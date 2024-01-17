January 18, 2024

_____________________________

Employment

____________________________

MAINTENANCE TECH

BJCC, is recruiting for a Maintenance Tech for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

IMMEDIATE POSITION AVAILABLE

CDL-Class A DRIVER – Needed

Established General Contracting Company is looking to fill a position

For a CDL – Class A Driver with experience moving heavy equipment.

Good Pay and Benefits

All qualified candidates please call:

Dwight Garrett @ 205-504-6084 to set up an appointment.

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

PAYROLL AND BENEFITS ADMIN

BJCC, is recruiting for a Payroll and Benefits Admin for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

Online Instructional Designer

HVAC, Electrical and Plumbing Helper

Senior Admissions Counselor

Manager of Gift Processing and Database Technology

Visit https://jobs.montevallo.edu

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

___________________________

LEGAL

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-904266

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO; SEVEN SPRINGS WATERCRESS DARTER COALITION, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX

COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on November 26, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded or will record a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”), in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on February 9, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1707 31st Street SW, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 29-00-17-3-001-001.000 a/k/a 012900173001001000

Legal Description: A parcel of land situated in the North one-half of the Southwest one-quarter of Section 17, Township 18 South, Range 3 West, Jefferson County, Alabama, being more particularly described as follows:

Commence at the Northeast corner of the Southwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 18 South, Range 3 West; the said corner is located within the right of way of 24th Street SW; thence South 53°11’18” West for 31.23 feet to the west right of way of 24th Street SW and the point of beginning hereof; thence along the South line of Subdivision Number One of W.A. Belcher Property recorded in Map Book 49, Page 63, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Jefferson County, Alabama; thence South 53°11’16” West for 307.15 feet; thence South 71°15’18” West for 644.55 feet; thence South 70°24’12” West for 619.61 feet; thence North 3°19’45” East for 490.00 feet; thence South 56°49’36” West for 834.00 feet; thence South 25°24’10” West for 150.23 feet; thence South 2°47’50” West for 240.00 feet to the North right of way of Brookhaven Avenue; thence along the North right of way of Brookhaven Avenue North 87°12’10” West for 67.62 feet; thence South 58°49’50” West for 84.86 feet; thence South 66°38’54” West for 38.00 feet; thence South 63°27’49” West for 125.60 feet; thence leaving said North right of way and along the East line of Tract “C” of the Resurvey of Tract “B” Subdivision Number One of W.A. Belcher Property recorded in Map Book 50, Page 31 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama; thence North 5°00’18” West for 140.85 feet; thence along the North line of the said Tract “C” South 51°02’24” West for 120.18 feet to the East right of way of 31st Street SW; thence along the said East right of way North 4°55’42” West for 32.79 feet to a point on the Southwest corner of Lot 1A of a Resurvey of part of Tract “D” Subdivision No. 1, of W.A. Belcher Property as recorded in Map Book 169, Page 49, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama; thence along the Southeast line of said Lot 1A North 46°26’23” East for 173.26 feet; thence North 42°18’58” East and continue along the Southeast line of said Lot 1A for 238.79 feet; thence North 44°16’02” West along the Northeast line on said Lot 1A for 139.53 feet to the South right of way of Southern Railway Systems Railroad; said point being the point of curvature of a curve to the right having a radius of 15,858.64 feet and a central angle of 03°9’58”; thence along the arc of the curve a distance of 968.63 feet whose chord bears North 47°26’56” East for 968.63 feet to a point on the North line of the said Southwest one-quarter of Section 17, Township 18 South, Range 3 West; thence South 87°17’00” East for 1010.00 feet to the Northwest corner of Lot 10 of the Addition to W.A. Belcher Lumber Co. Mill Village Subdivision as recorded in Map Book 30, Page 65 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Jefferson County, Alabama; thence North 73°15’00” East and along the Northwest line of Lots 10,9,8,7,6 and 5 of the last said subdivision for 300.00 feet to the Northeast corner of said Lot 5; thence South 16°45’00” East and along the Northeast line of said Lot 5 for 175.00 feet to the Southeast corner of said Lot 5; thence North 80°20’53” East for 80.00 feet; thence North 56°18’52” East for 80.00 feet to a point on the North line of said Southwest one-quarter; thence South 87°17’00” East and along the said quarter-quarter line for 180 feet to the West right of way of 24th Avenue SW; thence South 00°01’00” West for 19.88 feet returning to the point of beginning a/k/a LOTS 5 THRU 10 BELCHER LUMBER CO ADD 30/65 & PT OF LOT D W A BELCHER RESUR 50/31 & PT OF LOT 6 G W SMITH 3/80 & ACREAGE ALL BEING DESC AS: COM NE COR SW ¼ SEC 17 TP 18 R 3W TH W 25 FT TO POB TH S 30 FT TH SW 310 FT TH SWLY 1250 FT TH N 490 FT TH SW 834 FT TH SWLY 150.2 FT TH S 240 FT TH W 70 FT TH SW 253 FT TH N 140.9 FT TH SW 120.2 FT TH N 80 FT TH NE 412.1 FT TH NW 139.5 FT TH NE 970 FT TH E 1010 FT TH SE 10 FT TH NE 300 FT TH SE 190 FT TH NE 80 FT TH NELY 80 FT TH E 180 FT TO POB

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-904300

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SHELDON DUMAS; KATHY DUMAS; MOORING TAX ASSET GROUP, LLC; WILLIE C. JONES (DECEASED) AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES; PATRICIA L. JONES (DECEASED) AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES; CHARLES CHINONYERE UKEGBU; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on November 28, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded or will record a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on February 7, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1019 4th Avenue West, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 29-00-04-1-007-005.000 a/k/a 0129000410070050000000

Legal Description: Lot 8, Block 12, according to the Survey of Highland Lake Land Cos, as recorded in Map Book 16, Page 30, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 8 BLK 12 HGLD LAKE RES OF BLKS 12 13 16.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-902269

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SOLUTION SYSTEM, LLC; FIRST FINANCIAL BANK; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on November 26, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded or will record a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on February 9, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 212 59th Street N, Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-21-1-006-012.000 a/k/a 0123002110060120000000

Legal Description: A lot 48 feet by 150 feet in the Northwest Quarter (NW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) of Section 21, Township 17, Range 2 West, more particularly described as follows: Begin at a point on the western side of 59th Street (formerly Vildibill Ave) 147 feet Northwardly from the Northwest corner of 59th Street and Pauline Ave. (now 2nd Avenue North); thence Northward along the western side of 59th Street 48 feet; thence westwardly parallel with the North line of Second Avenue 150 feet to a 15 foot strip to be kept open for property owners of said block; thence southwardly parallel with 59th Street 49 feet; thence Eastwardly parallel with the North line of Second Avenue 150 feet to the point of beginning, being according to the map of Copeland Survey which is recorded in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama in Map Book 1, Page 25. Situated in Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a POB 50 FT S SE OF SW INTER 59TH ST N & 2ND CT N TH SE-48 FT S SW-150 FT S NW-48 FT S NE-150 FT S TO POB SEC 21 TWSP 17 S R 2W

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-904268

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: HELEN BEVERLY AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; HUGH BEVERLY AND HIS HEIRS AND

DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on November 26, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded or will record a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on February 7, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 208 59th Street N, Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-21-1-006-011.000 a/k/a 0123002110060110000000

Legal Description: A lot with improvements thereon in Block Four (4) according to the map of Copeland’s property as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of said County in Map Book 1, Page 25, particularly described as beginning on the western line of Vildibill (now59th Street) Avenue at a point ninety-eight (98) fee northwestward from the intersection of said line with the northern line of Pauline (now 2nd Avenue) Street, and run thence westward parallel with said street one hundred forty (140) feet; thence northward parallel with said avenue forty nine (49) feet; thence eastward parallel with said street one hundred forty (140) feet to said western line of Vildibill (now 59th Street) Avenue; thence southward along said avenue forty nine (49) feet to the point of beginning. Situated in Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a POB 98 FT NW OF W INTER 2ND AVE N & 59TH ST N TH NW 49 FT TH SW 150 FT TH SE 49 FT TH NE 150 FT TO POB.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-904301

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: VANESSA YOUNG AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; AUBREY STAPLES; JEANETTE D.

STAPLES; CAVALRY SPV 1 LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on November 28, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded or will record a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on February 9, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 928 52nd Way North, Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-21-3-004-018.000 a/k/a 0123002130040180000000

Legal Description: Commence at a point on the West side of Alabama Street 57.5 feet South from the southeast corner of Lot 21 and according to Map of E.S. Gilletts Addition to Woodlawn, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 23, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, from this beginning point run West and parallel with the South line of said Lot 21, 127.4 feet; thence South and parallel with the West line of Alabama Street 60 feet; thence East and parallel with the South line of Lot 21, 127.4 feet to the West line of Alabama Street; thence North along the West line of Alabama Street 60 feet to the point of beginning; being parts of Lots 18 and 19, according to the Survey of E. S. Gilletts Addition to Woodlawn, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 23, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a N 7.5 FT LOT 18 & S 52.5 FT LOT 19 EXC PT FOR ALLEY E S GILLETTE.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-904302

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ALLEN L. MCBRAYER AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on November 28, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded or will record a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on February 16, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 7801 6th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35206

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-10-4-011-010.000 a/k/a 0123001040110100000000

Legal Description: Lot 22, Block 10E, according to the map of East Lake Land Company’s First Addition to East Lake, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 31, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama. Situated in Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 22 BLK 10-E EAST LAKE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-904270

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: RAYMOND ROWE (DECEASED) AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES; LEON J. DAVIS (DECEASED) AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES; LOTTIE W. DODSON (DECEASED) AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES; ELLIS ANDREW DODSON, JR.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on November 26, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on December 27, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on February 16, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1211 Lafayette Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35214

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-20-3-014-003.000 a/k/a 0122002030140030000000

Legal Description: Commence at intersection of W line of Maple Avenue and S line of Lafayette Street, thence W 329 feet for point of beginning thence S 90 feet, thence W 50 feet, thence N 90 feet to Lafayette Street, thence E to point of beginning. Situated in Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a P O B 330 FT W OF S W INTER LAFAYETTE ST & MAPLE AVE TH W 45 FT ALG LAFAYETTE ST TH S90 FT TH E 45 FT TH N 90 FT TO P O B BEING PART BLK 4 AMOS GOING

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law

Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-904267

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: VWR INVESTMENTS, LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on November 26, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on December 27, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on February 16, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 22 5th Avenue S, Birmingham, Alabama 35205

Tax Parcel ID No.: 29-00-03-4-022-022.000 a/k/a 0129000340220220000000

Legal Description: The northeast 40 feet of Lot 24, in Burchell’s subdivision of Block 6 Walker Land Company’s Addition to Elyton, as recorded in Map Book 8, Page 7, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a NE 40 FT OF LOT 24 BURCHELLS RESUR OF BLK 6 WALKER LD CO ADD TO ELYTON

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Southeastern Sealcoating, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of SHELBY COUNTY CAREER TECHNICAL CENTER AND WILSONVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL REPAVING at SHELBY COUNTY SCHOOLS for the State of Alabama and the.City of WILSONVILLE and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects, and Southeastern Sealcoating, 1330 Adamsville Industrial Parkway, Birmingham AL 35224.

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that

Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction at Ensley

Community Phase 4 P.03906, Ave P, Ave Q, 47th St, Ave R, Quincy Court, Bessemer Road Ensley.

for the State of Alabama and Jefferson County and the City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birmingham Water Works Board (Architect / Engineer).

Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc.,

Contractor

2550 Cone Drive

Birmingham, Al 35217

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given

that Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc. , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of

Ave D Ensley/ Avenue F Ensley/ Ave H Ensley P.04030

Ave D, Ave F, Ave H, & 30th Street Ensley for the State of Alabama and Jefferson County, and the City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birmingham Water Works Board

(Architect / Engineer).

Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc.,

Contractor

2550 Cone Drive

Birmingham, Al 35217

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that

Kyser Construction, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Huffman Middle School Gymnasium

& Cafeteria Renovations at 517 Huffman Road, Birmingham, AL, for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Charles Williams & Associates, Inc., Architect.

Kyser Construction, Contractor

214 Hargrove Rd E

Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

BT01/18/2024

______________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for the removal and installation of a new evaporator barrel on the chiller in Lurleen Wallace Hall on purchase order #P00044457 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that, SMITH INDUSTRIAL SERVICE, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Storm Sewer Cleaning and CCTV Inspection at Various Locations, Contract 1 in Birmingham, Alabama for the City of Birmingham, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Jeff McKay, Chief Civil Engineer, City of Birmingham, Alabama, 710 North 20th Street Birmingham, AL 35203 (Architect / Engineer).

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Notice is hereby given that Gulf Coast Underground LLC, 5655 Middle Road, Theodore, AL 36582, 251-725-0200, has completed all work on the Sanitary Sewer System – Asset Management Program- Contract No. 2021 AMP11 Fulton Avenue Comprehensive Rehabilitation for Jefferson County Environmental Services Department. Any claim held against same shall be itemized, notarized, and presented to Jefferson County Environmental Services Department at its offices or same will be barred.

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the St. Clair Campus in Pell City, AL for the Condenser Pump 1& 2 Motor Replacement on blanket purchase order #P0004957 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received by The Birmingham City Board of Education at the Office of Edward McMullen, Director of Purchasing, on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 until 2:00 p.m., CST at 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, for the Old Robinson Elementary School Demolition Project, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The Project consists of the demolition of the old Robinson Elementary School and the expansion of the existing parking lot.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to The Birmingham City Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

BID DOCUMENTS may be obtained from the Architect by digital access/file sharing access for a one time administrative fee of $250.00 (non-refundable; separate check), and/or deposit of $450.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good condition and reusable condition within ten (10) days of bid date. Other sets to general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, which is estimated to be the same as the deposit amount. Partial sets will not be available. To expedite distribution of bid documents, deposit check(s) should be emailed and mailed to EXFORD ARCHITECTS, Attn: Fredrick Woods, Project Manager; 3928 Jefferson Avenue, SW, Birmingham, Alabama 35221, (fredrickwoods@exfordllc.com).

DRAWINGS AND SPECIFICATIONS may also be examined at appropriate plan rooms, i.e., Associated General Contractors, F.W. Dodge, Builders exchange, Construction Market Data, iSqFt.com, Building Construction Industry Authority, (BCIA), ARC Document Solutions Public Plan room, etc.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the Birmingham City Board of Education, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m., CST.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Birmingham City Board of Education, Awarding Authority

Exford LLC, Architect

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

Program Year (PY) 2024 ACTION PLAN

(July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025)

ONE YEAR USE OF FUNDS SUMMARY AND 30-DAY COMMENT PERIOD

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

The City of Birmingham’s Community Development Department is preparing for its Program Year (PY) 2024 application cycle and Public Hearing for its PY 2024 Action Plan in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD’s) formula programs: Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) and Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA).

The purpose of these programs is to coordinate effective neighborhood and community development strategies. Specific goals seek to benefit low and moderate-income persons, prevent, or eliminate blight, provide decent affordable housing, or meeting an urgent community development need. Priority will be given to neighborhood revitalization, economic/workforce development, and homelessness prevention projects. Potential projects include but are not limited to the following: increasing the availability of affordable housing, homebuyer counseling, economic development initiatives, youth educational and recreational opportunities, preventing homelessness and increasing access to quality public and private facilities. These projects must primarily benefit low and moderate-income persons and communities.

The initial Public Hearings for the PY 2024 Action Plan outlines the City’s objectives and priorities for spending approximately $9.76 million of PY 2024 funds. Public Hearings will be held in a virtual format on January 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. and at 3:00 p.m. and in-person on January 17, 2024 at 5 p.m. at the Birmingham Library, 2100 Park Place. The phone number is 205.226.3600. The link to participate in the virtual public hearings will be made available on the City’s website-Community Development Department webpage at www.birminghamal.gov/community-development by December 20, 2024.

At these public hearings, the application will be discussed in detail and potential applicants will have the opportunity to ask specific questions about proposed activities, funding priorities and process. The link to the PY 2024 Action Plan Application is below.

Persons needing special assistance (such as translated materials or an application) or a reasonable accommodation to provide comments, please contact the City of Birmingham at housingandcommunityinfo@birminghamal.gov or Ms. Wendy Hicks at (205) 254-2309. Please include, “Request”, in the e-mail subject line.

The PY 2024 Action Plan will be developed after considering citizen comments and proposals received at the Public Hearings conducted virtually by the City’s Community Development Department on January 8, 2024, and January 17, 2024 and from the timely receipt of written comments and proposals received in the Community Development Department on or before February 19, 2024 at 4:00 pm.

You may send completed proposals (email preferred) and comments to the attention of:

Dr. Meghan Venable-Thomas, Director

Community Development Department

710 North 20th Street

Room 1000 – City Hall

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

housingandcommunityinfo@birminghamal.gov

At these public hearings, the application will be discussed in detail and potential applicants will have the opportunity to ask specific questions about proposed activities, funding priorities and process. Applications will be available on the City of Birmingham’s website at www.birminghamal.gov/community-development beginning January 18, 2024 at 8 a.m. and end

Monday, February 19 at 4:00 p.m.

Persons needing special assistance (such as translated materials or an application) or a reasonable accommodation to provide comments, please contact the City of Birmingham at housingandcommunityinfo@birminghamal.gov or Ms. Wendy Hicks at (205) 254-2309. Please include, “Request”, in the e-mail subject line.

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, January 19, 2024. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at dcmccabe@uabmc.edu and cc’d to joey@wba-architects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

QBT 6th Floor Endoscopy Phase Three Renovations

For The

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H235015

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project scope includes selective demolition of existing partitions, ceilings, finishes, support systems, and M/E/P/FP systems. Renovation scope will include the master control room, technicians room, medication room, advanced procedure room with Control Room, as well as clinic exam rooms, triage space, and administrative offices. New work will also include modifications to the mechanical, plumbing, and electrical systems serving these spaces.

The work will be performed in an occupied hospital and is adjacent to functioning health care units (above, below, and beside) and particular and specific care will be required to limit disturbances, coordinate shutdowns, and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. Adjacent spaces are sensitive to noise, vibrations, and dust and will require implementation measures to mitigate these issues. The Prime General Contractor seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type projects performed in an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, January 19, 2024 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about January 19, 2024.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Williams Blackstock Architects

2204 1st Avenue South, Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35233

Joey Tudisco

(205) 252-9811

joey@wba-architects.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Reed Construction Data Office, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912; and electronically through McGraw-Hill Construction Dodge and Construct Connect.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is February 8, 2024 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on February 8, 2024 will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be scheduled prior to the date set for receipt of bids. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT01/18/2024

_________________________________

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The Jefferson County Commission will receive bids for the ROSEDALE SIDEWALK IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT (CD21-03L-M05-RSI) at Room A-420 meeting room of the Jefferson County Courthouse until 10:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday February 6, 2024, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Any bid to be delivered by hand or mail prior to the above time or at a different place shall be at the full risk of the bidder. Such bids may be delivered or mailed to the Jefferson County Department of Community Services, at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. If for any reason such bid does not reach Room A-420 meeting room of the Jefferson County Courthouse prior to the opening, it may be rejected. No bids shall be accepted after the time stated for receipt of bids. This requirement shall not be waived.

All bids must be submitted on bid forms furnished, or copy thereof, and must be in a sealed envelope. The outside of the envelope should contain the following:

(1) “SEALED BID”; (2) “DO NOT OPEN”; (3) PROJECT NAME AND NUMBER; (4) PROJECT OFFICER: “Alfonso Holt”; (5) CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS; (6) ALABAMA GENERAL CONTRACTORS LICENSE NUMBER (7) DUNS #.

Bids are invited upon the following work, but not limited to, as follows: Construction of a sidewalk along 26th Avenue S and Central Avenue, and items required for the construction of a sidewalk.

Bids must be accompanied by a certified check or bank draft payable to the order of Jefferson County, Alabama negotiable U.S. Government Bonds (at par value) or a satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the bidder and an acceptable surety, in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total of the bid amount but not to exceed $10,000.00, for the construction of Rosedale Sidewalk Improvements Project (CD21-03L-M05-RSI).

The bid security is to become the property of the owner in the event that: (1) the bidder fails to meet any of the qualifications required in the bid specifications stated herein; (2) the bidder misrepresents or falsifies any information required to be provided by the owner; (3) for any reason that the bidder fails to qualify, causing his bid to be withdrawn or rejected and such withdrawal or rejection results in delay or substantial additional expense to the owner; (4) the contract and bond are not executed within the time set forth, as liquidated damages for the delay and additional expense of the owner caused thereby.

Bid documents are on file and will be available for examination at the JEFFERSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY SERVICES, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203; at the BIRMINGHAM CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY AUTHORITY, 601 37th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222; at the Office of Sentell Engineering Inc., P. O. Box 1246 Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35403.

General Contractor Bidders may obtain one (1) set of hard copy drawings for each project and specifications from the Printer upon receipt of check in the amount of $ 75.00 per set made payable to TuscaBlue and by calling them at (205) 752-9825. General Contractors will then be placed on Official Bidders List. Additional sets of drawings/ specifications and digital copies will be available to General Contractors for purchase directly from the documents printer: TuscaBlue, 2806 Greensboro Ave., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401. Addenda and other proposal information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the Engineer and on the Official Bidders List. Release of contract documents to the bidder does not imply acceptance of the bidder’s qualifications by the Owner or Engineer.

General Contractors who obtain drawings and wish to withdraw from the Bidders List must do so in writing to the office of the Engineer prior to bid date, otherwise deposit will be forfeited. Deposit will be refunded in full on sets issued to each General Contractor Bidder submitting a bonafide bid, upon the return of documents in good, reusable condition within ten (10) days after receipt of proposals.

Bids received from General Contractors who are not on the Official Bidders List may not be accepted or opened. Sentell Engineering makes no guarantee for plans and specifications obtained by Contractors and Vendors from sources other than the printed contract documents provided by their firm. Contractors and Vendors who base their pricing from contract documents obtained from other electronic sources, either in part or whole, do so at their own risk.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof, issued either with the original contract documents or by addendum. General Contractors shall not use Proposal Forms other than those provided in the contract documents.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975. The Bidder must display current General Contractor’s License Number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered or it will not be considered by the Engineer or Owner. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Bidders are advised that submitted bids bind the bidders to the “Bid Conditions Setting Forth Affirmative Action Requirements for all Non‑Exempt Federal and Federally‑assisted Construction Contracts to be awarded in Jefferson, Shelby and Walker Counties, Alabama, “also known as the Birmingham Hometown Plan.

Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages as set forth in the contract documents must be paid on this project, and that the contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, sex, age, religion, national origin, disability, or veteran status.

All bidders be advised that this contract is subject to Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development act of 1968, as amended, (12 USC l701U) which if it is in excess of $100,000, requires that to the “greatest extent feasible”, opportunities for training and employment be given lower income residents of the project area and contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to business concerns which are: (1) 51 percent or more owned by section 3 residents; or (2) Whose permanent, full-time employees include persons, at least 30 percent of whom are currently section 3 residents, or within three years of the date of first employment with the business concern were section 3 residents; or (3) That provides evidence of commitment to subcontract in excess of 25 percent of the dollar award of all subcontracts to be awarded to business concerns that meet the qualifications set forth in paragraphs (1) or (2) in this definition of “section 3 business concern.”

The Jefferson County Commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding.

This project will be funded in its entirety (100%) with Federal Community Development Block Grant Funds.

No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days from the date of the opening of bids to allow the Jefferson County Commission to review the bids and investigate the qualifications of bidders, prior to awarding the contract.

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

REQUEST FOR BIDS

To All Bidders: The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is currently soliciting sealed bids for our project: SCE #23037 Replace Water-Cooled Chiller MCHD. This project is 100% Federally Funded. Bidders eligible to bid on the project must not be on the U.S. General Services Administration list of Parties Excluded from Federal Procurement or Non-Procurement Programs. Contractors will be responsible for removing and replacing specified components located at 251 N Bayou Street, based on the construction documents / Job Scope provided by MCHD. Prospective bidders must attend and must sign the attendance log for one of the two scheduled Pre-Bid Meetings to be held at the Mobile County Health Department Keeler Campus, Building 2 Conference Room, located at 251 N. Bayou Street, Mobile Alabama, 36603. The first meeting will take place Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 10:00 AM, the second meeting will take place Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 10:00 AM. Please note that attendance at one meeting is a mandatory requirement for bidding and all Bidders must sign the “attendance log” to be posted at the meeting. Sealed bids will be accepted until 4:00 PM, Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Bid opening will occur Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 2:00 PM in the Building 2 Conference Room, at the Keeler Building located at 251 North Bayou Street, Mobile, AL. Sealed bids must bear the wording: SCE #23037 Replace Water-Cooled Chiller MCHD. A Bid Bond or certified check (drawn on an Alabama based bank or an Alabama Surety Company) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid payable to the Mobile County Health Department must accompany each bid. A Performance Bond (drawn on an Alabama Bank or Alabama Surety Company) will be required as follows: 100% of the contract amount must be furnished within 15 days of the contract being presented to the bidder for signature and must be payable to Mobile County Health Department. A Payment Bond will be required as follows: 50% of the contract amount plus a reasonable estimate of attorney’s fees, payable to Mobile County Health Department. No bid will be considered unless the bidder, whether resident or non-resident of Alabama, is properly qualified to submit a proposal for the construction. Contractors must have insurance coverage of no less than $1,000,000. Submit the Insurer’s Power of Attorney for the representing Agent. The requirements shall include among other qualifications, evidence of holding a current Contractor’s license from the Alabama Licensing Board for General Contractors. Montgomery, Alabama. All required documentation must be attached to the bid and enclosed within the sealed envelope to be presented prior to bid opening. Each bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope on the official bid form, along with the State of Alabama Vendor Disclosure Statement, W-9, Beason-Hammond Affidavit, Certification of Insurance Liability and any other required information. The front of the sealed envelope shall be clearly marked with Sealed Bid SCE #23037 Replace Water-Cooled Chiller MCHD. Sealed Bids must be submitted to Mr. Danny Richardson, Manager Purchasing & Contractual Services. Mobile County Health Department, Room 107, 251 North Bayou Street, Mobile, AL 36603. Allow time for delivery and receipt prior to the bid date and time. The official bid form, bid specifications, and all bid documents required can be obtained from the MCHD web site http://www.mchd.org under Legal Notices/Bids tab. Mobile County Health Department point of contact, Christopher Thomas, Project Manager at (251) 690-8985 email CThomas@mchd.org. The Mobile County Health Department reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any formalities in the bidding, and to be the final authority in any conflict. The bidding process will follow the laws and regulations as defined by the State of Alabama in the Code of Alabama (1975), Title 39, Public Works Law.

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE

Civil Action No.: 08-CV-2019-900092

In the Circuit Court of Blount County, Alabama

Alawest-AL, LLC,

Plaintiff

v.

Mulvehill Van,

Blount County Commission,

Town of County Line, AL,

R&T Tire Recycling, LLC, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO : ROSE M. EPPERSON, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence. You are hereby notified that on September 20, 2023, a complaint for trespass, preliminary and permanent injunction, quiet title, and request for declaratory judgment was filed in the Circuit Court of Blount County, Alabama. Damages and/or relief sought include compensatory and punitive damages against Defendants Van Mulvehill and R&T Tire Recycling, LLC, a preliminary and permanent injunction preventing Defendants Van Mulvehill and R&T Tire Recycling, LLC from unlawfully trespassing upon Plaintiff Alawest-AL, LLC’s land, quiet title in favor of Plaintiff Alawest-AL, LLC, and a declaratory judgment adjudging Reid School House Road in Blount County, Alabama has been abandoned and vacated pursuant to a 2011 judgment. Damages and relief are sought only against Defendants Van Mulvehill and R&T Recycling, LLC. No damages and/or relief are sought against you. You are named parties solely as a result of Court Order mandating that all property/land owners of each tract of land lying along or through which what was formerly the Reid School House Road ran be added to this litigation as indispensable and necessary parties, as a result of the equitable issue related to the abandonment of the Reid School House Road. You are hereby directed to answer the complaint on or before Saturday, March, 9, 2024, failing which, upon the expiration of thirty (30) additional days, shall result in judgment by default being rendered against you.

Issued this 10th day of January, 2024.

Cindy Massey

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Blount County, Alabama

Philip G. Piggott

Andrew Laird, Jr.

Rushton, Stakely, Johnston & Garrett, P.A.

1901 Sixth Avenue North

Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

ppiggott@rushtonstakely.com

alaird@rushtonstakely.com

kmcentyre@rushtonstakely.com

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

COMMON LAW RIGHT

Calanda Latesha Calhoun asserts common law copyright for any and all variations,

including misspellings of the name. Unauthorized use of the name is

prohibited. Violators may be subject to legal action.

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed bids for Carver Theater Reroofing, at 1631 4th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203 will be received by the City Architect in Room 220 Birmingham City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 3:00 P.M., Thursday, February 1, 2024. Sealed bids will receive a time and date label to indicate timely receipt. All sealed bids received upon or prior to the stipulated time and date will then be publicly opened and read aloud in Conference Room 220 City Hall at approximately 3:10 P.M.

All bids must be on a lump sum basis. Bids are to be submitted in duplicate on the Proposal Form provided with specifications. No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

Under the Alabama State Code, Section 39-2-4, as amended by Act #97-225, it is required for any contract exceeding $50,000 that the Bidder submit with his bid, either a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond, executed by a surety authorized and qualified to make bonds in Alabama, payable to the City of Birmingham, in an amount (subject to a maximum of $50,000.00) equal to five percent (10%) of the bid. In order for a bid to be considered, it must be accompanied by an acceptable bid bond or cashier’s check.

Any bid submitted for an amount of $50,000 or more, the bidder must be a licensed general contractor in the State of Alabama in accordance with Section 34-8, of the Alabama State Code. Contractor’s license number shall appear on the outside of the envelope used to submit bid.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount and a Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount will be required from the successful bidder at the signing of the contract. Also, proof of insurance will be required when the contract is signed. The City will review bonds and insurance and execute the contract within twenty (20) days unless the successful contractor agrees to an extension in writing.

A Pre-bid Conference to review and discuss the project will be held at 11:00. on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 in Conference Room 220-Birmingham City Hall 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203. Attendance at the Pre-bid Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a bidder’s responsiveness, in addition to any other stipulations.

Bid documents are opened to public inspection at the Department of Capital Projects—Room 220 City Hall, 710 20th Street North Birmingham, AL 35203. Electronic version of the bid documents may be viewed online at Dodge Data and Analytics, http://www.planroom.construction.com/; Construct Connect, http//:www.constructconnect.com; and at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, 601 37th Street, South Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Since award may not be made within thirty (30) days, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the bid opening.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, and to waive any informalities.

IMPORTANT BIDDER INFORMATION

Bidders are expected to prepare their bid to include all necessary material, labor, bonds, permits, overhead, profit, taxes, insurance, etc. costs. It is not the City’s obligation to bring mistakes/omissions in bid to bidder’s attention. If after bid opening, a bidder determines he has a mistake in bid, he may seek withdrawal of his bid without forfeiting his bond, if the request is in writing within three (3) work days after the bid opening, and is accompanied by clear and convincing evidence of the mistake.

All cashier’s checks or bid bonds will be returned immediately after bids are checked and tabulated to all except the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders. Bid bonds shall be returned to the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders when the contract is signed and performance and payment bonds and insurance are furnished by the successful bidder. If award is not made within fifteen (15) days after bid opening, all bid guarantees will be returned except for those of the potentially successful bidders. If after sixty (60) days, no award has been made, all bids shall be rejected and the potentially successful bidder’s guarantee will be returned unless the bidder agrees in writing to a time extension. If a time extension is effected, bidder may substitute any cashier’s check for a satisfactory bid bond.

Any contract resulting from this Invitation to Bid shall not be assignable without prior written consent of the City. Under no conditions, shall the contract be assigned to an unsuccessful bidder whose bid was rejected as non-responsive and/or non-responsible.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to the project. Under this Program, the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (MBE/DBE) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority established a system of floating MBD/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBD/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program is contained in the Project Manual and may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 3600 4th Avenue, South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 (Telephone: 205-324-6202). For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and business will apply.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked: Carver Theater Reroofing may be hand delivered to Room 220 City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama, or mailed to: City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects, Architectural Division, Room 220 City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Bids sent by any express carrier (Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Room 220 City Hall.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Architect on or before 3:00 p.m., February 1, 2024. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

Gary C. Ohlman, City Architect

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed bids for Birmingham Library Central Branch HVAC Upgrades and Repairs, at 2100 Park Place, Birmingham, AL 35203 will be received by the City Architect in Room 220 Birmingham City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 2:00 P.M., Thursday, February 1, 2024. Sealed bids will receive a time and date label to indicate timely receipt. All sealed bids received upon or prior to the stipulated time and date will then be publicly opened and read aloud in Conference Room 220 City Hall at approximately 2:10 P.M.

All bids must be on a lump sum basis. Bids are to be submitted in duplicate on the Proposal Form provided with specifications. No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

Under the Alabama State Code, Section 39-2-4, as amended by Act #97-225, it is required for any contract exceeding $50,000 that the Bidder submit with his bid, either a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond, executed by a surety authorized and qualified to make bonds in Alabama, payable to the City of Birmingham, in an amount (subject to a maximum of $50,000.00) equal to five percent (10%) of the bid. In order for a bid to be considered, it must be accompanied by an acceptable bid bond or cashier’s check.

Any bid submitted for an amount of $50,000 or more, the bidder must be a licensed general contractor in the State of Alabama in accordance with Section 34-8, of the Alabama State Code. Contractor’s license number shall appear on the outside of the envelope used to submit bid.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount and a Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount will be required from the successful bidder at the signing of the contract. Also, proof of insurance will be required when the contract is signed. The City will review bonds and insurance and execute the contract within twenty (20) days unless the successful contractor agrees to an extension in writing.

A Pre-bid Conference to review and discuss the project will be held at 10:00. on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 in Conference Room 220-Birmingham City Hall 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203. Attendance at the Pre-bid Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a bidder’s responsiveness, in addition to any other stipulations.

Bid documents are opened to public inspection at the Department of Capital Projects—Room 220 City Hall, 710 20th Street North Birmingham, AL 35203. Electronic version of the bid documents may be viewed online at Dodge Data and Analytics, http://www.planroom.construction.com/; Construct Connect, http//:www.constructconnect.com; and at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, 601 37th Street, South Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Since award may not be made within thirty (30) days, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the bid opening.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, and to waive any informalities.

IMPORTANT BIDDER INFORMATION

Bidders are expected to prepare their bid to include all necessary material, labor, bonds, permits, overhead, profit, taxes, insurance, etc. costs. is not the City’s obligation to bring mistakes/omissions in bid to bidder’s attention. If after bid opening, a bidder determines he has a mistake in bid, he may seek withdrawal of his bid without forfeiting his bond, if the request is in writing within three (3) work days after the bid opening, and is accompanied by clear and convincing evidence of the mistake.

All cashier’s checks or bid bonds will be returned immediately after bids are checked and tabulated to all except the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders. Bid bonds shall be returned to the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders when the contract is signed and performance and payment bonds and insurance are furnished by the successful bidder. If award is not made within fifteen (15) days after bid opening, all bid guarantees will be returned except for those of the potentially successful bidders. If after sixty (60) days, no award has been made, all bids shall be rejected and the potentially successful bidder’s guarantee will be returned unless the bidder agrees in writing to a time extension. If a time extension is effected, bidder may substitute any cashier’s check for a satisfactory bid bond.

Any contract resulting from this Invitation to Bid shall not be assignable without prior written consent of the City. Under no conditions, shall the contract be assigned to an unsuccessful bidder whose bid was rejected as non-responsive and/or non-responsible.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to the project. Under this Program, the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (MBE/DBE) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority established a system of floating MBD/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBD/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program is contained in the Project Manual and may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 3600 4th Avenue, South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 (Telephone: 205-324-6202). For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and business will apply.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked: Birmingham Library Central Branch – HVAC Upgrades and Repairs may be hand delivered to Room 220 City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama, or mailed to: City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects, Architectural Division, Room 220 City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Bids sent by any express carrier (Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Room 220 City Hall.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Architect on or before 2:00 p.m., February 1, 2024. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

Gary C. Ohlman, City Architect

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

Jefferson County, through the Department of Community Services, has prepared the Consolidated Annual Performance Report (CAPER) for the program year ending September 30, 2023. The CAPER is designed to provide information on how a grantee actually used its entitlement funds during its most recently completed program year. Jefferson County welcomes citizens’ comments on the CAPER. Further information may be obtained by attending a public hearing at the Department of Community Services at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd., Conference Room #200, Birmingham, AL on January 25th at 10:00 a.m. You may also contact the Department of Community Services at (205) 325-5761. Special accommodations are available, upon request, for those with disabilities and for those with limited English proficiency. Those requiring special accommodations should call (205) 325-5761 in advance for assistance. The report will be available for review at the following locations:

Online at (https://www.jccal.org/Sites/Jefferson_County/Documents) or by calling (205) 325-5761. Arrangements can also be made to meet the Special Needs Requirements of those with disabilities as well as those with limited English proficiency. Those in this category should contact the Department of Community Services leaving a message with their name and number if they reach voicemail. Copies will also be provided to the 34 participating consortium cities: Adamsville, Argo, Brighton, Brookside, Cardiff, Center Point, Clay, County Line, Fairfield, Fultondale, Gardendale, Graysville, Homewood, Hoover, Hueytown, Irondale, Kimberly, Leeds, Lipscomb, Maytown, Midfield, Morris, Mountain Brook, Mulga, North Johns, Pinson, Pleasant Grove, Sylvan Springs, Tarrant, Trafford, Trussville, Vestavia Hills, Warrior, and West Jefferson.

Comments must be submitted prior to 5:00 p.m. on January 25, 2024. Written comments must be submitted to the following:

Jefferson County Department of Community Services

716 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Ste. A-430

Birmingham, AL 35203

Attn: CAPER Comments

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Alabama Community College System on behalf of Southern Union State Community College at Southern Union State Community College (Valley Campus) in the Carmichael Building (Conference Room), 321 Fob James Drive, Valley, AL 36854, until 2:00 P.M., CST Thursday, February 22, 2024, for

PROJECT: CARMICHAEL BUILDING – INTERIOR RENOVATION

SOUTHERN UNION STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. General Contractor’s License number and type must be on the envelope.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Alabama Community College System in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Preliminary drawings and specifications will be available and can be examined at the office of the Architect on and after January 15, 2024.

Final drawings and specifications will be available on or after January 30, 2024.

Name of Architect: Kevin Bryant / Courtney Pittman

Name of Company: Davis Architects, Inc.

Address: 120 Twenty Third Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Phone No.: (205) 278-1387

Bidders may obtain a digital copy of the documents from Davis Architects, Kevin Bryant – kbryant@dadot.com. Hard copy sets of drawings and specifications will be available only to General Contractors bidders with a deposit of $150 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each general contract bidder submitting a bonafide bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Addenda and other bidding information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the Architect. Release of the Bid Documents to the bidder does not imply acceptance of the bidder’s qualifications by the Owner or Architect.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect (Engineer) or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect (Engineer); the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

A Pre-Bid Conference and site visit will be held at Southern Union State Community College at the Carmichael Building (Conference Room), 321 Fob James Dr. Valley, AL 36854 on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 10:00 AM local time. Attendance by General Contractor at Pre-Bid Conference and the site visit is mandatory.

Awarding Authority:

Southern Union State Community College

Mr. Ben Jordan, Vice President of Financial & Administrative Services

Architect:

Davis Architects, Inc.

Kevin Bryant, Project Manager

Courtney Pittman, Principal In Charge

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR PREQUALIFICATION OF CONTRACTORS

AND FOR BIDS FROM BIDDERS THAT ARE PREQUALIFIED

Sealed proposals will be received by City of Irondale, Location of Bid Opening, Council Chambers at 101 20th Street South, Irondale, Alabama, 35210; UNTIL 2:00 PM Local Time; on Thursday, February 15, 2024, for:

IRONDALE PUBLIC LIBRARY

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The project includes, but is not limited to, the construction of a 1-story, metal-framed construction with brick & stone veneer, precast panels and standing seam metal roof structure, with associated site work and all related work as indicated on the Bid and Construction Documents.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to City of Irondale, Irondale, Alabama, in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds, and insurance in compliance with requirements, will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and Specifications will be available after January 16, 2024, to Prequalified project General Contractors; and may be examined at the Office of the Architect and AGC Internet Plan Rooms in Birmingham, Alabama.

Bidders may obtain documents from Alabama Graphics, for a non-refundable cost equal to the cost of printing (which is approximately $510.00). Digital copies are available from Alabama Graphics. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subs and dealers, may be obtained at the same amount. Partial sets will not be available.

Notarized Contractor’s Qualification Certificates must be submitted to the Architect along with any request to obtain Bid Documents by a General Contractor by close of business on January 25, 2024, and shall include the following information required by standard format of Form AIA A305: Company information, including: 1) Statutory license type, limits, type(s) of work and expiration date; 2) Bonding company and capacity; 3) Verification of successful history as a General Contractor with projects of similar size and scope under the name of the firm which will be bidding and contracting for the work, and verifiable successful history of completing these and other projects in a timely manner; and 4) E-Verify: For compliance with the Alabama Immigration Law, Act 2011 – 535. Note that any joint venture arrangements must qualify solely on the strength of the principal firm’s prequalification information. ONE digital copy of this document shall be submitted to the Architect for review, and a decision regarding the prospective bidder’s prequalification will be communicated to them within 5 working days.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and must show such evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by Architect or Owner; The bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying their current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered; Bidder must also include their current license number on the Proposal Form. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of NINETY (90) days.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the same location where bids will be received, at 2:00 PM, on Thursday, February 1, 2024, for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is required by all prequalified General Contractors, and is highly recommended for all Subcontractors.

This project is being bid without sales taxes according to Act 2013-205 (of the Alabama Legislature). However sales tax for the base bid and all other bid items must be accounted for on the contractor’s Bid Proposal Form. ABC Form C-3A indicates how the sales tax shall be accounted for on the bid proposal form and shall be modified by the project architect as appropriate for bid items on each project.

Completion Time: Work shall commence on the earlier of either the date of the owner’s written “Notice to Proceed” or the contractor’s receipt of the fully executed contract and shall be “Substantially Complete” within 420 Consecutive Calendar Days thereafter.

Supervision: Contractor to provide Superintendent(s) to ensure proper supervision for all work.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in their judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

City of Irondale

101 20th Street South

Irondale, Alabama 35210

Architect:

Charles Williams & Associates Inc.

3601 8th Ave. So.

Birmingham, AL 35222

Phone: (205) 250-0700

Attn: Christa Vandiver

christa@cwilliams-arch.com

Program Manager:

Kemp Management Solutions, LLC.

3029 2nd Avenue South

Birmingham, AL 35233

Phone: (205) 731-7372

Attn: Keltin J. Garrett

kgarrett@KempMS.net

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

Jefferson County, Alabama

Request for Bid

Structural Repairs to Public Facilities

Ruffner Mountain’s Nature Center

RFB Issue Date: January 2nd, 2024

RFB Submission Deadline: April 5th, 2024

The Jefferson County Greenways Commission, located in Jefferson County, Alabama, is seeking bid proposals from qualified, eligible vendors to perform all operations required for the construction of building improvements to building facilities at Ruffner Mountain Nature Preserve.

Project Purpose Summary

Ruffner Mountain is currently in need of structural repairs to exterior raised deck platforms attached to the Nature Center & office building. Sections of the exterior deck platform and entryway are currently closed and inaccessible due to material failures and safety concerns. Ruffner Mountain receives over 80,000 visitors each year and provides educational, health, volunteer, and community resources to residents and tourists of Jefferson County Alabama. The Nature Center plays a vital role in Ruffner Mountain’s capacity to provide these beneficial resources to the community, particularly as outdoor recreation and visitation increased due to COVID-19.

Scope of Services – Construction Contractor’s Responsibilities

This RFB is focused on repairing structural components to the Ruffner Mountain Nature Center’s raised entryway deck. Visitors and staff use the walkway to access the Native Wildlife Educational Exhibits, the Tree House Classroom, Children’s Reading & Activity Nook, Public Restroom facilities, and staff offices. Structural laminated beams and treated floor joist lumber have deteriorated due to weather, time, manufacturing, and design defects. The area in need of repair is approximately 835 sq ft or more and has an elevation of 10 to 25 feet above ground. Repairs must be completed before these areas can be reopened for public use. Additional repairs may be required during the reconstruction process.

Minimum Requirements and Qualifications of Bidder:

Contractor(s) shall comply with all applicable federal, state, and local laws, rules, regulations, ordinances, and codes and obtain any licenses or permits required to provide the services under this RFB. Furthermore, among other requirements contained in 2 CFR 200, Appendix II, all contracts in excess of $100,000 that involve the employment of mechanics or laborers must include a provision for compliance with certain provisions of the Contract Work Hours and Safety Standards Act, 40 U.S.C. 3702 and 3704, as supplemented by Department of Labor regulations (29 CFR Part 5).

For full RFP description including details, deadlines and contacts vist our website: https://static1.squarespace.com/static/57111822ab48dea221d56240/t/659db14ba31f960f9547aaee/1704833356039/JCGC23.5110.003+RFB+Ruffner+Mountain%27s+Nature+Center+Deck+Repairs+-+Posted+01-09-2024.pdf

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

Ruﬀner Mountain Nature Coalition, Inc.

RFP: Landscape Design & Construction Plan for East Side Park

Ruﬀner Mountain Nature Coalition Inc. (Coalition) is seeking proposals from qualiﬁed landscape architecture ﬁrms for the design and development of comprehensive landscape plans and construction documents for East Side Park. This project aims to create a vibrant, accessible, and sustainable public space that supports community well-being, natural habitat, and environmental stewardship.

The selected ﬁrm will be responsible for:

Due Diligence: Visit the property and review background material and data to become familiar with the site and adjacent neighborhood. Perform topographic survey, utility survey, and survey of existing conditions.

Design and Planning: Development of conceptual landscape design plans, incorporating civil, landscape, irrigation, electrical, hardscape, and structural elements as necessary.

Collaboration and Revisions: Working closely with Staﬀ to incorporate feedback and generate ﬁnal construction documents for distribution.

Community Engagement: Attend, present, and prepare materials for two community meetings or workshops for the presentation of the design. Attend, participate, and prepare materials for one community event hosted on-site at the future park location.

Material Preparation: Prepare concepts for environmental education, signage, and a park logo. Produce and provide to Coalition any documents, handouts, graphics, slide presentations, and other materials required for city approval of park plan and concept design.

Construction Plan and Documents: Preparation of complete construction documents and speciﬁcations in digital PDF format for bidding purposes. This includes layout, grading, construction details, irrigation and planting plans, plant list, speciﬁcations, cost estimates, and a written narrative describing design elements and maintenance requirements.

Location: East Side Park, 621 Dogwood Drive, Birmingham, AL 35206 near I-59 and Highway 11, Roebuck Springs-South Roebuck neighborhood. Size: 6.5 acres.

Timeline: February 19, 2024

Firm Selection: April 15, 2024

Present initial conceptual landscape design: June 1, 2024

Submission of the Project Plan: including conceptual designs, to the City Post- June 1, 2024

This RFP represents a signiﬁcant opportunity to contribute to a transformative project that will enrich the lives of the local community and set a standard for inclusive and sustainable public spaces. We look forward to receiving innovative and impactful proposals.

For full RFP description including details, deadlines and contacts visit our website:

https://static1.squarespace.com/static/57111822ab48dea221d56240/t/659db14ba31f960f9547aaee/1704833356039/JCGC23.5110.003+RFB+Ruffner+Mountain%27s+Nature+Center+Deck+Repairs+-+Posted+01-09-2024.pdf

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

Ruﬀner Mountain Nature Coalition, Inc.

RFP: Landscape Design & Construction Plan for East Side Park

Ruﬀner Mountain Nature Coalition Inc. (Coalition) is seeking proposals from qualiﬁed landscape architecture ﬁrms for the design and development of comprehensive landscape plans and construction documents for East Side Park. This project aims to create a vibrant, accessible, and sustainable public space that supports community well-being, natural habitat, and environmental stewardship.

The selected ﬁrm will be responsible for:

Due Diligence: Visit the property and review background material and data to become familiar with the site and adjacent neighborhood. Perform topographic survey, utility survey, and survey of existing conditions.

Design and Planning: Development of conceptual landscape design plans, incorporating civil, landscape, irrigation, electrical, hardscape, and structural elements as necessary.

Collaboration and Revisions: Working closely with Staﬀ to incorporate feedback and generate ﬁnal construction documents for distribution.

Community Engagement: Attend, present, and prepare materials for two community meetings or workshops for the presentation of the design. Attend, participate, and prepare materials for one community event hosted on-site at the future park location.

Material Preparation: Prepare concepts for environmental education, signage, and a park logo. Produce and provide to Coalition any documents, handouts, graphics, slide presentations, and other materials required for city approval of park plan and concept design.

Construction Plan and Documents: Preparation of complete construction documents and speciﬁcations in digital PDF format for bidding purposes. This includes layout, grading, construction details, irrigation and planting plans, plant list, speciﬁcations, cost estimates, and a written narrative describing design elements and maintenance requirements.

Location: East Side Park, 621 Dogwood Drive, Birmingham, AL 35206 near I-59 and Highway 11, Roebuck Springs-South Roebuck neighborhood. Size: 6.5 acres.

Timeline: February 19, 2024

Firm Selection: April 15, 2024

Present initial conceptual landscape design: June 1, 2024

Submission of the Project Plan: including conceptual designs, to the City Post- June 1, 2024

This RFP represents a signiﬁcant opportunity to contribute to a transformative project that will enrich the lives of the local community and set a standard for inclusive and sustainable public spaces. We look forward to receiving innovative and impactful proposals.

For full RFP description including details, deadlines and contacts vist our website: https://static1.squarespace.com/static/57111822ab48dea221d56240/t/659c54d698a54a0c68ff14fa/1704744158299/Request+for+Proposal+East+Side+Park+.pdf

BT01/18/2024

_____________________________

