Sponsored Content: The Troy Trojans to Play the Duke Blue Devils in The 2023 Birmingham Bowl

Fill your holidays with good cheer at the 76® Birmingham Bowl! The two-time Sun Belt champion Troy Trojans will meet the Duke Blue Devils on December 23rd at Protective Stadium. The game kicks off at 11AM but the action starts the day before at the Bud Light Fan Fest and Pep Rally at Uptown on Friday December 22. Stop in for live music, team pep rallies, and everything else you need to get in the gameday spirit!

All seats at Protective Stadium are reserved, tickets are on sale at birminghambowl.com. For information on Premium Seating, hospitality and branding opportunities, contact Mark Meadows at mark.r.meadows@espn.com.

Since the game’s inception in 2006, the 76® Birmingham Bowl has generated over $173 million in economic impact for the greater Birmingham area. Through its partnership with the Monday Morning Quarterback Club, the 76® Birmingham Bowl has also donated over $460,000 to the Quarterbacking Children’s Health Foundation

Tickets start at just $30 and are available at birminghambowl.com.

