Birmingham’s Holiday Block Party Lights Up Downtown (PHOTOS)

Photographs by Marika N. Johnson

For The Birmingham Times

Hundreds came out to the City of Birmingham’s tree lighting and holiday block party on Sunday, Dec. 3 in front of City Hall on 20th Street North. There were food trucks, a free concert, and lighting of the Christmas tree.

Families with children; elected officials; residents; civic leaders and visitors enjoyed the tree lighting; photos in a life-sized snow globe; face-painting station and many other activities.

Sponsors were Mayor Randall L. Woodfin, the Birmingham City Council, the Birmingham Park and Rec Board, Coca-Cola UNITED, and the Dan Crane Law Firm.

