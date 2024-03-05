New ArtPlay Classes for Spring Offer Fun, Creativity and Learning for All Ages

ArtPlay’s mission is to make the arts accessible to a broad audience and cultivate an understanding of and appreciation for the arts. Most classes begin in early March and meet weekly. Classes are available from preschool to adult. Private instruction is also available for a variety of skills.

Explore ArtPlay’s offerings online at alysstephens.org/classes. A discount is available for UAB students and employees when registering by phone at 205-975-4769.

Young children

Creative Movement for ages 3-4, from 4:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays, March 6 to May 1. Led by teaching artist Kendra Giles. Through movement, imagination, and music/sound, students will learn foundations of dance and explore basic problem-solving, gaining confidence working with peers, repetition in movement to build muscle memory, and rhythmic exploration built into adventures of all shapes and sizes. $80

Elementary and middle school

Spring Artplay Kids Acting, for ages 6-12, from 10-10:55 a.m. Saturdays, March 9 to May 4. Led by teaching artist Jennifer Salvant. Students will learn the basics, including theater games, improvisation, monologues, scene work, and voice and diction. $95

Spring Musical Theatre Basics, ages 6-12, from 11 a.m.-noon Saturdays, March 9 to May 4. Led by teaching artist Reid Watson. Students will be immersed in the world of musical theater through song, dance, acting and everything needed for the stage. In these cooperative ensemble activities, students will increase their confidence, sense of camaraderie, and the understanding of basic theater techniques. All levels of experience are encouraged to join. If your passion is to perform then this is the course for you. $95

Spring Theatre Class Combo, for ages 7-12, from 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays, March 9 to May 4. It’s back-to-back classes in theater with discounted prices for both: Begin with Kids Acting with teaching artist Jennifer Salvant, and go straight into Musical Theatre with teaching artist Reid Watson. $175

Drawing Exploration, for ages 7-12, from 4-5 p.m. Mondays, March 4 to April 29. Led by teaching artist Sam Roberts. Students will explore various drawing materials mediums and processes influenced by historical and contemporary artists and processes. $85

Teen Exploration of Acting, for ages 12-15, from 6:15-7:15 p.m. Wednesdays, April 3 to May 8. Led by teaching artist David Strickland. Class includes ensemble-building exercises, improvisation games, script analysis and scene work. $75

Teen Playwriting, for ages 13-18, from 4:45-5:45 p.m. Wednesdays, April 3 to May 8. Led by teaching artist David Strickland. Learn how to turn unique ideas into a play, from conception to complete draft. $70

High school and adults