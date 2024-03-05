New ArtPlay Classes for Spring Offer Fun, Creativity and Learning for All Ages

By Shannon Thomason | UAB News
Register now for new spring arts classes presented by ArtPlay Community Education at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
ArtPlay’s mission is to make the arts accessible to a broad audience and cultivate an understanding of and appreciation for the arts. Most classes begin in early March and meet weekly. Classes are available from preschool to adult. Private instruction is also available for a variety of skills.
Explore ArtPlay’s offerings online at alysstephens.org/classes. A discount is available for UAB students and employees when registering by phone at 205-975-4769.
Young children
- Creative Movement for ages 3-4, from 4:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays, March 6 to May 1. Led by teaching artist Kendra Giles. Through movement, imagination, and music/sound, students will learn foundations of dance and explore basic problem-solving, gaining confidence working with peers, repetition in movement to build muscle memory, and rhythmic exploration built into adventures of all shapes and sizes. $80
Elementary and middle school
- Spring Artplay Kids Acting, for ages 6-12, from 10-10:55 a.m. Saturdays, March 9 to May 4. Led by teaching artist Jennifer Salvant. Students will learn the basics, including theater games, improvisation, monologues, scene work, and voice and diction. $95
- Spring Musical Theatre Basics, ages 6-12, from 11 a.m.-noon Saturdays, March 9 to May 4. Led by teaching artist Reid Watson. Students will be immersed in the world of musical theater through song, dance, acting and everything needed for the stage. In these cooperative ensemble activities, students will increase their confidence, sense of camaraderie, and the understanding of basic theater techniques. All levels of experience are encouraged to join. If your passion is to perform then this is the course for you. $95
- Spring Theatre Class Combo, for ages 7-12, from 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays, March 9 to May 4. It’s back-to-back classes in theater with discounted prices for both: Begin with Kids Acting with teaching artist Jennifer Salvant, and go straight into Musical Theatre with teaching artist Reid Watson. $175
- Drawing Exploration, for ages 7-12, from 4-5 p.m. Mondays, March 4 to April 29. Led by teaching artist Sam Roberts. Students will explore various drawing materials mediums and processes influenced by historical and contemporary artists and processes. $85
- Teen Exploration of Acting, for ages 12-15, from 6:15-7:15 p.m. Wednesdays, April 3 to May 8. Led by teaching artist David Strickland. Class includes ensemble-building exercises, improvisation games, script analysis and scene work. $75
- Teen Playwriting, for ages 13-18, from 4:45-5:45 p.m. Wednesdays, April 3 to May 8. Led by teaching artist David Strickland. Learn how to turn unique ideas into a play, from conception to complete draft. $70
High school and adults
- Mixed Media/Experimental Drawing, ages 16-adult, from 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays, March 4 to April 29. Led by teaching artist Sam Roberts. Explore fundamentals, techniques and processes to expand ideals of drawing and interdisciplinary art. $90
- Art for the non-Artist, ages 16-adult, from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, April 13 to May 18. Led by teaching artist Briana Payne. Students will be gently guided into sketchbook activities and asked to keep a sketchbook/creativity journal. Through creative exercises, collage, printmaking and abstract painting, students will learn some basic, easy techniques they can use on their own. A list of supplies to purchase will be provided before classes start. $180
- Adult Playwriting, from 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays, April 1 to May 20. Led by teaching artist David Strickland. By the end of the course, participants will have a one-act play, and class will culminate with a table read where the work becomes living, breathing theater. $95