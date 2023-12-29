Birmingham’s Biggest Stories of 2023

By Sym Posey

The Birmingham Times

What were some of the Top Stories for The Birmingham Times in 2023. Here are a few:

Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr was the keynote speaker at the first annual Birmingham Black Male Summit in February which drew nearly 100 men to the Hilton Hotel in downtown Birmingham and included Mayor Randall Woodfin, Calvin Littlejohn, President, and Co-Founder of CareerLIFE; community leaders, educators, and activists. Darrell Forte, and Dr. Brandon Brown, co-founders of Birmingham Black Male Summit, and founder of The Leadership One Stop, said the gathering was designed to help Black men navigate the obstacles they face. Forte and Brown also host Black Male Meet Ups once a month at different Black-owned establishments.

Inside Birmingham City Schools Nationally-Recognized Career Academies

Career academies at Birmingham City Schools (BCS) have earned recognition for equipping students with specific skills, ranging from graphic design to mechanical engineering, along with providing myriad professional development opportunities and teaching interpersonal skills. The National Academy Foundation (NAF) recently acknowledged Ramsay High School’s engineering program with a “distinguished” designation, meaning it has demonstrated itself successful at equipping students with tools for success, even when compared against other NAF programs.

Birmingham Loans Birmingham Southern College $5 Million.

The City Council voted unanimously to approve two loans for BSC: one for $2.5 million that will be forgiven if the terms of the agreement are satisfied, including the school being open for the fall 2024 semester – those funds will be immediately available. The financial support provided by the City of Birmingham will allow BSC to continue operating throughout the remaining school year. The BSC president appeared before a committee of the Birmingham City Council on Nov. 21, where Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin presented the plan for two $2.5 million loans from the city to the college from the city’s $289 million general reserve fund. The city had previously pledged $5 million contingent on the state loaning the college $30 million, but State Treasurer Young Boozer denied the college’s loan request.

Birmingham Schools Creates Community Reading Groups to Boost Literacy for 3rd Graders

Passed in 2019, The Alabama Literacy Act was created to help improve reading in Alabama public schools to ensure students are reading on grade level by the end of third grade. Starting this year school year, the Literacy Act requires third graders to reach a certain reading score on a statewide test — the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program — to go to fourth grade. Groups that participated in the luncheon back in November included several after school and non-profits like Page Pals, Better Basic, STAIR, and the Birmingham Public Library as well as several PTA committees from several surrounding Birmingham City Schools.

