People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**CREED FISHER at Iron City.

**COLD EQUATIONS at the Nick.

**KIKSTART at WaterMark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D’ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**JARED DAWS with ERICA RYLEIGH & BENJAMIN ARMSTRONG at The Nick.

**RYAN KEYZ presents CHARLIE WILSON AND GAP BAND TRIBUTE featuring LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER at Perfect Note.

**IAN MUNSICK at Iron City.

**EVERY FRIDAY – R&B FRIDAY, at The Chandelier, 212 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham with DJ MANISH mixing live. FREE Entry.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North.

**RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**EVERY SATURDAY at BIRDSONG FARMERS MARKET, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.,2824 5th Avenue South at Automatic Seafood,

**SELF-SOOTHE SATURDAY, 10 a.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

**SISTA QUEENS VISION BOARD BRUNCH, 3-7 p.m. at Royalty Event Center, 1857 Center Point Parkway.

**POETRY READING, 4 p.m. at Seeds Coffee Co.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Safe room Lounge Bar.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**EVERY SATURDAY SOLD OUT – THE SATURDAYS JUMP OFF, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 8th Avenue West.

**TRIBUTE TO PJ MORTON featuring JEREMY HILL at Perfect Note.

**BLOOD MOON RIOT, BITTER ROUTE, MALICE JACKSON and EVA LAVANTE at The Nick.

**COREY SMITH at Iron City.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**EVERY 3rd SUNDAY JAZZ JAM SESSION, 4-8 p.m. at the Ferus on 41st.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**EVERY 4th SUNDAY – TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**JAZZ FUSION INVITE at The Nick.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY with DEDEE FRAZIER at Perfect Note.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

**RNB MONDAYS, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 Eighth Avenue West.

TUESDAY…

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until all gone.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hours introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**TITO’S TUESDAY at Dirty Ash’s 8 p.m. with DAVID TALLEY IV.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY – BIRMINGHAM SONGWRITER’S ROUND with Host SUSANNAH SEALES at the Nick.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY, YOU, ME & RNB, 6 p.m. at 2206 Bar & Lounge, 2206 31st Street, with DJ You, Me & Playlist.

**D’ZIRE WEDNESDAYS, EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY with Free Mimosas, 8- 10 p.m. with DJ GORGEOUS in the Mix at 4120 Third Avenue South.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**TAYLOR SMITH & SUSANNAH SEALES at the Nick.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**JAZZ FUSION INVITE at the Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**LEVI HUMMON at The Nick.

**LOVE TRAIN PART 2 with SAXOPHONIST DALEN MINNIFIELD at Perfect Note.

**NIKO MOON at Iron City.

IT’S 2024! NEWS TO USE…IN ALABAMA…PLUS…

NEWS TO USE…

GWEN’S SPOTLIGHT

**ALABAMA SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL – RICK DILDINE, ARTISTIC DIRECTOR, LEAVES FOR MINNESOTA – Artistic Director RICKEY DILDINE leaves Alabama Shakespeare Festival (ASF) and will be headed to Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis, MN. Dildine developed groundbreaking partnerships with the Montgomery Public Schools, Alabama State University and the Equal Justice initiative. He expanded the ASF’s educational partnership, which led to the productions of FOUR LITTLE GIRLS and RUBY: THE RUBY BRIDGES STORY, as well as developing the Fall Festival of Shakespeare. Dildine will remain at Alabama Shakespeare Festival through June 30, 2024. ASF’s Board of Directors is conducting a national search for its next Artistic Director.

JOB HUNTING…

**TODAY – JOB FAIR ON-SITE INTERVIEWS, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Career Center. 3216 4th Avenue South. Positions are Teachers, Teacher’s Aides, Cooks, Custodial, Van Drivers.

**JANUARY 31 – COCA COLA BIRMINGHAM HIRING FAIR, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for Merchandiser Trainee, CDL Driver Merchandiser, Order Builder and Forklift Operator. Onsite Interviews Apply online at careers.cokeonena.com/united.

HERE ARE SOME THINGS TO DO AROUND THE SOUTHEAST…

IN BIRMINGHAM…

AT THE BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**JANUARY 31 – MUSIC AT THE MUSEUM: RADICAL REVERSAL, 5 p.m.

AT SIDEWALK CINEMA…AND FILM LOVERS…

**JANUARY 30 – SO YOU WANNA WORK IN THE FILM INDUSTRY, 4-6 p.m. at Woodlawn Theatre, 5503 First Avenue North. FREE.

AT BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**TODAY – FROM A PICKLE TO A PLAN: HOW TO CRAFT A DESIGN FOR YOUR GARDEN, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

**SATURDAY – COMMUNITY SEED SWAP, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. FREE.

**2024 ANNUAL MEMBER CELEBRATION & JOHN A. FLOYD JR. LECTURE SERIES with STEVE BENDER (THE GRUMPY GARDENER), award-winning author, editor, columnist and speaker with 40 years experience as Garden Editor, Senior Writer and Editor-at-Large for Southern Living magazine as special guest speaker, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

FOR YOUR ENTERTAINMENT…during BLACK HISTORY MONTH 2024…

IN FEBRUARY…

** FEBRUARY 1 – MOVIE – SHUTTLESWORTH: THROUGH THE EYES OF HIS DAUGHTERS, 6 p.m. at UAB.

**FEBRUARY 1 – TINY MAKERS SERIES, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**FEBRUARY 2-3 – CHRISTI SHOW at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FEBRUARY 5 – 205 DAY, 6-9 p.m. at Continental Drift, 2201 7th Avenue South.

**FEBRUARY 6 – BIRMINGHAM MARDI GRAS, 6 – 10 p.m. at the Boutwell Auditorium.

**FEBRUARY 8 – PREMIERE: DEFENDING FREEDOM: THE ARTHUR D. SHORES STORY, 7 p.m. at The Carver Theatre.

**FEBRUARY 8 – TINY MAKERS SERIES 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**FEBRUARY 9 – SOUTHERN SOUL AND BLUES LOVERS FESTIVAL with TUCKA, BIGG ROBB, CUPID, WEST LOVE, BIG RO WILLIAMS, ARTHUR YOUNG and Special Guest LENNY WILLIAMS at the BJCC, 8 p.m.

**FEBRUARY 15 – MARC RABY’s STAGE PLAY I’M IN LOVE WITH A COUGAR at Perfect Note.

**FEBRUARY 15 – TINY MAKERS SERIES 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**FEBRUARY 17 – NATIONAL RANDOM ACTS OF KINDNESS DAY! CELEBRATE!!! BE KIND!!!

**FEBRUARY 17 – ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER at The BJCC, 7 p.m..

**FEBRUARY 20 – 25 – BLACK LENS FILM WEEK at Sidewalk Film.

**FEBRUARY 21 – FEBRUARY BOOK + FILM CLUB, 6 p.m. at Sidewalk Film.

**FEBRUARY 24 – BIG MACHINES DAY 2024 at the McWane Science Center.

**FEBRUARY 24 – KATT WILLIAMS, 8 p.m. at The BJCC.

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH…EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

TIPS TO USE…

**TIPS BY TUTOR NATION – Tutor Nation is sharing tips that can be used during holiday breaks, school days, as needed or whenever. They help students and families with college and career readiness through tutoring and ACT Prep. Here is ANOTHER TIP – STAY POSITIVE: Maintain a positive mindset. Believe in your abilities and focus on progress rather than perfection. Look for more tips, right here, each week for advice or assistance from Tutor Nation. If you are a parent and your kids need tutoring or if you need more information, contact Tutor Nation at: tutor-nation.com/Home/.

**THROUGH APRIL 2024 – YWCA GIRLS MENTORING, in partnership with Girls, Inc. of Central Alabama will provide girls mentoring to equip participants with practical tools for positive personal development. Accepting young ladies in grades 8th- 12th. These in-person sessions will be held on the 2nd Saturday each month from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Registration is required. For more, call 205-594-4475.

FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS…

**NATIONAL GRANT PROGRAM by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The deadline is February 1. For more: grants@savingplaces.org.

**CHIEF DONALD LEWIS JONES MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP – $500 SCHOLARSHIP FOR ONE BIRMINGHAM AREA GRADUATING SENIOR, Deadline is March 1. For more: www.magiccitypoetryfestival.org.

**MONTHLY POP-UP – BE KIND BIRMINGHAM (with you name it), EVERY First Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Titusville Library; Second Wednesday 10 a.m. at West End Library; Third Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Smithfield Library; Fourth Wednesday, 10 a.m. OR 3 p.m. at Five Points Library, and Fourth Wednesday, 4 p.m. at Harrison Park Rec Center.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

