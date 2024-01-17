How to Help in Birmingham with Below Freezing Temps Gripping Area

This week, Birmingham is experiencing rare below-freezing temperatures and dangerously icy roads.

While there will be a warmup on Wednesday clouds will increase Thursday with a high in the 40s. Some light rain is likely late Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.

For now, it looks like any freezing or frozen precipitation will be north of Alabama. We could see a few flurries on the back side of the system after midnight, but no impact is expected if that happens.

Another surge of Arctic air invades the Deep South Friday. The sky will clear with highs in the 30s and a brisk north wind.

Lows this weekend will be in the teens for most of the state Saturday and Sunday mornings. The high Sunday will be in the 40s as a warming trend begins. The air will be dry, and we expect a good supply of sunshine both days.

Here are a few ways you can donate or volunteer to help local shelters prepare for the weather starting with City of Birmingham warming stations.

When severe winter weather strikes, unhoused citizens are the most at risk. As a result, the City of Birmingham’s warming station is now open 24 hours. Located at the BJCC East Ballroom, it will be open through Thursday, January 18 at 7AM.

Location: 1100 22nd St N, Birmingham, AL 35234

Donate or volunteer with local shelters: The Birmingham area is full of shelters that provide the unhoused and low-income community with necessities such as food, water and shelter. Amidst dangerously low temperatures, it is even more imperative for shelters to be stocked up on both supplies and volunteers.

If you’re interested in making a donation or volunteering, check out this list of local shelters:

Jimmie Hale Mission

The Firehouse Shelter

The Foundry

Family Connection Youth Shelter

Family Promise of Birmingham

First Light Emergency Center

Pathways Emergency Shelter

SafeHouse of Shelby County

Salvation Army Men’s Shelter

Salvation Army Women’s Center

The Way Station

YWCA Interfaith Hospitality House Shelter

