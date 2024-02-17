Inside the Newly Opened Jamaican Restaurant Near Birmingham’s City Hall

BY PAT BYINGTON | bhamnow.com

In the great words of Bob Marley, “Get up, stand up Birmingham!” The Magic City now has a Downtown Jamaican restaurant, right next to Historic Linn Park.

Spice of Life Jamaica opened this week at 1905 Park Place, Birmingham 35203 inside the former Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe location.

Leroy Russell, the owner of Spice of Life Jamaica gave Bham Now a sneak peek of this new and exciting eatery.

Russell has been in the restaurant business for 29 years. Along with Jamaican cuisine, he knows how to serve up Italian, French, Hispanic, Creole and American meals.

“All of our food is marinated and cooked from scratch. Everything is fresh… People love the oxtails, which is one of our favorites. The jerk chicken is famous. People who have traveled out of the United States to Jamaica, have tried the jerk chicken,” said Russell.

For customers under the misconception that all Jamaican food is spicy, Russell was quick to allay those fears.

“Most people, when they hear of Jamaican food, they think everything is spicy. That’s something I want to address. We only have a few things that are spicy like the jerk chicken and the goat. Besides that, everything else is regular.”

Russell said he wants his eatery to be different from other Jamaican restaurants. “We want to be a place when you come in here, you’re welcomed — greeted properly and served, with a high standard. We’re looking forward to grow with the city,” he said.

Here is a sample of the Jamaican menu item at Spice of Life:

–Stewed Beef, finished in brown rice

–Oxtails, cut and seasoned with Jamaican herbs

–Jerk chicken and Jerk pork chops

–Pepper Steak, sauteed in onions, carrots and peppers

–Curry Shrimp, Blacken Shrimp or Cajun Shrimp with rice and veggies

–Rasta Pasta, Penne Pasta cooked with vegetables and Jerk chicken tossed in a rich creamy sauce

–Philly Cheesesteak

–Wings and Things — flavors—Jerk, Buffalo, Parmesan, Lemon and more

–Signature sides items — White, yellow or red beans, cabbage, green beans, collard greens and rice dishes

Days Open & Hours

Spice of Life Jamaica is open Tuesday thru Saturday.

BREAKFAST: 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for an American breakfast – omelets, eggs and hashbrowns

LUNCH to DINNER: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Later in the spring, when daylight is longer, they hope to stay open till 10 p.m.

Spice of Life Jamaica will also cater to local businesses, social parties. Call them directly at 205-538-5000 or email spiceoflifejamaicaberham2023@gmail.com for quotes and details.

