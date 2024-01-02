Birmingham Among 22 Finalists for New Federal Economic Development Program

Photo by (Nathan Watson / Bham Now)

BY NATHAN WATSON

The City of Birmingham was selected as a finalist for the Distressed Area Recompete Pilot Program—a federal program that aims to create renewed economic opportunity in communities in need.

Authorized for up to $1 billion in the CHIPS and Science Act, the Distressed Area Recompete Pilot Program is an economic opportunity and workforce development grant program run by the U.S. Department of Commerce. The Recompete Program will, “invest in economically distressed communities to create and connect people to good jobs,” and is targeting areas where prime-age employment (25-54 years) is significantly lower than the national average.

Of the 565 applications to the Recompete Program, only 22 applicants have been selected as finalists—including the City of Birmingham.

“We are absolutely thrilled that the City of Birmingham has been designated as a Recompete Program finalist for their plan to bring targeted workforce training and economic development to communities in need. The future of the Magic City has never been brighter. I want to thank the Biden-Harris Administration and our local officials for continuing to prioritize equity as we expand economic opportunity throughout our state.”

Representative Terri Sewell (AL-07)

As a Phase II Finalist, the City of Birmingham will be applying for $20 million in the Phase II Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) and working with officials to help strengthen their Recompete Plan.

“We are thankful to the Biden-Harris administration to be selected as a program finalist. We want every Birmingham resident to have access to quality jobs and this program will help us reduce employment participation barriers and supercharge solutions.”

Mayor Randall Woodfin

After applications for the Phase II close on April 25, 2024, the U.S. Economic Development Administration will make investments in 4-8 of the finalists. These 4-8 regions will receive between $20 and $50M on average.

