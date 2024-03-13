Miles College Women’s Basketball Team Wins First SIAC Title; Division II Tournament Next

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

It was right back to work for the Miles College Lady Bears after capturing their first Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) on Sunday in Savannah, Georgia.

The eighth-seeded team began preparations on Tuesday to face top-seeded Valdosta State in the first round of the NCAA Division II South Region Tournament next with a 4 p.m. CST tip-off on Friday.

“They had a day off Monday to enjoy the win, but it back to work today,” said Head Coach Pete Asmond.

The “win” was historic after the team defeated Kentucky State 75-72 for its first-ever SIAC title behind tournament MVP Feliah Greer, who scored a career high 33 points.

“It was an amazing feeling to be able to get that recognition for the school,” said Asmond. “I’m proud of these young ladies and I’m so blessed to have this job. These ladies were able to accomplish a goal that we set earlier in the year.”

The Lady Bears set several goals at the start of the season. “Winning 20 games, winning all of our home games, and holding opponents to 60 points a game,” said Asmond.

Miles finished 23-6, 14-1 at home and earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament.

Asmond has been with the team since 2018 and previously coached under Miles’ men basketball head coach, Fred Watson.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

