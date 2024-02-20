UAB Center Helps Quality of Life for Individuals with Developmental Disabilities

The CEDD strives to increase knowledge regarding developmental disabilities and to translate that knowledge into exemplary programs providing service and education. The programs within the CEDD are sources of information, support, training, technical assistance, research and advocacy related to developmental disabilities. Priorities and goals are set in collaboration with self-advocate, family and community partners.

“Our mission can be accomplished only through active partnerships with other key stakeholders throughout the state of Alabama,” said Sarah O’Kelley, Ph.D., director of the CEDD and associate professor in the UAB College of Arts and Sciences‘ Department of Psychology. “We hope that, through the programs and activities at the CEDD, we can help individuals and families not only locally, but also in our state and region.”

The CEDD houses and supports more than 30 clinics, special projects, and training and research programs already established at UAB. Faculty, staff and trainees represent 12 different clinical and non-clinical disciplines and are jointly supported by the UAB Civitan-Sparks Clinics.

“One of our overall goals of the center is increasing the availability of trained professionals and self-advocates throughout our state while also increasing awareness and understanding of developmental disabilities in our community and state systems,” O’Kelley said. “This will increase access to resources for families and individuals, with the ultimate goal of improving the well-being and quality of life across the lifespan.”

The CEDD is a federally designated University Center of Excellence in Developmental Disabilities, representing the entire state of Alabama in the national network of UCEDDs. It is also the site of Alabama’s federally funded Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental and Related Disabilities program. The center also houses one of the state’s five Regional Autism Network programs and coordinates the Partners in Policymaking® Alabama program, along with other developmental disability partners in Alabama.

“These programs are already recognized across the state for the expertise and interdisciplinary collaboration they bring to care and research for individuals with developmental disabilities,” said Justin Schwartz, M.D., associate professor in the UAB Department of Pediatrics and associate director of the CEDD.

UAB campus and community members seeking information can learn more about the CEDD here.