Home Quotes of Note “You will always honor the memory of your loved ones, but you...

“You will always honor the memory of your loved ones, but you don’t have to stay in the same place of grief, heaviness and sorrow every day for the rest of your life. You just don’t have to. You can choose to live.”

By
Birmingham Times
-
177
0

-Angela Walker, CEO of Mothers United Against Gun Violence; AL.com, Jan. 21.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR