersects the South line of Mamie Street, run thence West along the South line of Mamie Street 50 feet; thence South and parallel with Hobby Street 100 feet; thence East and parallel with Mamie Avenue 50 feet to the West line of Hobby Street; thence North along the West line of Hobby Street 100 feet to the point of beginning, and situated in the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 26, Township 17, Range 3 West, in the City of Birmingham, Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111750 as follows: E 50 FT LOTS 1 & 2 BLK 1 DRYER & PHILLIPS SUR

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-2-011-001.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 22, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 6th day of November, 2022.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/09/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-903393

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF BEULAH MAE HINTON; PARSHAI LAVETTE HINTON, AGENT FOR HEIRS OF BEULAH MAE HINTON; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 25, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

South 36.7 feet of Lot 17, according to the map and survey of Gurleyville, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 125, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111616 as follows: S 36.7 FT LOT 17 GURLEYVILLE

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-2-007-004.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 22, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 6th day of November, 2022.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/09/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-903363

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WILLIAM FITTS; JAMES MCCONICO, JR.; GLORIA J. MCCONICO; ALL-STAR BONDING CO.; BLACKWATER ASSET SERVICING LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 22, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 3, Block 4, according to the survey of Henry Copeland Survey, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 25, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, lying in the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 26, Township 17 South, Range 3 West.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111605 as follows: LOT 3 BLK 4 HENRY & COPELAND SURVEY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-018-015.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 22, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 6th day of November, 2022.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/09/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-903278

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BRANDON HORTON; ESTATE OF HARRY HORTON; CADLES OF WEST VIRGINIA, LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 18, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Part of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 26, Township 17 South, Range 3 West, situate in Jefferson County, Alabama, more particularly described as follows: Begin at the point of intersection of the northerly line of 12th Court (formerly 12th Avenue) North, with the westerly line of 12th Street, North and run thence northwardly along the westerly line of said street for a distance of 100 feet; thence run westwardly and parallel with the northerly line of said avenue for a distance of 85 feet; thence run southwardly and parallel with the westerly line of 12th Street, North, for a distance of 100 feet to a point on the northerly line of 12th Avenue, North, run thence eastwardly along the northerly line of said avenue for a distance of 85 feet to the point of beginning.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2018022844 as follows: P O B N W INTER OF 12TH ST N 12TH CT N TH W 85 FT ALG CT TH N 100 FT TH E 85 FT TO 12TH ST N TH S 100 FT ALG ST TO

P O B

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-3-007-022.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 24, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 6th day of November, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/09/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-903346

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: EDNA MAE JENKINS; HELEN ELIZABETH SELLERS; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 21, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 4 and the South 5 feet of Lot 3, Block 1, according to the map showing Dryer and Phillips Resurvey of the Hobby Property, as recorded in Plat Book 4 Page 76 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111603 as follows: LOT 4 & S 5 FT OF LOT 3 BLK 1 DRYER & PHILLIPS SUR

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-2-011-012.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 22, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 6th day of November, 2022.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/09/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-903293

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JOHNNIE V. DAVIS AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; ANNIE PEARL DAVIS (DECEASED) AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES; J. T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 18, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on October 19, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on December 8, 2023 at 10:15 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1414 17th St. N, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-1-023-009.000 a/k/a 0122002610230090000000

Legal Description: The North 50 feet of South 100 feet of Lot 5, Block 23, according to the map of J.M. Ware Estate, as recorded in Deed Volume 158, Page 131, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a N 50 FT OF

S 100 FT LOT 5 BLK 23 J M WARE SUR

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 6th day of November, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/09/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-903590

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ALBERT THOMAS AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; YVONNE MITCHELL AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE; J. T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on October 7, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on November 1, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on January 5, 2024 at 10:15 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1511 18th Place N, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-1-018-008.000 a/k/a 0122002610180080000000

Legal Description: The North 50 feet of Lots 5, 6, and 7, in Block 4, according to the Henry and Copeland Survey made by

A.O. Wilson, Civil Engineer, according to the map thereof, recorded in Map Book 1, Page 25, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, said lot fronting 50 feet on the East side of 18th Place between 15th and 16th Avenue extending back of uniform width on the north side of a 10 foot alleyway, 130 feet a/k/a N 50 FT LOTS 5-6-7 BLK 4 HENRY COPELAND SURVEY

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 6th day of November, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT11/09/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc. has completed the Contract for Gwin Elementary School HVAC

Replacement Phase 2 at Gwin Elementary School for the State of Alabama and the City of Hoover, Owners,

and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials,

or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Bernhard TME,

3332 Old Montgomery Highway, Suite 103, Birmingham, AL 35209, Architect.

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc.

3100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT11/09/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In Accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Flowmotion Trail Builders LLC has completed the Contract to construct an XCO Course Project for The University of Montevallo, Owner, and have made request for ﬁnal settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify: University of Montevallo, 75 College Drive, Station 6131, Montevallo, AL 35115,

telephone 205-665-6131.

Flowmotion Trail Builders LLC

75 Scarborough Lane

Anniston, AL 36207

BT11/09/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that J.T. Harrison Construction Co., Inc., Contractor, 5870 Charlie Shirley Road, Northport, AL 35473, has completed the Contract for the Alteration of North Pavilion 6th Floor CT#3 Equipment Replacement at 1802 6th Avenue S., Birmingham, AL 35233 for The Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama for the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner, and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birchfield Penuel & Associates, Architect.

BT11/09/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Southeastern Sealcoating, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for

Terrace Manor Roadway Improvements at 4501 Little Drive, Bessemer,

for the State of Alabama and the County of Jefferson, Owners, and

have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project

should immediately notify Cohen Carnaggio Reynolds, Architect.

Southeastern Sealcoating, Contractor,

1330 Adamsville Industrial Parkway

Birmingham, AL 35224

BT11/09/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Southeastern Sealcoating, Inc.,Contractor, has completed the Contract for

Alabama Farmers Market Access Road Impv at Finley Ave.,

for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owners, and

have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project

should immediately notify City of Birmingham, Architect.

Southeastern Sealcoating, Contractor,

1330 Adamsville Industrial Parkway

Birmingham, AL 35224

BT11/09/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Southeastern Sealcoating, Inc.,Contractor, has completed the Contract for

TIC Phase 2 18th Street Parking Lot University of Alabama,

for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owners, and

have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project

should immediately notify Dynamic Civil Solutions, Architect.

Southeastern Sealcoating, Contractor,

1330 Adamsville Industrial Parkway

Birmingham, AL 35224

BT11/09/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that K & L Group, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for Asphalt and Concrete Repairs at various locations on purchase order #P0004790 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT11/09/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-900654

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA BESSEMER DIVISION

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

CASE NO.: CV-2023-900654

THE GENERAL RETIREMENT

SYSTEM FOR EMPLOYEES OF

JEFFERSON COUNTY,

PLAINTIFF,

v.

AMIE M. SUITS; FICTITIOUS

DEFENDANTS 1-10 being those

persons or entities who hold the

funds of GRS sought herein,

DEFENDANTS.

In accordance with Rule 4.3, Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure, notice is hereby given to Defendant Amie M. Suits, whose whereabouts are unknown, that a civil Complaint has been filed by The General Retirement System for Employees of Jefferson County in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Bessemer Division (Case No.: 68-CV-2023-900654). The Complaint alleges counts for Money Had and Received and Unjust Enrichment for money mistakenly paid by Plaintiff to Defendant as a result of Defendant’s fraud. Plaintiff has made a demand for judgment in favor of Plaintiff in the amount of $41,289.99, plus interest, reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs.

Defendant is hereby notified that she is required to answer the Complaint within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this Notice or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against her in Case No. 68-CV-2023-900654, Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Bessemer Division.

Contact Information for Plaintiff’s Attorney: Daniel L. Tiede, Sewell Sewell Beard, LLC,

1841 Second Avenue, Suite 214, Jasper, Alabama 35501. Telephone: (205) 544-2350.

BT11/09/2023

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The Jefferson County Commission will receive bids for the ROSEDALE SIDEWALK IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT (CD21-03L-M05-RSI) at Room A-420 meeting room of the Jefferson County Courthouse until 10:00 a.m. local time on November 17, 2023, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Any bid to be delivered by hand or mail prior to the above time or at a different place shall be at the full risk of the bidder. Such bids may be delivered or mailed to the Jefferson County Department of Community Services, at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. If for any reason such bid does not reach Room A-420 meeting room of the Jefferson County Courthouse prior to the opening, it may be rejected. No bids shall be accepted after the time stated for receipt of bids.This requirement shall not be waived.

All bids must be submitted on bid forms furnished, or copy thereof, and must be in a sealed envelope. The outside of the envelope should contain the following:

(1) “SEALED BID”; (2) “DO NOT OPEN”; (3) PROJECT NAME AND NUMBER; (4) PROJECT OFFICER: “Alfonso Holt”; (5) CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS; (6) ALABAMA GENERAL CONTRACTORS LICENSE NUMBER (7) DUNS #.

Bids are invited upon the following work, but not limited to, as follows:

Construction of a sidewalk along 26th Avenue S and Central Avenue, and items required for the construction of a sidewalk.

Bids must be accompanied by a certified check or bank draft payable to the order of Jefferson County, Alabama negotiable U.S. Government Bonds (at par value) or a satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the bidder and an acceptable surety, in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total of the bid amount but not to exceed $10,000.00, for the construction of Rosedale Sidewalk Improvements Project (CD21-03L-M05-RSI).

The bid security is to become the property of the owner in the event that: (1) the bidder fails to meet any of the qualifications required in the bid specifications stated herein; (2) the bidder misrepresents or falsifies any information required to be provided by the owner; (3) for any reason that the bidder fails to qualify, causing his bid to be withdrawn or rejected and such withdrawal or rejection results in delay or substantial additional expense to the owner; (4) the contract and bond are not executed within the time set forth, as liquidated damages for the delay and additional expense of the owner caused thereby.

Bid documents are on file and will be available for examination at the JEFFERSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY SERVICES, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203; at the BIRMINGHAM CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY AUTHORITY, 601 37th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222; at the Office of Sentell Engineering Inc.639 Black Bears Way, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35401.

General Contractor Bidders may obtain one (1) sets of hard copy drawings for each project and specifications from the Printer upon receipt of check in the amount of $75.00 per set made payable to TuscaBlue and by calling them at (205) 752-9825. General Contractors will then be placed on Official Bidders List. Additional sets of drawings/ specifications and digital copies will be available to General Contractors for purchase directly from the documents printer: TuscaBlue, 2806 Greensboro Ave., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401. Addenda and other proposal information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the Engineer and on the Official Bidders List. Release of contract documents to the bidder does not imply acceptance of the bidder’s qualifications by the Owner or Engineer.

General Contractors who obtain drawings and wish to withdraw from the Bidders List must do so in writing to the office of the Engineer prior to the bid date.

Bids received from General Contractors who are not on the Official Bidders List may not be accepted or opened. Sentell Engineering makes no guarantee for plans and specifications obtained by Contractors and Vendors from sources other than the printed contract documents provided by their firm. Contractors and Vendors who base their pricing from contract documents obtained from other electronic sources, either in part or whole, do so at their own risk.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof, issued either with the original contract documents or by addendum. General Contractors shall not use Proposal Forms other than those provided in the contract documents.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975. The Bidder must display current General Contractor’s License Number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered, or it will not be considered by the Engineer or Owner. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Bidders are advised that submitted bids bind the bidders to the “Bid Conditions Setting Forth Affirmative Action Requirements for all Non‑Exempt Federal and Federally‑assisted Construction Contracts to be awarded in Jefferson, Shelby and Walker Counties, Alabama, “also known as the Birmingham Hometown Plan.

Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages as set forth in the contract documents must be paid on this project, and that the contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, sex, age, religion, national origin, disability, or veteran status.

All bidders be advised that this contract is subject to Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development act of 1968, as amended, (12 USC l701U) which if it is in excess of $100,000, requires that to the “greatest extent feasible”, opportunities for training and employment be given lower income residents of the project area and contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to business concerns which are: (1) 51 percent or more owned by section 3 residents; or (2) Whose permanent, full-time employees include persons, at least 30 percent of whom are currently section 3 residents, or within three years of the date of first employment with the business concern were section 3 residents; or (3) That provides evidence of commitment to subcontract in excess of 25 percent of the dollar award of all subcontracts to be awarded to business concerns that meet the qualifications set forth in paragraphs (1) or (2) in this definition of “section 3 business concern.”

The Jefferson County Commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding.

This project will be funded in its entirety (100%) with Federal Community Development Block Grant Funds.

No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days from the date of the opening of bids to allow the Jefferson County Commission to review the bids and investigate the qualifications of bidders, prior to awarding the contract.

BT11/09/2023

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: JU-2017-000012.05

IN THE MATTER OF

BROWN JONATHAN WAYNE II

PUBLICATION ORDER

In this cause it is made to appear to the Court on Motion For Service By Publication by the accompanying Affidavit of Chip Cleveland, Esq., Attorney for Petitioner, that the whereabouts of the above-named child’s mother, Catherine P. Brown, are unknown and cannot be ascertained with reasonable diligence.

It further appears that the underlying petition requests that the mother’s parental rights be terminated and that permanent custody of the child be vested in the father.

It is, therefore, ORDERED that pursuant to Rule 4.3, Ala. R. Civ. Proc., service by publication be made upon Mother by Petitioner in The Wetumpka Herald, a newspaper of general circulation published in the City of Wetumpka, Alabama, County of Elmore, The Prattville Progress, a newspaper of general circulation published in the City of Prattville, Alabama, County Autauga, The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation published in the City of Birmingham, County of Jefferson, and any other newspaper as may be required under Ala. Code § 12-15-318 (1975), for four (4) consecutive weeks notifying Catherine P. Brown to plead to, answer, and demur to the petition in the this matter in accordance with Rule 1(B), Ala. R. Juv. Proc. after the last publication, and appear for final hearing on December 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., Elmore County Judicial Complex, 8935 U.S. Highway 231 North, Wetumpka, Alabama.

DONE this day of OCTOBER, 2023.

/s/

JUVENILE JUDGE

BT11/09/2023

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

Qualifications for airport engineering and planning services for a five (5) year period will be received by the Airport Authority of the City of Gulf Shores at 3190 Airport Dr., Gulf Shores, AL 36542 until 2:00 P.M. local time on Monday, November 20, 2023. Request for Qualifications documents may be obtained from the office of Justin Fletcher, Airport Director, 3190 Airport Dr., Gulf Shores, AL 36542 (251-967-3968). Each proposal must be submitted as outlined in the Request for Qualification documents to the Airport Authority of the City of Gulf Shores at 3190 Airport Dr., Gulf Shores, AL 36542. The Airport Authority reserves the right to select from submittals or interview from a short list of qualified consultants if deemed necessary. The Airport Authority reserves the right to reject any or all submittals.

BT11/09/2023

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bid packages for Bid 23-05-39 Traveling Screens for Cahaba Pumping Station will be received in the Purchasing Department of the Birmingham Water Works Board, located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, until 10:00 a.m. (CST), November 21, 2023, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. All potential suppliers must receive an executed copy of the applicable Receipt of Bid Package from the BWW Purchasing Department before their bid package may be considered responsive, pending evaluation of appropriate staff. All bid packages must be hand-delivered to the BWW Purchasing Department, which is located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222. The bid packages must be directed to the attention of the Purchasing Manager, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bids for “Traveling Screens for Cahaba Pumping Station due on November 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (CST)” at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. Bid packages may be obtained through our website at www.bwwb.org, by emailing Matthew Shiver at matthew.shiver@bwwb.org, or by calling 205-244-4302.

BT11/09/2023

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

Pressure Washing of the Gardendale and Higdon Hill Potable Water Tanks

Project Number

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bids for the Pressure Washing of Gardendale and Higdon Hill Potable Water Tanks will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, Engineering Department, Attention: Ms. Hattye D. McCarroll, P.E. Chief Engineer, until 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, November 16, 2023, in the Engineering Department Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama, at which time they will be opened and read. Bids received after said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

The Work consists of pressure washing both tanks and providing ground containment. However, any coating that is damaged during the Work must be repainted by the Contractor, at the Contractor’s expense, and per all applicable specifications listed in the Contract Documents. In the event of any repainting, the Contractor is fully responsible for providing, at his expense, full containment of exterior painting operations to prevent the exit and drift of paint residue onto adjacent property, streets, or structures. No welding can be performed on either of these tanks in order to provide full containment.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA), 601 – 37th Street, South, Birmingham, AL 35222; or at the office of the BWWB Project Manager – Engineering Department – Mr. Tony Free, Project Engineer, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue, North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of $150.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents and drawings in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $150.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Ms. Hattye McCarroll. P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter his bid within sixty (60) calendar days after the actual date of the Bid Opening.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 in the Engineering Department Conference Room located as shown above. After a short pre-bid meeting, a site visit will follow at the Gardendale Tank, 319 Day Street, Gardendale, Alabama 35071 followed by a site visit to the Higdon Hill Tank, 7004 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35212. All Prospective Bidders are required to attend the Pre-Bid Conference and site visit. The purpose of the Pre-Bid Conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding Documents and Contract Documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the Pre-Bid Conference and site visit. All Prospective Bidders shall complete and submit the HUB Bid Solicitation Notice (HUB Form 3) no later than one (1) day after the scheduled date of the pre-bid conference (NO EXCEPTIONS). HUB Program Acknowledgement (HUB Form 1), HUB Compliance Form (HUB Form 2), HUB Subcontractor Performance Form (HUB Form 5) and HUB Subcontractor Utilization Form (HUB Form 6) of Section 00451 HUB Program must be submitted at the Bid Opening as shown above.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $10,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor & Material Payment Bond each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00201. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax-Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 30 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (BWWB)

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Hattye D. McCarroll, P.E., Chief Engineer

Telephone: (205) 244-4182

Owner’s Contact for Plans and Specifications

Engineering Department Administrative Assistant

Telephone: (205) 244-4180

Facsimile: (205) 244-4680

Owner’s Project Manager:

Primary Contact:

Mr. Tony Free

Project Engineer

Telephone: (205) 244-4288

BT11/09/2023

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed bids for Fire Station No. 9 Roof Replacement 1228 27th Street North, Birmingham, AL 35234, will be received by the City Architect in Room 220 Birmingham City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 30, 2023. Sealed bids will receive a time and date label to indicate timely receipt. All sealed bids received upon or prior to the stipulated time and date will afterwards then be publicly opened and read aloud in Conference Room 220 City Hall.

All bids must be on a lump sum basis. Bids are to be submitted in duplicate on the Proposal Form provided with specifications. No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

In accordance with Title 39-2-4, Code of Alabama, it is required that the Bidder submit with his bid either a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond, executed by a surety authorized and qualified to make bonds in Alabama, payable to the City of Birmingham in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the bid (subject to a maximum of $10,000.00). In order for a bid to be considered, it must be accompanied by an acceptable bid bond or cashier’s check.

Any bid submitted for an amount of $50,000 or more, the bidder must be a licensed general contractor in the State of Alabama in accordance with Title 34-8, Code of Alabama. Contractor’s license number shall appear on the outside of the envelope used to submit bid.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount and a Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount shall be required from the successful bidder at the signing of the contract. Also, proof of insurance shall be required when the contract is signed. The City will review bonds and insurance and execute the contract within twenty (20) days unless the successful contractor agrees to an extension in writing.

A Pre-bid Conference to review and discuss the project will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at Birmingham City Hall Capital Projects Conference Room 220, 710 North 20th Street Birmingham, AL 35204. Attendance at the Pre-bid Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a bidder’s responsiveness, in addition to any other stipulations.

Bid documents are opened to public inspection at the Department of Capital Projects —Room 220 City Hall, 710 20th Street North Birmingham, AL 35203. Electronic version of the bid documents may be viewed online at:

Dodge Data and Analytics, http://www.planroom.construction.com.

Construct Connect, http//: www.constructconnect.com.

and at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, 601 37th Street, South Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Since award may not be made within thirty (30) days, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the bid opening.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, and to waive any informalities.

IMPORTANT BIDDER INFORMATION

Bidders are expected to prepare their bid to include all necessary material, labor, bonds, permits, overhead, profit, taxes, insurance, etc. costs. It is not the City’s obligation to bring mistakes/omissions in bid to bidder’s attention. If after bid opening, a bidder determines he has a mistake in bid, he may seek withdrawal of his bid without forfeiting his bond, if the request is in writing within three (3) work days after the bid opening, and is accompanied by clear and convincing evidence of the mistake.

All cashier’s checks or bid bonds will be returned immediately after bids are checked and tabulated to all except the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders. Bid bonds shall be returned to the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders when the contract is signed, and performance and payment bonds and insurance are furnished by the successful bidder. If award is not made within fifteen (15) days after bid opening, all bid guarantees will be returned except for those of the potentially successful bidders. If after sixty (60) days, no award has been made, all bids shall be rejected, and the potentially successful bidder’s guarantee will be returned unless the bidder agrees in writing to a time extension. If a time extension is effected, bidder may substitute any cashier’s check for a satisfactory bid bond.

Any contract resulting from this Invitation to Bid shall not be assignable without prior written consent of the City. Under no conditions, shall the contract be assigned to an unsuccessful bidder whose bid was rejected as non-responsive and/or non-responsible.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to the project. Under this Program, the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (MBE/DBE) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority established a system of floating MBD/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBD/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program is contained in the Project Manual and may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street, South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 (Telephone: 205-324-6202). For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and business will apply.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked: SEALED BID – FIRE STATION NO.9 ROOF REPLACEMENT. Bids may be hand delivered to Room 220 City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama, or mailed to: City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects, Architectural Division, Room 220 City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Bids sent by any express carrier (Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Room 220 City Hall.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Architect on or before 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 30, 2023. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

Gary C. Ohlman, City Architect

BT11/09/2023

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The Jefferson County Commission will receive bids for the GRAYSVILLE YOUTH COMMUNITY CENTER CD21-03D-M02-GYACI at Room A-420 meeting room of the Jefferson County Courthouse until 10:00 a.m. local time on December 7, 2023, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Any bid to be delivered by hand or mail prior to the above time or at a different place shall be at the full risk of the bidder. Such bids may be delivered or mailed to the Jefferson County Department of Community Services, at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. If for any reason such bid does not reach Room A-420 meeting room of the Jefferson County Courthouse prior to the opening, it may be rejected. No bids shall be accepted after the time stated for receipt of bids. This requirement shall not be waived.

All bids must be submitted on bid forms furnished, or copy thereof, and must be in a sealed envelope. The outside of the envelope should contain the following:

(1) “SEALED BID”; (2) “DO NOT OPEN”; (3) PROJECT NAME AND NUMBER; (4) PROJECT OFFICER: “Alfonso Holt”; (5) CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS; (6) ALABAMA GENERAL CONTRACTORS LICENSE NUMBER (7) DUNS #.

Bids are invited upon the following work, but not limited to, as follows:

Renovation and construction of Graysville Youth Community Center.

Bids must be accompanied by a certified check or bank draft payable to the order of Jefferson County, Alabama negotiable U.S. Government Bonds (at par value) or a satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the bidder and an acceptable surety, in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total of the bid amount but not to exceed $10,000.00, for the construction of GRAYSVILLE YOUTH COMMUNITY CENTER CD21-03D-M02-GYACI.

The bid security is to become the property of the owner in the event that: (1) the bidder fails to meet any of the qualifications required in the bid specifications stated herein; (2) the bidder misrepresents or falsifies any information required to be provided by the owner; (3) for any reason that the bidder fails to qualify, causing his bid to be withdrawn or rejected and such withdrawal or rejection results in delay or substantial additional expense to the owner; (4) the contract and bond are not executed within the time set forth, as liquidated damages for the delay and additional expense of the owner caused thereby.

Bid documents are on file and will be available for examination at the JEFFERSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY SERVICES, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203; at the BIRMINGHAM CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY AUTHORITY, 601 37th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222; at the Office of Cohen Carnaggio Reynolds Architecture, 2920 First Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233.

General Contractor Bidders may obtain one (1) sets of hard copy drawings for each project and specifications from the Printer upon receipt of check in the amount of $75.00 per set made payable to Alabama Graphics and by calling them at (205) 252-8505. General Contractors will then be placed on Official Bidders List. Additional sets of drawings/ specifications and digital copies will be available to General Contractors for purchase directly from the documents printer: Alabama Graphics, 2801 5th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 352331. Addenda and other proposal information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the Architect and on the Official Bidders List. Release of contract documents to the bidder does not imply acceptance of the bidder’s qualifications by the Owner or Architect.

General Contractors who obtain drawings and wish to withdraw from the Bidders List must do so in writing to the office of the Architect prior to the bid date.

Bids received from General Contractors who are not on the Official Bidders List may not be accepted or opened. Cohen Carnaggio Reynolds Architecture makes no guarantee for plans and specifications obtained by Contractors and Vendors from sources other than the printed contract documents provided by their firm. Contractors and Vendors who base their pricing from contract documents obtained from other electronic sources, either in part or whole, do so at their own risk.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof, issued either with the original contract documents or by addendum. General Contractors shall not use Proposal Forms other than those provided in the contract documents.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975. The Bidder must display current General Contractor’s License Number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered, or it will not be considered by the Architect or Owner. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Bidders are advised that submitted bids bind the bidders to the “Bid Conditions Setting Forth Affirmative Action Requirements for all Non‑Exempt Federal and Federally‑assisted Construction Contracts to be awarded in Jefferson, Shelby and Walker Counties, Alabama, “also known as the Birmingham Hometown Plan.

Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages as set forth in the contract documents must be paid on this project, and that the contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, sex, age, religion, national origin, disability, or veteran status.

All bidders be advised that this contract is subject to Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development act of 1968, as amended, (12 USC l701U) which if it is in excess of $100,000, requires that to the “greatest extent feasible”, opportunities for training and employment be given lower income residents of the project area and contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to business concerns which are: (1) 51 percent or more owned by section 3 residents; or (2) Whose permanent, full-time employees include persons, at least 30 percent of whom are currently section 3 residents, or within three years of the date of first employment with the business concern were section 3 residents; or (3) That provides evidence of commitment to subcontract in excess of 25 percent of the dollar award of all subcontracts to be awarded to business concerns that meet the qualifications set forth in paragraphs (1) or (2) in this definition of “section 3 business concern.”

The Jefferson County Commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding.

This project will be funded in its entirety (100%) with Federal Community Development Block Grant Funds.

No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days from the date of the opening of bids to allow the Jefferson County Commission to review the bids and investigate the qualifications of bidders, prior to awarding the contract.

BT11/09/2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received from previously pre-qualified General Contractors by the Houston County Board of Education in the Board Office, 404 West Washington Street, Dothan, Alabama until 2:00 P.M. Thursday, December 7, 2023 for the construction of A NEW GYMNASIUM AND HIGH SCHOOL CLASSROOM ADDITIONS – WICKSBURG HIGH SCHOOL, Newton, Alabama at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. Work shall be in accordance with plans and specifications prepared by J. Michael Lee Associates, Inc. Architecture and dated October 26, 2023.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Houston County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of J. Michael Lee Associates, Inc. ARCHITECTURE, 179 Honeysuckle Road, Suite 1, Dothan, Alabama, F.W. Dodge Plan Room, Montgomery, Alabama and AGC Plan Room, Dothan, Alabama.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $800.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each General Contractor submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Only General Contractors who completed the pre-qualification process, which was advertised and completed earlier in the year for this project, and which are properly licensed in accordance with criteria established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors under the Provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, will be considered for the Work of this project. All pre-qualification packets were due to the Architect by 2:00 pm on April 20, 2023.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held in the Media Center (High School) at Wicksburg High School located at 1172 AL-123, Newton, AL 36352 at 10:00 am CST, on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. The Pre-Bid conference is required for General Contractors, and subcontractors are strongly encouraged to attend.

Nonresident bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney at law licensed to practice law in such nonresident bidder’s state of domicile, as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of that state to its own business entities whose principal places of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts.

Houston County Board of Education

Mr. Brandy White, Superintendent

J. Michael Lee Associates, Inc.

ARCHITECTURE

BT11/09/2023

ABANDONED VEHICLE

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owner, lien-holders, and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder at:

1736 28th St. N., Birmingham, AL 35234 at 8:00 A.M. on Dec. 14, 2023.

2014 Chevy Sonic

VIN: 1G1JA5SH3E4145463

Seller reserves right to reject any bids and the right to bid.

BT11/09/2023

_____________________________