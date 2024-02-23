February 22, 2024

_____________________________

Employment

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

Special Services Technician

Groundskeeper

Special Equipment Operator

CRM Manager and Database Analyst

Admissions Counselor

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

BT02/22/2024

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLERK

BJCC, is recruiting for an Accounts Payable Clerk, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT02/22/2024

RESEARCH SOFTWARE ENGINEER – ENT(2)

The University of Alabama at Birmingham

DUTIES: Work independently to design, develop, test, and deploy applications to support access to and use of a campus HPC, on-prem cloud, container, and storage platform; maintain the application; Establish a set of applicable best practices (e.g., version control, continuous integration/continuous delivery, software design, programming model, etc.), and a documentation level appropriate for the project to enable long-term maintainability and sustainability of the software; apply appropriate domain-specific algorithms and programming techniques to advance software engineering in research computing. Provide application support to researchers; work with experimental researchers to help define requirements and constraints for the overall software solution; independently or in collaboration with a team; develop scope and project management plans; communicate those plans with the research team; and meet milestone delivery timelines. Work with other software engineers from UAB and collaborating institutions to understand existing tools and establish how they could be integrated into the new environment; initiate and/or maintain open collaboration with researchers to ensure that engineered solutions fit the research needs. Transfer knowledge, expertise, and methodologies by providing technical assistance and mentorship to researchers and technical staff; communicate software engineering concepts to domain experts with varying degrees of software engineering knowledge through independent research (reading publications, etc.), discussions with researchers, and/or studying existing code bases, develop an understanding of the higher-education research computing support domain sufficient to converse with world-class researcher; maintain and expand knowledge of current and future software development tools and techniques, programming languages, and computing hardware.

REQUIREMENTS: Minimum requirements are Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or closely related, and two (2) years of experience in a related occupation.

HOW TO APPLY: Visit www.uab.edu/careers and search for job ID: T211938

LOCATION OF EMPLOYMENT: UAB, Birmingham, AL

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Talent Acquisition

1720 2nd Ave S. AB110

Birmingham, AL 35294

Phone: (205) 934-4030

Contact: Dennis Scott

The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer committed to fostering a diverse, equitable, and family-friendly environment in which all faculty and staff can excel and achieve work/life balance irrespective of race, national origin, age, genetic or family medical history, gender, faith, gender identity, and expression as well as sexual orientation. UAB also encourages applications from individuals with disabilities and veterans.

BT02/22/2024

CATALOG ANALYST

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Catalog Analyst. This position will work closely with Data Engineering and Business Development teams to maintain a world-class product catalog for Shipt’s members. Requires a Bach degree in Bus Admin, Info Sys, Statistics, Finance, or similar STEM field (foreign equiv accepted) and 2 yrs of exp in proffered position or similar position. Salary: $61,547 to $100,858/year. Full-time position. This position is fully remote and may telecommute from any location in the U.S. Company HQ is located in Birmingham, AL. Limited travel to company’s offices for work reasons may be needed. Various unanticipated locations throughout the U.S. may be possible in the future. Please apply online at https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or by email at careers@shipt.com. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, ethnicity, religion or religious belief, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions), sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, transgender status, sexual stereotypes, age, military or veteran status, disability, or any other characteristic protected by law. Please inform your recruiting contact upon initial connection if you need any accommodations.

BT02/22/2024

SENIOR MACHINE LEARNING ENGINEER

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Senior Machine Learning Engineer. Partner with Data scientists and Product Managers to build and deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) initiatives and product features (e.g., personalization, price optimization, promotion; optimization, Ad Tech platform, Demand/Supply forecasting, Gig Operational efficiencies) and as needed drive the development and deployment of these initiatives and product features. Requires a Master’s degree in Comp Science, Eng, Math, or rel field (foreign equiv accepted) and 3 yrs of exp in related position. This position is fully remote and may telecommute from any location in the U.S. Company HQ is located in Birmingham, AL. Various unanticipated locations throughout the U.S. may be possible in the future. Limited travel to company’s offices for work reasons may be needed. Salary: $101,837 to $242,974/year. Please apply online at https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or by email at careers@shipt.com. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, ethnicity, religion or religious belief, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions), sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, transgender status, sexual stereotypes, age, military or veteran status, disability, or any other characteristic protected by law. Please inform your recruiting contact upon initial connection if you need any accommodations.

BT02/22/2024

ENGINEERING MANAGER

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Engineering Manager. This role will own the implementation of Shipt’s cloud infrastructure This position requires a Bach degree in Elec Eng or rel STEM quantitative field (e.g., Comp Science, Eng) (foreign equiv accepted) and 3 yrs of exp in proffered position, including leading an eng team, or similar position. This position is fully remote and may telecommute from any location in the U.S. Company HQ is located in Birmingham, AL. Occasional travel to company’s offices for work reasons may be needed. Various unanticipated locations throughout the U.S. may be possible in the future. Salary: $106,080 to $242,974/year. Please apply online at https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or by email at careers@shipt.com. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, ethnicity, religion or religious belief, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions), sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, transgender status, sexual stereotypes, age, military or veteran status, disability, or any other characteristic protected by law. Please inform your recruiting contact upon initial connection if you need any accommodations.

BT02/22/2024

SENIOR DATA ENGINEER

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Senior Data Engineer. Duties include develop Data Pipelines by working within the Data Warehouse team and with other members of the Engineering organizations to build services that subscribe and collect messages from our next generation services for entity CRUD and business activity. Requires Bach degree in Info Tech and Mgmt, Elec Eng, Comp Science, Info Sys, or a relat field and 2 yrs of exp in proffered position or rel position. Salary: $82,389 to $184,071/year. This position is fully remote and may telecommute from any location in the U.S. Company HQ is located in Birmingham, AL. Various unanticipated locations throughout the U.S. may be possible in the future. Occasional travel to company’s offices for work reasons may be needed. Please apply online at https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or by email at careers@shipt.com. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, ethnicity, religion or religious belief, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions), sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, transgender status, sexual stereotypes, age, military or veteran status, disability, or any other characteristic protected by law. Please inform your recruiting contact upon initial connection if you need any accommodations.

BT02/22/2024

DIRECTOR OF MACHINE LEARNING ENGINEERING

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Director of Machine Learning Engineering. Duties include drive the application of our machine learning platform that enables data scientists and engineers across the company to easily build and deploy machine learning solutions at scale through a unified platform approach. Requires Master’s degree in Comp Science, Comp Eng, Software Eng, Compr and Info Sys, Info Sys, or rel field, + at least 5 yrs of exp in the proffered position or rel position. Salary: $105,602 to $338,765/year. This position is fully remote and may telecommute from any location in the U.S. Company HQ is located in Birmingham, AL. Limited travel to company’s offices for work reasons may be needed. Various unanticipated locations throughout the U.S. may be possible in the future. Please apply online at https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or by email at careers@shipt.com. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, ethnicity, religion or religious belief, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions), sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, transgender status, sexual stereotypes, age, military or veteran status, disability, or any other characteristic protected by law. Please inform your recruiting contact upon initial connection if you need any accommodations.

BT02/22/2024

MANAGER, CATALOG CPG DATA

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Manager, Catalog CPG Data. Duties include lead a team of Catalog Operations responsible for maintaining and improving the product data on Shipt’s Marketplace for some of the largest Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies in the world resulting in improved reporting and analytics, an enhanced customer experience, and strengthened relationships with our most important CPG partners. Requires Bachs degree in Info Tech and Mgmt, Mgmt Info Sys, Op Research, Op Mgmt, Statistics, Finance, or STEM re quantitative field (foreign equiv accepted) and at least 2 yrs of post-bach degree work experience in the position offered or a similar position. Salary: $81,702 to $143,964/year. This position is fully remote and may telecommute from any location in the U.S. Company HQ is located in Birmingham, AL. Limited travel to company’s offices for work reasons may be needed. Various unanticipated locations throughout the U.S. may be possible in the future. Please apply online at https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or by email at careers@shipt.com. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, ethnicity, religion or religious belief, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions), sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, transgender status, sexual stereotypes, age, military or veteran status, disability, or any other characteristic protected by law. Please inform your recruiting contact upon initial connection if you need any accommodations.

BT02/22/2024

SENIOR ENGINEERING MANAGER

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Senior Engineering Manager. Lead a team of engineers to build highly scalable, distributed systems, which includes designing, building, testing, deploying, and maintaining services (mostly backend). Bach degree in Comp Science, Comp Eng, or rel quantitative STEM field (foreign equiv accepted), plus at least 5 years of progressive work experience in the proffered position or related position. This position is fully remote and may telecommute from any location in the U.S. Company HQ is located in Birmingham, AL. Limited travel to company’s offices for work reasons may be needed. Various unanticipated locations throughout the U.S. may be possible in the future. Salary: $154,814 to $282,304/year. Please apply online at https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or by email at careers@shipt.com. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, ethnicity, religion or religious belief, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions), sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, transgender status, sexual stereotypes, age, military or veteran status, disability, or any other characteristic protected by law. Please inform your recruiting contact upon initial connection if you need any accommodations.

BT02/22/2024

SENIOR PRICING ANALYST

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Senior Pricing Analyst. Craft complex database queries and build pricing models, create dashboards, provide insightful reporting, and share key metrics with stakeholders Req: Bach degree in Comp Science, Data Science, Analytics, Eng, Math, or re quantitative field (foreign equiv accepted), plus at least 3 yrs of ex in the proffered position or rel position This position is fully remote and may telecommute from any location in the U.S. Company HQ is located in Birmingham, AL. Limited travel to company’s offices for work reasons may be needed. Various unanticipated locations throughout the U.S. may be possible in the future. Salary: $68,931 to $143,964/year. Please apply online at https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or by email at careers@shipt.com. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, ethnicity, religion or religious belief, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions), sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, transgender status, sexual stereotypes, age, military or veteran status, disability, or any other characteristic protected by law. Please inform your recruiting contact upon initial connection if you need any accommodations.

BT02/22/2024

DATA ENGINEER

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Data Engineer. Duties include design and build certified data sources to enable self-serve analytics through Business Intelligence reporting tools (e.g., Tableau). Requires a Bach degree in Comp Science, Comp Info Science, Info Sys, Elec Eng, or rel field (foreign equiv accepted) and 24 months of exp in Proffered position or similar role. Salary: $82,389 to $124,481/year. This position is fully remote and may telecommute from any location in the U.S. Limited travel to company’s offices for work reasons may be needed. Various unanticipated locations throughout the U.S. may be possible in the future. Company HQ is located in Birmingham, AL. Please apply online at https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or by email at careers@shipt.com. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, ethnicity, religion or religious belief, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions), sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, transgender status, sexual stereotypes, age, military or veteran status, disability, or any other characteristic protected by law. Please inform your recruiting contact upon initial connection if you need any accommodations.

BT02/22/2024

SENIOR DATA ENGINEER

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Senior Data Engineer. This position will design and build certified data sources to enable self-serve analytics through Business Intelligence reporting tools (e.g., Tableau). Requires a Bach degree or equiv in Comp Science, Comp Infon Science, Info Sys, Elec Eng, or a rel field (foreign equiv accepted) and 48 months of exp in proffered position or similar role. This position is fully remote and may telecommute from any location in the U.S. Limited travel to company’s offices for work reasons may be needed. Various unanticipated locations throughout the U.S. may be possible in the future. Company HQ is located in Birmingham, AL. Salary: $119,226 to $184,071/year. Please apply online at https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or by email at careers@shipt.com. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, ethnicity, religion or religious belief, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions), sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, transgender status, sexual stereotypes, age, military or veteran status, disability, or any other characteristic protected by law. Please inform your recruiting contact upon initial connection if you need any accommodations.

BT02/22/2024

SENIOR PRODUCT DESIGNER

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Senior Product Designer. This role will partner with Engineering, Project Mgnt, and Eng teams to identify requirements, use cases, and user journeys for Shipt’s products. Requires a Bach degree or equiv in Design, Industrial Design, Multimedia, Comp Inf Sys, Comp Science, or rel degree (foreign equiv accepted). 36 months of exp in proffered position or rel position. This position is fully remote and may telecommute from any location in the U.S. Company HQ is located in Birmingham, AL. Limited travel to company’s offices for work reasons may be needed. Various unanticipated locations throughout the U.S. may be possible in the future. Salary: $82,306 to $242,974/year. Please apply online at https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or by email at careers@shipt.com. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, ethnicity, religion or religious belief, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions), sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, transgender status, sexual stereotypes, age, military or veteran status, disability, or any other characteristic protected by law. Please inform your recruiting contact upon initial connection if you need any accommodations.

BT02/22/2024

SENIOR ANALYST, CATALOG OPERATIONS

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Senior Analyst, Catalog Operations. Responsible for working with the appropriates teams to optimize and manage E-commerce data and/or CPG. Bach degree in Eng Mgmt, Info Tech and Mgmt, Mgmt Info Sys, Op Research, Op Mgmnt, Statistics, Finance, Eng (in a rel field) or another STEM rel quantitative field (foreign equiv accepted), plus at least 2 years of post-bach degree work exp in the proffered position or a rel position working in data analysis. In the alternative, will accept Master’s degree in Eng Mgmt, Info Tech and Mgmt, Mgmt Info Sys, Op Research, Op Mgmnt, Statistics, Finance, Eng (in a rel field) or another STEM rel quantitative field (foreign equiv accepted), plus 0-6 months of work exp, which may have been gained prior to earning a master’s degree, in the proffered position or a rel position working in data analysis. This position is fully remote and may telecommute from any location in the U.S. Company HQ is located in Birmingham, AL. Limited travel to company’s offices for work reasons may be needed. Various unanticipated locations throughout the U.S. may be possible in the future. Salary: $70,907 to $122,110/year. Please apply online at https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or by email at careers@shipt.com. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, ethnicity, religion or religious belief, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions), sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, transgender status, sexual stereotypes, age, military or veteran status, disability, or any other characteristic protected by law. Please inform your recruiting contact upon initial connection if you need any accommodations.

BT02/22/2024

SENIOR ANALYST, CATALOG OPERATIONS

BT02/22/2024

CATALOG, ANALYST

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Catalog Analyst. This position is responsible for producing market intelligence by querying data repositories and generating reports . Req Bach degree in Applied Bus Analytics, Bus Analytics, Bus Admin, Finance, Info Sys, Statistics, Finance, or similar STEM field (foreign equiv accepted), plus at least 2 yrs of post-each work exp in the proffered position or similar position. In the alternative, will accept Master’s degree in Applied Bus Analytics, Bus Analytics, Bus Admin, Finance Information Sys, Statistics, Finance, or similar STEM field (foreign equiv accepted), plus at least 6 months of experience, which may have been gained prior to earning a master’s degree, in the proffered position or similar position. This position is fully remote and may telecommute from any location in the U.S. company HQ is located in Birmingham, AL. Limited travel to company’s offices for work reasons may be needed. Various unanticipated locations throughout the U.S. may be possible in the future. Salary: $68,931 to $122,110/year. Please apply online at https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or by email at careers@shipt.com. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, ethnicity, religion, or religious belief , sex ( including pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions.), sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, transgender status, sexual stereotypes, age, military or veteran status, disability, or any other characteristic protected by law. Please inform your recruiting contact upon initial connection if you need any accommodations.

BT02/22/2024

DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS

CompleteCase, LLC seeks a Director of Operations in Birmingham, AL resp for leading multi-nat’l dep’ts & optimz the co’s productivity. Requires 7 yrs exp in a managerial posit in the fam law indstry or clsly rltd fld. Telecommuting is an option. To apply, email resume & cover letter to austin@completecase.com w/ job title in subject.

BT02/22/2024

LEGAL

CASE NO. 01-CV-2023-904398

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: THE HEIRS OF WILLIAM H. BERRY, DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 6, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1127 9th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal description of :

Lots 1 and 2, in the Survey of George A. Kirk, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 3, lying North Old Huntsville Road, except

part to Birmingham Southern Railroad Company, as recorded in Volume 3645, page 410, in the Office of the Judge of

Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOT 2 & PT LOT 1 BLK 6 G A KIRK SUR OF WARE LANDS DESC AS

FOLS-BEG AT SW INTERSECTS 9TH AVE NO & SAN FRANCISCO RR TH SW 66.7 FT TH SE 53 FT TH NE 88 FT

TH NE 88 FT TO RR R/W TH NW 46 FT TO BEG; PARCEL ID# 22-00-35-2-008-001.000

a/k/a 0122003520080010000000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., in Room 340, 716

Richard Arrington, Jr., Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800

Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 5th day of February, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/22/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-904083

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MELVIN L. RODGERS; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 13, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 7, Block 167, according to the map made by H. Schoel, C.E., as recorded on page 26 of map Book 6, in the Probate

Office of Jefferson County, Alabama: Also a fractional part of Lot 7, in Bock 167, in Survey of North Birmingham Land

Company, recorded in Map Book 1, Page 111, all of which are in the town of North Birmingham, being a lot fronting 50

on the South side of 32nd Avenue running back with uniform width of 149 feet to an alley. Subject to existing restrictions

and limitations of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019080436 as follows: Frac Lot 7

Blk 167 North Bham Frac Lot 7 Blk 167 Bingham Land Co Survey.

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-14-3-030-006.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/22/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-904076

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: RESIDENTIAL FUNDING CORPORATION; ALA LTD.; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 13, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The West 50 feet of the East 200 feet of Lot 4, Block 7, Haskell and Muller’s Survey of North Birmingham, as recorded in

Map Book 1 Page 357 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086552 as follows: W 50 FT OF

E 200 FT OF LOT 4 BLK 7 HASKELL & MULLER

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-23-4-012-003.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/22/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-903592

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JESSE COLEMAN; VENUS COLEMAN; ROBERY YIELDING; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 9, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 8 and 9, in Block 3, according to R.A. Jones Survey of Jonesville, as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 91, in the

Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama assessed under Parcel ID Number

22-00-26-2-003-002.000

Less and except that portion assessed under Parcel ID Number 22-00-26-2-003-001.000 described as Follows: Begin

at the intersection of the Southwesterly line of Allen Street with the Southeasterly line of Copeland Alley, now

Copeland Avenue, as shown by said plat and run thence Southwesterly along Southeasterly line of Copeland

Avenue for a distance of 74.40 feet; run thence Southeastwardly in a straight line for a distance of 101.63 feet more

or less to a point on the Southeasterly line of said Lot 8 which is 67.35 feet Southwest of the most Northerly and

Easterly corner of said lot, as measured along the Southeasterly line thereof; run thence Notheastwardly along the

Southeasterly line of said Lot 8 for a distance of 67.35 feet to the most Northerly and Easterly corner thereof; run

thence Northwestwardly along the Southwesterly line of Allen Street for a distance of 103.27 feet more or less to

the point of beginning of excepted parcel.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019111492 as follows:

POB 75S FT S W OF THE SW INTER OF 18TH ST N & 17TH CT N TH S W 113S FT ALG CT TO ALLEY TH

S E 108S FT TH N E 50S FT TH N W 101.6 FT TO POB SECT 26 TWSP 17S RANGE 3 W

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-2-003-002.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/22/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-903594

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: KIMBERLY BERRY MAY; RODERICK MAY; MIDLAND FUNDING, LLC; EVABANK; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 9, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That part of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 26, Township 17 South, Range 3 West, situated in Jefferson County,

Alabama and more particularly described as follows: Commence at the intersection of the Southeasterly line of

15th Avenue North, with the Southwesterly line of Allen Street, run thence Southeasterwardly along the

Southwesterly line of said Allen Street for a distance of 100 feet, to the point of beginning of the tract described,

From the Point of Beginning thus obtained, continue Southeastwardly along the Southwesterly line of Allen Street,

for a distance of 50 feet, run then Southwestwardly and parallel with the Southeasterly line of 15th Ave North for a

distance of 150 feet; run thence Northwestwardly and parallel with the Southwesterly line of Allen Street, for a

distance of 50 feet,run thence Northeastwardly and parallel with the Southeasterly line of 15th Avenue, North for

a distance of 150 feet to the Point of Beginning.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019111505 as follows:

BEG 80 FT SE OF SE INTERSEC OF 15 AVE N & 18TH ST N TH SE 50 FT TH SW 150 FT TH NW 50 FT TH NE 150 FT

TO POB LYING IN TH SW 1/4 OF TH NE 1/4 SEC 26 TP 17 R 3W

POB 75S FT S W OF THE SW INTER OF 18TH ST N & 17TH CT N TH S W 113S FT ALG CT TO ALLEY TH

S E 108S FT TH N E 50S FT TH N W 101.6 FT TO POB SECT 26 TWSP 17S RANGE 3 W

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-024-014.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/22/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-904569

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SUPERIOR HOUSING, LLC; BOBBY LEE GOBER; BETTY GOBER; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 18, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 24, in Block 10, according to the Survey of Green Springs Hills, Sixth Addition, 1st Sector, as recorded in Map Book

49, Page 95, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2021124270 as follows:

LOT 24 BLK 10 GREEN SPRINGS HILLS 6TH ADD 1ST SECTOR 49/95

and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-11-3-022-024.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/22/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-903595

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF MARY B. WALKER; MARGARET WOMACK; VELOCITY INVESTMENTS, LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 9, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

All that certain piece of parcel of land lying and being situated in the County of Jefferson, State of Alabama, described

particularly as follows, to-wit: The South 45 feet of Lot 4, in Block 23, in the survey of the property of J. M. Ware, a

map of which is recorded in Volume 158 Page 131, in the records of deeds and mortgages, in the Office of the

Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, said property fronting 45 feet on the East Line of 17th Street, and

extending back Eastward of the uniform width 64 feet along the North line of Marchall, Street situated in County

and State aforesaid.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019111589 as follows:

PAR BEG AT A PT WHERE N ROW 13TH COURT ST INTER E ROW 17TH ST NORTH TH N W 45S FT N E 62S

FT S E 45S FR S W 62S FT TO POB BEING PART OF LOT 4 BLK 22 J M WARE

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-4-010-007.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/22/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-904367

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BRYAN CONWILL; ESTATE OF CATHY COLEMAN; MJ MARS ENTERPRISES, LLC; RENU PROPERTIES,LLC;

BEECH RIDGE LLC; SLT 5402 AVE D BIRMINGHAM TRUST; SERGEY SIDELNIKOV; LUXOR FUNDING LLC; LILY

T. OJANO-BRACCO; INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE; WILLIAM BARR; PRIM F. ESCALONA; ALABAMA

DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; KT REALTY, INC.; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 4, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 5, Block 7, according to the survey of First Addition to Central Park Estates, as recorded in Map Book 29, Page 61,

in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2021001885 as follows:

LOT 5 BLK 7 1ST ADD TO CENTRAL PARK ESTS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-18-2-001-016.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/22/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-900309

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SHIRLEY ANN PATMON and UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SHIRLEY ANN PATMON; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on January 23, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1216 Fulton Avenue West, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-04-4-025-018.000

Legal Description: Lot 21, in Block 19, according to the Survey of Tharpe Place, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 87, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018031052 as follows: LOT 21 BLK 19 THARPE PLACE)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/22/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-900311.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ALAMO PROPERTIES, LLC; THOMAS W. DALTON III; MICHAEL L. BOACKLE; BERNARD A. SCALISI; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on January 23, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1307 Avenue H, Birmingham, Alabama 35218

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-31-1-041-005.000

Legal Description: Lots 3 and 4, in Block 13-H, according to the Survey of Ensley Land Co.’s Second Addition to Ensley, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 37, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2016095309 as follows: LOTS 3-4 BLK 13-H ENSLEY LD COS 2ND ADD TO ENSLEY)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:45 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/22/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-900317.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ERIC FLEMING a/k/a ERICK FLEMING; KIMBERLY PHELPS; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on January 23, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 204 Avenue W, Birmingham, Alabama 35214

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-29-2-025-014.000

Legal Description: Lot 2, according to the Map and Survey of F.P. Bennett Survey, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 205, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2016008418 as follows: LOT 2 F B BENNETT SUR SEC 29 TP 17 R 3)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smth, Circuit Clerk

BT02/22/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-904210

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ALABAMA HOME MORTGAGE COMPANY, INC.;GROVER S. MCLEOD (DECEASED); ESME HOPE MCLEOD (DECEASED); RUTH C. PARHAM (DECEASED); GWENDOLYN LONGMIRE (DECEASED); DAVIDA LASHUN LONGMIRE; ALTRISSE MONTRISE COLEMAN; DAVID K. LONGMIRE; DAVID J. LONGMIRE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on November 20, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1521 11th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-2-011-005.000

Legal Description: COM AT NE INTER 15TH AVE N & 11TH ST N TH N 240 FT TO POB TH E 108 FT TH N 38 FT TH W 52 FT TH N 36 FT TH SW 75 FT TH S 18 FT TO POB

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/22/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-900013

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: C & S VENTURES, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on January 3, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1814 15th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-1-019-005.000

Legal Description: SW 45 FEET OF LOT 11 AND THE SW 35 FEET OF LOT 12, BLOCK 5, HENRY & COPELAND SURVEY AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 1, PAGE 25, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/22/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-904183

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: FERNANDO E. MCKEITHEN; MARTINIS C. MCKEITHEN (DECEASED); J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on November 17, 2023 the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1429 12th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-4-033-001.000

Legal Description: EAST 50’ OF THE NORTH 128.5’ OF LOT 1, BLOCK 29, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF J.M. WARE, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 120, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA. MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN WHERE THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY OF 15TH ST NORTH INTERSECTS THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY OF 12TH AVENUE NORTH; THENCE SOUTHWEST 50 FEET; THENCE SOUTHEAST 128.6 FEET; THENCE NORTHEAST 50 FEET; THENCE NORTHWEST 128 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 15, 2024 in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/22/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-900011

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: GLORIA N. WINSTON; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on January 2, 2024 the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1518 11th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-2-010-001.000

Legal Description: POINT OF BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE WEST LINE OF 11TH STREET NORTH AND THE SE LINE OF 1-65; THENCE SOUTH 47S FEET ALONG STREET; THENCE W 72S FEET TO I-65; THENCE NE 85S FEET ALONG I-65 TO POINT OF BEGINNING, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 15, 2024 in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/22/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-904225

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JESSIE BROWN, JR. (DECEASED); JOHN T. BROWN; VIVIAN JUNE BROWN; JOHN LANIER; GENEVA DOUGLAS; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on November 20, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1411 12th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-4-033-003.000

Legal Description: BEGIN AT 150 FEET SOUTH, WEST OF WHERE THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF WAY OF 12TH AVENUE NORTH INTERSECTS WITH THE RIGHT OF WAY OF 15TH STREET NORTH; THENCE SOUTHWEST 50 FEET; SOUTHEAST 128.6 FEET; NORTHEAST 50 FEET; NORTHWEST 128.6 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. BEING PART OF LOT 1, BLOCK 29, OF THE J. M. WARE SURVEY AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 120, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/22/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023- 904204

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: H.L. HAHN A/K/A HERBERT RANSOM HAHN; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on November 20, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1531 18th Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-1-018-002.000

Legal Description: LOT 13 AND THE EAST 40 FEET OF LOT 12, IN BLOCK 4, HENRY & COPELAND SURVEY, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/22/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-900006

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LUEBIDA BYRD A/K/A LUEBIRDABYRD; LUEBIDA BYRD A/K/A LUEBIRDIA BYRD; BURGESS BYRD (DECEASED); ADRIAN LAMONTE BYRD; JACQUELYN L. BYRD; RUDOLPH BYRD; ALPHONIA BYRD (DECEASED); ANNIE BYRD GREER (DECEASED); RAY L. GREER;J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on January 2, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1414 18th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-1-024-010.000

Legal Description: BEGIN AT NW INTERSECTION OF 14TH AVENUE N & 18TH STREET NORTH THEN RUN NW-90 FEET NE-42S FEET, NW-50 FEET TO POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE NW-50 FEET SW-125 120S FEET SE-50 FEET NE 125 120S FEET TO POINT OF BEGINNING. LYING IN SW ¼ OF NE ¼ OF SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE 3

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 5, 2024, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/22/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-900308

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WINN J ENTERPRISES, LLC; PLYMOUTH SPV2, INC.; ALA LTD.; PLYMOUTH PARK TAX SERVICES LLC; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on January 23, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address 8327 2nd Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35206

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-23-00-11-2-020-002.003

Legal Description: Lot A, according to a Resurvey of Lots 15A and 16A, of Resurvey of Lots 15 and Part of Lots 14 and 16, in Block 154, East Lake, as recorded in Map Book 143, Page 14, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2023070770 as follows: LOT A RESUR OF LOTS 15-A & 16-A PT OF BLK 154 EAST LAKE 143/14)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 22, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/22/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-900315.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: GENIENE DANIELLE WRIGHT and unknown heirs of GENIENE DANIELLE WRIGHT; ALBERT THOMAS WRIGHT; 1ST FRANKLIN FINANCIAL CORPORATION; AMERICA’S FIRST FEDERAL CREDIT UNION; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on January 23, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1621 35th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-15-4-027-004.000

Legal Description: Lot 6, in Block 113, according to the Survey of North Birmingham Land Company’s Addition #5, to North Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 8, Page 105, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No.2018073560 as follows: LOT 6 BLK 113 NORTH BHAM LAND COS ADD #5)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 22, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/22/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-903593

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF ALMA MITCHELL; DOROTHY MITCHELL; MOORING TAX ASSET GROUP, LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 9, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

East 50 feet of West 250 feet of South 90 feet of Block 1, Henry and Copeland, as recorded in Map Book 1 Page 25 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111495 as follows: P O B 350 FT S W OF THE N W INTER OF 19TH ST N & 13TH CT N TH S W 50 FT ALG CT TH N W 90 FT TH N E 50 FT TH S E 90 FT TO P O B BEING PT OF BLK 1 HENRY & COPELAND

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-031-013.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 22, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/22/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-904531

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: PATRICIA MADDOX, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF ESTATE OF EULA J. CHANEY; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 14, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The Southeasterly 115 feet of Lot 8, in Block 2, according to the map of property of Henry & Copeland, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 25, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2018031040 as follows: S 115 ft of Lot 8 BLK 2 Henry Copeland Sur

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-030-011.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 22, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/22/2024

CASE NO. CV-2023-904269

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SOLUTION SYSTEMS, LLC; FIRST FINANCIAL BANK; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on November 26, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded or will record a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on April 19, 2024 at 9:45 A.M. ( continued from February 9, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.) at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 212 59th Street N, Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-21-1-006-012.000 a/k/a 0123002110060120000000

Legal Description: A lot 48 feet by 150 feet in the Northwest Quarter (NW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) of Section 21, Township 17, Range 2 West, more particularly described as follows: Begin at a point on the western side of 59th Street (formerly Vildibill Ave) 147 feet Northwardly from the Northwest corner of 59th Street and Pauline Ave. (now 2nd Avenue North); thence Northward along the western side of 59th Street 48 feet; thence westwardly parallel with the North line of Second Avenue 150 feet to a 15 foot strip to be kept open for property owners of said block; thence southwardly parallel with 59th Street 49 feet; thence Eastwardly parallel with the North line of Second Avenue 150 feet to the point of beginning, being according to the map of Copeland Survey which is recorded in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama in Map Book 1, Page 25. Situated in Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a POB 50 FT S SE OF SW INTER 59TH ST N & 2ND CT N TH SE-48 FT S SW-150 FT S NW-48 FT S NE-150 FT S TO POB SEC 21 TWSP 17 S R 2W

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law

Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Signed this 12th day of February, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/22/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-900039

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BETTY J. GRAVES (DECEASED); ROY L. GRAVES (DECEASED); DENNIS L. GRAVES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on January 4, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1517 18th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-1-019-003.000

Legal Description: LOT 6 AND 7, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 2, OF THE HENRY & COPELAND SURVEY OF BIRMINGHAM, IN THE NE ¼ OF SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 19, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/22/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-900086

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ELIZABETH DAVIS BATCHELDER; JEMISON REALTY; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on January 4, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1845 17th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-1-012-002.000

Legal Description: BEG 445 FT E OF INTER OF R R/W 17TH AVENUE N & W/L OF NE ¼ TH E 50 FT TH S 198 FT TH W 28 FT TH NW 28 FT TH N 175 FT TO POB LYING IN NW ¼ OF NE ¼ SEC 26 TSP 17 R 3.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 19, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT02/22/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of New Canopies for Chelsea Middle School at Chelsea, AL for the State of Alabama and the City of Chelsea, AL, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC.

Williford Orman Construction LLC,

Contractor

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT02/22/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Window Repair and Replacement for St. Clair County Schools Package A: Ashville ES, Ashville MS, Ashville HS, Ruben Yancy Alternative School, Moody ES & Moody HS at Birmingham, AL for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, AL, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC.

Williford Orman Construction LLC,

Contractor

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT02/22/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Section 39-1 as amended by H275 Code of Alabama, 1997, notice is hereby given that

Tecta America Southeast LLC, Contractors, have completed North Smithfield Fitness Center Reroofing for the

City of Birmingham, and have made request for final settlement of said contract.

Tecta America Southeast, LLC, Contractor

5578 Morgan Street

Birmingham, AL 35210

BT02/22/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that CORBITT POWER & LIGHT LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for PROJECT NO. 22115- TARRANT ELECTRIC DEPARTMENT, CITY OF TARRANT ALABAMA – RIGHT-OF-WAY CLEARING- TARRANT 12 KV FEEDER 11 -APPROX. 17 MILES, TARRANT 12 KV FEEDER 2 -APPROX. 3.3 MILES at JEFFERSON COUNTY, TARRANT, ALABAMA, for the State of Alabama and the City of TARRANT.ALABAMA , Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify STEWART ENGINEERING, Architect, PO BOX 2233, ANNISTON, ALABAMA 36202.

Shannon Corbitt, Contractor

PO Box 2368

Albertville, AL 35950

BT02/22/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Battle Miller Construction Corporation, Contractor, has completed the Contract for UAB PROJECT NO. 230155 Shelby Biomedical Research Building 1st Floor Renovation to HRIF Space on December 1, 2023 for The Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama for the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and has made request for final settlement of the Contract. All persons having a claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project should immediately notify: Birchfield Penuel Architects, 2805 Crescent Avenue, Suite 200, Birmingham AL 35209.

BT02/22/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that RJ Mechanical, Inc.,

Contractor, has completed the Contract for UAB Highlands 6th & 7th Floor Air Handler Replacement at 1530 3rd Ave South Birmingham, AL 35208, for the State of Alabama and City of Birmingham, Jefferson County,

Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Poole & Company, 2 N 20th St. Suite 1610 Birmingham, AL 35203, Architect.

RJ Mechanical, Inc., Contractor

3153 Bellwood Drive

Birmingham, AL 35243

BT02/22/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Shelby Campus in Birmingham, AL for the Chiller 1 and 2 service of the General Studies Building on blanket purchase order #P0005249 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT02/22/2024

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Painting & Repairs to Cahaba Cove Potable Water Tank

Project Number: P.03507

Capital Budget Number: 1H

Sealed Bids for the Painting & Repairs to Cahaba Cove Potable Water Tank will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, Engineering Department, Attn: Hattye D. McCarroll, P.E.; Chief Engineer, until 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in the Engineering Department Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama, at which time they will be opened and read. Bids received after said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

The Contractor shall provide all labor, materials, tools, equipment, and incidentals required to do all cleaning, silt removal inside tank, surface preparation, painting, replacement of interior ladder rungs, relocation of the interior portion of the overflow pipe to the tank exterior, and repairs including installing roof ventilation cover, roof finial vents screens, any repairs requiring welding, removal and replacement of foundation grout and caulk, new cable climb system inside and outside, refinishing of concrete surfaces, protection of all finished paint surfaces of the tank, and other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the Work. It will be the responsibility of the contractor to maintain the roadway once the project is started.

This Work includes all structural, sanitary, safety and repair items as instructed in the attached report in Appendix A. In this attached report, regarding the Repair item #2 listed on page 5, the contractor is to leave the antenna in place and is not to remove or repair this item. Regarding the sampling system currently installed on this tank, only the existing sample lines should be replaced in the riser pipe. Please see the attached drawings in Appendix A for further information regarding this item.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the BWWB Project Manager – Engineering Department – Mr. Tony Free, Project Engineer, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue, North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of $250.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents and drawings in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $250.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Ms. Hattye McCarroll. P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter his bid within sixty (60) calendar days after the actual date of the Bid Opening.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in the Engineering Department Conference Room located as shown above. After a short pre-bid meeting, a site visit will follow at the Cahaba Cove Tank, 106 Pine Bluff Trail, Trussville, Alabama 35173. All Prospective Bidders are required to attend the Pre-Bid Conference and site visit. The purpose of the Pre-Bid Conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding Documents and Contract Documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the Pre-Bid Conference and site visit. All Prospective Bidders must complete and include the HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3) with their sealed bid (NO EXCEPTIONS). HUB Program Acknowledgement (HUB Form 1), HUB Compliance Form (HUB Form 2), HUB Subcontractor Performance Form (HUB Form 5) and HUB Subcontractor Utilization Form (HUB Form 6) of Section 00451 HUB Program must be submitted at the Bid Opening as shown above.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $10,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor & Material Payment Bond each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00201. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax-Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 60 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (BWWB)

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Hattye D. McCarroll, P.E., Chief Engineer

Telephone: (205) 244-4182

Owner’s Contact for Plans and Specifications

Engineering Department Administrative Assistant

Telephone: (205) 244-4180

Facsimile: (205) 244-4680

Owner’s Project Manager:

Primary Contact:

Mr. Tony Free

Project Engineer

Telephone: (205) 244-4288

BT02/22/2024

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Painting & Repairs to Warrior Potable Water Tank

Project Number: P.03508

Capital Budget Number: 1H

Sealed Bids for the Painting & Repairs to Warrior Potable Water Tank will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, Engineering Department, Attn: Hattye D. McCarroll, P.E.; Chief Engineer, until 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in the Engineering Department Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama, at which time they will be opened and read. Bids received after said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

The Contractor shall provide all labor, materials, tools, equipment, and incidentals required to do all cleaning, silt removal inside tank, surface preparation, painting, and repairs including installing shell manholes, sampling system, sump pit inside, mixing system, roof ventilation covers, roof finial vents screens, drain valve, any repairs requiring welding, removal and replacement of foundation grout and caulk, cable climb system inside, refinishing of concrete surfaces, protection of all finished paint surfaces of the tank, and other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the Work. It will be the responsibility of the contractor to maintain the roadway once the project is started. This Work includes all structural, sanitary, safety and repair items as instructed in the attached report in Appendix A.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the BWWB Project Manager – Engineering Department – Mr. Tony Free, Project Engineer, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue, North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of $250.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents and drawings in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $250.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Ms. Hattye McCarroll. P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter his bid within sixty (60) calendar days after the actual date of the Bid Opening.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in the Engineering Department Conference Room located as shown above. After a short pre-bid meeting, a site visit will follow at the Warrior Tank, 301 10th Street West, Warrior, Alabama 35180. All Prospective Bidders are required to attend the Pre-Bid Conference and site visit. The purpose of the Pre-Bid Conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding Documents and Contract Documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the Pre-Bid Conference and site visit. All Prospective Bidders must complete and include the HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3) with their sealed bid (NO EXCEPTIONS). HUB Program Acknowledgement (HUB Form 1), HUB Compliance Form (HUB Form 2), HUB Subcontractor Performance Form (HUB Form 5) and HUB Subcontractor Utilization Form (HUB Form 6) of Section 00451 HUB Program must be submitted at the Bid Opening as shown above.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $10,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor & Material Payment Bond each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00201. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax-Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 60 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (BWWB)

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Hattye D. McCarroll, P.E., Chief Engineer

Telephone: (205) 244-4182

Owner’s Contact for Plans and Specifications

Engineering Department Administrative Assistant

Telephone: (205) 244-4180

Facsimile: (205) 244-4680

Owner’s Project Manager:

Primary Contact:

Mr. Tony Free

Project Engineer

Telephone: (205) 244-4288

BT02/22/2024

REQUEST FOR RESUMES

CITY OF BESSEMER

Board of Directors of the Industrial Development Board of the City of Bessemer

The City Council of the City of Bessemer invites qualified electors and taxpayers of the municipality and qualified electors and taxpayers in the area outside of the corporate limits of the municipality where a project may be located to submit resumes to the City Clerk to serve as a member of the Board of Directors of the Industrial Development Board of the City of Bessemer for the term beginning on February 26, 2024, and ending on February 25, 2030. The Director so chosen shall be a member of the Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce, unless in the judgment of the City Council there are no members who are both suitable and available to serve as directors of the industrial development board.

Resumes will be received by Wanda Taylor, City Clerk, 1700 3rd Avenue North, (1st Floor), Bessemer, AL 35020 no later than 5:00 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST) on March 6, 2024. The City will keep late resumes, but they will not be considered for the position. The City Council will not consider any proposals submitted via facsimile, email, or other forms of electronic transmission.

Wanda D. Taylor

City Clerk

City of Bessemer

BT02/22/2024

RFP ENGINEER

The City of Brighton, Alabama, is soliciting proposals from qualified and experienced firms to provide professional storm cleaning services. We are seeking a highly qualified individual with expertise in stormwater management, civil engineering, and compliance with environmental regulations to oversee this crucial aspect of our infrastructure maintenance.

I. Qualifications and Requirements The ideal candidate should possess the following qualifications and meet specific requirements:

Educational Background: A Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering is mandatory. The individual must also hold a Professional Engineer (PE) licensure.

Experience: The candidate should have a minimum of 10 years of practical experience in stormwater management. This includes a proven track record of successfully managing stormwater systems and drainage infrastructure.

Regulatory Knowledge: The candidate must demonstrate an in-depth understanding of federal, state, and local environmental regulations related to stormwater management, ensuring full compliance with all applicable laws.

Technical Proﬁciency: The individual must be capable of drafting a comprehensive plan of action for cleaning

storm drains, specifying the type of equipment, methods, and materials to be used. The plan should encompass a

strategic approach to ensure the eﬃcient maintenance and cleaning of the stormwater systems within the city.!

II. Scope of Work

The selected individual will be responsible for the following key

tasks:

Conduct regular inspections of storm drain systems within the city to determine proper Course of action for

cleaning drains

Develop and implement a proactive cleaning schedule for storm drains.

Oversee the execution of cleaning operations, including the coordination of equipment, manpower, and

materials.

Ensure compliance with all relevant environmental regulations during storm drain cleaning activities.

Provide a report on the condition of storm drain systems, and recommendations for improvements.

III. Submission of Proposals

All interested professionals or ﬁrms meeting the qualiﬁcations and requirements outlined in this RFP are invited to submit their proposals by February 29, 2024.

Proposals should be addressed to:

Mayor Eddie Cooper

City of Brighton

3700 Main Street

Brighton, AL 35020

Tel. 205-425-8934

IV. Evaluation and Selection

Proposals will be evaluated based on the following criteria:

Qualiﬁcations and experience.

Knowledge and understanding of relevant regulations.

$ Approach to storm drain inspection cleaning.

Proposed equipment and materials.

Competitive pricing.

V. Contact Information

For any questions or clariﬁcations regarding this RFP, please

contact:

Mayor Eddie Cooper

City of Brighton

3700 Main Street

Brighton, AL 35020!

Email: info@brightonal.org!

Tel. 205-425-8934!

The City of Brighton looks forward to receiving your proposal to

provide essential storm cleaning services for our community.

Your expertise in this ﬁeld will contribute to the eﬃcient

management of our stormwater systems, ensuring the safety and

environmental sustainability of our city.

Sincerely,

Eddie Cooper, Mayor

City of Brighton

BT02/22/2024

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting proposals for a qualified Operator to operate a specialty vending program (each, the “Operator”) in certain public and employee areas of the Airport at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (the “Airport”). The purpose of this RFP and the Agreements is to enhance the passenger and employee experience by offering state-of-the-art Vending Machines with a wide variety of products at the Airport. Copies of the RFQ can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. Deadline for proposals is March 1, 2024, no later than 2:00 pm Central time.

BT02/22/2024

_____________________________

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting Statements of Qualifications ( SOQs) from professional service firms (Respondents) for development of a stand-alone planning document associated with the Sustainable Management Plan project. SOQs and Project Proposals will be received until March 21st, 2024, at 2:00 PM local time. Copies of the RFQ, including detailed submission instructions, requirements, and pre-submittal credentials can be obtained by visiting the airport’s website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. A non-mandatory pre-submittal meeting will be held on February 23rd, 2024 at 2:00 P>M> local time via Zoom.

BT02/22/2024

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

The Jefferson County Commission will conduct a Public Information Meeting starting at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Shades Valley Training Facility, located at 1331 Oak Grove Rd, Birmingham, AL 35209, to review the Sanitary Sewer Overflow {SSO) Mitigation Projects which are being funded in part by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant monies and administered through the Alabama Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program. These 550 Mitigation Projects include multiple construction contracts located across Jefferson County designed to eliminate sanitary sewer overflows. Officials representing Jefferson County Environmental Services will present a brief overview of the projects, discuss impacts to the communities where the work will be performed, and answer questions from attendees.

The Environmental Information Document for the SSO Mitigation Projects will be available for public review in advance of the meeting during normal business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Environmental Services Department, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300 Birmingham, Alabama 35203.

BT02/22/2024

_____________________________

INVITATION TO BID

Limestone County Water and Sewer Authority (OWNER)

Sweet Springs Road Water Transmission Line (PROJECT)

Sealed Bids for construction of the Sweet Springs Road Water Transmission Line project will be received by the Limestone County Water and Sewer Authority (LCWSA) at the office of LCWSA, 17218 Highway 72 West, Athens, AL 35611 until 11:00 AM local time on March 19th, 2024 and at that time and place bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Contract Documents may be examined at the office of CDM Smith Inc., 210 25th Avenue North, Suite 1102, Nashville, TN 37203 (by appointment at 615-320-3161) and at the office of LCWSA, 17218 Highway 72 West, Athens, AL 35611.

Contract Documents are available for examination online at http://dodgeprojects.construction.com/

Bidders and vendors requesting Contract Documents shall provide a non‑refundable check payable to CDM Smith Inc. in the amount of $50 per set. Contract Documents will be provided in electronic format only (CD, Flash Drive, or Secure File Transfer) and will not be released until the non-refundable check is received. Bidders must obtain Contract Documents from CDM Smith Inc. to be eligible to bid. Bidders requesting electronic format Contract Documents to be shipped to them shall provide a valid UPS or Fed Ex account number to cover express shipping costs.

Each Bid shall be submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders and shall be accompanied by a Bid Security in the amount of five percent of the Bid.

Bidders may not withdraw their Bids for a period of 60 days after the actual date of the opening of the Bids.

The Successful Bidder must furnish a 100 percent Performance Bond and a 100 percent Payment Bond with a surety company acceptable to the Owner.

Complete instructions for filing Bids are included in the Instructions to Bidders.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informality in or to reject any or all Bids if deemed to be in its best interest.

CDM Smith Inc.

Limestone County Water and Sewer Authority

BT02/22/2024

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (Quest eBidDocTM Number: 8928276), until 2 p.m. Central Daylight Time on Wednesday, MARCH 20, 2024, and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the VILLAGE CREEK WATER RECLAMATION FACILITY ULTRAVIOLET DISINFECTION FACILITY IMPROVEMENTS. The Microsoft Teams virtual video conference can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Dan Sebusch, Hazen and Sawyer, at email dsebusch@hazenandsawyer.com).

This Work will consist of civil, mechanical, structural, electrical, instrumentation and control, and appurtenant work at Plant 002 Parshall Flume No. 2 and Plant 002 Ultraviolet Disinfection Facility at Village Creek Water Reclamation Facility.

The foregoing description shall not be construed as a complete description of all work required.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Tonya Kelley at 205.214.4026

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at www.jeffcoes.org (navigate to “Bids/Contracts” to “Notice To Bidders” to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects). Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $42.00 fee. Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of Bidding Documents as previously described herein, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. THE BID ENVELOPE INFORMATION FORM CONTAINING THE BIDDER’S NAME AND ADDRESS AND THE BIDDER’S STATE OF ALABAMA CONTRACTOR’S LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this Project. The Contract Time for this Project is eight hundred twenty-five (825) consecutive calendar days from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed. The first four hundred twenty-five (425) days of the Contract Time is an administrative period followed by a four hundred (400)-day construction period. The time to achieve Substantial Completion is three hundred seventy (370) consecutive calendar days from commencement of the construction period, and the time to achieve Final Acceptance is four hundred (400) consecutive calendar days from commencement of the construction period. Liquidated damages will be assessed if these time limits are exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams at 10 a.m. Central Standard Time on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this Project. The Microsoft Teams virtual video conference can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Dan Sebusch, Hazen and Sawyer, at email dsebusch@hazenandsawyer.com) or (audio only) by calling 470.443.0872 and entering Conference ID: 323 652 022#. If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Dan Sebusch (Hazen and Sawyer) at 678.244.6711 or Tonya Kelley (Jefferson County Environmental Services Department) at 205.283.2683 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Dan Sebusch, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email dsebusch@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5 p.m. Central Daylight Time on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s, subcontractor’s, manufacturer’s, service provider’s, vendor’s, distributor’s, etc. or their representative’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “F” (LARGE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT & FACILITIES) WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT & FACILITIES CATEGORY PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO BID CLASS “F” WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT & FACILITIES CATEGORY PROJECTS IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. To pre-qualify with the department and to construct class “F” WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT & FACILITIES CATEGORY projects, each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATIONS AFTER FRIDAY, MARCH 1, 2024. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A-300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, 205.325.5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “F” WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT & FACILITIES CATEGORY PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY:

David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

BT02/22/2024

_____________________________

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

Rural Health Medical Program, Inc., is a nonprofit Community Health Center. We provide quality, affordable healthcare across the Black Belt.

Construction of a New Single Level, 60′ X 60′ Metal Building to house our medical clinic in Marion, AL.

The scope of work for the project will be from the beginning to the end.

The scope includes, but is not limited to, the following:

1. Site preparation and clearing.

2. Foundation and structural work.

3. Construction of the building, including interior and exterior finishes.

4. Installation of necessary utilities (electricity, plumbing, HVAC, etc.).

5. Landscaping and exterior improvements.

6. Compliance with all relevant building codes and regulations.

7. Project management and coordination.

For Submission Guidelines & Evaluation Criteria, please contact Ms. Keshee Smith

Sealed Proposals must be received by March 10, 2024 at the address below:

Rural Health Medical Program, Inc.

Attn: Marion RFQ

101 Park Place

Selma, AL 36701

BT02/22/2024

ABANDONED VEHICLE

Abandoned 2006 Nissan Frontier for sale. Asking price is $5,000.

Car will run but needs a battery.

BT02/22/2024

NOTICE OF SELF STORAGE SALE

Please take notice Copper Safe Storage – Cahaba located at 5300 Cahaba Valley Rd. Birmingham AL 35242 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.lockerfox.com on 3/11/2023 at 9:30AM. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.

BT02/22/2024

_____________________________

