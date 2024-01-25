Home Quotes of Note “You will always honor the memory of your loved ones, but you... Quotes of Note “You will always honor the memory of your loved ones, but you don’t have to stay in the same place of grief, heaviness and sorrow every day for the rest of your life. You just don’t have to. You can choose to live.” By Birmingham Times - January 24, 2024 177 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp -Angela Walker, CEO of Mothers United Against Gun Violence; AL.com, Jan. 21. Share this:EmailPrintFacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInRedditWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...