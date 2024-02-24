North Birmingham Library to Host Barbershop Talk Monday, Feb. 26

cobpl.org

The barbershop in the Black community is a place of refuge where men can freely talk among themselves about relationships, parenting, politics and other issues that concern them. Join North Birmingham Regional Library, 2501 31st Avenue North, on Monday, February 26, for Barbershop Talk.

This free program from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday night will provide the atmosphere of a barbershop, a safe space for men both young and old to discuss social issues in our communities. The keynote speaker will be Birmingham native Dr. John Baldwin II, senior pastor of New Beginnings United Methodist Church.

In addition to being able to participate in this powerful discussion led by Baldwin, attendees will receive free haircuts provided by barber Quincy Moore, who runs a barbershop at 2214 3rd Avenue North, Suite 105, in downtown Birmingham.

Barbershop Talk is among 81 Black History Month programs happening during February.

For more information: https://bplolinenews.blogspot.com/2024/02/north-birmingham-library-hosting.html

