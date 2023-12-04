Teams Announced for the 2023 Birmingham Bowl

By Creg Stephenson | cstephenson@al.com

Troy will play in the 76 Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 23, it was announced Sunday.

The Trojans (11-2) will face Duke (7-5) in a game to be played at Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m., with television coverage on ABC.

“A bowl game is a reward for our players, our fans and our staff for an amazing season,” Troy coach Jon Sumrall said. “This will be a fantastic opportunity for our program to show on a national stage the level of football played in the Sun Belt Conference against an opponent from the ACC. Make no mistake, we’re going to Birmingham to win a football game, but we’re also going to ensure that our players have a great experience and are rewarded for their championship season.”

Troy has won 10 straight games since a 1-2 start this season. The Trojans routed Appalachian State 49-23 on Saturday to win their second straight Sun Belt Conference championship.

The Trojans are the first Sun Belt team to face a Power 5 opponent in a bowl game. Troy is 6-3 all-time in bowls, including an 18-12 win over UT-San Antonio in the 2022 Cure Bowl.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

