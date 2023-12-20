December 21, 2023

_____________________________

Employment

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

Associate Director, Human Resources

Shipping and Receiving Clerk

AMSTI Elementary Math Specialist

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

CLINICAL ASSISTANT PROFESSOR-PULMONARY

University of Alabama Health Services Foundation, PC seeks Clinical Assistant Professor to conduct clinical activities as a pulmonologist in Birmingham, AL. Serve as attending on pulmonary and critical care rotations, including ICU coverage and interventional pulmonary service. Participate in teaching, research, and service to the UAB Heersink School of Medicine. Must have MD or international equivalent. Must be board certified in internal medicine. Must be board certified in critical care and pulmonary medicine. Must be eligible for Alabama medical license at time of hire. Apply at UAHSF Careers website, https://tinyurl.com/3cxjkxen.

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2023-904014.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: AMERICAN TRUST LAND COMPANY, INCORPORATED; G. WILLIAM NOBLE; JALON P. NOBLE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 8, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1620 16th Court North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-2-006-001.000

Legal Description: A part of Lot 3, Block 1, according to R.A. Jones Map or Plat of a part of Jonesville, the map or plat of which is recorded in Map Book 3, Page 91, in the Probate Office Jefferson County, Alabama, being assessed under

Parcel ID: 22-00-26-2-006-001.000, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama ( It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019111384 as follows: POB NW INTER OF 16TH CT N & 17TH ST N TH N 5S FT ALG 17TH ST N TO 16TH ST N TH N W 220S FT ALG 16TH ST N TH S LY 110S FT TO 16TH CT N TH E 210S FT ALG CT TO P O B)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 7, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at

(205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 13th day of November, 2023.

Dated this the 4th day of December, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-904110.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JAMES N. BROWN III, individually and as heir of Thelma D. Brown a/k/a Thelma Duke Brown; WILLIAM ROBERT BROWN and TED DUKE BROWN, as heirs of Thelma D. Brown a/k/a Thelma Duke Brown; JAMES N. BROWN, JR. a/k/a J.N. BROWN, JR.; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; HOME FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 14, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1618 11th Court North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-4-019-011.000

Legal Description: The East fifty-seven and one half (57 ½) feet of that part of Lot 3, in Block 15, according to the survey of the lands belonging to the Estate of J. M. Ware, deceased, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Map Book 3, Page 120, assessed as Parcel ID Number 22-00-26-4-019-011.000, being more particularly described by metes and bounds as follows: Beginning at a point 115 feet East of the Northeast ¼ of Sixteenth Street and Mamie Avenue; thence continue East along the Northern boundary line of Mamie Avenue 115 feet; run thence North along the Eastern line of said Lot 3, 123.4 feet, more or less, to a point dividing the South one-half of the NW ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 26, Township 17 South, Range 3 West from the North one-half of the S ½ of the SE ¼ of Section 26, Township 17 South, Range 3 West; run thence in a Westerly direction along said dividing line 133.31 feet, more or less, to the Western boundary line of said Lot 3; run thence in a Southerly direction along the Western boundary line of said Lot 3 186.32 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019029687 as follows: P O B 172.5 FT N E OF THE INTER OF N E LINE E ROW 16TH ST N & N W LINE 11TH CT N TH N E 57.5 FT ALG CT TH N W 123.4 FT TH W 65S FT TH S E 149S FT TO P O B BEING PT OF LOT 3 BLK 15 J M WARE SUR SECT 26 TWSP 17S RANGE 3W)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 9, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 4th day of December, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-904010.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ROSA LEE SCOTT DAVIS and UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROSA LEE SCOTT DAVIS; DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY UNITED STATES INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE; U.S. ATTORNEY FOR NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ALABAMA; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; JEFFCO FINANCE & DISCOUNTY COMPANY; FIDELOOR MORTGAGE CO. OF GEORGIA, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 8, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1726 13th Court North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-4-010-009.000

Legal Description: A portion of Lot 1, Block 22, according to the map of J. M. Ware as recorded in Map Book 158, Page 131, as recorded in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama under Parcel ID Number 22-00-26-4-010-009.000, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018031038 as follows: PAR BEG WHERE N ROW 13TH COURT ST INTER E ROW 17TH ST NORTH TH NE 125S FT TO P O B TH NW 115S FT NE 63S FT SE 98S FT SW 30S FT SW 40S FT TO POB BEING PART OF LOT 1 BLK 22 J M WARE)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 7, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 4th day of December, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-904109.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: IDA ESTELLE SELLERS; SHERI S. MEANS; MICHAEL N. MEANS; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HART V. SELLERS; UKNOWN HEIRS OF HENRY SELLERS, JR.; TUSKEGEE UNIVERSITY ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 14, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1622 14th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-4-023-007.000

Legal Description: The West 48 feet of the East 200 feet of Lot 8, in Block 23, according to the survey of J. M. Ware, as recorded in Deed Volume 158, Page 131, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018031032 as follows: W 48 FT LOT 8 BLK 23 J M WARE BEING 48 FT N & S LINES BEING 125 FT E & W LINES)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 7, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 4th day of December, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-904012.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: RAYMOND C. WINSTON; SUSAN K. WINSTON; C.H. ESTES, III, REBECCA B. ESTES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 8, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1240 13th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-3-006-018.000

Legal Description: The North 50 feet of Lot 1 and the North 50 feet of the East 20 feet of Lot 2, in Block “A,” according to the Survey of Fountain Heights, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 51, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019111373 as follows: NO 50 FT OF LOT 1 & NO 50 FT OF E 20 FT OF LOT 2 BLK A FOUNTAIN HGTS)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 9, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 4th day of December, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-903641.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: NEW LEXINGTON PROPERTIES, LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 12, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1231 15th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-4-026-001.000

Legal Description: Lot 24, with the exception of the South 20 feet thereof, and all of Lot 25, according to the Banfill Tract as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 15, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019029688 as follows: N 40 FT LOT 24 & ALL OF 25 BANFILL TRACT SECT 26 TWSP 17S RANGE 3W)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 9, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 4th day of December, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-904107.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CECIL J. MATTHEWS a/k/a CECIL J.A. MATTHEWS; ERMA LEE MATTHEWS and UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ERMA LEE MATTHEWS; CHESTER SMITH, JR., ORIAN SMITH, NICHOLE SMITH a/k/a NICOLE SMITH, MARCUS SMITH, CELESTE WILLIAMS, and MAHAGONY SMITH-GAMBLE, as heirs of CHESTER SMITH; LORA RENA GUNN; BRENDA MATHEWS; FIDELITY FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION OF BIRMINGHAM; MIDLAND FUNDING LLC; AFFINITY HOSPITAL LLC D/B/A GRANDVIEW MEDICAL CENTER; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 14, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1208 15th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-4-035-010.000

Legal Description: Begin at the intersection of the south right of way boundary of 12th Court North with the southwest right of way boundary of 15th Street, according to the map of J.M. Ware Subdivision, as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 120, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, Birmingham Division; thence run southeasterly along said southwest right of way boundary of 15th Street a distance of 91.4 feet for point of beginning; thence continue said course along said southwest right of way boundary a distance of 55.0 feet; thence turn right an angle of 120 degrees 22 minutes a distance of 83.13 feet; thence turn left an angle of 90 degrees 29 minutes a distance of 23.5 feet to the north right of way boundary of an alley now in use; thence turn right an angle of 90 degrees 29 minutes along said north right of way boundary a distance of 41.5 feet; thence turn right an angle of 89 degrees 31 minutes a distance of 71.0 feet; thence turn right an angle of 90 degrees 29 minutes a distance of 97.5 feet to point of beginning; being a part of Lots 1 and 2, Block 28, J.M. Ware Subdivision, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018022835 as follows: P O B 103S FT N W OF THE NW INTER OF 12TH AVE N & 15TH ST N TH N W 70S FT W 97S FT S 79SFT E 41S FT N 23S FT E 89S FT TO P O B BEING PT OF LOTS 1 & 2 BLK 28 JM WARE SUR SECT 26 TWSP 17S RANGE 3W)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 9, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 4th day of December, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-903645.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: RANDALL LEE MOORER; MARY ANN S. MOORER, LATANYA MOORER SMILEY, and DONALD MOORER II, as heirs of DONALD KARL MOORER; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DONALD KARL MOORER; UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA HOSPITAL a/k/a UAB HOSPITAL; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 12, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1129 15th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-4-028-005.000

Legal Description: Part of Lot 2, Block 26, of the J.M. Ware Survey, as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 120, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, described as follows: Beginning at a point on the Easterly right of way line of 15th Street being 40 feet South of the Southeast corner of the intersection of 15th Street and 12th Avenue North; thence run Easterly and along the Southerly line of parcel conveyed to Woodrow Prewitt and Bertha Prewitt by deed recorded August 18, 1964 in Real Volume 32, Page 138, in said Probate Office for 150 feet to the Westerly line of that parcel conveyed to Willie D. Pressley and Ida Jewel Pressley by deed recorded on August 5, 1964 in Real Volume 28, Page 86; thence run Southerly along said Pressley parcel for 48.5 feet; thence turn and run Westerly and parallel to the South line of the Prewitt property for 150 feet to the Easterly right of way line of 15th Street; thence turn and run Northerly along said right of way line for 48.5 feet to the point of beginning, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018022861 as follows: P O B 40 FT S E OF THE S EINTER OF 12TH AVE N & 15TH STN TH S E 48.5 FT ALG ST TH N E150 FT TH N W 48.5 FT TH S W150 FT TO P O B BEING PT OF LOT 2 BLK 26 J M WARE SUR)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 7, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 4th day of December, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-903654.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CYNTHIA ROWSER; PATRICIA ANN TURNER, GLORIA TURNER, INELL TURNER, NOVELLA TURNER-MANUEL, IFEROLUWA TURNER-MANUEL, VIVIAN R. IVY, ROSIE BAUGH a/k/a ROSIE TURNER, GWENDOLYN BRYANT-HAYWOOD a/k/a GWENDOLYN B. TAYLOR, DORIS BELL, JONATHAN TURNER, UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JERROD TURNER, and JESSE TURNER, as heirs of EXCELL TURNER; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EXCELL TURNER; EVAN RAYMOND FBO RYNE RAYMOND; RYNE RAYMOND; RESIDENTIAL FUNDING CORPORATION; MUTUAL FINANCE, INC. OF BESSEMER; FEDERAL MORTGAGE MANAGEMENT INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 12, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1128 12th Court North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-3-007-019.000

Legal Description: Begin at the intersection of the West line of 12th Street North with the North line of 12th Avenue North (formerly Alta Avenue and now 12th Court) run thence West along the North line of said 12th Avenue (formerly Alta Avenue and now 12th Court) 200 feet to a point which is the starting point of the lot herein described; thence North 196.5 feet to a 20 foot alley; thence West along the South line of said alley 50 feet; thence South along East line of N.H. Self’s Lot 196.5 feet to the North line of 12th Avenue (formerly Alta Avenue and now 12th Court North); thence East along the North line of said 12th Avenue (formerly Alta Avenue and now 12th Court) 50 feet to the Point of Beginning; being in the Southwest ¼ of the Northeast ¼ of the Southwest ¼ of Section 26, Township 17 South, Range 3 West, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018022830 as follows: POB 200S FT W OF TH NW INTERSE OF 12TH ST N & 12TH CT N TH W 50S FT ALG CT TH N 196S FT TO TH ALLEY TH E 50S FT TH S 196S FT TO POB SW ¼ SEC 26 TP 17S R 3W)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 9, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 4th day of December , 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-903319

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: EXR, LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 20, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The South 30.2 feet of Lot 15 and the North 13.25 feet of Lot 16, according to the survey of Gurleyville, as recorded in Map Book 1, Pages 124 and 125, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111624 as follows: P O B 137S FT N OF THE NW INTER OF 16TH AVE N & 13TH ST N TH N 43.5 FT ALG ST TH W 90S FT TO I-65 TH S W 50S FT ALG I-65 TH E 122S FT TO P O B BEING PT OF LOTS 15 & 16 GURLEYVILLE

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-2-007-002.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 19, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 4th day of December, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-903323

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ROSIE KENNEDY; ANITA HOCUTT-CALLAHAN; ANNIE M. THOMPSON; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 20, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

City of Birmingham, Jefferson County and State of Alabama, to wit: Part of the NE 1/4 of Section 26, Township 17, Range 3 West, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the point of intersection of the Northern line of 16th Avenue North and the Western line of Allen (or 18th) Street in said City as the same are laid off and described in accordance with the map of the property of James M. Ware recorded in the Office of the Probate Judge of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Volume 158, Page 131, run thence Northward along the Western line of Allen Street 116 feet; thence Westward parallel with the Northern line of said 16th Avenue to the line of the curbing as now located on the Eastern side of Lee (or 17th) Street for a point of beginning; from the point of beginning thus obtained, run thence Eastward parallel with the Northern line of said 16th Avenue 99 feet, more or less, to a point 144.7 feet from the West line of Allen Street, thence Northward at right angles of 50 feet; thence Westward parallel with the Northern line of said 16th Avenue to the said line of the curbing on the Easterly line of Lee Street; thence Southward to point of beginning.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111745 as follows: P O B 32 FT N OF THE INTER OF N E LINE 17TH ST N & W LINE N E 1/4 SEC 26 T 17 S R 3 W TH N 58 FT ALG W LINEN E 1/4 TH NE 69S FT TH SE 50 FT TH S W 96 FT TOP OB SECT 26 TWSP 17S RANGE 3W

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-014-002.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 19, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 4th day of December, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-903339

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: VIKINGS INVESTMENT, LLC; GILBERT AARON GIVENS; KEDRIN HOPKINS; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 21, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The South 2 feet of Lot 4, and the North 48 feet of Lot 5, in Block “C”, according to the Survey of Fountain Heights Land Company, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 51, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111511 as follows: S 2 FT LOT 4 N 48 FT LOT 5 BLK C FOUNTAIN HTS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-3-004-006.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 19, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 4th day of December, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith. Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-903364

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CHARLES E. CHANDLER; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 22, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The South 50 feet of the North 75 feet of the East 140 feet of Lot 4, Block 19, according to the survey of the lands belonging to the Estate of J. M. Ware, as shown by map recorded in Vol. 158, Page 131, record of deeds, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, said parcel fronting 50 feet on the line SW line of 17th Street, North, and extending southwestwardly of uniform width for a distance of 140 feet, the NW line of said parcel being parallel with the 150 feet Southeast of the Southeast line of 13th Avenue North.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111611 as follows: POB 150S FT SE OF THE SW INTER OF 13TH AVE N & 17TH ST N TH SE 50 FT ALG ST TH SW 128S FT 140 FT TH NW 50 FT TH NE 135S FT 140 FT TO POB BEING PT OF LOT 4 BLK 19 J M WARE SUR SEC 26 TWSP 17S RANGE 3W

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-4-020-017.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 19, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 4th day of December, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-903643.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: KRYSTAL N. BUTLER; DAVID E. PEOPLES; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF UNA ARREE RUSSELL; STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL FUNDING LLC; DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY UNITED STATES INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 12, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1627 13th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35024

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-2-008-001.000

Legal Description: Lot 12, according to the map of Gurleyville, as same appears of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Map Book 1, Page 124 and 125, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018031124 as follows: LOT 12 GURLEYVILLE)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 16, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-904008.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: M & R PROPERTIES, INC.; LEGION LAND COMPANY, INC.; THEODORE DAVIS; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 8, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1255 12th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-3-006-008.001

Legal Description: Beginning at a point of the Southeast corner of the intersection of the South line of 13th Avenue North (formerly known as Highley Avenue) and the Eastern line of 12th Street North (formerly known as Joy Street); thence in an Easterly direction along the Southern line of 13th Avenue, 55.0 feet to a point, being the Northwest corner of Lot 11; thence in a Southerly direction along the Western line of Lot 11, parallel with 12th Street North 102.0 feet to a point; thence in a Westerly direction parallel with 13th Avenue North 55 feet to a point; thence in a Northerly direction along the Eastern side of 12th Street North 102.0 feet to the point of beginning; subject to easement for joint driveway covering the South 6.95 feet of the above described property, together with an easement for joint driveway covering the North 8.95 feet of the Northerly portion of the property immediately South of the property herein described, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018073541 as follows: N 102 FT OF LOT 10 BLK A FOUNTAIN HEIGHT 4/51)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 16, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith. Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-904013.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: M & R PROPERTIES, INC.; LEGION LAND COMPANY, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 8, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1251 12th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-3-006-010.000

Legal Description: The South 48.3 feet of Lot 10, Block A, according to the survey of Fountain Heights Land Company as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 51, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019111376 as follows: S 48.3 FT OF LOT 10 BLK A FOUNTAIN HGTS)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 16, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-904108.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARRIE PRATT; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NELSON PRATT; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 14, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1115 14th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-4-033-010.000

Legal Description: The South 50 feet of Lot 3, Block 29, according to the map and plan of survey of certain property belonging to the Estate of J.M. Ware, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Map Book 3, Page 120, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018022838 as follows: S 50 FT LOT 3 BLK 29 J M WARE SUR)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 16, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-903347

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CRUSADER SERVICING CORP AS CUSTODIAN FOR STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS LLC; TOMMY FITTS; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 21, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The South 150 feet of Lot 5, in Block 4, according to the survey of Henry and Copeland, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 25, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111604 as follows: LOT 5 BLK 4 EX N 50 FT HENRY COPELAND SURVEY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-018-011.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 7, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 18th day of December, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that P & M Mechanical, Inc., Contractor, has completed the UAB School of Dentistry 1st Floor AHU & Plumbing Replacement project, UAB Project #220448, for the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama on behalf of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner, located at 1919 7th Ave. South, Birmingham, AL 35233, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project, should immediately contact UAB Planning Design & Construction, 801 6th Ave. South, Birmingham, AL 35294.

P & M Mechanical, Inc.

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that K & L Group, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for renovations in Ruby Carson Hall on purchase order #P0004978 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the St. Clair Campus in Pell City, AL for the cooling tower repair on purchase order #P0004607 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Southeastern Sealcoating, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of SHELBY COUNTY CAREER TECHNICAL CENTER AND WILSONVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL REPAVING at SHELBY COUNTY SCHOOLS for the State of Alabama and the.City of WILSONVILLE and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects, and Southeastern Sealcoating, 1330 Adamsville Industrial Parkway, Birmingham AL 35224.

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that

Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction at Ensley

Community Phase 4 P.03906, Ave P, Ave Q, 47th St, Ave R, Quincy Court, Bessemer Road Ensley.

for the State of Alabama and Jefferson County and the City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birmingham Water Works Board (Architect / Engineer).

Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc.,

Contractor

2550 Cone Drive

Birmingham, Al 35217

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given

that Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc. , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of

Ave D Ensley/ Avenue F Ensley/ Ave H Ensley P.04030

Ave D, Ave F, Ave H, & 30th Street Ensley for the State of Alabama and Jefferson County, and the City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birmingham Water Works Board

(Architect / Engineer).

Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc.,

Contractor

2550 Cone Drive

Birmingham, Al 35217

ADVERTISEMENT FOR A/E REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS
DATE: December 7, 2023

DATE: December 7, 2023

FROM: Jefferson County Commission

General Services Department, Room 1

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

RE: REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The General Services department on behalf of the Jefferson County Commission is conducting the A/E services selection process for the described Project.

PROJECT TITLE: Jefferson County Commission Roads and Transportation Department Architectural Design for Interior Renovations

PROJECT LOCATION: 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Room 200, Birmingham, Alabama 35203

PROJECT ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION BUDGET: TBD

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS: January 26, 2024, 2 P.M.

This project consists of design and construction of the Roads and Transportation department located in Room 200 at the Jefferson County Courthouse. The overall project is for remodeling of the entire suite. The full design scope includes the development and preparation of programming and conceptual plans, space designs, plans and specifications, preparation of bid documents, assistance in the bid process, and construction and warranty phase administration for private and open office space, meeting rooms, and support space. Architectural and Engineering design services shall include plans for comprehensive demolition of interior architecture spaces and replacement with new interior architectural design and new finishes, new systems design (mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, fire alarm, technology, and telecommunications), and office systems furnishings design and specification.

General requirements: The A/E shall be responsible for the professional quality, technical accuracy, and the coordination of the engineering and design work; construction documents shall be signed and “sealed” by the responsible registered professional architect(s) and engineer(s).

The A/E shall coordinate with the appropriate public utility companies and commissions, if required, to prepare connection designs according to the applicable guidelines. Submissions shall be prepared (and revised and resubmitted, if necessary) for securing approvals, class of service, permits, and service hook-ups.

The work shall comply with all applicable City of Birmingham, Jefferson County, State of Alabama, federal codes and regulations; and applicable utility provider, construction industry and ASHRAE standards, requirements, and guidelines.

The work shall conform with the “to be established” project budget and scope, once finalized, throughout planning, design, and construction.

The A/E shall make site visits, attend meetings, produce meeting minutes, make presentations, utilize the services of consultants, and submit required deliverables as necessary to execute specific parts of the work ‘to be established’ and in the Contract and the Scope of Work for the project. The A/E will be available to perform optional construction phase services at the agreed upon rate, if so requested by the Jefferson County Commission.

If you would like to be considered for this Project, please provide four complete copies of your submission documentation for the Project to our office by the deadline indicated above. Minority, women and disabled veteran-owned enterprises (DBE) are encouraged to apply. Significant local participation is recommended for engineering services for firms outside the State of Alabama. All qualification submissions shall be made in hard copy, bound 8 1/2 x 11 format with project and firm identification on cover stock.

Please include the following items in your packet and identify each specific qualification request identifiable by associated item numbers and tabbed accordingly below:

Qualification Package

1. Approach. A general statement of the firm’s approach to each of the project packages with particular focus on distinguishing characteristics or services.

2. Work proposed to be performed. A discussion of the firms understanding of the scope of services to be provided and the major work tasks to be performed.

3. Key personnel. A list of the proposed project team assigned to this project and their roles, previous related experience, education, date that person joined the firm.

4. Relevant experience. A statement of the firm’s relevant experience, including a brief description of projects similar in scope and size as the proposed project, include project title, dates work was performed, construction value, client contact information.

5. List of Proposed Engineers/Technology Consultants. Provide a list of proposed engineers/technology consultants the firm plans to use for each specific package for this project. Include their statements of qualifications, profiles and lists of previous experience with projects similar in scope, value and size and current client contact information. It is imperative that the technology consultant have previous experience in recording, storing and retrieving job applicant screening and testing data.

6. Certificate of Insurance. Submit copy of firm’s certificate of insurance.

7. Include statement of DBE status. Is your firm a “Disadvantaged Business Enterprise”; Minority, women or disabled veteran-owned enterprise? Include statement of DBE status for each identified sub consultant/engineer listed for each package if applicable.

All questions regarding this project and submittal of the Statements of Qualification shall be directed to Trisha Hill, Committee Chair at email address trisha.hill@jccal.org. Any contact with the selection committee team members other than Ms. Hill or designee may disqualify the firm’s proposal from consideration.

LEGAL NOTICE

Pursuant to the provisions of Title 17, Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Code of Alabama (1975), notice is hereby given that a Special General Election, to fill the Alabama House of Representatives District 16 vacancy, will be held at designated District 16 polling locations on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. A public test of voting machines will be held at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, December 29, 2023, at the Jefferson County Operations Center, located at 520 Medco Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35217.

According to the state certified results of the special runoff election held on October 24, 2023, the candidates for this special general election are:

John Underwood

Bryan Brinyark

Judge of Probate

James P. Naftel, II

LEGAL NOTICE

Pursuant to the provisions of Title 17, Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Code of Alabama (1975), notice is hereby given that a Special General Election, to fill the Alabama State House Districts 55 and 16 vacancies, will be held at designated District 55 and District 16 polling locations on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. A public test of voting machines will be held at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, December 29, 2023, at the Jefferson County Operations Center, located at 520 Medco Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35217.

Pursuant to the provisions of § 21-4-23, Code of Alabama (1975), notice is hereby given that:

1. Instructions, printed in large type, will be conspicuously displayed at each voter registration site and polling place, sufficient to provide hearing impaired and seriously visually impaired individuals with adequate information as to how and where they may register and vote.

2. Each polling place shall have an Express Voter Assist Terminal for use by individuals with disabilities who would otherwise be prevented from voting because of their inability to mark a paper ballot.

3. Absentee ballots are available to any handicapped or elderly individual who, because of disability or age, is unable to go to their assigned polling place to vote on election day. The deadlines for requesting and submitting an absentee ballot are the same as for other persons seeking to vote by absentee ballot.

4. Any handicapped or elderly individual who, because of handicap or age, requires assistance in casting a vote, may select a person of his or her choice to accompany such individual into the polling place to assist in the casting of the vote.

Further, § 17-9-13(a), Code of Alabama (1975) states, “Any person who wishes assistance in voting may receive assistance from any persons the voter chooses except the voter’s employer, an agent of the employer, or an office or agent of the voter’s union.”

Judge of Probate

James P. Naftel, II

POLL OFFICIALS SORTED BY PRECINCT

JEFFERSON COUNTY HOUSE DISTRICTS 16 SPECIAL GENERAL

ELECTION

JANUARY 9, 2024

PREC 0002 – BESSEMER ABSENTEE

KAREN DUNN BURKS, A. CHIEF

BETTIE D NELSON, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

PREC 3150 – UNION HILL BAPTIST CHURCH

DIANE LEDBETTER COOK, A. CHIEF

ANDREW MILES PAYNE, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

CHRIS LYNN COOK, C. CLERK

MERTHA SUE DYLE, C. CLERK

RONALD L DYLE, C. CLERK

ELIZABETH MOORE MCDANIEL, C.CLERK

PREC 3170 – ALLIANCE COMMUNITY CENTER

PATSY R ESPY, A. CHIEF

MICHELE MCGRAW GLAZE, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

BARBARA YATES CAPLETON, C. CLERK

PAUL EDWARD GLAZE,III C. CLERK

JOHNNY LANE GOODWIN, C. CLERK

PAULA A HOLLINGSHED, C. CLERK

PREC 3220 – EZRA BAPTIST CHURCH

DONNA SPANICK LEDBETTER, A. CHIEF

GWENDOLYN RENEE ALLEY, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

JEFFREY H LEDBETTER, C. CLERK

PENELOPE ANN MCGAHA, C. CLERK

SYBILE WALLACE MILES, C. CLERK

LINDA SCALES PRINCE, C. CLERK

PREC 3260 – WEST JEFFERSON RECREATION CTR

SPENCER C TUGGLE, A. CHIEF

BARBARA P TERRY, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

BRENDA M GOBER, C. CLERK

SONYA ROBBINS NIX, C. CLERK

JOHN DOYAL TERRY,C. CLERK

MARCIA JANET M TUGGLE, C. CLERK

PREC 3300 – JOHNS COMMUNITY CENTER

JANET CAUTHEN ALEXANDER, A. CHIEF

SHELEASA LUCKIE PARRISH, B. ASSISTANT CHIEF

MONICA JANISE CAUTHEN-COOPER, CLERK

SUSAN JANETTE MARTIN, CLERK

BIRMINGHAM WATER WORKS

PRE-NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADVERTISE BIDS FOR WESTERN FILTER PLANT SODIUM HYPOCHLORITE CONVERSION, LIQUID LIME, AND ELECTRICAL UPGRADES

BIRMINGHAM WATER WORKS

WESTERN FILTER PLANT SODIUM HYPOCHLORITE CONVERSION, LIQUID LIME, AND ELECTRICAL UPGRADES

Project Number: P.03696

Birmingham Water Works (BWW), in Birmingham Alabama intends to advertise for bids seeking qualified construction contractors for the Western Filter Plant Project, hereinafter called the “Project”. The BWW is currently planning on issuing Bids for the Project on or about January 2024.The site location is Western Filter Plant, 1400 Bankhead Hwy W, Birmingham, AL.

We hereby invite prospective contractors for the Project to send a request to be placed on a list of potential bidders for the project and thereby receive notification once the bid is advertised.

The project description is as follows:

1. New Bulk Sodium Hypochlorite Building (3200 sq ft) consisting of the following:

a. Sodium Hypochlorite Storage Area with grated access platforms above containment area.

b. Bulk sodium hypochlorite storage tanks, day tanks and access platforms.

c. Removable skylight access panels for tank removal.

d. Sodium Hypochlorite metering, transfer, and sump pumps.

e. Chemical piping and valves.

f. Electrical Room.

g. Mechanical Room with HVAC equipment for the building.

2. New Liquid Lime Storage and Feed system in new outdoor concrete containment area (1900 sq ft) consisting of the following:

a. Liquid Lime storage tanks.

b. Liquid Lime pump enclosure with transfer pumps, feed pumps, power and control panels, safety shower, and sump pumps.

c. New Liquid Lime Truck Unloading Station with Local Control Station, remote from new outdoor containment area.

3. Electrical improvements including video cameras, back boxes, access control system and installation of new Motor control centers and SCADA equipment.

Plans and specifications for the Project will be available once the project is advertised for bids at the Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Interested contractors are encouraged to contact the BWW to be placed on the list of potential bidders for this project.The request shall be made by emailing Julia “Ashlyn” Manzella of BWW Julia.Manzella@bwwb.org & Dhiraj Parekk of Arcadis dhiraj.parekh@arcadis.com. Please include name, address, contact information and the following project reference information in the email.

Contractor Pre-listing for Project Number P.03696

Western Filter Plant – Project Pre-listing

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, January 05, 2024. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager David McCabe at dcmccabe@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB North Pavilion and Highlands

Elevator Modernization

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H235005

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the modernization of two elevators in North Pavilion and five elevators in the Highlands facility. The scope of work includes elevator modernization, as well as minor architectural and electrical new work and associated demolition. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $2,500,000 and $3,000,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

B. PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, January 05, 2024 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and dcmccabe@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about January 12, 2024.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning January 15, 2024:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is January 30, 2024 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on January 30, 2024 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on January 15, 2024 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Calhoun County Commission at the offices of Calhoun County Commission, 1702 Noble Street, Suite 103, Anniston, AL 36201 until 2:00 PM, January 19, 2024, and thereafter opened publicly for the:

CALHOUN COUNTY JAIL ADDITIONS AND RENOVATIONS

MENTAL HEALTH / MEDICAL UNIT

ANNISTON, ALABAMA

DETENTION MODULE PACKAGE

Bid documents may be examined at the Office of the Commission and Architect.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect by digital access/file sharing access for a one time administrative fee of $150.00 (non-refundable; separate check), and/or deposit of $300.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good condition and reusable condition within ten (10) days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, which is estimated to be the same as the deposit amount. Partial sets will not be available. To expedite distribution of bid documents, deposit check(s) should be emailed and mailed to JMR+H Architecture, PC, Attn: Renae Williams; 445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050, Montgomery, Alabama 36104; specs@jmrha.com.

Bid Award will be made only to competent and responsible bidders as mandated by Title 39 of the Code of Alabama. All bidders must be licensed under Title 34 of the Code of Alabama and evidence thereof must appear on the bid envelope or it will not be opened.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held in the Conference Room at Calhoun County Commission, 1702 Noble Street, Suite 103, Anniston, AL 36201 on January 9, 2024 at 2:00 PM (local time prevailing) for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is highly recommended for all Precast Module Vendor/Contract Bidders intending to submit a Bid. NOTE: This contract is for delivery of a third party Specialty Concrete Module Package to be integrated into a General Construction project which will be let in February 2024.

A cashier’s check or bid bond made payable to the Calhoun County Commission in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s Bid and must secure the bid for at least 60 days. Conditional bids will be rejected. List of major subcontractors must accompany the bid. Performance and Payment Bonds (if award exceeds $100,000) and evidence of insurance are prerequisites of contract award. Right is reserved by the Awarding Authority to reject all bids and to waive irregularities.

CALHOUN COUNTY COMMISSION

1702 Noble Street, Suite 103

Anniston, Alabama 36201

Telephone : (256) 241-2800

JMR+H Arcitecture, PC

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050

Montgomery, AL 36104

Telephone; (334) 420-5672

FAX: (334) 420-5692

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PREQUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Prequalification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Jared Sparks, on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294 until 4:00 pm CDST, Thursday, December 14, 2023. The original and two (2) flash drives with PDF duplicates of submittals are required for prequalification approval; however, email transmission copies in PDF format may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager at jmsparks@uabmc.edu and cc’d the Experiential Design and Wayfinding designer at mike.summers@greshamsmith.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR

SIGNAGE, AND WAYFINDING

UAB INPATIENT REHABILITATION FACILITY PROJECT

FOR THE UAB HOSPITAL

a t

THE UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM

1700 BLOCK SEVENTH AVENUE SOUTH,

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35249

UAB PROJECT # H195025

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The Project consists of the fabrication and installation of signage and wayfinding (both exterior and interior) for the new building construction of an Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility (IRF) to be located on 7th Avenue South, directly south of the existing Spain Rehabilitation Center (SRC). The new IRF under construction is an 11-story facility, approximately 346,000 s.f.:

• Four levels: of service and loading dock, parking deck, and lobbies, with connections to the existing Hospital pedestrian walkway

• Five levels: of inpatient care

• Two levels: of administration, conferencing, and mechanical

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor (i.e., sign vendor) who will coordinate the scope of work of this project.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Gresham Smith,

222 Second Avenue South, Suite 1400

Nashville, Tennessee 37201-2308

Phone: 615.770.8127

B. PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractors, bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre- qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM CDST, Friday, January 5th, 2023 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to Mike.Summers@greshamsmith.com copy Glenn.Davis@greshamsmith.com and

jmsparks@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor and subcontractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor will be notified of the results of the pre- qualification, on or about Friday, January 12th, 2024.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Gresham Smith,

222 Second Avenue South, Suite 1400,

Nashville, Tennessee 37201-2308

Phone: 615.770.8127

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Gresham Smith to provide digital project package via Newforma Project database transfer.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days.The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is currently scheduled for Tuesday, January 30th, 2024 2:00 pm CDST at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Jared Sparks, Project Manager, Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Boulevard, Birmingham, Alabama, 35249, until 12:00 Noon. After 12:00 Noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 30th, 2024, (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2- 12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held on Monday, January 15th, 2024, at 2 p.m. at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. All bidders must attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

NOTICE

The Communities of City of Tarrant, City of Birmingham, City of Fultondale, and Jefferson County, in accordance with National Flood Insurance Program regulation 65.7(b)(1), hereby gives notice of the Communities’ intent to revise the flood hazard information, generally located between the Highway 31 crossing of Fivemile Creek in Fultondale and the confluence with Dry Creek in Birmingham. Specifically, the flood hazard information will be revised along Fivemile Creek from a point approximately 0.69 miles downstream of Highway 31 to a point approximately 0.44 miles upstream SR-75. As a result of the revision, the floodway will widen and narrow, the 1-percent-annual-chance water-surface elevations shall increase and decrease, and the 1-percent-annual-chance floodplain will widen and narrow within the area of revision. Maps and detailed analysis of the revision can be reviewed at the Tarrant City Hall at 1133 East Lake Blvd Tarrant, AL 35217. Interested persons may call Lisa H. Baker (Deputy Mayor) at 205-849-2800 for additional information from December 21, 2023 to December 28, 2023.

_____________________________

NOTICE

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

P O Box 301463 (Zip 36130-1463)

1400 Coliseum Boulevard (Zip 36110-2400)

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

(334) 271-7700

PROPOSED CONSENT ORDER

Account Code: 421

Jefferson County

Pursuant to the provisions of the Alabama Environmental Management Act, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is proposing to issue a Consent Order to Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc. (EPA Identification Number ALD983191537), which operates a waste collection, transportation, and recycling facility located at 7206 Larkin Street in Dolomite, Jefferson County, Alabama.

The violations consisted of the following: failure to inspect hazardous waste accumulation areas weekly, failure to mark or label hazardous waste containers with the words “Hazardous Waste”, failure to mark or label hazardous waste containers with an indication of the hazards, failure to mark or label hazardous waste containers with an accumulation start date, failure to provide for review job titles and employee names for each position related to hazardous waste management, failure to provide for review written descriptions of the type and amount of continuing training for each position involving hazardous waste management, failure to provide for review records indicating that employees were provided with hazardous waste management training, failure to maintain adequate aisle space, failure to indicate the location of emergency equipment in the contingency plan, failure to provide for review documentation that the contingency plan was sent to local emergency responders, failure to provide for review the contingency plan quick reference guide, failure to provide for review records of the length of time hazardous waste shipments were stored in the transfer facility, and storage of hazardous waste at a transfer facility for more than ten days without a permit.

The Department is proposing a civil penalty in the amount of $29,500. The Order, if issued, would require Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc. to comply with all applicable requirements of Division 14 of the ADEM Administrative Code.

Interested persons may submit written comments, including request for a hearing, within 30 days of the publication date of this notice, to:

Alabama Department of Environmental Management

Attention: Stephen A. Cobb

Chief of the Land Division

P.O. Box 301463

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

The comment period shall end at the close of business 30 days from the publication date of this notice. A copy of the proposed order is available on the ADEM web page at http://adem.alabama.gov/compInfo/adminOrders.cnt or may be obtained by written request to the above address. A nominal fee for copying may be charged.

This notice is hereby given 22nd day of December, 2023, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur, Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc 8885147), until 2:00 P.M. local time on WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24, 2024 and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2024 AMP06 – 2024 STRUCTURAL DEFECT IDENTIFICATION & REPLACEMENT. Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes the identification of structural defects and collapses within approximately 803,000 linear feet of 6”-24” sanitary sewer and 20,000 linear feet of smoke testing. The scope of work will also include an owner directed allowance for sanitary sewer pipe replacements.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Doug Warnat at: (205) 791-3094

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at www.jeffcoes.org (navigate to “Bids/Contracts” to “Notice to Bidders” to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects.) Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $42.00 fee. Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is three hundred sixty-five (365) consecutive calendar days from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at 205-957-4151 or Doug Warnat (Jefferson County) at 205-791-3094 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on January 12, 2024. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “A” (8” thru 12” Diameter) SEWER LINE PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO EITHER BID CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR HAVE AN APPROVED PRE-QUALIFICATION LETTER FOR TELEVISION INSPECTION (TVI) WORK ON FILE WITH JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT DATED AFTER JANUARY 14, 2010, IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. IF BIDDER HAS AN APPROVED PRE-QUALIFICATION LETTER FOR TVI WORK ON FILE BUT IS NOT PRE-QUALIFIED TO BID CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS, THE SUBCONTRACTOR THAT PERFORMS THE EXCAVATION WORK MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED TO BID CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS. To pre-qualify with the department and to construct class “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS, each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATION APPLICATIONS AFTER January 5, 2024. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205) 325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY:

David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

( Use Housing Authority Birmingham District logo )

PUBLIC NOTICE

Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD)

TUXEDO TERRACE APARTMENTS I & II

2025 AVENUE Q

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35 218

PH: 205 -781-5356 FAX: 205-449- -1610

We are pleased to announce the opening of the waiting list for Public Housing/ Low-Income Housing Tax Credit for Tuxedo Terrace Apartments. Bedroom sizes range for 1 to 4 bedrooms.

Date & Time Opens: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 am

Date & Time Closes: Monday, March 11, 2024 at 4:00 pm

Public Housing / Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program (LIHTC} is designed to offer affordable housing to only those persons who meet specific income requirements. State housing agencies regulate the process to ensure only qualified residents reside here. There is a strict maximum income requirement where income cannot exceed 60% of the county’s area median income (AMI). Rents are not subsidized and residents typically pay market rate for tax credit .

All interested applicants should go to the website www.habd.org during the t ime period above to apply online. Applications will only be accepted online for everyone, excluding those requiring reasonable accommodations.

HABD will provide reasonable accommodations to families who require assistance during the application period. If you require reasonable accommodations due to being elderly, disabled, or other circumstances, please contact our office at (205) 781-5356.

Any applicants requesting paper applications due to a reasonable accommodation, must ensure applications are postmarked by March 11, 2024 Paper applications should be returned via U.S. mail to:

Tuxedo Terrace Apartments

2025 Avenue Q

Birmingham, AL 35218

Attention: Tuxedo Terrace Application

PUBLIC NOTICE

COMMON LAW RIGHT

Calanda Latesha Calhoun asserts common law copyright for any and all variations,

including misspellings of the name. Unauthorized use of the name is

prohibited. Violators may be subject to legal action.

