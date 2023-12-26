Birmingham’s chief compliance officer has died at age 58.

By Joseph D. Bryant | jbryant@al.com

A member of Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s senior leadership team died two days before Christmas.

Woodfin on Saturday mourned the loss of Jill Madajczyk, Birmingham’s chief compliance officer and former director of human resources. Madajczyk died on Saturday at age 58.

“She had an incredible heart for service, and an even bigger love for those around her,” Woodfin wrote on social media. “She led in our effort to build a culture that put value in customer service, efficiency, effectiveness, transparency and accountability. Under her leadership, we truly were able to put people – specifically, our city of Birmingham employees – first.”

Madajczyk took to social media on Dec. 5 with a photo and post about friends about her health challenges with stage 4 lung cancer that had metastasized and spread.

“I am in good mentally and am taking everything one day at a time. From a spiritual perspective, this journey was written in my book before God gave me my first breath,” she wrote. “I am ready to face whatever is next knowing that God has me covered. I’m even proud of my bald head.”

An attorney, Madajczyk previously served in Memphis and as a deputy director of human resources and as an assistant city attorney.

She was a graduate of Indiana University Bloomington and earned her law degree from Valparaiso University Law School in Indiana.

Woodfin described Madajczyk as a person who served faithfully and dutifully in her nearly six years at Birmingham City Hall.

Auditorily, he remembers her personality and wit as infectious.

“She’d hit you with a one-liner out of nowhere that would crack you up. It’s the smiles she gave us that I’m thinking about most today,” he said. “Please join me in praying for the family and friends who are enduring this holiday season without her.

We love you, Jill.”

