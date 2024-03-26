Barbershops Partner with Birmingham Police to Provide Free Haircuts in Public Housing

Photos by Marika N. Johnson

For The Birmingham Times

Local barbers, the Birmingham Police Department (BPD) and Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) on Sunday provided free haircuts, mentorship, and community fun for residents ages 5-17 in public housing communities.

‘Haircuts, Conversations, and Friendships’ drew nearly a dozen local barbershops and BPD officers to build stronger relationships between young Birmingham residents and members of law enforcement.

The event at Harris Homes Community Center also offered free food, games, and exciting prize giveaways. The day was an opportunity to build on the existing partnership between the two organizations and encourage greater communication and collaboration between communities and law enforcement.

Participating barbershops include Top Flight Barbershop, Division 1 Barbershop, Ethridge Brothers, Randall’s Grooming Lounge, Heavy Cutz, 1st Cuts and Styles, Chop Shop, Concierge Mobile Barbershop, Wayne Cutter Cave, Superstarz Barbershop, Threads Barbershop, R. Lamar’s Barbershop.

