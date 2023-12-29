Birmingham’s Biggest Stories of 2023

By Sym Posey
The Birmingham Times
What were some of the Top Stories for The Birmingham Times in 2023. Here are a few:
- Carlee Russell – Police Can’t Verify Some Aspects of Carlee Russell’s Story | The Birmingham Times : On July 13,, nursing student, Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russel allegedly disappeared for 49 hours from her home in Hoover, Alabama, falsely reporting to police afterwards that she had been abducted. The local police department and investigators stated that they had been “unable to verify” most of Russell’s statement, and that “continuing investigation had cast doubt on much of Ms. Russell’s account.” In the days prior to her disappearance, Russell had performed online queries including: “Do you have to pay for an Amber alert”, “How to take money from a register without being caught”, “Birmingham bus station”, “One way bus ticket from Birmingham to Nashville”, and queries regarding the abduction film Taken. The Hoover Police Department stated in a press release that they had “not found any evidence of a child walking on the side of the road” nor did they “receive any additional calls about a toddler walking down the interstate.” It was all a hoax and Russell was later found guilty of two misdemeanor charges related to the case.
- Sate Rep. John Rogers Indicted on Federal Charges – State Rep. John Rogers Indicted on Federal Charges | The Birmingham Times : Alabama State Rep. John Rogers, D-Birmingham, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of obstruction of justice and one count of obstruction of justice by bribery, court records dated Sept. 26, 2023 show. The indictment says Rogers, 82, attempted to bribe someone to lie to federal investigators about a federal kickback scheme in exchange for receiving public funding for the person’s nonprofit organization. The charges stem from misuse of money from the Jefferson County Community Service Fund, money that was intended to support the nonprofit Piper Davis youth baseball league and another unnamed organization, according to the indictment.
- East Birmingham: Woodlawn Neighborhood Association recognized as Among the Best in the Nation – East Birmingham: Woodlawn Recognized as Among the Best in the Nation | The Birmingham Times : Woodlawn received the “Neighborhood of the Year” award at 2023 Neighborhoods USA (NUSA), a nonprofit made up of more than 500 local and national neighborhoods across the country.
- $50 Million Amphitheater to Open in 2025, After BJCC Board Approves Deal – $50 Million Amphitheater to Open in 2025, After BJCC Board Approves Deal | The Birmingham Times : The Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex board approved an operating agreement with Live Nation, a national entertainment partner, to put a 9,000-seat, $50 million amphitheater downtown on track to be open in two years. Live Nation is now officially set to manage an amphitheater set for construction as part of the Carraway Hospital redevelopment in Birmingham’s North Side. The BJCC, city of Birmingham, Jefferson County and Live Nation have now all agreed to help finance construction of the amphitheater, for a total of $20 million.
- Jordan Melton, 29, Birmingham Firefighter, Will Not Be Forgotten–Jordan Melton, 29, Birmingham Firefighter, Will Not Be Forgotten | The Birmingham Times : Jordan Melton, 29, the firefighter beloved by Birmingham was gunned down while on duty in July at Fire Station #9. Melton and fellow firefighter Jamal Jones were shot July 12 in what police say was a targeted attack. Melton died five days later.
- Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin Gets Married; All Black; All Birmingham Team Plans The Dream Wedding – Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin Gets Married in a ‘Low-Key’ Affair | The Birmingham Times Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin got married to the former Kendra Morris on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 8, in a private ceremony on an outdoor terrace at a house with a view of Vulcan and overlooking the city with close family in attendance. Rickquel Garrett , CEO/Owner and her team at L.N.A. Events company made up the all Black, all Birmingham wedding planner team of six who were joined by more than a dozen vendors who covered every aspect of the nuptials including a ballerina; luxury car and transportation drivers; barber; hairstylists; nail technicians; caterer; soloists; and, of course, a videographer and photographer to capture it all. Her team focused on every detail of the day, from the timeline, logistics, helping the bride with the color schemes and coordinating with the vendors.7. Birmingham’s 1st Annual Black Male Summit Draws Top Area Leaders–Birmingham’s 1st Annual Black Male Summit Draws Top Area Leaders | The Birmingham Times
Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr was the keynote speaker at the first annual Birmingham Black Male Summit in February which drew nearly 100 men to the Hilton Hotel in downtown Birmingham and included Mayor Randall Woodfin, Calvin Littlejohn, President, and Co-Founder of CareerLIFE; community leaders, educators, and activists. Darrell Forte, and Dr. Brandon Brown, co-founders of Birmingham Black Male Summit, and founder of The Leadership One Stop, said the gathering was designed to help Black men navigate the obstacles they face. Forte and Brown also host Black Male Meet Ups once a month at different Black-owned establishments.
- Inside Birmingham City Schools Nationally-Recognized Career Academies–Inside Birmingham City Schools Nationally-Recognized Career Academies | The Birmingham Times
Career academies at Birmingham City Schools (BCS) have earned recognition for equipping students with specific skills, ranging from graphic design to mechanical engineering, along with providing myriad professional development opportunities and teaching interpersonal skills. The National Academy Foundation (NAF) recently acknowledged Ramsay High School’s engineering program with a “distinguished” designation, meaning it has demonstrated itself successful at equipping students with tools for success, even when compared against other NAF programs.
- Birmingham Loans Birmingham Southern College $5 Million. City Council Committee OKs Total of $5 Million in Loans to Help Struggling Birmingham Southern | The Birmingham Times
The City Council voted unanimously to approve two loans for BSC: one for $2.5 million that will be forgiven if the terms of the agreement are satisfied, including the school being open for the fall 2024 semester – those funds will be immediately available. The financial support provided by the City of Birmingham will allow BSC to continue operating throughout the remaining school year. The BSC president appeared before a committee of the Birmingham City Council on Nov. 21, where Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin presented the plan for two $2.5 million loans from the city to the college from the city’s $289 million general reserve fund. The city had previously pledged $5 million contingent on the state loaning the college $30 million, but State Treasurer Young Boozer denied the college’s loan request.
10. Birmingham Schools Creates Community Reading Groups to Boost Literacy for 3rd Graders–Birmingham Schools Creates Community Reading Groups to Boost Literacy for 3rd Graders | The Birmingham Times : Birmingham City Schools leaders took another step to get all third graders reading on grade level or proficiency by the end of the year with a luncheon for PTA, neighborhood officers and community leaders at the Lincoln Professional Development Center.
Passed in 2019, The Alabama Literacy Act was created to help improve reading in Alabama public schools to ensure students are reading on grade level by the end of third grade. Starting this year school year, the Literacy Act requires third graders to reach a certain reading score on a statewide test — the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program — to go to fourth grade. Groups that participated in the luncheon back in November included several after school and non-profits like Page Pals, Better Basic, STAIR, and the Birmingham Public Library as well as several PTA committees from several surrounding Birmingham City Schools.